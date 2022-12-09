Miami Diner South Beach

Restaurant info

Meraki Gyro & Bakery features a casual menu focused on gyro pitas and kabobs along with popular Greek baked items like spanakopita, tyropita and bougatsa, traditional pastries like baklava and imported Greek beverages, available for both dine in and take out. In addition, a light breakfast menu is available including pastries, imported coffee and fresh juices. The walls are adorned with shelves showcasing an array of Greek groceries, including imported olive oil, pasta, honey, vinegar, salt, and herbs as well as Greek beer and wine, including a selection of natural wines hand-selected by Karavias from his favorite small, family-owned micro wineries in Greece. The shop has a similar look and feel to Meraki’s Aegean Islands-inspired design with blue and white hues, mini pergolas and bougainvillea.