Miami Diner South Beach

Mezedes - Starters

Hummus w/ Pita

$8.00

Tzatziki w/ Pita

$8.00

Kolokithokefteds - Zucchini Fritters

$10.00

Chicken Keftes - Chicken Meatballs

$10.00

Beef Keftes - Beef Meatballs

$10.00

Feta Appetizer

$8.00

Drizzled w Olive Oil & Oregano

Saganaki

$12.00

Pan Fried Vlahotyri Cheese

Spanakopita

$6.00

Feta Cheese Pie w Spinach

Tyropita

$6.00

Feta Cheese Pie

Dolmades

$8.00

Grape Leaves Stuffed w/ Rice

Greek Fries

$6.00

Freshly cut fries w/ Sea Salt & Oregano

Feta Greek Fries

$8.00

Greek Fries topped w/ Feta & Oregano

Salates - Salads

Horiatiki

$12.00

Traditional Greek Salad w/ Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Green Peppers, Capers, Kalamata Olives, Barley Rusk, Feta Cheese w/ Olive Oil & Vinegar

Caesar

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan w/ Caesar Dressing

Green Mix

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Shredded Carrots, Scallions, Walnuts w/ Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette

Kalamaki Salad

$18.00

Baby Spinach, Arugula, Shredded Carrot, Scallions, Walnuts, Cherry Tomatoes w/ Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette & choice of a skewer (Pork, Chicken, Bacon-Chicken, Lamb) 18

Pitogyro - Gyro Pita Sandwiches

Lamb Gyro Pita

$10.00

Lamb Gyro Doner w/ Tzatziki, Tomatoes, Onions, Fries

Pork Gyro Pita

$10.00

Homemade Pork Gyro w/ Tzatziki, Tomatoes, Onions, Fries

Chicken Gyro Pita

$10.00

Homemade Chicken Gyro w/ Meraki Sauce**, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Fries

Veggie Pita

$10.00

Pita w/ Hummus, Olives, Tomatoes, Onions, Fries

Lamb Kabob Pita

$10.00

Pita w/ Lamb Kabob, Tzatziki, Tomatoes, Onions, Fries

Lamb Souvlaki Pita

$14.00

Pita w/ Lamb Skewer, Tzatziki, Tomatoes, Onions, Fries

Pork Souvlaki Pita

$10.00

Pita w/ Pork Skewer, Tzatziki, Tomatoes, Onions, Fries

Pork Loin Pita

$14.00

Pita w/ Pork Loin, Tzatziki, Tomatoes, Onions, Fries

Chicken Bacon Pita

$12.00

Pita w/ Chicken-Bacon, Meraki Sauce**, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Fries

Chicken Souvlaki Pita

$10.00

Pita w/ Chicken, Meraki Sauce**, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Fries

Churrasco Pita

$14.00

Pita w/ Churrasco Skewer, Tzatziki, Tomatoes, Onions, Fries

Loukaniko Pita

$11.00

Pita w/ Sausage, Tzatziki, Tomatoes, Onions, Fries

Entrees

Greek Burger

$14.00

Beef/Chicken Patty Burger w/ Tzatziki, Tomatoes, Onions, Lettuce, Cucumber in Fresh Brioche Bun, served w/ Greek Fries

Yaourtlou Kabob

$16.00

2 Lamb Kabobs Open Face on Pitas, topped w/ Fresh Tomato Sauce, Lemon Yogurt Sauce, Sliced Tomatoes & Onions, served w/ Greek Fries

Pork Chop Steak

$16.00

Cooked to Temperature, served w/ Tzatziki & Greek Fries

Bifteki

$16.00

Beef or Chicken Patty served w/ Sliced Tomatoes &amp; Onions, Sauce, Pita & Greek Fries

Grilled Salmon

$16.00

Cooked to Temperature, served w/ Rice Pilaf, Pita & Lemon Aioli

Platter

$14.00

Kalamakia/Merides - Skewers and Meats

Served A La Carte

Pork Kalamaki

$6.00

Pork Loin Kalamaki

$8.00

Pancetta

$5.00

Greek style Pork Belly

Chicken Kalamaki

$6.00

Chicken Bacon Kalamaki

$8.00

Churrasco Skewer

$10.00

Lamb Skewer

$10.00

Lamb Kabob

$6.00

Loukaniko

$6.00

Greek style Sausage

Gyro Portion

$7.00

Lamb, Chicken or Pork

Side Orders

Oven Baked Potatoes roasted w/ EVOO, Lemon & Oregano

Greek Fries

$6.00

Freshly cut fries w/ Sea Salt &amp; Oregano

Lemon Potatoes

$6.00

Mediterranean Rice Pilaf

$6.00

White Rice Pilaf cooked w/ Mixed Vegetables

Small Greek Salad

$6.00

Tomato, Cucumber, Onions, Peppers, Olives, Feta, Olive Oil & Vinegar

Side Pita

$1.50

Side Tzatziki

$1.00

Side Meraki Sauce

$1.00

Side Lemon Aioli

$1.00

Side Olives

$2.00

Side Hummus

$2.00

Daily Specials

Pastitsio

$15.00Out of stock

BAKERY ITEMS

Tyropita

$6.00

Spanakopita

$6.00

Bougatsa

$6.00

Cream Cheese Flogera

$6.00

Croissant

$4.00

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.50

PASTRIES/DESSERTS

Baklava

$6.00

Galaktoboureko

$6.00

Portokalopita (Orange)

$6.00

Ferrero Praline

$6.00

Cookies Praline

$6.00

Vegan Choco Mousse

$6.00

Lemon Vegan Mousse

$6.00

Nutella Cheesecake

$6.00

Orange Chocolate

$6.00

Oreo Cake

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

White Choco Sugar Free

$6.00

Hazelnut Sugar Free Cake (LG)

$38.00

White Choco Sugar Free Cake (LG)

$38.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Meraki Gyro & Bakery features a casual menu focused on gyro pitas and kabobs along with popular Greek baked items like spanakopita, tyropita and bougatsa, traditional pastries like baklava and imported Greek beverages, available for both dine in and take out. In addition, a light breakfast menu is available including pastries, imported coffee and fresh juices. The walls are adorned with shelves showcasing an array of Greek groceries, including imported olive oil, pasta, honey, vinegar, salt, and herbs as well as Greek beer and wine, including a selection of natural wines hand-selected by Karavias from his favorite small, family-owned micro wineries in Greece. The shop has a similar look and feel to Meraki’s Aegean Islands-inspired design with blue and white hues, mini pergolas and bougainvillea.

Location

919 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Directions

