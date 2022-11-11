MERCADO imageView gallery
American

MERCADO

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

605 Valley Road

Montclair, NJ 07043

Popular Items

Popular Items

Harvest Salad
Chicken Panini
Breakfast Sandwiches

BYO
$2.00

BYO

$2.00
Mercado Breakfast Sandwich

Mercado Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Farm fresh fried egg, bacon, tomato jam, baby arugula, aged cheddar on Portuguese roll

Egg White Frittata Sandwich

Egg White Frittata Sandwich

$9.00

oven roasted tomatoes, roasted shallots, chives, spinach, avocado aioli, whole wheat English muffin

Salsa Wrap

Salsa Wrap

$8.00

Farm fresh eggs, pepper jack, bacon, salsa fresca, scallions, choice of wrap

Sweet Potato Hash Burrito

Sweet Potato Hash Burrito

$10.00

Farm fresh eggs, sweet potato hash, arugula, goat cheese OPTIONAL ADD: Linguiça +2

Mercado Smoked Salmon Bagel

Mercado Smoked Salmon Bagel

$14.00

Dill Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Pickled Onion, Capers on a plain or everything bagel

Farm Fresh Eggs Omelets

Build your own Omelet

$6.00

side of Toast

Farmer's Garden Omelet

Farmer's Garden Omelet

$13.00

Grilled seasonal Veggies, Chives, Goat Cheese, Mercado Breakfast potatoes, Seasonal Green Salad, toast

Mercado Omelet

Mercado Omelet

$14.00

Spinach, Roasted Shallots, Linguica Sausage, Queijo Fresco, Mercado Breakfast potatoes, Seasonal Green Salad, toast

Breakfast Platters

Build Your Own Platter

$4.00
Farmer's Egg Platter

Farmer's Egg Platter

$16.00

Farm fresh egg any-style, Mercado breakfast potatoes, seasonal green salad, country toast, choice of protein

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Mashed avocado, cherry tomato, piment d’espelette, cilantro, extra virgin olive oil,lemon juice, sea salt, sour dough OPTIONAL ADD: Poached Egg +3

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$12.00

Farro, kale, butternut squash, pickled red onion, pumpkin seeds, charred avocado, fresh lemon,poached egg

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.00

Apple cinnamon butter, fresh berries

Homestyle Oatmeal

Homestyle Oatmeal

$6.00

Served with fresh berries and toasted nuts

Breakfast Sides

Mercado Breakfast Potatoes

Mercado Breakfast Potatoes

$5.00

Seasonal Green Salad

$4.00
Seasonal fruit and berries

Seasonal fruit and berries

$5.00+

Toast

$3.50
Bacon

Bacon

$5.00
Sausage

Sausage

$5.00
Turkey Bacon

Turkey Bacon

$5.00

Banana

$1.25

2 eggs on plate

$3.00

Apple (Granny Smith)

$2.25

Apple (Fuji)

$2.25

Parfaits

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$7.50

Plain greek yogurt, pure organic honey, topped with berries and Mercado's granola (oats, pumpkin seeds, walnuts, almonds, cinnamon, maple, honey)

Signature Sandwiches

Build Your Own Sandwich

$4.00

Build Your Own Burger

$8.00
Grilled Linguiça Sausage

Grilled Linguiça Sausage

$12.00

Charred broccolini pesto, lioni mozzarella, olive oil, portuguese bread

Serrano Pan con Tomate

Serrano Pan con Tomate

$13.00

Spanish serrano ham, manchego, garlic infused tomato pulp, fig spread, arugula, ciabatta

Chicken Fry

Chicken Fry

$11.00

Free-bird Buttermilk fried chicken, house slaw, garlic aioli, portuguese bread

Garden Sandwich -V-

Garden Sandwich -V-

$11.00

Balsamic grilled vegetables, arugula, oven roasted tomato, herb goat cheese, multigrain

Albacore

Albacore

$12.00

Albacore tuna salad, baby arugula, avocado, picked onion, multigrain

BLTA

BLTA

$11.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, aioli, sour dough

Mercado Burger

Mercado Burger

$14.00

House blend burger, aged cheddar, pickled onions, baby arugula, aioli, portuguese bread. Served with house fries

Tarragon Walnut

Tarragon Walnut

$12.00

Tarragon walnut chicken salad, arugula, tomato, multigrain

Mozzarella and Prosciutto

Mozzarella and Prosciutto

$12.00

roasted red peppers, broccoli rabe, balsamic vinaigrette, baguette

Smoked turkey and Havarti

Smoked turkey and Havarti

$9.00

Honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, peasant bread

Black forest ham and Brie

Black forest ham and Brie

$9.00

Honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, baguette

Roast beef and Havarti

Roast beef and Havarti

$10.00

Herb mayo, lettuce, tomato, peasant bread

Blackened Chicken

Blackened Chicken

$12.00

Blackened chicken salad, arugula, tomato, ciabatta

Roast Beef and Gouda

Roast Beef and Gouda

$11.00

Tomato, red onion, pickle, arugula, horseradish mayo, rye

Smoked Turkey and Goat

$12.00

Smoked turkey, goat cheese, arugula, over roasted tomatoes, herb mayo, multigrain

PB & J

$6.50

Grill Pressed Sandwiches

Mercado Cubano

Mercado Cubano

$11.00

Roast pork, ham, pepper jack, pickles, Russian dressing, baguette

Chicken and Chorizo Panini

Chicken and Chorizo Panini

$14.00

Free-bird Grilled chicken, provolone, spanish chorizo, avocado, chipotle mayo, ciabatta

Smoked Turkey Panini

Smoked Turkey Panini

$10.00

Smoked turkey, brie, sliced apple, honey mustard, multigrain

Chicken and Broccoli Rabe Panini

Chicken and Broccoli Rabe Panini

$14.00

Free-bird Grilled chicken, provolone, bacon, broccoli rabe, avocado, chipotle mayo, ciabatta

Reuben

Reuben

$10.00

Corned beef, swiss, cabbage slaw, russian dressing, rye

Chicken Panini

Chicken Panini

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, pesto, ciabatta

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$12.00

Albacore tuna salad, manchego, tomato, pickled onion, rye

Avocado Dream -V-

Avocado Dream -V-

$10.00

Grilled vegetables, ripe avocado, provolone, tomato, pesto, multigrain

Grilled Cheese
$6.00

$6.00

Wraps

Turkey Club Wrap

Turkey Club Wrap

$10.00

Smoked turkey, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, herb mayo

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Free-bird Grilled chicken, romaine, bacon, tomato, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing

Grilled Salmon Wrap

Grilled Salmon Wrap

$14.00

Grilled salmon, cucumber, pickled carrot, arugula, avocado, dill sauce

Garden Wrap -V-

Garden Wrap -V-

$10.00

Grilled vegetables, Havarti cheese, avocado, sun dried tomatoes, arugula, hummus

Salads

Edamame Crunch Salad

Edamame Crunch Salad

$15.00

Farm greens, arugula, grilled salmon, roasted carrots, pickled cucumber, Edamame, roasted cashew, pomegranate seeds, avocado salsa verde

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$14.00

Farm greens, kale, free-bird grilled chicken, red cabbage, roasted sweet potato, grape tomatoes, apples, spicy pumpkin seeds, goat cheese, wholegrain mustard vinaigrette

Kale Caesar Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

$13.00

Shredded kale, chopped romaine, free-bird grilled chicken, shaved parmesan, crispy chickpeas, caesar dressing

Mercado Fish Taco Salad

Mercado Fish Taco Salad

$15.00

Grilled salmon, arugula, puffed quinoa, shredded red cabbage, pickled red onion, avocado, tortilla chips, spicy cilantro dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Chopped romaine, free-bird grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, bacon, soft boiled egg, avocado, crumble blue cheese, crispy chickpeas, buttermilk peppercorn ranch

Mercado House Salad

Mercado House Salad

$9.00

Farm greens, shredded red cabbage, grape tomatoes, pickled carrot, cucumber, balsamic Vinaigrette

BYO Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Soups

Chicken Noodle

$6.00+

Italian Wedding

$6.00+

Red Bean & Chickpeas

$6.00+

Black Bean Turkey Chili - GF

$7.00+

Lunch Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.00+
Seasonal fruit and berries

Seasonal fruit and berries

$5.00+

Banana

$1.25
Housemade Slaw

Housemade Slaw

$4.00+
Pickle

Pickle

$2.00
Tarragon Walnut Chicken Salad

Tarragon Walnut Chicken Salad

$6.00+
Blackened Chicken Salad

Blackened Chicken Salad

$6.00+
Egg Salad

Egg Salad

$4.00+
Albacore Tuna Salad

Albacore Tuna Salad

$5.00+

Orzo and Spinach Salad

$4.50+

Bowtie Pasta Salad

$4.50+

Tomato & Cucumber Salad

$4.50+

Warm Grain Bowls

Build Your Own Bowl

$10.00
Mercado Grain Bowl

Mercado Grain Bowl

$14.00

Free-bird charred chicken thighs, brown rice, spinach, butternut squash, pickled cucumber, apple cider brussel sprouts

Harvest Grain Bowl

Harvest Grain Bowl

$14.00

Free-bird grilled chicken , brown rice, shredded kale, roasted sweet potato, goat cheese, pickled onion, crispy chickpeas

Salmon Grain Bowl

Salmon Grain Bowl

$15.00

Grilled salmon, warm quinoa, spinach, charred broccoli, avocado, carrot daikon pickled relish

Garden Grain Bowl

Garden Grain Bowl

$13.00

Warm quinoa, spinach, grape tomatoes, roasted carrots, smoked paprika cauliflower, avocado, salted marcona almonds

Hot Sides

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$5.50
Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$5.00
Chicken Thighs

Chicken Thighs

$5.00

Grilled Organic Tofu

$4.00
Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$3.50
Charred Broccoli

Charred Broccoli

$3.50
Charred Cauliflower

Charred Cauliflower

$3.50
Roasted Butternut Squash

Roasted Butternut Squash

$3.50
Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$3.50
Roasted Carrots

Roasted Carrots

$3.50

Green Beans with Gorgonzola Bechamel Sauce & Crispy Bacon

$3.50Out of stock

Mashed Sweet Potato topped with Marshmallows and Pecans

$3.50Out of stock

Roasted Turkey with Prunes and Italian Herbs

$5.50Out of stock

Cranberry Sauce with Apple and Port Wine

$3.50Out of stock

Hot Coffee / Tea

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Hot Espresso Drinks

Espresso

Espresso

$2.50+

Americano

$3.00+

Cortado

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.50+
Latte

Latte

$4.50+

Mocha

$5.00+

Maple Latte

$5.00+

Macchiato

$3.50+

Red eye

$4.50+

Iced Coffee / Tea

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00+
Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.50+
Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$5.50+

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Iced Chocolate

$4.50+

Iced Coffee

$4.50+

Iced Espresso Drinks

Iced Americano

$3.50+
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.00+

Iced Cappuccino

$5.00+

Iced Mocha

$5.00+

Smoothies

16 Oz Strawberry Tart

16 Oz Strawberry Tart

$8.00

Strawberries, Lemon, Honey, Greek Vanilla Yogurt, Almond Milk

16 Oz Avocado Rush

16 Oz Avocado Rush

$9.00

Spinach, Avocado, Pineapple, Ginger, Apple, Lemon, Cayenne Pepper, Coconut Water, Almond Milk

16 Oz Triple Berry

16 Oz Triple Berry

$8.00

Spinach, Mixed Berries, Bananas, Greek Yogurt, Almond Milk

16 Oz Spiced Chocolate

16 Oz Spiced Chocolate

$9.00

Cacao Powder, Banana, Maca Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Almond Milk OPTIONAL ADD Protein Powder

Cold Press Juices

12 Oz Early Riser

$8.00

Fuji Apple, Green Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Cucumber, Cayenne Pepper

12 Oz Citrus Carrot

12 Oz Citrus Carrot

$8.00

Carrot, Bosc Pear, Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Turmeric

12 Oz Healthy Beet

12 Oz Healthy Beet

$8.00

Fuji Apple, Green Apple, Beet, Carrot, Pineapple, Ginger, Lemon

12 Oz Power Greens

12 Oz Power Greens

$8.00

Spinach, Kale, Celery, Green Pepper, Parsley, Green Apple

12 Oz Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.50

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.50+

Home Made Half & Half

$3.50+

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00+

Dragonfruit Lemonade

$5.00+Out of stock

Matcha Lemonade

$3.75+

Fall Drink Specials

Assam tea with Mercado’s blend of warm spices (cloves, green cardomon, star anise, cinnamon, nutmeg, tellicherry black peppercorns), lightly sweetened with honey

Mercado's Chai Latte

$5.50+

Assam tea with Mercado's blend of warm spices (cloves, green cardamom, star anise, cinnamon, nutmeg, tellicherry black peppercorns), sweetened with honey

Pumpkin Spiced Chai

$5.50+

Housemade Pumpkin pure with Mercado's blend of warm spices (cinnamon, ginger, allspice, nutmeg, cloves), lightly sweetened with pure organic maple syrup

Maple Latte

$5.50+

Classic latte blended with pure organic maple syrup and topped with cinnamon

Turmeric Chai Golden Latte

$5.50+

Chai latte with turmeric, cardamom and cinnamon, lightly sweetened with honey

Sodas

Portuguese Orange Soda

Coca Cola

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Sumol Pineapple

$2.50

Portuguese Soda (Pineapple)

Sumol Orange

$2.50

Sparkling Water

Spindrift Lemon

$2.50

Spindrift Grapefruit

$2.50

Sanpellegrino Rossa

$3.00

Sanpellegrino Aranciata

$3.00

Perrier Natural

$2.50

Perrier Lemon

$2.50Out of stock

Poland Spring Triple Berry

$2.50

Poland Spring Bubbles

$2.50

Poland Spring Lemon

$2.50

S.Pellegrino

$2.50

Spindrift Lemonade

$2.50

Water

Poland Spring

$2.00

Coconut Water

$4.50

Fiji Water

$3.75

Joe Tea

Joe Tea Lemon

$3.00

Joe Tea Classic Lemonade

$3.00

Joe Tea Green Tea

$3.00

Joe Tea Half & Half

$3.00

Joe Tea Peach

$3.00

Juices

Red Jacket Strawberry Apple Juice (100% Juice)

$5.00

Red Jacket Apple Juice (100% Juice)

$5.00

ZONA Organic Products

SPREAD Piquillo Pepper spread 3.88 oz

$3.00

SPREAD Pickled Cucumber 3.88 oz

$3.00

SPREAD Sun Dried Tomato 3.88 oz

$3.00

SPREAD Bonito and Anchovie 3.88 0z

$5.00

White Tuna Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil 7.05 oz Jar

$6.00

Sardines in Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil 4.06 oz Easy Open

$4.00Out of stock

Ventresca Tuna in Extra Virgin Olive Oil 4.06 oz Easy Open

$9.50

White Tuna in Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil 4.58 oz Easy Open

$4.00Out of stock

Piquillo Pepper in Natural Juice 6.52 oz

$6.00

Sun Dried Tomatoes 6.7 oz

$3.50

Shitake Mushrooms in Natural Brine 10.9 oz

$6.00

Artichoke Halves in Natural Brine 11.5 oz

$9.00

Giant Butter Beans 20.11 oz

$5.00

TORREMAR Products

Pitted Green Olives Manzanilla 12.35 oz

$4.95Out of stock

Pitted Olives Spicy Cocktail Mix 12.35 oz

$4.95

Guindilla Spicy Pepper 12.35 oz

$5.00

Seasoned Olives Gazpacha 12.35 oz

$5.00

Unpitted Green Olives Mojo Picon 12.35 oz

$4.95

Queen Olives La Abuela Tomato 12.35 oz

$5.00

Oils & Vinegars

Caixeiro Balsamic Vinegar

$10.00

Caixeiro Apple Cider Vinegar

$9.00

Caixeiro Extra Virgin Olive Oil - Origins

$13.00

Oliveira Ramos Extra Virgin Olive Oil 500 ml

$20.00

Caixeiro Signature Extra Virgin Olive Oil Organic

$20.00

Finca La Barca Smoked Olive Oil

$20.00

EVOO Olivar Santamaria Picual Premium 750 ml

$19.00

Casa de Santo Amaro - Extra Virgin Olive Oil - Reserve

$17.00

Saloio - Portuguese Extra Virgin Olive Oil - 473 ML (1 PT)

$8.00

Herdade do Esporao - Portuguese Extra Virgin Olive Oil - Organic - 500 ml

$19.00

Herdade do Esporao - Portuguese Red Wine Vinegar - 500 ml

$9.00

Herdade do Esporao - Extra Virgin Olive Oil - Signature Edition - Portugal - 500 ml

$17.00

Bom Petisco

Soild Tuna In Olive Oil

$5.00

Soild Tuna Natural

$3.50

Sardines w/ Tomato Spicy Sauce

$2.50

Sardines w/ Oil

$3.00

Jugais - Organic Portuguese Jams

Marmalade Spread - Portuguese Organic Quince Paste

$8.00

Organic Fig Spread - 8.11 oz

$8.00

Organic Strawberry Spread - 8.11 oz

$8.00

Organic Blueberry Jam - 8.11 oz

$8.00

Organic Pumpkin Jam - 8.11 oz

$8.00

Pate

Manna Tuna Pate

$2.50

Manna Sardine Pate

$2.50

Dalmatia Spreads - Gluten free

Gluten Free Fig Spread

$6.50

Blackberry Spread

$6.50Out of stock

Gluten Free Black Olive Spread

$6.00

Matiz

Organic Mussels in olive oil & vinegar

$7.00Out of stock

Wild Spicy Sardines with Piri Piri Pepper in Olive Oil

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate

Ghiradelli Dark Chocolate

$0.75Out of stock

Coffee Beans Bags

Coperaco Maestrale Espresso Blend

$14.00

Coperaco Alis Filtered Coffee

$14.00Out of stock

Ioannis Ascend Medium Dark Roast Espresso

$14.75Out of stock

Coperaco Blossom Decaf

$14.75

Others

LA PERLA Rice Bomba Du Valencia 2.2 lb

$11.00

Paella Rice from Spain

PROMETEO Organic Peeled Farro 500 gr

$5.00

Asturi Thin Italian Breadsticks - Sesame & Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$4.50

Asturi Sea Salt Breadsticks

$4.50

Nestle Nestum with Honey - Baby Instant Cereal ( Wheat and Honey) 300 ml

$5.00

Organic Draft Sodas

Lemon Grass

$3.00+Out of stock

Kola Cola

$3.00+Out of stock

Blood Orange

$3.00+Out of stock

Cherry Cream

$3.00+Out of stock

Yogurt

Yogurt

$6.00

Honey

Pure Honey from Portugal - Wild Lavender Honey - 10.06 oz

$9.00

Couch Mix - Roasted Crackers, Corn & Peanuts

The original - Southern Mojo Spice

$3.75

Sweet' Racha Fire - Honey Sriracha

$3.75

Kickin' Blue - Buffalo Bleu Cheese

$3.75

Cheddar Me Spicy - Chipotle Cheddar

$3.75

Sm Joe Chips

SM Classic Sea Salt

$2.50

SM Joe Chip Salt & Pepper

$2.50

SM Joe Chip Sour Cream & Toasted Onions

$2.50

SM Joe Chips Off Road Barbeque

$2.50

SM Joe Chips Jalapeño

$2.50

SM Joe Sea Salt & Vinager

$2.50

Lg Joe Chips

LG Classic Sea Salt

$5.00

LG Joe Chips Sea Salt & Vinager

$5.00

LG Joe Chips Off Road Barbeque

$5.00

Portuguese Pastries

Pasteis De Nata (Custard Cup)

Pasteis De Nata (Custard Cup)

$3.00

Pastel de Coco (Portuguese Coconut Cake)

$4.50Out of stock

Portuguese ring w/ walnuts (Minhota)

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet Roll (Arrufada)

$3.00Out of stock

Bolo De Arroz (Portuguese Rice Muffin)

$5.00

Bola de Berlim (Portuguese Custard Donut)

$6.00Out of stock

Portuguese pastry made from sugar-covered fried dough filled with sweet egg custard

Pastel de Feijao (Portuguese Bean Tart)

$4.00Out of stock

Traditional Portuguese bean tart that consists of a pastry base an a creamy filling based with white beans and ground almonds

Pastel de Amendoa (Portuguese Almond Tart)

$4.00Out of stock

Flaky crust tart filled with a sweet filling topped with chopped almonds

Croissants

Butter Croissant

$3.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00
Portuguese Croissant

Portuguese Croissant

$3.00

Multigrain Croissant

$3.00Out of stock

Everything Croissant

$4.50

Danishes

Apple Danish (Galette)

$5.50

Blueberry-Cheese Danish

$4.00

Fromage Blanc Danish

$4.00

Cinnamon Bun Danish

$4.00Out of stock

Pain au Raisin Danish

$4.00

Seasonal Danish

$4.00

Scones

Butter Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Cranberry Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Oat-Currant Scone

$4.00

Chocolate Scone

$4.50Out of stock

Blueberry Scone

$4.50Out of stock

Savory Pastries

Chili Cheese Palmier

$5.00Out of stock

Cheddar Scallion Scone

$5.00Out of stock

Pretzel

$3.00Out of stock

Morning Bun

$7.00Out of stock

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00

Oreo Crush Cookie

$1.00

White Chocolate And Macadamia Cookie

$1.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$1.00

Brownies

Plain Brownie

$3.50

Coconut Dream Brownie

$3.50

Walnut Brownie

$3.50

Blondie

$5.00Out of stock

Cake - by the slice

Vegan
Marble Cake

Marble Cake

$3.50Out of stock

Lemon Poppy Yogurt Cake

$4.00

Turmeric Poppy Cake

$4.00

Apple Crumb Pound Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Banana Pound Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Rice Krispies

Rice Krispies

Rice Krispies

$4.50

Mini Pastries

Mini Chocolate Almond Croissant

$2.50Out of stock

Mini Apple Pastry

$1.50Out of stock

Cannele

$4.00Out of stock

Wellness Bar

Pistachio Coconut Bar - Naturally Vegan & Gluten-Free

$6.00

Naturally vegan & gluten free Dates pistachio, sesame, unsweetened coconut flakes , oaks & organic coconut oil

Autumn Spice Bar - Naturally Vegan & Gluten-Free

$6.00

Naturally vegan, & gluten free dates almonds dried apricots organic quinoa oats organic coconut oil

Coconut Chia Bar - Naturally Vegan & Gluten-Free

$6.00

naturally vegan & gluten free Dates, walnuts sesame oats, organic chia unsweetened coconut flakes organic coconut oil.

Peanut Chocolate Bar - Naturally Vegan & Gluten-Free

$6.00

Naturally vegan & gluten free Dates peanuts dark cocoa oats organic coconut oil

Specials

Tortilla Española

$17.00Out of stock

Potato and onions Spanish omelet, serrano ham, romesco sauce & toast

Salmon & Grilled vegetable Salad

$19.00Out of stock

Grilled salmon, grilled vegetables salad & avocado

Mercado Smoked Salmon Bagel

Mercado Smoked Salmon Bagel

$14.00

Dill Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Pickled Onion, Capers on a plain or everything bagel

Everything Fall French Toast

$18.00

Roasted maple butternut squash, whipped clover honey cream, cardamom, toasted hazelnuts, pomegranate

Smokey Steak & Eggs Benny

$21.00

Citrus and herb marinated skirt steak, grilled bell peppers, baby Bella mushroom, aged grayere, soft poached egg, smoked pimentos espuma, served with seasonal green salad

Sauces

Avocado Salsa Verde

$0.75

Sweet Chilli Aioli

$0.75

Turmeric & Black Pepper Yogurt

$0.75

Wholegrain Mustard

$0.75

Chipotle Aioli

$0.75

Hummus

$0.75

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Specialty Sandwiches

#2 TWC Chicken Salad

$12.00

#4 Smoked Turkey and Jarlsberg

$8.50

# 6 Salami and Provolone RRP Herb Mayo

$8.50

# 7 Black Forest Ham & Jarlsberg

$9.00

# 9 Roast Beef & Brie

$10.00

#10 Blackened Chicken Salad

$12.00

# 11 Tuna & Jarlsberg

$10.00

# 12 Mozzarella & Sun Dried Tomatoes

$8.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Healthy Wrap

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
