MERCADO
605 Valley Road
Montclair, NJ 07043
Popular Items
Breakfast Sandwiches
BYO
Mercado Breakfast Sandwich
Farm fresh fried egg, bacon, tomato jam, baby arugula, aged cheddar on Portuguese roll
Egg White Frittata Sandwich
oven roasted tomatoes, roasted shallots, chives, spinach, avocado aioli, whole wheat English muffin
Salsa Wrap
Farm fresh eggs, pepper jack, bacon, salsa fresca, scallions, choice of wrap
Sweet Potato Hash Burrito
Farm fresh eggs, sweet potato hash, arugula, goat cheese OPTIONAL ADD: Linguiça +2
Mercado Smoked Salmon Bagel
Dill Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Pickled Onion, Capers on a plain or everything bagel
Farm Fresh Eggs Omelets
Build your own Omelet
side of Toast
Farmer's Garden Omelet
Grilled seasonal Veggies, Chives, Goat Cheese, Mercado Breakfast potatoes, Seasonal Green Salad, toast
Mercado Omelet
Spinach, Roasted Shallots, Linguica Sausage, Queijo Fresco, Mercado Breakfast potatoes, Seasonal Green Salad, toast
Breakfast Platters
Build Your Own Platter
Farmer's Egg Platter
Farm fresh egg any-style, Mercado breakfast potatoes, seasonal green salad, country toast, choice of protein
Avocado Toast
Mashed avocado, cherry tomato, piment d’espelette, cilantro, extra virgin olive oil,lemon juice, sea salt, sour dough OPTIONAL ADD: Poached Egg +3
Breakfast Bowl
Farro, kale, butternut squash, pickled red onion, pumpkin seeds, charred avocado, fresh lemon,poached egg
Buttermilk Pancakes
Apple cinnamon butter, fresh berries
Homestyle Oatmeal
Served with fresh berries and toasted nuts
Breakfast Sides
Parfaits
Signature Sandwiches
Build Your Own Sandwich
Build Your Own Burger
Grilled Linguiça Sausage
Charred broccolini pesto, lioni mozzarella, olive oil, portuguese bread
Serrano Pan con Tomate
Spanish serrano ham, manchego, garlic infused tomato pulp, fig spread, arugula, ciabatta
Chicken Fry
Free-bird Buttermilk fried chicken, house slaw, garlic aioli, portuguese bread
Garden Sandwich -V-
Balsamic grilled vegetables, arugula, oven roasted tomato, herb goat cheese, multigrain
Albacore
Albacore tuna salad, baby arugula, avocado, picked onion, multigrain
BLTA
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, aioli, sour dough
Mercado Burger
House blend burger, aged cheddar, pickled onions, baby arugula, aioli, portuguese bread. Served with house fries
Tarragon Walnut
Tarragon walnut chicken salad, arugula, tomato, multigrain
Mozzarella and Prosciutto
roasted red peppers, broccoli rabe, balsamic vinaigrette, baguette
Smoked turkey and Havarti
Honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, peasant bread
Black forest ham and Brie
Honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, baguette
Roast beef and Havarti
Herb mayo, lettuce, tomato, peasant bread
Blackened Chicken
Blackened chicken salad, arugula, tomato, ciabatta
Roast Beef and Gouda
Tomato, red onion, pickle, arugula, horseradish mayo, rye
Smoked Turkey and Goat
Smoked turkey, goat cheese, arugula, over roasted tomatoes, herb mayo, multigrain
PB & J
Grill Pressed Sandwiches
Mercado Cubano
Roast pork, ham, pepper jack, pickles, Russian dressing, baguette
Chicken and Chorizo Panini
Free-bird Grilled chicken, provolone, spanish chorizo, avocado, chipotle mayo, ciabatta
Smoked Turkey Panini
Smoked turkey, brie, sliced apple, honey mustard, multigrain
Chicken and Broccoli Rabe Panini
Free-bird Grilled chicken, provolone, bacon, broccoli rabe, avocado, chipotle mayo, ciabatta
Reuben
Corned beef, swiss, cabbage slaw, russian dressing, rye
Chicken Panini
Fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, pesto, ciabatta
Tuna Melt
Albacore tuna salad, manchego, tomato, pickled onion, rye
Avocado Dream -V-
Grilled vegetables, ripe avocado, provolone, tomato, pesto, multigrain
Grilled Cheese
Wraps
Turkey Club Wrap
Smoked turkey, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, herb mayo
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Free-bird Grilled chicken, romaine, bacon, tomato, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing
Grilled Salmon Wrap
Grilled salmon, cucumber, pickled carrot, arugula, avocado, dill sauce
Garden Wrap -V-
Grilled vegetables, Havarti cheese, avocado, sun dried tomatoes, arugula, hummus
Salads
Edamame Crunch Salad
Farm greens, arugula, grilled salmon, roasted carrots, pickled cucumber, Edamame, roasted cashew, pomegranate seeds, avocado salsa verde
Harvest Salad
Farm greens, kale, free-bird grilled chicken, red cabbage, roasted sweet potato, grape tomatoes, apples, spicy pumpkin seeds, goat cheese, wholegrain mustard vinaigrette
Kale Caesar Salad
Shredded kale, chopped romaine, free-bird grilled chicken, shaved parmesan, crispy chickpeas, caesar dressing
Mercado Fish Taco Salad
Grilled salmon, arugula, puffed quinoa, shredded red cabbage, pickled red onion, avocado, tortilla chips, spicy cilantro dressing
Cobb Salad
Chopped romaine, free-bird grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, bacon, soft boiled egg, avocado, crumble blue cheese, crispy chickpeas, buttermilk peppercorn ranch
Mercado House Salad
Farm greens, shredded red cabbage, grape tomatoes, pickled carrot, cucumber, balsamic Vinaigrette
BYO Salad
Soups
Lunch Sides
Warm Grain Bowls
Build Your Own Bowl
Mercado Grain Bowl
Free-bird charred chicken thighs, brown rice, spinach, butternut squash, pickled cucumber, apple cider brussel sprouts
Harvest Grain Bowl
Free-bird grilled chicken , brown rice, shredded kale, roasted sweet potato, goat cheese, pickled onion, crispy chickpeas
Salmon Grain Bowl
Grilled salmon, warm quinoa, spinach, charred broccoli, avocado, carrot daikon pickled relish
Garden Grain Bowl
Warm quinoa, spinach, grape tomatoes, roasted carrots, smoked paprika cauliflower, avocado, salted marcona almonds
Hot Sides
Grilled Salmon
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Thighs
Grilled Organic Tofu
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Charred Broccoli
Charred Cauliflower
Roasted Butternut Squash
Roasted Sweet Potatoes
Roasted Carrots
Green Beans with Gorgonzola Bechamel Sauce & Crispy Bacon
Mashed Sweet Potato topped with Marshmallows and Pecans
Roasted Turkey with Prunes and Italian Herbs
Cranberry Sauce with Apple and Port Wine
Hot Espresso Drinks
Iced Coffee / Tea
Iced Espresso Drinks
Smoothies
16 Oz Strawberry Tart
Strawberries, Lemon, Honey, Greek Vanilla Yogurt, Almond Milk
16 Oz Avocado Rush
Spinach, Avocado, Pineapple, Ginger, Apple, Lemon, Cayenne Pepper, Coconut Water, Almond Milk
16 Oz Triple Berry
Spinach, Mixed Berries, Bananas, Greek Yogurt, Almond Milk
16 Oz Spiced Chocolate
Cacao Powder, Banana, Maca Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Almond Milk OPTIONAL ADD Protein Powder
Cold Press Juices
12 Oz Early Riser
Fuji Apple, Green Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Cucumber, Cayenne Pepper
12 Oz Citrus Carrot
Carrot, Bosc Pear, Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Turmeric
12 Oz Healthy Beet
Fuji Apple, Green Apple, Beet, Carrot, Pineapple, Ginger, Lemon
12 Oz Power Greens
Spinach, Kale, Celery, Green Pepper, Parsley, Green Apple
12 Oz Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
Lemonade
Fall Drink Specials
Mercado's Chai Latte
Assam tea with Mercado's blend of warm spices (cloves, green cardamom, star anise, cinnamon, nutmeg, tellicherry black peppercorns), sweetened with honey
Pumpkin Spiced Chai
Housemade Pumpkin pure with Mercado's blend of warm spices (cinnamon, ginger, allspice, nutmeg, cloves), lightly sweetened with pure organic maple syrup
Maple Latte
Classic latte blended with pure organic maple syrup and topped with cinnamon
Turmeric Chai Golden Latte
Chai latte with turmeric, cardamom and cinnamon, lightly sweetened with honey
Sodas
Sparkling Water
Joe Tea
ZONA Organic Products
SPREAD Piquillo Pepper spread 3.88 oz
SPREAD Pickled Cucumber 3.88 oz
SPREAD Sun Dried Tomato 3.88 oz
SPREAD Bonito and Anchovie 3.88 0z
White Tuna Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil 7.05 oz Jar
Sardines in Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil 4.06 oz Easy Open
Ventresca Tuna in Extra Virgin Olive Oil 4.06 oz Easy Open
White Tuna in Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil 4.58 oz Easy Open
Piquillo Pepper in Natural Juice 6.52 oz
Sun Dried Tomatoes 6.7 oz
Shitake Mushrooms in Natural Brine 10.9 oz
Artichoke Halves in Natural Brine 11.5 oz
Giant Butter Beans 20.11 oz
TORREMAR Products
Oils & Vinegars
Caixeiro Balsamic Vinegar
Caixeiro Apple Cider Vinegar
Caixeiro Extra Virgin Olive Oil - Origins
Oliveira Ramos Extra Virgin Olive Oil 500 ml
Caixeiro Signature Extra Virgin Olive Oil Organic
Finca La Barca Smoked Olive Oil
EVOO Olivar Santamaria Picual Premium 750 ml
Casa de Santo Amaro - Extra Virgin Olive Oil - Reserve
Saloio - Portuguese Extra Virgin Olive Oil - 473 ML (1 PT)
Herdade do Esporao - Portuguese Extra Virgin Olive Oil - Organic - 500 ml
Herdade do Esporao - Portuguese Red Wine Vinegar - 500 ml
Herdade do Esporao - Extra Virgin Olive Oil - Signature Edition - Portugal - 500 ml
Bom Petisco
Jugais - Organic Portuguese Jams
Dalmatia Spreads - Gluten free
Matiz
Coffee Beans Bags
Others
Organic Draft Sodas
Yogurt
Couch Mix - Roasted Crackers, Corn & Peanuts
Sm Joe Chips
Lg Joe Chips
Portuguese Pastries
Pasteis De Nata (Custard Cup)
Pastel de Coco (Portuguese Coconut Cake)
Portuguese ring w/ walnuts (Minhota)
Sweet Roll (Arrufada)
Bolo De Arroz (Portuguese Rice Muffin)
Bola de Berlim (Portuguese Custard Donut)
Portuguese pastry made from sugar-covered fried dough filled with sweet egg custard
Pastel de Feijao (Portuguese Bean Tart)
Traditional Portuguese bean tart that consists of a pastry base an a creamy filling based with white beans and ground almonds
Pastel de Amendoa (Portuguese Almond Tart)
Flaky crust tart filled with a sweet filling topped with chopped almonds
Croissants
Danishes
Scones
Savory Pastries
Cookies
Cake - by the slice
Rice Krispies
Mini Pastries
Wellness Bar
Pistachio Coconut Bar - Naturally Vegan & Gluten-Free
Naturally vegan & gluten free Dates pistachio, sesame, unsweetened coconut flakes , oaks & organic coconut oil
Autumn Spice Bar - Naturally Vegan & Gluten-Free
Naturally vegan, & gluten free dates almonds dried apricots organic quinoa oats organic coconut oil
Coconut Chia Bar - Naturally Vegan & Gluten-Free
naturally vegan & gluten free Dates, walnuts sesame oats, organic chia unsweetened coconut flakes organic coconut oil.
Peanut Chocolate Bar - Naturally Vegan & Gluten-Free
Naturally vegan & gluten free Dates peanuts dark cocoa oats organic coconut oil
Specials
Tortilla Española
Potato and onions Spanish omelet, serrano ham, romesco sauce & toast
Salmon & Grilled vegetable Salad
Grilled salmon, grilled vegetables salad & avocado
Mercado Smoked Salmon Bagel
Dill Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Pickled Onion, Capers on a plain or everything bagel
Everything Fall French Toast
Roasted maple butternut squash, whipped clover honey cream, cardamom, toasted hazelnuts, pomegranate
Smokey Steak & Eggs Benny
Citrus and herb marinated skirt steak, grilled bell peppers, baby Bella mushroom, aged grayere, soft poached egg, smoked pimentos espuma, served with seasonal green salad
Specialty Sandwiches
#2 TWC Chicken Salad
#4 Smoked Turkey and Jarlsberg
# 6 Salami and Provolone RRP Herb Mayo
# 7 Black Forest Ham & Jarlsberg
# 9 Roast Beef & Brie
#10 Blackened Chicken Salad
# 11 Tuna & Jarlsberg
# 12 Mozzarella & Sun Dried Tomatoes
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Healthy Wrap
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
605 Valley Road, Montclair, NJ 07043