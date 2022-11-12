Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Mercado OTL

862 Reviews

$$

111 w Columbia St

Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All Ages

Agua de Tiki

$5.00
Horchata

Horchata

$5.00

cinnamon-infused rice milk

House Soda

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Horchata

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

house-juiced orange juice

Tonic

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Kids Apple Juice

$2.00

Kids Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Kids Horchata

$2.00

Kids Jamaica

$2.00

Soda

Coke Bottle

Coke Bottle

$4.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Squirt

Squirt

$3.00
Club Soda

Club Soda

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Mercado is your downtown destination for Cali-Mexican. Take a bite of the west coast lifestyle in an energetic space with a menu featuring Chicano inspired flavors. You'll be sure to find Pachola Burgers, Steak, Seafood options, and other featured chef items on the menu.

Website

Location

111 w Columbia St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Directions

Gallery
Mercado image
Mercado image
Mercado image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bistro Nota
orange star4.7 • 63
620 S Calhoun St Fort Wayne, IN 46802
View restaurantnext
Alto Grado at The Landing - 111 W Columbia St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802
orange star3.9 • 40
111 W Columbia St Fort Wayne, IN 46802
View restaurantnext
Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne - 2002 Broadway
orange star4.3 • 1,675
2002 Broadway Fort Wayne, IN 46802
View restaurantnext
a'Roma Pizza Food Truck
orange star4.6 • 222
1123 East State Blvd Fort Wayne, IN 46805
View restaurantnext
07 Pub
orange star4.7 • 806
3516 Broadway Fort Wayne, IN 46807
View restaurantnext
Buffalo Wings & Ribs - Coldwater Rd
orange star3.4 • 79
4636 Coldwater Rd Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fort Wayne

Bon Bon's Coffee Company - Dupont Hospital
orange starNo Reviews
2520 E DuPont Rd Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View restaurantnext
Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne - 2002 Broadway
orange star4.3 • 1,675
2002 Broadway Fort Wayne, IN 46802
View restaurantnext
Copper Spoon
orange star4.8 • 1,579
301 W.Jefferson Blvd Suite 100 Fort Wayne, IN 46802
View restaurantnext
Bagger Dave's Tavern - Fort Wayne
orange star4.3 • 1,281
2886 E Dupont Rd Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View restaurantnext
Trubble Brewing - Broadway
orange star4.3 • 1,054
2725 Broadway Fort Wayne, IN 46807
View restaurantnext
Mercadito Taqueria
orange star5.0 • 862
111 W Columbia St Fort Wayne, IN 46802
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Wayne
Columbia City
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
North Webster
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Warsaw
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Fairmount
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Lima
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Elkhart
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Muncie
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Kokomo
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston