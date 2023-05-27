Mercantile at GrayBarns imageView gallery

Mercantile at GrayBarns

193 Perry Ave

Norwalk, CT 06850

Popular Items

Bagel

Bagel

$3.00
Croissant

Croissant

$3.00
Olive Oil Tea Cake

Olive Oil Tea Cake

$6.00

Fresh fruit, local honey & yogurt

CAFE Ready-Made

Bagels, Croissants, Toasts

Bagel

Bagel

$3.00
Croissant

Croissant

$3.00
Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$3.00
Toast

Toast

$3.00

Breakfast

Avocado Tartine

Avocado Tartine

$12.00

Everything spice, lemon, tomatoes

Carrot Muffin

Carrot Muffin

$3.00

Pepitas, cherries, cinnamon

Challah French Toast

$12.00

Berries, maple syrup, chantilly cream

Mercantile Parfait

Mercantile Parfait

$8.00

Local yogurt, berries, house granola

Olive Oil Tea Cake

Olive Oil Tea Cake

$6.00

Fresh fruit, local honey & yogurt

Olive Oil Tea Cake Whole Loaf

Olive Oil Tea Cake Whole Loaf

$16.00

Fresh fruit, local honey & yogurt

Organic Overnight Oats

Organic Overnight Oats

$8.00

Pistachio, dried cherry, local yougurt

Quiche Lorraine

$10.00

Jamon, bacon, onions, Comte, roasted garlic, herbs

Quiche Spinach & Feta

$10.00

Local eggs, roasted garlic, maldon salt

Chocolate Croissant 3 For 5

$5.00

$5.00

Chocolate Croissant 1 Piece

$2.00

$2.00

Selection Of Bread With Butter And Jam

$6.00

$6.00

Side of Berries

$6.00

$6.00

Packaged Sweets

Chewy Chocolate Brownie (gf) 3 pack

$10.00

GLUTEN-FREE Dark chocolate, milk chocolate, cocoa

Chocolate Chip Cookie 3 (gf) pack

$10.00

GLUTEN-FREE

Peanut Butter Miso Cookie 3 pack

$10.00

Salty, chewy, umami

Oat Macadamia Pack (3)

$12.00

$12.00

Snacks

French Fries

$10.00

Old bay aioli, ketchup

Marinated Olives

$5.00

Lemon, roasted garlic, aleppo

Mercantile Charcuterie Board

Mercantile Charcuterie Board

$26.00

Selection of artisanal meats & cheeses w/traditional accompaniments

Mixed Candied Nuts

$5.00

Candied nuts

Soups & Salads

Carrot Ginger Soup

$12.00

GLUTEN-FREE Pepitas & chives

Farro Broccoli Almond Salad

Farro Broccoli Almond Salad

$14.00

Zaatar dressing, golden raisins, parsley

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$14.00

Walnut dressing, dates, yogurt, scallions

Millstone Greens

Millstone Greens

$14.00

Balsamic, cucumber, tomato, avocado

Lobster Rolls

Connecticut Style (Hot)

$30.00

Connecticut Style (Hot)

$30.00
Maine Style (Cold)

$30.00

Maine Style (Cold)

$30.00

lobster kit

$100.00

Plates & Platters

Salumis & Cheeses

Selection of 3 salumis & 3 cheeses: Chorizo Rioja, Prosciutto, & Rosette de Lyon; Artequeso Raw Artisan Manchego, Camembert, Jersey Girl
Salumi & Cheese Platter

Salumi & Cheese Platter

$26.00

Selection of 3 salumis and 3 cheeses.

CATERING (48 Hours Notice Required)

Pastries by the Dozen

Carrot Muffin (GF)

Carrot Muffin (GF)

$15.00+

pepitas, cherries, cinnamon

Chewy Chocolate Brownie (GF)

Chewy Chocolate Brownie (GF)

$15.00+

dark chocolate, milk chocolate, cocoa

Peanut Butter Miso Cookie

Peanut Butter Miso Cookie

$12.00+

salty, chewy, umami

Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF)

Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF)

$15.00+

Soft, Crispy

Croissant

Croissant

$22.00+

Heritage Large Butter Croissant

Quiches

Quiche Lorraine, Full Pie (GF)

Quiche Lorraine, Full Pie (GF)

$40.00

Jamon, Bacon, Comte, Onions, Garlic, Herbs. Comes with spring mix and Balsamic Banyuls Vinaigrette.

Quiche Spinach & Feta, Full Pie (GF)

Quiche Spinach & Feta, Full Pie (GF)

$40.00

Local eggs, roasted garlic, maldon salt

Bagel Platters

1/2 dozen bagels

1/2 dozen bagels

$25.00

6 bagels of your choice. Includes 1 spread.

1 dozen bagels

1 dozen bagels

$50.00

12 bagels of your choice. Includes 2 spreads.

Sunday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Located across the street from the Inn at GrayBarns, Mercantile at GrayBarns is both marketplace and neighborhood cafe featuring coffee and tea cakes, prepared food including soups, salads and dinners to-go, curated provisions and catering options. Shop Mercantile private label goods and gifts in store and online.

193 Perry Ave, Norwalk, CT 06850

Mercantile at GrayBarns image

