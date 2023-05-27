Mercantile at GrayBarns
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Located across the street from the Inn at GrayBarns, Mercantile at GrayBarns is both marketplace and neighborhood cafe featuring coffee and tea cakes, prepared food including soups, salads and dinners to-go, curated provisions and catering options. Shop Mercantile private label goods and gifts in store and online.
193 Perry Ave, Norwalk, CT 06850
