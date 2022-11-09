  • Home
Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Mercantile dining & provision -Union Station/LoDo (Not for DIA) Union Station Only

2,608 Reviews

$$

1701 Wynkoop St #155

Denver, CO 80202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Miso Salmon Bowl
Turkey Sandwich
Korean Fried Chicken

Sharable Provisions

Market Provisions

Market Provisions

$29.29

Selection of cured meats and cheeses, Seasonal Preserves, Pickles, Grilled Ciabatta

Salmon Toast

Salmon Toast

$12.12

radish, candied seeds, herbs, Rebel sourdough

Bread Service

Bread Service

$9.09

toasted bread, roasted garlic, miso butter

Side Chipotle Aioli

$0.51

Egg Salad tartine

$12.12Out of stock

pickled shallots, Champaign vinegar, mayo, pepper

Local Farms Salad

$14.14Out of stock

Mushroom Toast

$15.15

chanterelle conserva, house-made ricotta, strawberries

Soup & Salad

Everything Baby Gem Salad

Everything Baby Gem Salad

$13.13

everything dressing, cured egg, grana padano

Soup of Day Bowl

$10.10

Red pepper coconut soup, pickled shallots, curried peanuts, scallions

Soup of the Day Cup

$5.05

Red pepper coconut soup, pickled shallots, curried peanuts, scallions

Small Side Salad

$4.04
Local Farm Salad

Local Farm Salad

$14.14Out of stock

yuzu, radish, cherries, almonds, lemon yogurt

Heirloom tomato

$19.19Out of stock

Focaccia Panzanella

$18.18

heirloom cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pears, basil

Sandwiches

Korean Fried Chicken

Korean Fried Chicken

$16.16

pickled napa cabbage, cucumber, mint, cilantro, füdmill potato sesame bun

Wagyu Pastrami

$21.21

Füdmill pickles, sauerkraut, mustard, Rebel bread

Mercantile Burger

Mercantile Burger

$20.20

double Beef Patty, American cheese, griddle onion, pickle, lettuce, burger sauce, Füdmill Potato Sesame Bun

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$15.15

River Bear Smoked Turkey, Cheddar, Pickles, Potato Sesame bun

Housemade Fries

Housemade Fries

$5.05
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$14.14

gruyere, cheddar, provolone, Rebel sourdough bread

BLT

$15.15Out of stock

Croft farms heirloom tomato, local farm greens, crispy bacon, Urfa honey mustard, Rebel sourdough bread

Grains and Rice

Miso Salmon Bowl

Miso Salmon Bowl

$19.19

furikake, soft-boiled egg, cured cucumber, green onion, rice

Shrimp Rice Bowl

Shrimp Rice Bowl

$19.19

rice, radish, cilantro, peanuts, chili crisp, ajitama egg

Pork Chashu Bowl

Pork Chashu Bowl

$19.19Out of stock

Farro, darn hot giardiniera, mint, ajitama egg

Marinated Tofu Bowl

Marinated Tofu Bowl

$16.16

Rice, Furikake, Soft-Boiled Egg, Cured Cucumber, Green Onion, Tare

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$20.20

arrabbiata, toasted breadcrumbs

Fusilli Pesto

Fusilli Pesto

$23.23Out of stock

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$4.00
Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00
Bottled Soda

Bottled Soda

$5.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Almond Milk

$4.00

Lemon Lime Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00
Rishi HotTea

Rishi HotTea

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Canned Water - Still Water

$4.00

Water -Voss Sparkling

$5.00

Hibiscus Ice Tea

$4.00

Iced Hibiscus Berry Tea

$4.00

Water- Voss Still

Zavazza Nitro cold brew

$6.00

cold brew

DRAM Citrus Blossom

$5.00

DRAM Sweet Grass

$5.00

DRAM Lavendar Lemon

$5.00Out of stock

Bottle Water

$3.00
RECESS -CBD Blackberry Chai

RECESS -CBD Blackberry Chai

$5.00Out of stock
RECESS - CBD Peach Ginger

RECESS - CBD Peach Ginger

$5.00Out of stock

RECESS Blood Orange

$5.00

Pastries

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$4.04
Pain au raisin

Pain au raisin

$4.04
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.05
Berry kouign amann

Berry kouign amann

$4.04
Ham and cheese croissant

Ham and cheese croissant

$5.05
Blueberry muffin

Blueberry muffin

$4.04
Canele de Bordeaux

Canele de Bordeaux

$3.03
Morning Bun

Morning Bun

$3.03
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.05

Salted Brownie

$3.03
Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.53
Snickerdoodle Cookie

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.53Out of stock

Biscuit

$3.03Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.53Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in Union Station, the hip, high-energy space features a wine library, artisanal market, barista bar, and patio seating. Mercantile dining & provision dishes out New American fare, plus craft beer and cocktails.

Location

1701 Wynkoop St #155, Denver, CO 80202

Directions

Gallery
Mercantile Dining and Provision image
Mercantile Dining and Provision image

