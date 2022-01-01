Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mercato Italiano - Norton Commons

874 Reviews

$$

10640 Meeting St

Prospect, KY 40059

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

PANINI AND CHIPS
BYO Salad
Secretariat

SALADS

Barbaro

Barbaro

$8.99

romaine, tomatoes, avocado, Parmigiano Reggiano, croutons, Caesar dressing

Secretariat

Secretariat

$12.99

romaine, chicken, bacon, egg, blue cheese, avocado smash, tomato, Avocado green goddess dressing

American Pharaoh

American Pharaoh

$11.99

romaine, chicken, white cheddar, avocado smash, black beans, corn, jicama,pickled jalapeno, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, Chipotle lime dressing

Apollo

Apollo

$11.99

spinach, falafel, feta, chickpea, cucumber, kalamata olive, red onion, roasted red pepper, tomato, croutons, Balsamic vinaigrette

Sir Barton

Sir Barton

$11.99

mixed greens, goat cheese, apple, celery, pickled onions, roasted green grapes, caramelized walnuts, Red wine vinaigrette

Unbridled

Unbridled

$11.99

romaine, chicken, blue cheese, carrots, celery, green onions, Ranch, hot sauce drizzle

Citation

Citation

$12.99

red cabbage, spinach, chicken, carrot, daikon, edamame, peanuts, Ginger-miso dressing, spicy peanut drizzle

Affirmed

Affirmed

$11.99

romaine, bbq chicken, white cheddar, black beans, corn, jicama, tomatoes, tortilla strips, Ranch, bbq sauce drizzle

Seattle Slew

Seattle Slew

$9.99

mixed greens, goat cheese, blueberry, mandarin oranges, roasted cippolini onions, strawberry, pecans, Sorghum dressing

California Chrome

California Chrome

$9.99

Kale, spinach, dried cranberries, pomegranate, roasted squash, pecans, pita chips, Turmeric-honey dressing

BYO Salad

$11.99

Half Barbaro

$4.99

Half Secretariat

$6.99

Half American Pharaoh

$6.00

Half Apollo

$6.00

Half Sir Barton

$6.00

Half Unbridled

$6.00

Half Citation

$6.99

Half Affirmed

$6.00

Half Seattle Slew

$5.00

Half California Chrome

$5.00

DRINKS

Coca Cola Bottle

$3.00

Diet Coke Bottle

$3.00

Sprite Bottle

$3.00

Monster Energy Drink

$3.00Out of stock

Starbucks Mocha

$3.00Out of stock

Starbucks Vanilla

$3.00Out of stock

Starbucks Caramel

$3.00Out of stock

Fiji Bottle Water

$2.00

Ale 8-mini bottle

$2.00

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Vitamin Water Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Pure Leaf Tea

$3.00

Large San Pellegrino

$4.00

Large Aqua Panna

$4.00

VINEGARS & OILS

Elsa Round Balsamic Vinegar

Elsa Round Balsamic Vinegar

$19.00
Tondo White Balsamic Vinegar Reduction

Tondo White Balsamic Vinegar Reduction

$16.00
Crown Maple Apple Cider Maple Vinegar

Crown Maple Apple Cider Maple Vinegar

$12.00
Arbequina Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Arbequina Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$11.00
Villa Manadori (per bottle)

Villa Manadori (per bottle)

$36.00

SPREADS & MUSTARDS

Edmond Fallot Horseradish Dijon Mustard

Edmond Fallot Horseradish Dijon Mustard

$7.00
Edmond Fallot Original Dijon Mustard

Edmond Fallot Original Dijon Mustard

$7.00
Edmond Fallot Whole Grain Mustard

Edmond Fallot Whole Grain Mustard

$7.00
Divina Orange Fig Spread

Divina Orange Fig Spread

$8.00

Divina Fig Spread-1/2 pint

$4.50
Divina Chili Fig Spread

Divina Chili Fig Spread

$6.00
Divina Caramelized Onion Jam

Divina Caramelized Onion Jam

$6.00

NUTS & POPCORN

Mitica Caramelized Pecans

Mitica Caramelized Pecans

$7.00
Mitica Fried & Salted Marcona Almonds

Mitica Fried & Salted Marcona Almonds

$7.00
Poppy White Cheddar Popcorn

Poppy White Cheddar Popcorn

$7.00

SALTS & SPICES

Baleine Fine Grind Sea Salt

Baleine Fine Grind Sea Salt

$7.00
Maldon Sea Salt Grinder

Maldon Sea Salt Grinder

$8.00

HONEY'S & DESSERT SAUCES

Mitica Raw Italian Lemon Honey

Mitica Raw Italian Lemon Honey

$8.00
Mitica Pure Natural Honeycomb

Mitica Pure Natural Honeycomb

$16.00
La Rustichella Black Truffle Honey

La Rustichella Black Truffle Honey

$17.00
Coop's Salted Caramel Sauce

Coop's Salted Caramel Sauce

$13.00
Coop's Hot Fudge

Coop's Hot Fudge

$13.00
Welsh Lady Lemon Curd

Welsh Lady Lemon Curd

$8.00
Valley Produce Company Truffle Infused Honey

Valley Produce Company Truffle Infused Honey

$13.00

OLIVES & PICKLES

Divina Blue Cheese Stuffed Greek Olives

Divina Blue Cheese Stuffed Greek Olives

$9.00
Losada Carmona Olive Mix

Losada Carmona Olive Mix

$11.00
Epic Pickles - Hot Dills

Epic Pickles - Hot Dills

$11.00
Epic Pickles - Sweetness

Epic Pickles - Sweetness

$8.00

Les Trois Petits Cochons Cornichons Piquants

$6.00Out of stock

COCKTAIL MIXES

Raft Grapefruit Chile Cocktail Syrup

Raft Grapefruit Chile Cocktail Syrup

$12.00
Morris Kitchen Ginger Spice Cocktail Mixer

Morris Kitchen Ginger Spice Cocktail Mixer

$12.00
Morris Kitchen Citrus Agave Cocktail Mixer

Morris Kitchen Citrus Agave Cocktail Mixer

$11.00
The Real Dill Bloody Mary Mix

The Real Dill Bloody Mary Mix

$16.00
Simple Times Pomegranate Mule Mixer

Simple Times Pomegranate Mule Mixer

$8.00

CRACKERS & CRISPS

The Fine Cheese Co. Toast for Cheese Apricot/Pistachio/Sesame

The Fine Cheese Co. Toast for Cheese Apricot/Pistachio/Sesame

$11.00
Lesley Stowe Raincoast Crisps (Fig/Olive)

Lesley Stowe Raincoast Crisps (Fig/Olive)

$9.00
Isola Crostini

Isola Crostini

$5.00
Onesto Gluten-Free Sea Salt Crackers

Onesto Gluten-Free Sea Salt Crackers

$10.00
The Fine Cheese Co. Toast for Cheese Dates/Hazelnut/Pumpkin

The Fine Cheese Co. Toast for Cheese Dates/Hazelnut/Pumpkin

$11.00
Lesley Stowe Raincoast Crisps (Hazelnut Cranberry)

Lesley Stowe Raincoast Crisps (Hazelnut Cranberry)

$9.00
The Fine Cheese Co. Gluten Free Water Crackers

The Fine Cheese Co. Gluten Free Water Crackers

$9.00

CHOCOLATE CANDIES & CANDY BARS

Cliff Family Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels

Cliff Family Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels

$13.00
Barú Dreamy Chocolate Hippos

Barú Dreamy Chocolate Hippos

$9.00
Mayana Kitchen Sink Chocolate Bar

Mayana Kitchen Sink Chocolate Bar

$8.00
Mayana Space Bar

Mayana Space Bar

$8.00

PANINIS

PANINI AND CHIPS

$12.00

1/2 PANINI AND SOUP

$12.00Out of stock

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Chips

$2.50

Fruit Cup

$3.00

1\2 Panini and Chips

$10.00

ROMAN PIZZA

Margherita

$6.00

Veggie

$7.00

Pepperoni

$7.00

APPETIZERS

Soup Cup

$4.00Out of stock

Soup Bowl

$7.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mercato is a neighborhood gem with fresh made salads, prepared foods, fresh pasta and sauces. We also have a market which are great for personal use or as gifts

Website

Location

10640 Meeting St, Prospect, KY 40059

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Mercato Italiano image
Mercato Italiano image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sushi Master
orange star4.6 • 604
9415 Norton Commons Bld #101 Prospect, KY 40059
View restaurantnext
Tea Station Asian Bistro - 9422 Norton Commons Boulevard
orange star4.3 • 378
9422 Norton Commons Boulevard Prospect, KY 40059
View restaurantnext
Ramsi's Cafe on the World
orange starNo Reviews
10639 Meeting Street Prospect, KY 40059
View restaurantnext
The Joy Luck - East End
orange starNo Reviews
9850 Von Allmen Court Louisville, KY 40241
View restaurantnext
Board and You Cafe - Norton Commons - 10711 Meeting Street
orange starNo Reviews
10711 Meeting Street Prospect, KY 40059
View restaurantnext
Martini Italian Bistro - The Paddock Shops
orange star4.4 • 958
4021 Summit Plaza Drive Louisville, KY 40241
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Prospect

Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille
orange star4.5 • 1,167
5700 Captains Quarters Rd Prospect, KY 40059
View restaurantnext
Sushi Master
orange star4.6 • 604
9415 Norton Commons Bld #101 Prospect, KY 40059
View restaurantnext
Tea Station Asian Bistro - 9422 Norton Commons Boulevard
orange star4.3 • 378
9422 Norton Commons Boulevard Prospect, KY 40059
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Prospect
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Salem
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston