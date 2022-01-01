Mercato Italiano - Norton Commons
874 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Mercato is a neighborhood gem with fresh made salads, prepared foods, fresh pasta and sauces. We also have a market which are great for personal use or as gifts
Location
10640 Meeting St, Prospect, KY 40059
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tea Station Asian Bistro - 9422 Norton Commons Boulevard
4.3 • 378
9422 Norton Commons Boulevard Prospect, KY 40059
View restaurant
Board and You Cafe - Norton Commons - 10711 Meeting Street
No Reviews
10711 Meeting Street Prospect, KY 40059
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Prospect
Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille
4.5 • 1,167
5700 Captains Quarters Rd Prospect, KY 40059
View restaurant