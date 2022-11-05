Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
American
Bars & Lounges

Mercato Kitchen & Cocktails

review star

No reviews yet

4958 Merrick Road

Massapequa Park, NY 11762

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4958 Merrick Road, Massapequa Park, NY 11762

Directions

Gallery
Mercato Kitchen & Cocktails image
Mercato Kitchen & Cocktails image
Mercato Kitchen & Cocktails image
Mercato Kitchen & Cocktails image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Dark Horse Tavern - Massapequa
orange starNo Reviews
1029 Park Blvd Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View restaurantnext
Park Avenue Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,245
178 Park Ave Amityville, NY 11701
View restaurantnext
Sunrise Diner - 3201 Sunrise Highway
orange star4.6 • 1,337
3201 Sunrise Highway Wantagh, NY 11793
View restaurantnext
Lennys Pizza Time
orange starNo Reviews
199 Merritts Farmingdale, NY 11735
View restaurantnext
Restoration Kitchen & Cocktails
orange star4.7 • 611
49 East Hoffman Ave Lindenhurst, NY 11757
View restaurantnext
Kick'n Chicken - 342 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
342 Main Street Farmingdale, NY 11735
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Massapequa Park

The Tap Room - Massapequa Park - 1010 Park Blvd
orange star4.3 • 1,614
1010 Park Blvd Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View restaurantnext
Zim Zari Catering Platform
orange star4.4 • 780
4964 merrick Rd Massapequa park, NY 11762
View restaurantnext
Bango Bowls - Massapequa Park
orange star4.6 • 185
1010 Park Blvd Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Massapequa Park
Massapequa
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Amityville
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Farmingdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Bellmore
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
East Meadow
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Merrick
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Hicksville
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Plainview
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Melville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston