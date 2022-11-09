Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Merchant

review star

No reviews yet

121 South Pinckney St

Madison, WI 53703

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Merchant is a downtown Madison restaurant that honors the American Craft Movement. Boasting classic fares and libations with modern technique.

Location

121 South Pinckney St, Madison, WI 53703

Directions

