Bars & Lounges
American
Merchant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Merchant is a downtown Madison restaurant that honors the American Craft Movement. Boasting classic fares and libations with modern technique.
Location
121 South Pinckney St, Madison, WI 53703
Gallery