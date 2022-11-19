Restaurant header imageView gallery

Merchants Cafe

407 Reviews

$$

6338 Main Street

North Branch, MN 55056

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Combos

Number One

$8.49

Number Two

$9.99

Number Three

$10.29

Number Four

Eggs, Tst & Pot

$6.99

2 Eggs & Toast

$4.99

Eggs & Meat

$6.49

Toast & Meat

$2.49

Eggs & Pot

$5.99

Skillets

Ultimate Skill

$11.99

Meat Lover Skillet

$11.99

Denver Skillet

$10.49

Veggie Skillet

$10.49

Southwest Skill

$9.49

Omelette

Ultimate Omelette

$12.49

Denver Omelette

$10.99

Meat Lover OMELT

$11.99

Veggie Omelette

$10.99

Cheese Oml

$7.99

BYOO

$5.99

Specialty Breakfast

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.49+

COUNTRY Benni

$11.99

Cajun Steak Benni

$12.49

M. Eggs Benni

$11.99

PANCAKES

Strawb Stuffed F. Toast

$9.99

Trad Ham Eggs Ben

$11.99

French Toast

Country Fried Steak

$11.99

Pot Roast Benni

$11.99

Corned Beef Benni

$11.99

Senior Breakfast

#1 SR 1/2 M Benni

$8.49

# 2 SR. Egg

$6.99

#3 SR Denver

$6.99

#4 SR F. Toast

$5.99

1/2 TRADITIONAL Benni

$7.99

1/2 Country Benny

$7.99

SR. Cake

$5.99

A La Carte

Side Jam

$0.50

ADD EGGS

$2.99

1 French Toast

$4.99

1 Biscuit

$1.50

2 Biscuits

$2.50

2 Egg Whites

$3.99

Country Gravy

$1.50

English Muffin

$2.49

Fruit

$2.49

Fruit Topping

$0.99

Grn Peppers

$0.50

Hashbrowns

$2.99

HOLLY

$1.29

Home Fries

$2.99

Jalapenos

$0.50

MEAT

Sub Egg White

$2.49

Toast

$1.99

1/2 Hashbrowns

$1.49

1 Slice Toast

$1.00

SIDE CB HASH

$6.49

SIDE PRIME Hash

$6.99

Toppings

Avocado

$0.99

Add Strawb Topp

$0.99

Add Blueb Topp

$0.99

Add Meat Topping

$2.49

Boiled Eggs

$0.99

Cheese

$1.49

Fried Onions

$0.75

Japs

$0.75

Lettuce

$0.75

Mushrooms

$0.75

Onion

$0.75

Peppers

$0.75

Tomato

$0.75

On Top

In Pot

In Omelette

On side

Starters

Cheese Curds

$8.49

Chicken Strip BSK

$8.49

Cod Basket

$8.99

Onion Rings App

$7.49

Poutine

$11.29

Chicken Quesadadilla

$10.29

Veg Quesadilla

$10.29

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Sampler Platter

$13.49

Salads

Cajun Steak Salad

$11.49

Chef Salad

$11.29

Cobb Salad

$11.29

Crispy Chix Sal

$11.29

Veggie Salad

$10.29

Sandwiches, Wraps & Burgers

Hamburger

$8.99

Cheese Bgr

$9.99

Bacon Cheese Bgr

$11.29

Mush Swiss Bgr

$11.29

Patty Melt

$11.29

Blue Chz/ Bac Bgr

$11.29

Jap Bac Chz Brg

$11.99

BBQ Cowboy

$12.49

NB Burger

$14.99

Merchants Wrap

$11.29

CBR Wrap

$10.99

Buffalo Wrap

$11.29

Rueben

$11.99

Turkey Melt

$11.99

Prime French Dip

$11.99

BLT

$9.99

Adult Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Grilled Ham/Chz

$8.99

Rachel

$11.99

Specialty Lunch

MAC & CHZ-Loaded

$11.29

Loaded Bowl

$11.29

Hot Beef

$11.49

PLAIN Mac & Chz

$8.99

Senior Lunch

Sr Chick Fingers

$7.49

Senior BLT

$7.99

Sr Batt Fish

$8.49

SR Chzburger

$8.49

Sr 1/2 Hot Beef

$8.99

SR Hamburger

$7.49

A La Carte

FIRST OUT

House Salad

$3.49

SOUP

$3.49

Fresh Fruit

$2.49

Waffle Fries- Basket

$4.49

SM SIDE Mash Pot

$2.50

Fries- Basket

$3.99

Loaded Fries

$4.99

Add Grilled Chicken

$3.99

Coleslaw

$0.99

Add Crispy Chicken

$4.29

Queso Cheese 4oz

$0.99

Sub GF Bun

$0.99

Garlic Toast

$1.19

Beef Gravy

$1.99

SM Side Mac/Chz

$3.49

Hamburger Patty

$4.29

Add Chicken Finger

Add Corned Beef

$3.99

Dressing/Sauce

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

French

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Asian Vin

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Tatar Sauce

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Wing Sauce

$0.50

Side Beef Gravy

$0.99

Au Jus

$0.99

Toppings

Avocado

$0.99

Bacon-2

$2.49

Boiled Egg

$1.49

Cali

$1.49

Cali no Mayo

$1.49

Fried Onions

$0.75

Jalapenos

$0.75

Lettuce

$0.75

Mushrooms

$0.75

Raw Onion

$0.75

Peppers

$0.75

Tomato Slice-1

$0.75

Tomato Slice-2

$1.50

Tomato Slice-3

$1.75

Tomato Slice-4

$1.99

On Top

Inside

On side

Cheese

Add Cheese $$

$1.29

Cheese Option

Drinks

Coke

$2.59

Diet Coke

$2.59

Sprite

$2.59

Mellow Yellow

$2.59

Dr. Pepper

$2.59

Club Soda

$2.59

Cherry Coke

$3.09

Lemonade

$2.59

Flavored Lemonade

$3.09

Ice Tea

$2.59

Flavor Ice Tea

$3.09

Arnold Palmer

$3.09

Coffee

$2.65

Hot Tea

$2.65

Hot Chocolate

$2.89

Hot Cider

$2.89

Milk

$1.99

LG Milk

$3.79

Chocolate Milk

$2.29

LG Choc Milk

$3.99

Orange

$2.59

Apple

$2.59

V8

$2.59

LG OJ

$4.49

LG Apple

$4.49

LG V8

$4.49

To Go Pop

$1.99

To Go Coffee

$1.99

Flavored Drink

$2.49

Set Up

$2.49

Kids Breakfast

Kids Chz Omel

$5.49

Kids Egg and Meat

$5.49

Kid Egg & Hashb

$5.49

Kids FT Sticks

$5.99

Mickey Cake

$5.99

Mickey Cake NO Meat

$4.49

Kids Lunch

Kids Chz Burger

$6.99

Kids Chix Strips

$5.99

Kids Mac & Chz

$5.49

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids GRILLED CHZ

$5.49

Kid Fish

$6.99

Kid Hamburger

$5.99

Kid Corndog

$5.49

Kids Drink

Kids Pop

$1.49

Kid Apple Juice

$1.49

Kid Orange Juice

$1.49

Kid Milk

$1.49

Kid Chocolate Milk

$1.49

Breakfast Special

Smoked Sausage

$8.99

H & C BRKFST Sand

$8.99

Steak & Eggs

$9.29

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.99

Pot Roast Benni

$10.99

Lunch Specials

Chix Caesar Wrap

$8.99

CLUB

$11.99

PICKLE CHIPS

$6.99

Pot Roast Hot Beef

$10.99

Pastry

Caramel Roll

$2.99

Muffin

$2.99

Kolache

$2.99

Desserts

Dessert

$3.49

Jam

Jam

$4.00

Chix Wild Rice

Quart

$11.00

Pint

$6.00

Bread Loaf

CWR Loaf

$12.00

Multigrain Vienna

$6.00

Marble Rye Loaf

$6.00

Vienna White Thick

$6.00

Lasagna

Lasagna

$25.00

Meat Waste

CB Waste

$10.00

Prime Waste

$10.00

Burger Waste

$10.00

Misc Meat Waste

$10.00

Chicken finger/patty

$10.00

Fish Waste

$10.00

Breakfast

#2 Breakfast Waste

$10.00

Eggs Waste

$4.00

Toast Waste

$4.00

French Toast Waste

$10.00

Cinn Roll FR TST Waste

$10.00

Pancake Waste

$8.00

Bacon waste

$4.00

Links Waste

$4.00

Patties Waste

$4.00

Ham waste

$4.00

CB Hash waste

$11.00

Prime hash waste

$11.00

Ulti Skill/omelet waste

$12.00

Denver Skill/omelet Waste

$12.00

Veggie Skill/omelet waste

$12.00

Meat Skill/omelet waste

$12.00

Hash/Red skin Waste

$5.00

Lunch

Wrap Waste

$12.00

Bac Brg Waste

$12.00

Quesadilla Waste

$12.00

Curds Waste

$10.00

Onion Ring/Waffle Waste

$11.00

Chicken Finger Waste

$10.00

Large salad waste

$13.00

Mac/Cheese waste

$13.00

Prime HB Waste

$13.00

Loaded bowl Waste

$13.00

Ruben Waste

$13.00

Prime FD Waste

$13.00

Fresh Veggie Waste

$5.00

Fries Waste

$5.00

Soup

$5.00

2

3

4

5

6

Drinks

Pop waste

$3.50

Coffee waste

$3.50

Ice tea waste

$3.50

Lemon aide waste

$4.00

Milk waste

$4.00

Juice waste

$4.00

1

2

3

4

Misc Waste

B & G Waste

$8.00

Veggies

$3.00

Sauce

$3.00

Dinner Ware

$5.00

Caramel Roll Waste

$3.99

6

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

6338 Main Street, North Branch, MN 55056

Directions

Map
