Mercury

458 Reviews

$$

329 S 16th St #3

Omaha, NE 68102

Popular Items

Fondue
Spongebob Squarepants
Chips + Salsa

Cocktails

.Mercury Old Fashioned

$13.00

private barrel whiskey, raw sugar, bitters, orange twist

Beauty and the Beast

$13.00

bourbon, rose petal, pomegranate, fresh lemon, bitters

Carmella Full of Wishes

$13.00

gin, dandelion, basil, vermouth, fennel

Cinderella

$13.00

vodka, kumquat, prosecco, violet, fresh lemon

Corduroy

$13.00

bourbon, white cacao, orange, egg white, eucalyptus, bitters

The Descendants

$13.00

red wine, yuzu, lime syrup, thyme

Firefly

$13.00

gin, honey, hōjicha green tea, gentian, fresh lemon

Giraffes Can't Dance

$13.00

mezcal, cherry, honey, pineapple, fresh lime, cinnamon

Havana Hop

$13.00

rum, mango, fresh lemon, amontillado , ginger beer, basil

The Lightning Thief

$13.00

tequila, agave, fresh lime, soda, buzz button

Sound of Music

$13.00

gin, pear, honey, fresh lemon, honeycomb

Spongebob Squarepants

$13.00

rum, banana, coconut, brown sugar, pineapple, lime

Stinky Cheese Man

$13.00

vodka, aperol, vermouth bitters, fresh lime

Last Stop on Market Street

$13.00

sage sandhills elixir, hazelnut, fresh lemon, nutmeg

Popularity Coach

$13.00

elderberry sandhills elixir, prickly pear, soda, fresh lime

Food

Charcuterie

$20.00

cured meats + cheeses, toasted baguette + accoutrement

Fondue

$12.00

w/ toasted baguette

Hummus Plate

$10.00

w/ fresh vegetables + warm pita

Deviled Eggs

$7.00

w/ bacon, pickled onion, ancho

Meatballs

$9.00

Roasted Brussells

$7.00

w/ hot honey, almonds + sesame

Chips + Salsa

$5.00

Chips

$2.00

Cheeseburger

$14.00Out of stock

all-beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, house pickle, special sauce on a house bun

Cubano

$14.00Out of stock

smoked & braised pork shoulder, capicola, swiss, pickled shallots, dijonaise on a house bun

Fried Chicken

$14.00Out of stock

crispy chicken, house pickle, calabrian chili aioli on house buttermilk biscuit

Crabcake Sando

$18.00Out of stock

Bolognese

$14.00

homemade pasta, seared pork, goat cheese, basil, thyme, in tomato sauce

Scarpinocc

$15.00

Mac + Cheese

$14.00

orecchiette pasta with creamy gruyere + cheddar sauce | add smoked pulled pork $4

Pbj

$13.00

Grilled Cheese + Soup

$13.00

Add Pork

$4.00

Wines BTG

Prosecco

$10.00

Dante, "Sparkling Ocean", Veneto, Italy NV

Sparkling Rose

$11.00

Meinklang, "Prosa", Neusiedlersee, Austria 2020

Chardonnay

$11.00

Babcock, Santa Barbara County, California, USA 2018

Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Stolpman, Santa Barbara County, California, USA 2019

Riesling

$9.00

Schloss Saarstein, Mosel, Germany 2018

Gruner Veltliner

$9.00

Meinklang, Neusiedlersee, Austria 2020

Cotes du Rhone

$11.00

Brotte, Rhone Valley, France 2017

Lopez Red Blend

$10.00

Lopez de Haro Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2016

Pinot Noir

$12.00

Cloisonne, Sonoma, California, USA

Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Fitch Mountain, Sonoma, California, USA 2017

Beer

Pint Nine Mercury Parallax Pilsner

$7.00

Pilsner, Omaha, NE 4.7%

Pint Nine Cloud Jumper Pale Ale

$7.00

NE Style Pale Ale, Omaha, NE 5.2%

Pint Nine False Idol IPA

$8.00

NE Style IPA, Omaha, NE 6.7%

Pint Nine Oso Brown

$7.00

Coffee Brown, Omaha, NE 5.6%

Shiner Weisse n Easy

$5.00

Wheat, Shiner, TX 4.0%

Ciderboys Strawberry Magic

$5.00

Cider, Steven's Point, WI 5.0%

Ranch Water Hard Seltzer

$5.00

Seltzer, TX, 4.0%

Clausthaler N/A

$5.00

N/A Beer, Frankfort, DE 0.5%

Wine Bottle

101-B Jean Marc Pillot, Chardonnay, "Le Haut des Champs" Bourgogne Blanc, France 2016

$76.00

102-B Mestres, "Cupage" Rosé Cava, Penedes, Spain NV

$60.00

103-A Dog Point, Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand 2017

$52.00

104-A Optima, Rosé Zinfandel, Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma, California, USA 2016

$43.00

106-B Cru d' Arche Pugneau, Sauternes, Bordeaux, France 2010 (750mL)

$140.00

107-A Domaine Serene, "R" Rosé Blend, Dayton, Oregon, USA NV

$77.00

108-B L'eperonniere, Savennieres, Anjou-Saumur, Loire Valley, France 2016

$60.00

109-B Charles Bove, Vouvray, Anjou-Saumur, Loire Valley, France 2019

$50.00

110-A Eladio Pineiro, Albariño "Envidia Cochina", Rias Baixes, Spain 2020

$62.00

111-A Brooks, Dry Riesling, Willamette Valley, Oregon, USA 2018

$42.00

112-A Elena Walch, Pinot Grigio, Kastelringberg, Alto-Adige, Italy, 2020

$57.00

113-B Bannister, Chardonnay, Alexander County, CA 2014

$60.00

114-B Marc Deschamps, Sauvignon Blanc, "Les Porcheronnes" Pouilly Fume, Loire Valley, France 2017

$69.00

115-B Albina Rocca, Moscato d' Asti, Piedmont, Italy 2020

$40.00

116-B M. Haslinger & Fils, Brut, Champagne, France NV

$72.00

201-B Bechtold, Pinot Noir, "Ober Hund", Alsace, France 2017

$81.00

202-B Illahe, Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon , USA 2018

$57.00

204-A Fattoi, Brunello do Montalcino, Sangiovese, Tuscany, Italy 2004

$130.00

205-A Mollydooker, Shiraz, "Blue Eyed Boy", Australia 2017

$114.00

209-A Croix Mouton, Bordeaux Superieur, Red Blend, Bordeaux, France, USA 2016

$59.00

210-A Andis, "Painted Fields, Zinfandel, Sierra Foothills, Calfornia, USA 2019

$42.00

211-A Forth, "Histoire", Merlot, Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma, California, USA 2018

$42.00

212-A Optima, Cabernet Sauvignon, Anderson Valley, Sonoma, California, USA 2016

$69.00

213-A Staglin, "Benchlands" Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, California, USA 2019

$100.00

214-A Lopez de Heredia, Tempranillo, "Vina Cubillo", Crianza, Rioja, Spain 2012

$76.00

217-A Seghesio, Langhe Nebbiolo, Piedmont, Italy 2019

$53.00

218-A Pamplin Family, "JRG", Red Blend, Columbia Valley, Washington, USA 2016

$60.00

219-A Porter Creek "Timbervine Ranch" Syrah, Russian River Valley, California, USA 2018

$86.00

220-B Jean Chauvenet, Pinot Noir, Bourgogne Rouge, Burgundy, France 2017

$80.00

221-A Durigutti, Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina 2019

$40.00

222-B Terre Nere, Etna Rosso, Sicily, Italy 2019

$55.00

401-A Castelli di Ama, Vin Santo del Chianti Classico, Tuscany, Italy 2013 (375mL)

$130.00

BTG Prosecco Bottle

$50.00

BTG Rose Bottle

$45.00

BTG Riesling Bottle

$45.00

BTG Gruner Bottle

$45.00

BTG Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$45.00

BTG Chardonnay Bottle

$45.00

BTG Pinot Noir Bottle

$55.00

BTG Red Blend Bottle

$50.00

BTG Cotes du Rhone Bottle

$50.00

BTG Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$55.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Mercury is a contemporary mid-century cocktail lounge. We sometimes play yacht rock.

Website

Location

329 S 16th St #3, Omaha, NE 68102

Directions

