Mercury
458 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Mercury is a contemporary mid-century cocktail lounge. We sometimes play yacht rock.
Location
329 S 16th St #3, Omaha, NE 68102
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dirty Birds - Downtown - 1722 Saint Marys Avenue
No Reviews
1722 Saint Marys Avenue Omaha, NE 68102
View restaurant
The Omaha Press Club
No Reviews
1620 dodge st Omaha NE 68102 22nd Floor Omaha, NE 68102
View restaurant