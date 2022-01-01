Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mercurys Coffee Co. Kirkland

1,160 Reviews

$

8506 122nd Ave NE

Kirkland, WA 98033

Popular Items

Caramel Silk
Latte
Fusion Mocha

CLASSIC

Espresso

$1.50

Mercurys 100% Organic Espresso

Latte

$4.15+

Our Signature Organic Espresso with Velvety Milk

Cappuccino

$4.15+

Our Signature Organic Espresso with Velvety Milk

Vanilla Latte

$4.55+

Organic Espresso & Monin Vanilla with Velvety Milk

Caffe Mocha

$4.55+

Our Single Origin Chocolate, Organic Espresso, Whip Cream

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.55+

Signature White Chocolate, Organic Espresso, Whip Cream

Caramel Macchiato

$4.55+

Caramel, Vanilla, Organic Espresso & Caramel Drizzle

White Chocolate Americano

$4.55+

Signature White Chocolate, Organic Espresso & Cream

Americano

$4.15+

Signature Organic Espresso, Water, Cream - HOT or ICED

Brewed Coffee

$3.15+

100% Organic Rising Blend coffee

Vanilla Americano

$4.55+

Organic Espresso & Monin Vanilla

Drip refill

$1.00

SIGNATURE

Blonde Hawaiian

$4.65+

Signature White Chocolate, Macadamia Nut & Real Coconut

Caramel Silk

$4.65+

Our Signature White Chocolate with Salted Caramel

Fusion Mocha

$4.65+

Our Signature White and Single Origin Chocolates fused & Whip cream

Mexican Mocha

$4.65+

Spiced Mexican Chocolate with Vanilla & Cinnamon

The Bees Knees®

$4.65+

Organic Honey, Cinnamon & a Hint of Brown Sugar

White Russian

$4.65+

Our Signature White Chocolate with Coffee Syrup

Dublin Cream

$4.65+

A Decadent Irish Cream & Vanilla Breve

TEA

Chai Tea Latte

$4.55+

Spicy Sweet Black Tea, Honey, Vanilla & Velvety Milk

Bees Knees Tea Latte

$4.55+

Organic Black Tea, Honey, Cinnamon & Velvety Milk

Matcha Tea Latte

$4.55+

Shade Grown Japanese Green Tea with Velvety Milk

London Fog

$4.55+

Earl Grey Tea, Monin Vanilla with Velvety Milk

Espresso Chai Latte

$5.25+

Spicy Sweet Black Tea, Organic Espresso, Velvety Milk

TEA CREATIONS

Premium Organic Teas (8 Selections)

Organic Rishi Tea

$3.55+

Tropical Tea Creation

$4.65+

Organic green Tea, Mango, Passion Fruit & Agave - ICED

Blue-Pom Black Tea

$4.65+

Organic Black Tea with Blueberry & Pomegranate - ICED

Starburst Tea

$4.65+

Ginger Peach Tea, Orange Juice & Rasberry - ICED

BLENDED

Blonde Hawaiian- Blended

$5.45+

Organic Espresso, White Chocolate, Macadamia Nut, Real Coconut, & Whip Cream

Caramel Silk- Blended

$5.45+

Organic Espresso, White Chocolate, Salted Caramel & Whip Cream

Chai - Blended

$5.45+

Spicy Sweet Black Tea, Monin Vanilla & Whip Cream

Fusion Mocha - Blended

$5.45+

Our Signature White & Single Origin Chocolates fused & Whip Cream

Latte - Blended

$5.25+

Organic Espresso blended into a Decadent Version of our Classics

Matcha - Blended

$5.45+

Shade Grown Japanese Green Tea with Whip Cream

Mocha- Blended

$5.25+

Organic Espresso blended into a Decadent Version of our Classics

Snickers- Blended

$5.45+

Strawberries & Crème - Blended

$4.95+

Strawberry Puree, Milk & Whip Cream

White Chocolate- Blended

$5.45+

Organic Espresso, Our Signature Whit Chocolate & Whip Cream

SMOOTHIES

Strawberry Banana

$5.45+

Fresh Banana & Strawberry Puree with All Natural Whey Protein

Peach Mango

$5.45+

Fresh Banana with Peach & Mango Puree & All Natural Whey Protein

Espresso Chocolate

$5.45+

Organic Espresso, Chocolate, Fresh Banana & All Natural Whey Protein

ENERGY ELIXERS

Red Bull Italian Soda

$7.25+

Red Bull & Your Choice of Flavor Over Ice With Cream & Whip Cream

Blended Red Bull

$7.75+

Red Bull, Your Choice of Flavor & Whip Cream

Euphoria

$6.15+

Blended Pink Lotus Elixir & Red Dragon Fruit. Instagram worthy!

Afterglow

$6.15+

Blue Lotus Elixir with Blue Raspberry

Inception

$6.15+

Red Lotus Elixir, Strawberry Puree, Lemonade & White Peach

Desert Fire

$6.15+

Pink Lotus Elixir, Desert Pear, Dragon Fruit & Habanero Lime

Emerald City

$6.15+

Blue Lotus Elixir, Green Apple & Blue Raspberry

Custom Lotus

$6.15+

Your choice of Lotus Elixir and Flavor

SWEET TREATS

Italian Soda

$4.55+

Hot Chocolate

$3.55+

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$3.55+

Hot White Chocolate

$3.55+

Organic Hot Chocolate

$4.05+

Creamsicle

$4.95+

Coconut Cream

$4.95+

Steamer

$3.55+

COLD BREW

Cold Brew

$4.25+

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.45+

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

$4.65+

Salted Caramel Cold Brew

$4.65+

Vanilla Cream Cold Brew

$4.65+

CAR TYPE

Car

Truck

SUV

Van

RETAIL

Hydro-40oz White

$39.95

Hydro-40oz Black

$39.95

Hydro-40oz Grey

$39.95

Hydro-20oz White

$29.95

Hydro-20oz Black

$29.95

Hydro-22oz White

$29.95

Hydro-22oz Black

$29.95

Monaco Mug

$6.99

Terra-White

$18.99

Terra-Black

$18.99

Frost

$21.95

Coffee to Go-160oz

$33.95

Café-White

$19.95

Café-Black

$19.95

Cayman

$19.95

Arezzo

$21.99

Camper

$22.95

Hudson

$22.95

Palermo

$22.95

Torani Syrup

$12.95

Monin Syrup

$14.95

Ghana Bottle

$19.95

Mocafe

$28.95

Caramel Syrup

$24.95

Tea Bag

$0.85

Box of Tea

$42.50

COFFEE BEANS

12oz Regular

$17.95

12oz Decaf

$17.95

5lbs Regular

$84.95

5lbs Decaf

$84.95

Chocolate Beans

$6.00+

12oz Retrograde

$18.95

12oz Gashonga

$18.95

12oz El Salvador

$18.95

12oz Guatemala

$18.95

12oz Ethiopia

$18.95

12oz Holiday Blend

$18.95

12oz Obsidian

$18.95

12oz Black & Tan

$18.95

5lb Holiday Blend

$84.95

BOTTLED DRINKS

Apple Juice

$2.50

Water

$2.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
100% Organic Coffee, Est. 1998 MERCURYS MISSION: Embrace People, Foster Relationships, and Spread Love - One Greeting, One Connection, One Relationship at a Time.

8506 122nd Ave NE, Kirkland, WA 98033

