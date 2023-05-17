Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Mercurys Coffee Co. Sammamish

review star

No reviews yet

22631 NE Inglewood Hill Rd

Sammamish, WA 98074

Popular Items

Vanilla Latte

$4.95+

Organic Espresso & Monin Vanilla with Velvety Milk

Breakfast Burrito

$5.95

Latte

$4.45+

Our Signature Organic Espresso with Velvety Milk

DRINKS '23

CLASSIC

Double Espresso

$1.50

Mercurys 100% Organic Espresso

Latte

$4.45+

Our Signature Organic Espresso with Velvety Milk

Vanilla Latte

$4.95+

Organic Espresso & Monin Vanilla with Velvety Milk

Americano

$4.45+

Signature Organic Espresso, Water, Cream - HOT or ICED

White Choc Americano

$4.95+

Signature White Chocolate, Organic Espresso & Cream

Vanilla Americano

$4.95+

Organic Espresso & Monin Vanilla

White Choc Mocha

$4.95+

Signature White Chocolate, Organic Espresso, Whip Cream

Signature Mocha

$4.95+

Our Single Origin Chocolate, Organic Espresso, Whip Cream

Caramel Macchiato

$4.95+

Caramel, Vanilla, Organic Espresso & Caramel Drizzle

Cappuccino

$4.45+

Our Signature Organic Espresso with Velvety Milk

Brewed Coffee

$3.15+

100% Organic Rising Blend coffee

Caramel Latte

$4.95+

Organic Espresso & Monin Vanilla with Velvety Milk

SF Vanilla Latte

$4.95+

Organic Espresso & Monin Vanilla with Velvety Milk

Drip refill

$1.00

SIGNATURE

Honey Cardamom Latte

$5.25+

Blonde Hawaiian

$5.25+

Signature White Chocolate, Macadamia Nut & Real Coconut

Caramel Silk

$5.25+

Our Signature White Chocolate with Salted Caramel

Bees Knees® Coffee

$5.25+

Organic Honey, Cinnamon & a Hint of Brown Sugar

Fusion Mocha

$5.25+

Our Signature White and Single Origin Chocolates fused & Whip cream

Mexican Mocha

$5.25+

Spiced Mexican Chocolate with Vanilla & Cinnamon

Dublin Cream

$5.25+

A Decadent Irish Cream & Vanilla Breve

White Russian

$5.25+

Our Signature White Chocolate with Coffee Syrup

COLD BREW

Cold Brew

$4.75+

Vanilla Cream Cold Brew

$5.85+

Salted Caramel Cold Brew

$5.85+

Peppermint Cream Cold Brew

$5.85+

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.75+

TEA

Espresso Chai Latte

$5.65+

Spicy Sweet Black Tea, Organic Espresso, Velvety Milk

Chai Tea Latte

$4.95+

Spicy Sweet Black Tea, Honey, Vanilla & Velvety Milk

Bees Knees Tea Latte

$4.95+

Organic Black Tea, Honey, Cinnamon & Velvety Milk

Matcha Tea Latte

$4.95+

Shade Grown Japanese Green Tea with Velvety Milk

London Fog

$4.95+

Earl Grey Tea, Monin Vanilla with Velvety Milk

Organic Rishi Tea

$3.75+

TEA CREATIONS

Premium Organic Teas (8 Selections)

Tropical Tea Creation

$5.15+

Organic green Tea, Mango, Passion Fruit & Agave - ICED

Blue-Pom Black Tea

$5.15+

Organic Black Tea with Blueberry & Pomegranate - ICED

Starburst Tea

$5.15+

Ginger Peach Tea, Orange Juice & Rasberry - ICED

BLENDED

Blonde Hawaiian- Blended

$6.15+

Organic Espresso, White Chocolate, Macadamia Nut, Real Coconut, & Whip Cream

Caramel Silk- Blended

$6.15+

Organic Espresso, White Chocolate, Salted Caramel & Whip Cream

Chai - Blended

$6.15+

Spicy Sweet Black Tea, Monin Vanilla & Whip Cream

Fusion Mocha - Blended

$6.15+

Our Signature White & Single Origin Chocolates fused & Whip Cream

Latte - Blended

$5.95+

Organic Espresso blended into a Decadent Version of our Classics

Matcha - Blended

$6.15+

Shade Grown Japanese Green Tea with Whip Cream

Mocha- Blended

$5.95+

Organic Espresso blended into a Decadent Version of our Classics

Oreo Mint Chip- Blended

$6.15+

Organic Espresso, Our Signature Whit Chocolate & Whip Cream

Snickers- Blended

$6.15+

Strawberries & Crème - Blended

$5.95+

Strawberry Puree, Milk & Whip Cream

White Chocolate Mocha- Blended

$6.15+

Organic Espresso, Our Signature Whit Chocolate & Whip Cream

SMOOTHIES

Strawberry Banana

$6.15+

Fresh Banana & Strawberry Puree with All Natural Whey Protein

Peach Mango

$6.15+

Fresh Banana with Peach & Mango Puree & All Natural Whey Protein

Espresso Chocolate

$6.15+

Organic Espresso, Chocolate, Fresh Banana & All Natural Whey Protein

ENERGY ELIXERS

Euphoria

$6.45+

Blended Pink Lotus Elixir & Red Dragon Fruit. Instagram worthy!

Afterglow

$6.45+

Blue Lotus Elixir with Blue Raspberry

Inception

$6.45+

Red Lotus Elixir, Strawberry Puree, Lemonade & White Peach

Desert Fire

$6.45+

Pink Lotus Elixir, Desert Pear, Dragon Fruit & Habanero Lime

Emerald City

$6.45+

Blue Lotus Elixir, Green Apple & Blue Raspberry

Custom Lotus

$6.45+

Your choice of Lotus Elixir and Flavor

Red Bull Italian Soda

$7.95+

Red Bull & Your Choice of Flavor Over Ice With Cream & Whip Cream

Blended Red Bull

$7.75+

Red Bull, Your Choice of Flavor & Whip Cream

SWEET TREATS

Italian Soda

$4.55+

Hot Chocolate

$3.55+

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$3.55+

Hot White Chocolate

$3.55+

Organic Hot Chocolate

$4.05+

Creamsicle

$4.95+

Coconut Cream

$4.95+

Steamer

$3.55+

Chocolate Milk

$3.55+

HOLIDAY

Caramel Chai

$5.25+

Caramel Spice Latte

$5.25+

Egg Nog Latte

$5.25+

Egg Nog Steamer

$5.25+

EggNog Chai

$5.25+

Organic Raspberry Truffle

$5.25+

Peppermint Fusion Mocha

$5.25+

Peppermint Mocha

$5.25+

Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha

$5.25+

Pumpkin Chai

$5.25+

Pumpkin Egg Nog Latte

$5.25+

Pumpkin Latte

$5.25+

Salted Caramel Mocha

$5.25+

Sticky Bun Latte

$5.25+

FOOD

FOOD

Egg & Cheese Ciabatta

$4.95

Egg White & Veggie

$5.95Out of stock

Sausage Ciabatta

$5.95

Sriracha Ciabatta

$5.95

Margarita Ciabatta

$5.95

Breakfast Burrito

$5.95

Croissant Sandwich

$5.95

Smokey Chicken

$7.95

Turkey Bacon Croissant

$7.95

Banana

$1.25

BAKERY

Almond Croissant

$3.75

Pink Cookie

$2.95

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.95

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.95

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.95

Molasses Cookie

$2.95

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.95

White Chocolate Cookie

$2.95

M & M Cookie

$2.95

GF Cookie

$3.50

Cinnamon Roll

$3.75

Lemon Poppy Muffin Top

$3.75

Chocolate Chip Muffin Top

$3.75

Orange Cranberry Muffin Top

$3.75

Blueberry Muffin Top

$3.75

Pumpkin Scone

$3.75

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Pumpkin Muffin

$3.75

Raspberry Muffin

$3.75

Apple Fritter

$2.95

Blueberry Fritter

$2.95

Maple Bar

$2.95

Banana Bread

$2.95

Lemon Bread

$2.95

Pumpkin Bread

$2.95

English Toffee Biscotti

$2.75

Chocolate Death Bar

$3.75

Granola Bar

$3.75

RETAIL

COFFEE BEANS

12oz Regular

$17.95

12oz Decaf

$17.95

5lbs Regular

$84.95

5lbs Decaf

$84.95

Chocolate Espresso Beans

$6.00+

12oz Retrograde

$18.95

12oz El Salvador

$18.95

12oz Guatemala

$18.95

12oz Ethiopia

$18.95

12oz Holiday Blend

$18.95

12oz Obsidian

$18.95

12oz Black & Tan

$18.95

5lb Holiday Blend

$84.95

BOTTLED DRINKS

Apple Juice

$2.50

Water

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

100% Organic Coffee, Est. 1998 MERCURYS MISSION: Embrace People, Foster Relationships, and Spread Love - One Greeting, One Connection, One Relationship at a Time.

Website

Location

22631 NE Inglewood Hill Rd, Sammamish, WA 98074

Directions

Gallery
Mercurys Coffee Co. image
Mercurys Coffee Co. image

Map
