Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Steakhouses

Mere Bulles

4,593 Reviews

$$$

5201 Maryland Way

Brentwood, TN 37027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

YOU MUST SELECT A "PICK UP DAY AND TIME"

PICK UP DAY AND TIME

Pick up days are Tuesday and Wednesday the week of Thanksgiving. Times will be by hour windows from 10 AM to 6 PM.

THANKSGIVING ENTREES

SLICED OVEN ROASTED TURKEY

$76.00

Five pounds of sliced oven roasted turkey. Serves 5 to 6 adults.

SLOW ROASTED ANGUS PRIME RIB

$214.00

Four pounds of slow roasted Angus prime rib. Serves 4 to 6 adults. Au Jus and creamy horseradish sauce provided for you.

THANKSGIVINE SIDES

SAGE CORNBREAD DRESSING

$43.00

Serves 5 - 7 adults.

YUDON GOLD MASHED POTATOES

$43.00

Serves 5 - 7 adults.

GREEN BEANS CASSEROLE

$43.00

Serves 5 - 7 adults.

SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

$43.00

Serves 5 - 7 adults.

THANKSGIVING ADD ONS

SAGE GRAVY

$11.00

By the Quart.

CRANBERRY CHUTNEY

$11.00

By the Pint.

CHARLESTON SHE CRAB BISQUE

$32.00

By the Quart.

GOAT CHEESE SALAD

$20.00

Serves 3 - 5 adults.

WHEAT DINNER ROLLS

$11.00

Served with Whipped Honey Butter. Order by the Dozen.

WHITE DINNERS ROLLS

$11.00

Served with Whipped Honey Butter. Order by the Dozen.

THANKSGIVING DESSERTS

CARROT CAKE with CREAM CHEESE FROSTING

$50.00

BANANA FOSTERS CHEESECAKE

$60.00

Sliced into 14 pcs.

PUMPKIN CHEESE CAKE

$50.00

Sliced into 14 pcs.

TAKE OUT

AVAILABLE BOTTLED WINES

our Togo wine selection.

COKE BOTTLE

$2.50Out of stock

COKE ZERO BOTTLE

$2.50Out of stock

SPRITE BOTTLE

$2.50Out of stock

SMART WATER (1L)

$3.50Out of stock

GALLON ICED TEA

$15.00

GALLON FRUIT TEA

$17.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markRomantic
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Down-to-earth, elegant atmosphere with upscale American comfort food located just off I-65 in Maryland Farms, between Nashville and historic Franklin. Mere Bulles' menu is a concert of fine American Southern and traditional steakhouse fare. We offer everything from fresh salads to shrimp and grits at lunch, while proudly serve freshly caught fish, steaks and other specialities in the evening. Whether entertaining an important business guest, celebrating a special occasion or enjoying a weekday lunch, you can always expect delicious food, excellent service and an overall outstanding dining experience.

Website

Location

5201 Maryland Way, Brentwood, TN 37027

Directions

Gallery
Mere Bulles image
Mere Bulles image
Mere Bulles image
Mere Bulles image

Similar restaurants in your area

Southside Grill
orange star5.0 • 1,321
6601 Sugar Valley D Nashville, TN 37211
View restaurantnext
Boston Commons
orange star4.6 • 1,261
1008-A Woodland StNashville, TN 37206 Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Rosie Food and Wine
orange starNo Reviews
203 Anderson Ln N #107 Hendersonville, TN 37075
View restaurantnext
Smashin Crab - Hendersonville, TN
orange starNo Reviews
300 Indian Lake Blvd Hendersonville, TN 37075
View restaurantnext
Smashin Crab Hendersonville Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
631 Vickery Park Drive Nolensville, TN 37135
View restaurantnext
Blue Moon Waterfront Grille - Nashville
orange star4.5 • 524
525 Basswood Avenue Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Brentwood

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Brentwood
orange star4.6 • 4,232
211 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027
View restaurantnext
Judge Bean's BBQ
orange star4.3 • 1,442
7022 Church St E Brentwood, TN 37027
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Brentwood
orange star4.8 • 974
211 Franklin Rd Brentwood, TN 37027
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Brentwood
orange star4.7 • 511
205 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brentwood
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Nashville
review star
Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)
Murfreesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston