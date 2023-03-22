Main picView gallery

Merenda Box 801 East Hector Street

801 East Hector Street

Conshohocken, PA 19428

Food

Breakfast Sandwich

Queijo Wafflewich

$5.00

Our Exclusive breakfast creation, the cheese bread waffle sandwich. Naturally gluten free.

Regular Breakfast sandwich

$4.00

Egg, cheese and choice of meat on toast

Pão com ovo (scrambled egg & bread)

$4.00

Scrambled egg on a roll

Sofrido (grilled bread with butter)

$2.50

Sandwiches

Mixto (ham & cheese)

$5.75

Grilled ham and cheese on toast

Queijo quente (grilled cheese)

$4.50

Grilled cheese on toast

Mortadella & cheese

$6.75

Cold mortadela & cheese on a roll

Linguiça com cebola

$7.50

Sweet breads

Guava Rolls

$5.00

Our take on traditional cinnamon rolls but boasting tropical guava

Lingua de Songra

$4.00

Literally translated, it means Mother-in-law's tongue. This sweet bread is a long strip of soft dough, covered in custard and coconut flakes.

Sonhos

$4.00

Sonhos means dreams in Portuguese, these donuts are filled with either cream or doce de leite.

Rosca de coco

$4.50

Savory Breads

Pão de Queijo

This cheesy, chewy, tradional bread bites are amongst Brazil's favorite snack. Made with yucca starch and cheese, the cheese bread is naturally gluten free.

Pão de Queijo - stuffed

$2.75

How can you possibly make the Pão de queijo better? You fill it with more cheese or guava.

Pão com chourico

$4.00

This crusty bread is chewy and filled with chouriço, a portuguese style cured sausage.

Joelho - Baked ham & cheese

$5.50

Soft pillowy bread stuffed with ham and cheese

Cachorro asado

$4.50

Hotdog wrapped in pillowy soft bread

Joelho - Baked corn & cheese

$5.50

Dips

Dip-Size

$1.50+

Salgados

Risoles

Coxinha

Savory fritter filled with shredded chicken

Pastel

Thin crispy dough fillled with meat or cheese

Enroladinho H&C

$4.25

Savory fritter filled with shredded chicken

Yucca fritter

$4.50

Yucca fritter filled with meat or cheese

Kibe

$5.00

Bulgur wheat and beef croquettte

Cod fritter

$4.75

Cod and potato croquette

Empada

Mini savory pie with various fillings

Biscoitos - Brazilian cookies

Goiabinha - guava

$6.00

Shortbread cookie with guava

Casadinho - dolce

$6.00

Butter cookie sandwich

Amanteigado - butter shortbread cookie

$5.00

Butter cookie

Corn cookie sandwiches - Guava

$2.25

Exclusive corn cookie with fruit filling

Dipped Maria cookie

$2.00

Maria cookie sandwich dipped in chocolate

Bolos - cakes & slices

Aipim - yucca

$4.00

Yucca and coconut cake

Banana

$3.85

Caramelized banana cake

Carrot & Chocolate

$4.00

Brazilian carrot cake, or bolo de cenoura in Portuguese, is one of the most traditional Brazilian cakes. This delicate carrot sponge cake is covered with creamy chocolate brigadeiro

Bread Pudding

$4.25

Our bread pudding is moist, sweet, soft and spongy in texture.

Orange Cake

$3.00

Orange cake is very popular in Brazil for either breakfast or afternon snack with coffee. This cake is simple but addicting.

Baked Pamonha

$4.25

Corn! We love corn desserts in Brazil. This corn cake is baked to perfection with a custardy mouth feel.

Bolo de Rolo guava

$5.00

Bolo de rolo doce de leite

$5.00

Docinhos - Confections

Brigadeiro - chocolate truffles

$2.25

Brazil's national dessert - chocolate truffle garnished with sprinkles

Corn Brigadeiro

$2.25

Corn Truffle

Almond Brigadeiro

$2.25

Almond Truffle

Churros Brigadeiro

$2.15

Doce de leite & cinnamon sugar

Beijinho - coconut truffles

$2.25

Coconut truffle

Cajuzinho - peanut truffles

$2.25

Peanut truffle

Olho de sogra - prune truffle

$2.00

Prune stuffed with coconut truffe

Cocada - coconut bar

$2.25

Popular street food made with coconut, sugar and condensed milk

Pasteis de nata

$3.75

Traditional Portuguese egg custard tart beloved in Brazil.

Sobremesas - Desserts

Pudim - Brazilian Flan

$5.00

Known as pudim de leite condensado in Portuguese, creamy, sweet and utterly delicious

Mousse de chocolate

$4.75

Light but rich chocolate dessert

Mousse de Maracuja

$4.75

Light, rich, tangy and sweet passion fruit dessert

Cural

$4.00

Corn custard topped with cinnamon

Rice pudding

$4.00

Creamy, sticky rice pudding topped with cinnamon

Mini churros

$3.00

Fluffy fried dough rolled in cinnamon sugar

Candies

Prestigio

$1.50

Prestigio branco

$1.50

Prestigio dark

$1.50

Baton aoleite

$0.85

Baton extra milk

$0.85

Baton duobranco

$0.85

Lollo

$1.75

Bombom sonho de valsa

$0.75

Paçoca

$0.65

Bombom serenata de amor

$0.75

Bananinha

$0.75

Lollo

$1.75

Drinks

Bottled

Castello Lemon

$2.65

Castello Sparkling

$2.65

Guarana

$2.50

Brazil's most popular soda made with the guarana cherry.

Guarana Diet

$2.50

Todynho

$1.25

Guava nectar

$2.85

Mango nectar

$2.85

Espresso drinks

Cappuccino

$4.85

Espresso, milk of choice

Americano

$5.50+

Espresso, hot water

Latte

$5.50+

Espresso, milk of choice

Matte

Espresso

$3.00+

Coffee

$3.00

Specialty drinks

Paçoca Hot Chocolate

$4.15+

Peanut butter hot chocolate

Matte Latte

$6.15+

Caffeinated herbal beverage and steamed milk

Ovomaltine latte

$5.25+

Doce de leite latte

$4.75+

Brigadeiro latte

$5.25+

Coco-ccino

$5.50

Guava breeze

$4.75+

Sucos - Juices

Caju - cashew

$4.00

Juice from cashew fruit

Maracuja - passion fruit

$4.00

Juice from passion fruit pulp

Orange

$6.00

Fresh orange juice

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Brazilian Pastry shop

Location

801 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

