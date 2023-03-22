Merenda Box 801 East Hector Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Brazilian Pastry shop
Location
801 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bar Lucca - 729 East Hector St
No Reviews
729 East Hector Street Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurant
Pepperoncini Restaurant & Bar Conshohocken - 72 Poplar Street
No Reviews
72 Poplar Street Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Conshohocken
More near Conshohocken