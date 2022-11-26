Restaurant header imageView gallery
Korean
Chicken
Bars & Lounges

No reviews yet

1932 East Kenilworth Pl

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Order Again

Popular Items

14 pc Korean Fried Chicken
Umami Bombs

Small Plates

Cheese Curds

$7.00

Prepared with mozzarella cheese and served with a side of kimchi ranch

Cheese Corn Dog

$7.00

Large and crispy homemade cheese beef corn dog topped with a sugar, ketchup, and mustard drizzle

Jalapeño Cheddar and Pepper Jack Cheese Corn Dog

$7.00

Large and crispy homemade jalapeño, cheddar, and pepper jack cheese beef corn dog, dipped in Soy Garlic, finished with a lime crema and spicy mayo drizzle

Popcorn Chicken

$8.00

Sweet & Spicy fried boneless chicken bites served with peanuts

Umami Bombs

$8.00

Deep fried mushrooms stuffed with minced beef, seasoned in sweet and savory Korean BBQ sauce, served with a spicy mayo and teriyaki sauce topping

Cauliflower Crush

$8.00

Crispy panko-fried cauliflower florets, tossed in your choice of Soy Garlic or Sweet & Spicy (vegan) sauce (Vegetarian/Vegan)

Fried Dumplings

$8.00

Your choice of six veggie, pork or chicken dumplings, tossed in Sweet & Spicy sauce (Vegetarian)

Tres Taquitos

$8.00

Three taquitos prepared with cheese, a drizzle of spicy mayo, lime crema, scallions and stuffed with one of the following: beef, kimchi, or chicken, rolled in a flour tortilla

Fries

Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Lightly seasoned with our house blend spice (Vegetarian/Vegan/Gluten Free)

Beef Loaded Fries

$8.00

Lime crema, Sweet & Spicy sauce, and scallions prepared with beef bulgogi

Kimichi Loaded Fries

$8.00

Lime crema, Sweet & Spicy sauce, and scallions prepared with kimchi

Tacos

Beef Bulgogi Taco

$8.00

Two tacos served with lettuce, crema, pickled red onions, and your choice of protein: grilled beef bulgogi wrapped in a flour tortilla

Pork Bulgogi Taco

$8.00

Two tacos served with lettuce, crema, pickled red onions, and your choice of protein: spicy pork bulgogi, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Kimichi Tacos

$8.00

Two tacos served with kimchi, lettuce, crema, and pickled red onions, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Meal Size

Tteokbokki

$14.00

A must try Korean meal composed of rice cakes, fish cakes, ramen noodles, cabbage, onions, and scallions, all of which is stir-fried with spicy gochujang sauce **Very Spicy**

Budae Jigae

$20.00

Hearty stew loaded with kimchi, sausage, spam, ramen noodles, rice cakes, onions, mushrooms and scallions, served in spicy broth **Spicy**

Beef Bulgogi

$14.00

Thinly sliced beef marinated in Korean BBQ sauce, grilled with carrots, onions, mushrooms, scallions, and served with a small side of rice

Pork Bulgogi

$14.00

Thinly sliced pork marinated in spicy gochujang sauce, grilled with onions, mushrooms, scallions, and served with a small side of rice **Spicy**

Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Chicken Sandwich Beef Loaded Fries

$15.00

Chicken Sandwich Kimichi Loaded Fries

$15.00

Chicken Sandwich Seasoned Fries

$13.00

Korean Fried Chicken

8 pc Korean Fried Chicken

$12.00

Double fried, double crispy wings (mix of flats and drums)

14 pc Korean Fried Chicken

$20.00

Double fried, double crispy wings (mix of flats and drums)

20 pc Korean Fried Chicken

$27.00

Double fried, double crispy wings (mix of flats and drums)

36 pc Korean Fried Chicken

$42.00

Double fried, double crispy wings (mix of flats and drums)

Sides

Rice

$2.00

Kimchi

$4.00

Ramen

$3.00

Sauce

Kimchi Ranch

$1.00

Regular Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Sweet and Spicy

$1.00

Medium spicy gochujang based

Soy Garlic

$1.00

Salty, savory soy sauce based with garlic & ginger

Volcano

$1.00

Extra spicy gochujang based **Very Spicy**

Buffalo

$1.00

Savory blend of cayenne pepper and garlic

Honey BBQ

$1.00

Sweet honey overtones with slightly smokey background notes

Ketchup

$1.00

Mustard

$1.00

Soy Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Lime Creama

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Good wings plus great vibes!

Location

1932 East Kenilworth Pl, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Directions

Banner pic

