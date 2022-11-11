Restaurant header imageView gallery

Meric's Woodfired Oven & Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

23309 Water Street

Hampton, MN 55031

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Meric's Wood-Fired Wings
Pepperoni Pizza

Pizza

Jalepeno Popper Pizza

Jalepeno Popper Pizza

$16.00

Built on our signature white pie. Fresh minced garlic and topped with shredded mozzarella, covered in crumbly bacon, fresh jalapeños, chunks of Philadelphia cream cheese.

Dill Pickle Pizza

Dill Pickle Pizza

$15.00

Our signature white pie, topped with Dill Pickles, buttermilk ranch, spicy ranch aioli, and dried dill weed.

Cheese and Garlic

Cheese and Garlic

$10.00

Our version of garlic cheese bread! Minced garlic, olive oil drizzle, topped with premium shredded mozzarella.

Porkie Pie

Porkie Pie

$15.00

VOTED BEST PIZZA IN MINNESOTA by KSTP Channel 5 and Twin Cities Live! It is a white pie topped with sliced sausage, portabella mushrooms, crispy bacon crumble. Fresh basil and a thai chili infused honey topped after cooking.

Belmont

Belmont

$17.00

Another favorite! White pie (minced garlic & olive oil swirl) topped with premium shredded mozzarella, smoked chicken, bacon, freshly diced tomatoes and finished with a cilantro pesto drizzle.

Buffalo Chicken Garlic Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Garlic Pizza

$16.00

White pie, topped with premium shredded mozzarella, smoked chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, and green onions topped with a buffalo drizzle and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese drizzle.

Banana Hammock

Banana Hammock

$15.00

Funny name, killer flavor. Red pie topped with premium shredded mozz, our custom made sliced sausage, banana peppers, and drizzled with a balsamic glaze.

So Meaty

So Meaty

$17.00

Best Seller! Red pie topped with premium shredded mozz, topped with large slices of pepperoni, bacon crumbles, our custom made sliced sausage, and freshly picked basil.

Margherita

Margherita

$14.00

Named after Queen Margherita herself. Red pie topped with a premium fresh balled mozzarella, olive oil swirl, and fresh basil.

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Meric's fresh made dough topped with tomato sauce and shredded mozz. It's a cheese pizza :)

New Yorker

New Yorker

$16.00

Staff favorite. Red pie topped with premium shredded mozzarella, large slices of pepperoni, cured salami, and wood-fire roasted garlic clove chunks.

Aloha

Aloha

$16.00

Shredded mozz, Greg's State Champion Ham, fresh jalepenos, and pineapple chunks topped with fresh cilantro and a Thai chili infused honey drizzle.

The Big Shot

The Big Shot

$18.00

This pizza is killer, and features a Monterrey cheddar cheese spread, topped with shredded mozz, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and smoked chicken with a Thai Chili infused honey drizzle.

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$10.00

Red pie or white. You choose the toppings. It's your masterpiece, Picasso!

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Sausage Pizza

$12.00
Double Pepp

Double Pepp

$14.00Out of stock

Red sauce, layer of large pepperoni, shredded mozzarella, another layer of all beef pepperoni, Thai chili honey drizzle.

Appetizers

PRETZEL

PRETZEL

$15.00

This is an ENORMOUS pretzel, equipped with cheddar cheese sauce, Monterrey cheddar cheese sauce, and a Bavarian mustard that is to die for. Cooked in our wood oven of course.

Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$13.00

Lemon, garlic, parmesan, parsley

Too-Much Garlic Knots

Too-Much Garlic Knots

$12.00

Meric's hand-made pizza dough, served with our house-made roasted garlic butter sauce, parmesan, and chili flake. 4 bombs per order.

WOOD-FIRED WINGS

Meric's Wood-Fired Wings

Meric's Wood-Fired Wings

$17.00

A massive POUND AND A HALF of specially seasoned, wood-fired, crispy chicken wings. Served with your choice of dressing, celery sticks, & tossed in one of our famous signature dry rubs!

SALADS

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Classic Caesar salad! Served with smoked chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese.

Ham-Chopped Salad

$13.00

Greg's Meats state champion smoked ham, applewood smoked bacon crumbles, diced roma tomatoes, cheddar, and scallions served over a bed of romaines. Served with a side of ranch.

Small Side Salad

$5.00

Hats

Black/ Grey Cap

Black/ Grey Cap

$21.00

Grey/Lime

$21.00
Navy/White Hat

Navy/White Hat

$21.00

Sweatshirts

Hoodie: White Merics Orig. Logo

Hoodie: Black Merics Orig. Logo

Crewneck: HeatherBlue/White Logo

Crewneck: HeatherBlue/White Logo

Hoodie: Heathered

Hoodie: Heathered

100% Polyester Lightweight Warm & Cozy!

Shirts

T-shirt: B & W Marble Merics

T-shirt: B & W Marble Merics

Fun Spring Time Tee 100% Cotton

Long Sleeve T: Black

Long Sleeve T: Black

T-shirt Distressed

Long Sleeve Distressed

Tank Tops

TealTank

$20.00

Black Tank

$20.00
Brink Oven Red Tank

Brink Oven Red Tank

$25.00

Brink Oven Red Stretchy Relaxed Smooth 65% Polyester 35%Viscosa

White Tank

$20.00

Grey Tank

$20.00

Orange

$20.00

Flannel

FLANNEL

FLANNEL

Gift Cards

$10 Meric's Gift Card

$10 Meric's Gift Card

$10.00
$25 Meric's Gift Card

$25 Meric's Gift Card

$25.00
$50 Meric's Gift Card

$50 Meric's Gift Card

$50.00
$100 Meric's Gift Card

$100 Meric's Gift Card

$100.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

FRESH FOOD. MADE WITH LOVE.

Website

Location

23309 Water Street, Hampton, MN 55031

Directions

Gallery
Meric's Woodfire Oven & Tavern image
Meric's Woodfire Oven & Tavern image
Meric's Woodfire Oven & Tavern image
Meric's Woodfire Oven & Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fireside Restaurant & Bar - 3410 150th Street West
orange starNo Reviews
3410 150th Street West Rosemount, MN 55068
View restaurantnext
Spiral Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
420 Vermillion St Hastings, MN 55033
View restaurantnext
Froth & Cork - 110 4th Street E
orange starNo Reviews
110 4th Street E Hastings, MN 55033
View restaurantnext
Angry Inch Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
20841 Holyoke Ave Lakeville, MN 55044
View restaurantnext
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon - Apple Valley
orange star3.0 • 929
15020 Glazier Ave Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurantnext
Celts Craft House
orange star4.3 • 498
7083 153rd St W Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Hampton
Prescott
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Red Wing
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Prior Lake
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston