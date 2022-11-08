A map showing the location of Logan Food MarketView gallery

Logan Food Market

review star

No reviews yet

45 Transporation Way, Logan Airport

East Boston, MA 02128

Order Again

Popular Items

Side Bacon
2 Eggs
Chick Avo

Breakfast Sand

Egg & Bac

$8.25

Egg & Ham

$8.25

Egg & Cheese

$8.00

Om on Roll

$10.75

Breakfast Sides

Bagel

$2.75

Bagel CC

$3.50

Home Fries

$3.50

2 Eggs

$3.50

Eng Muff

$1.99

Greek Yog

$2.99

Muff

$2.75

Side Bacon

$3.50

Side Sausage

$3.50

Kellogs Cereal

$2.50

From The Grill

Butter Pancakes

$8.75

BlueBerry Pancakes

$9.99

Banana Pancakes

$9.99Out of stock

Strawberry Pancakes

$9.99

French Toast

$9.99

Belgian Waffle

$8.75

Utopia Combo

$12.75

Omelets

Veggie Om

$9.59

West Om

$10.75

Spin,Tom Feta

$10.75

Ham Cheese

$10.75

Bac Cheese

$10.75

Spin Feta

$9.59

Ham,Bac,Sauc

$11.50

Pastries

Cakes

$5.75

Cookies

$2.95

Chips

$2.00

Danish

$4.95

Appetizers

Chick Finger

$9.00

Mozz Cheese

$8.50

Falafel

$6.50

Eggplant

$8.50Out of stock

Onion Rings

$4.75

French Fries

$4.25

Salads

Falafel & Kale

$9.99

Greek

$10.99

Bulgur

$10.99

Greek Tuna

$11.25

Greek Chick

$12.25

Ceasar

$9.99

Ceasar Chick

$11.25

Chick Avo

$11.25

Side Salad

$4.25

add dressing side

$0.50

Soups

Greek Lemmon Soup

$6.50

Soup Of Day

$6.50

Smash Burgers

Double Hamburger

$10.75

Double Cheeseburger

$11.50

Double Greek Burger

$12.00

Double Chipotle Burger

$12.00

Single Burger

$9.00

BBQ Bacon

$12.50

BBQ Chick Crisp

$12.00

Falafel Burg

$12.00

BBQ Chick Grill

$12.00

Mediterranean Entries

Lamb Kabab

$15.50

Chick Kahab

$15.50

Steak Kahab

$15.50

Utopia Combo

$21.00

Meditrranean Bowls

Quinoa Bowl

$12.50

Chicken & Farrow

$12.50

Lemmon Parm Bowl

$12.50

Specialty Sandwhich

Steak & Cheese

$10.95

Steak Bomb

$11.50

Veggie Sand

$10.00

Chick & Waff

$12.00

Hummus

$10.00

Falafel

$10.00

Chicken & Mozz

$10.50

Meatball

$10.75

Roast Beef

$10.00

Turkey

$10.00

Ham

$10.00

Steak Tip

$11.75

Tuna Sandwich

$10.00

add Cheese

$1.00

Chicken Bomb

$11.50

Chicken Parm

$10.75

Calzones

Med White

$10.75

Meat & Pep

$10.75

Chick Alfredo

$10.75

Meat Luv

$10.75

Steak Bomb

$10.75

Personal Pan Pizza

Cheese

$10.50

Greek

$10.75

Chic & Broc

$10.75

Meat Luv Pizza

$10.75

Buff Chicken

$10.75

Veggie

$10.75

Pepperroni

$10.75

Pasta

Chick-Zitti-Broc

$13.50

Eggplant

$12.00

Meat& Zitti

$14.50

Ravoili

$12.50

Pastries

Cakes

$5.75

Cookies

$2.95

Chips

$2.00

Danish

$4.95

Fresh Cocounut

$6.99

Drinks

Soda

$3.50

Bot Water

$2.89

Bott Juice

$3.25

Coffee/Tea

$2.25
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday5:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Fast Casual Greek/ Italian Cuisine.

Location

45 Transporation Way, Logan Airport, East Boston, MA 02128

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

