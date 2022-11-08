Don Luis Restaurant 5127 Westfields Boulevard

- Home
Appetizer
Guacamole
Jose's Fresh Guacamole Loco
Crushed fresh avacados with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, lime juice, shrimp, bacon, chorizo and jalapeno slices
Flautas
Four fried rolled taquitos, two chicken and two beef, covered with sour cream and queso fresco, served with guacamole
Queso Dip mediano
Homeade queso blended with jalapenos
Chori Dip
Our homeade queso topped with grilled Mexican Chorizo sausage
Nachos Supreme
Homade fried tortilla chips baked and topped with queso, ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, gaucamole, tomatoes, and sour cream
Taquitos Ahogados
Six hand rolled crispy chicken taquitos on a bed of lettuce, covered with our homade salsa verde, sour cream and queso fresco
Carne Asada Fries
French fries covered with marinated steak, queso, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapenos and queso fresco
Grill shrimp
Soup and Salad
Menudo
Soup prepared with beef tripe broth with a red chili pepper base. served with tortillas and toppings
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with choice of beef or chicken, and beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese
Baja Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp on bed of lettuce, avocado slices, Mexican cheese, pico de gallo and house dressing
Baja Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast on chopped romaine lettuce, avocado slices, Mexican cheese, pico de gallo and our house dressing
BOWL Sopa De La Abuela
Hearty soup served with chicken and rice, diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro, avocado, cheese and tortilla strips
CUP Sopa De La Abuela
Hearty soup served with chicken and rice, diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro, avocado, cheese and tortilla strips
Pozole Verde De Pollo
Mexican stew prepared with chicken, hominy, green chilis and Mexican spices. Garnished with onions, cilantro, radish, avocado and shredded cabbage. Served with side of corn tortillas
Burritos, Tacos, and Quesadillas
Surf and Turf Burrito
San Diego style stuffed with grilled steak, shrimp, french fries, pico de gallo, cheese and avocado. Served with rice and beans
Joses Super Burrito
Choice of meat, rice beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole, topped with enchilada sauce: Salsa verde or queso
California Burrito
Choice of meat, rice, whole pinto beans, cheese, lettuce, onions, cilantro, sour cream and salsa verde, grilled and wrapped in foil
Joses Mariachi Burrito
Steak, chicken, shrimp, rice, charro beans, cabbage, avocado, cheese and pico de gallo. Rolled and topped with three Mexican salsas: queso, verde, and molcajete red. Garnished with cilantro, queso fresco and sour cream
Pelado Burrito
No tortilla, Burrito bowl with your choice of meat, on rice and black beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded cheese
Joses Super Quesadilla
Jumbo size flour tortilla grilled, choice of meat and melted cheese, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and sour cream
Hawaiian Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, chorizo, pineapple and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato and guacamole
Gringo Tacos
Three soft tortilla tacos with choice of meat, lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo with rice and beans
Tacos Mexicanos (3)
Regular size double corn tortilla tacos with choice of meat, Cilantro and onion.
Suiza queso
Quesadilla box
Enchilada Entrees
Enchiladas Nortenas
Two cheese enchiladas topped with carnitas, green peppers, onions, cilantro and queso fresco. Served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Campesinas
Two cheese enchiladas topped with two fried eggs, garnished with queso fresco and cilantro. Served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Supreme
one beef, one chicken and one bean enchilada topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans
Enchilada Verdes
three chicken enchiladas covered with green sauce, sour cream, Mexican cheese and cilantro. Served with rice and beans
Enchilada Banderita
Three chicken enchiladas each covered with a different sauce: queso, verde and house enchilada sauce, topped with sour cream, cilantro and Mexican queso fresco. Served with rice and beans
Mexican Street Tacos
Mexican Street Tacos-Barbacoa
Street tacos, served on corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro, served with garnishes and salsas
Mexican Street Tacos-Carne Asada
Street tacos, served on corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro, served with garnishes and salsas. (steak)
Mexican Street Tacos-Pollo Asado
Street tacos, served on corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro, served with garnishes and salsas. (chicken)
Mexican Street Tacos-Carnitas
Street tacos, served on corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro, served with garnishes and salsas. (pork)
Mexican Street Tacos-Lengua
Street tacos, served on corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro, served with garnishes and salsas. (beef tongue)
Mexican Street Tacos-Chorizo
Street tacos, served on corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro, served with garnishes and salsas. (Mexican sausage)
Mexican Street Tacos-Al Pastor
Street tacos, served on corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro, served with garnishes and salsas.(pork and pineapple)
Mexican Street Tacos-Vegetarian
Street tacos, served on corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro, served with garnishes and salsas. (black bean and cheese)
Tablazo de 20
Tablazo de 30
Tablazo 40
Mini tablazo
Cabeza
Extra lengua
Mexican Street Tacos-Tripa
Taco Tuesday
Taco Tuesday Tablazo
Customer Favorites
Pollo Fiesta
Grilled chicken strips, onions, zucchini and squash on a bed of rice, topped with queso served with guacamole salad and sour cream.
Diablo Burrito
Super burrito with steak or chicken, grilled with jalapenos, stuffed with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Covered with homemade habanero salsa and cheese
Mar Y Tierra
Cubed steak, grilled shrimp and chicken taquitos with side of lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans
Chori Pollo
Tender slices of chicken breast grilled with chorizo and covered with queso, served with rice, beans and flour tortillas
Arroz Con Pollo
Tender slices of grilled chicken on bed of Spanish rice topped with queso, served with guacamole, salad and sour cream
Chori-Mixto
Steak, chicken and shrimp grilled with Mexican chorizo on a bed of Mexican rice topped with queso. Served with rice, beans and flour tortillas
Chimichangas
Two fried beef or chicken burritos topped with queso, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans
(New)Hot Cheetos Burrito
Large burrito filled with steak, shrimp, hot cheetos, rice, charro beans, queso, jalapenos, onions and cilantro. Rolled and wrapped in foil.
Carnitas Estilo Michoacan
Slowly braised pork shoulder served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, roasted jalapeno, salsa verde and flour tortillas
Torta Mexicana
Mexican sandwich with choice of steak, chicken, carnitas or al pastor with beans, mayo, lettuce, tomato, raw and grilled onions, jalapenos, avocado, ham, seared cheese, and poblano pepper
Steaks
Tipico Mexicano
Chicken enchilada, carne asade and two chicken flautas drizzled with sour cream and queso fresco. Served with rice, beans, and corn tortillas
Carne Asada
Grilled thin-sliced steak served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, roasted jalapeno and flour tortillas
Carne Asada Con Camarones
Grilled thin sliced steak and shrimp, served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo, chili toreado, scallion onions and tortillas
Almuerzo Campesino
Mexican style brunch with carne asada, and two pan fried eggs served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour c ream, queso fresco and corn tortillas
Shrimp and Seafood
Camarones Cancun
Grilled shrimp with onions, zucchini and squash on a bed of rice, topped with queso served with guacamole, salad and pico de gallo
Chori-Pollo Camarones
Grilled shrimp, chicken, and chorizo covered with queso. Served with rice and beans
Camarones Tapatios
Jumbo shrimp grilled with jalapenos, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and flour tortillas
Baja Fish Tacos
Two corn tortillas with beer battered cod, topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and tartar sauce. Served with rice and beans
Chori-Camaron
Jumbo grilled shrimp with chorizo, covered with queso. Served with rice and beans and tortillas
Coctel De Camaron
Shrimp cocktail with tomato juice, cucumber, onions, cilantro, avocado, lime juice and hot sauce
Baja Shrimp tacos
Three shrimp flour tortilla soft tacos garnished with chipotle cream sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco and sour cream. Served with a side of rice and beans
Cebiche camaron
Camarones Rancheros
Create your own Combo
Molcajetes
Molcajete El Paso
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, cactus, onions jalapenos, seared cheese on a hot mortar pestle with salsa molcajete. Served with rice, beans and corn tortillas
Molcajete Apatzingan
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, and seared cheese, served in a hot mortar pestle. Served with rice, beans, corn tortillas, salsa verde and fresh guacamole
Fajitas
Fajitas De Res (steak)
Steak grilled with onions and peppers, served with rice, choice of refried beans or black beans, side of lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole and three flour tortillas, served on a sizzlin skillet
Fajitas Pollo (chicken)
Chicken grilled with onions and peppers, served with rice, choice of refried beans or black beans, side of lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole and three flour tortillas, served on a sizzlin skillet
Fajitas De Camaron (grilled shrimp)
Shrimp grilled with onions and peppers, served with rice, choice of refried beans or black beans, side of lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole and three flour tortillas, served on a sizzlin skillet
Fajitas Con Res Y Pollo (mix)
grilled with onions and peppers, served with rice, choice of refried beans or black beans, side of lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole and three flour tortillas, served on a sizzlin skillet
Fajitas Texanas (grilled steak, chicken &shrimp)
grilled with onions and peppers, served with rice, choice of refried beans or black beans, side of lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole and three flour tortillas, served on a sizzlin skillet
Fajitas Campesinas (steak)
with chorizo and queso, grilled with onions and peppers, served with rice, choice of refried beans or black beans, side of lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole and three flour tortillas, served on a sizzlin skillet
Fajitas Campesinas (chicken)
with chorizo and queso, grilled with onions and peppers, served with rice, choice of refried beans or black beans, side of lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole and three flour tortillas, served on a sizzlin skillet
Fajita especial wednesday
Vegetarian
Asadero Spinach Soft Tacos (3)
Three soft corn tortilla tacos with grilled Mexican cheese and spinach. Served with rice, black beans and garnishes
Vegetarian Combo
Black bean burrito, cheese enchilada and bean taco served with rice and black beans
Jose's Super Veggie Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with jack cheese, spinach, onions, peppers and mushrooms. Served with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, rice, and beans
Super Vegetarian Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled onions, peppers, spinach, mushrooms, black beans and rice. Topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and fresh cheese
Vegetarian Fajitas
Grilled onions, bell peppers, spinach, zucchini, squash and mushrooms on a sizzling griddle served with black beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream and three flour tortillas
Side Orders
Soft Tacos (3)
3 soft tacos
Crispy Tacos (3)
3 crispy tacos
Enchiladas (3)
3 enchiladas
Burritos (3)
3 Burritos
Chiles Rellenos (3)
3 Chiles Rellenos
Tostadas (2)
2 Tostadas
Rice
Rice
Beans
Beans
Chile Toreados (roasted jalapenos)
Roasted jalapenos
Nopales Asados
Grilled Cactus
Cebollitas Asados
Grilled Mexican onions
Extra carne
Extra pollo
Flour tortilla
Tortilla maiz
Side Tamales 3
Side Papas
Jose's Birria Specials
Birria Tacos (3)
Corn tortilla dipped in birria broth grilled and stuffed with beef birria, cheese, onions, and cilantro, served with rice and beans
Quesa Birria
Large flour tortilla dipped in birria broth grilled and stuffed with Mexican cheese, beef birria, onions, and cilantro. served with rice and beans
Jose's Birria Burrito
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, beef, birria, charro beans, rice, onions, cilantro and salsa verde
Desserts
Choco Flan
Mexican custard layered on top of chocolate cake
Tres Leches Cake
Vanilla cake soaked in a mixture of milk products that make the perfect sweetness and moist not mushy
Flan
Mexican custard with caramel topping
Churros
Mexican pastry sticks rolled in cinnamon and sugar. Topped with caramel and side of chocolate sauce
Mexican fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream ball inside a crunchy coating covered with whipped cream, honey, cinnamon, and chocolate sauce
Kids Menu
Sides extras
Side tomate
Side lettuce
Side cilantro
sour cream
Small guac
Small chs dip
Side Faja vegies
Side hongos
Side cebolla
Queso rallado
Queso fresco
Bag of chips
Small salsa
Habanero salsa
Flour tortilla
Tortilla maiz
Queso dip large
Queso dip
Large salsa
Order de aguacate
Salsa medium
Pico De Gallo
Ala carte
Taco Tuesday Especiales
Stree TCO asada
Street TCO pollo asado
Street TCO pastor
Street TCO carnitas
Street TCO chorizo
Street TCO lengua
Street TCO barbacoa
Street TCO cabeza
Street TCO vegetariano
Tablazo Tuesday 20
Tablazo Tuesday 30
Extra lengua
Street TCO tripa
Mini tablazo
Soda
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Dr Pepper
Root Beer
Ginger Ale
Orange Soda
Ice Tea
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Michelagua De Pina
Kid Soda
Kid apple juice
Kid Oj
Kid Milk
Kid Choc Milk
Kid Horchata
Lemonade
Bottle coke
Shirley temple
Coffee
Club soda
Aguas Frescas
