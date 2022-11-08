Don Luis Restaurant 5127 Westfields Boulevard

A map showing the location of Don Luis Restaurant 5127 Westfields BoulevardView gallery

Appetizer

Guacamole

$12.00

Jose's Fresh Guacamole Loco

$19.99

Crushed fresh avacados with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, lime juice, shrimp, bacon, chorizo and jalapeno slices

Flautas

$9.99

Four fried rolled taquitos, two chicken and two beef, covered with sour cream and queso fresco, served with guacamole

Queso Dip mediano

$7.99

Homeade queso blended with jalapenos

Chori Dip

$8.99

Our homeade queso topped with grilled Mexican Chorizo sausage

Nachos Supreme

$12.99

Homade fried tortilla chips baked and topped with queso, ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, gaucamole, tomatoes, and sour cream

Taquitos Ahogados

$13.99

Six hand rolled crispy chicken taquitos on a bed of lettuce, covered with our homade salsa verde, sour cream and queso fresco

Carne Asada Fries

$13.99

French fries covered with marinated steak, queso, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapenos and queso fresco

Grill shrimp

$12.99

Soup and Salad

Menudo

$15.99

Soup prepared with beef tripe broth with a red chili pepper base. served with tortillas and toppings

Taco Salad

$11.99

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with choice of beef or chicken, and beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese

Baja Shrimp Salad

$16.99

Grilled shrimp on bed of lettuce, avocado slices, Mexican cheese, pico de gallo and house dressing

Baja Chicken Salad

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast on chopped romaine lettuce, avocado slices, Mexican cheese, pico de gallo and our house dressing

BOWL Sopa De La Abuela

$11.99

Hearty soup served with chicken and rice, diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro, avocado, cheese and tortilla strips

CUP Sopa De La Abuela

$8.00

Hearty soup served with chicken and rice, diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro, avocado, cheese and tortilla strips

Pozole Verde De Pollo

$14.99

Mexican stew prepared with chicken, hominy, green chilis and Mexican spices. Garnished with onions, cilantro, radish, avocado and shredded cabbage. Served with side of corn tortillas

Burritos, Tacos, and Quesadillas

Surf and Turf Burrito

$16.99

San Diego style stuffed with grilled steak, shrimp, french fries, pico de gallo, cheese and avocado. Served with rice and beans

Joses Super Burrito

$12.99

Choice of meat, rice beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole, topped with enchilada sauce: Salsa verde or queso

California Burrito

$12.99

Choice of meat, rice, whole pinto beans, cheese, lettuce, onions, cilantro, sour cream and salsa verde, grilled and wrapped in foil

Joses Mariachi Burrito

$12.99

Steak, chicken, shrimp, rice, charro beans, cabbage, avocado, cheese and pico de gallo. Rolled and topped with three Mexican salsas: queso, verde, and molcajete red. Garnished with cilantro, queso fresco and sour cream

Pelado Burrito

$12.99

No tortilla, Burrito bowl with your choice of meat, on rice and black beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded cheese

Joses Super Quesadilla

$12.99

Jumbo size flour tortilla grilled, choice of meat and melted cheese, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and sour cream

Hawaiian Quesadilla

$14.99

Grilled chicken, chorizo, pineapple and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato and guacamole

Gringo Tacos

$13.49

Three soft tortilla tacos with choice of meat, lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo with rice and beans

Tacos Mexicanos (3)

$14.99

Regular size double corn tortilla tacos with choice of meat, Cilantro and onion.

Suiza queso

$9.99

Quesadilla box

$25.99

Enchilada Entrees

Enchiladas Nortenas

$14.99

Two cheese enchiladas topped with carnitas, green peppers, onions, cilantro and queso fresco. Served with rice and beans

Enchiladas Campesinas

$14.99

Two cheese enchiladas topped with two fried eggs, garnished with queso fresco and cilantro. Served with rice and beans

Enchiladas Supreme

$14.99

one beef, one chicken and one bean enchilada topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans

Enchilada Verdes

$14.99

three chicken enchiladas covered with green sauce, sour cream, Mexican cheese and cilantro. Served with rice and beans

Enchilada Banderita

$14.99

Three chicken enchiladas each covered with a different sauce: queso, verde and house enchilada sauce, topped with sour cream, cilantro and Mexican queso fresco. Served with rice and beans

Mexican Street Tacos

Mexican Street Tacos-Barbacoa

$2.79

Street tacos, served on corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro, served with garnishes and salsas

Mexican Street Tacos-Carne Asada

$2.79

Street tacos, served on corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro, served with garnishes and salsas. (steak)

Mexican Street Tacos-Pollo Asado

$2.79

Street tacos, served on corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro, served with garnishes and salsas. (chicken)

Mexican Street Tacos-Carnitas

$2.79

Street tacos, served on corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro, served with garnishes and salsas. (pork)

Mexican Street Tacos-Lengua

$2.99

Street tacos, served on corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro, served with garnishes and salsas. (beef tongue)

Mexican Street Tacos-Chorizo

$2.79

Street tacos, served on corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro, served with garnishes and salsas. (Mexican sausage)

Mexican Street Tacos-Al Pastor

$2.79

Street tacos, served on corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro, served with garnishes and salsas.(pork and pineapple)

Mexican Street Tacos-Vegetarian

$2.79

Street tacos, served on corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro, served with garnishes and salsas. (black bean and cheese)

Tablazo de 20

$40.00

Tablazo de 30

$50.00

Tablazo 40

$70.00

Mini tablazo

$19.95

Cabeza

$2.75

_________________

Extra lengua

$0.50

Mexican Street Tacos-Tripa

$2.79

Taco Tuesday

$1.50

Taco Tuesday Tablazo

$25.00

Customer Favorites

Pollo Fiesta

$14.99

Grilled chicken strips, onions, zucchini and squash on a bed of rice, topped with queso served with guacamole salad and sour cream.

Diablo Burrito

$14.99

Super burrito with steak or chicken, grilled with jalapenos, stuffed with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Covered with homemade habanero salsa and cheese

Mar Y Tierra

$19.99

Cubed steak, grilled shrimp and chicken taquitos with side of lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans

Chori Pollo

$14.99

Tender slices of chicken breast grilled with chorizo and covered with queso, served with rice, beans and flour tortillas

Arroz Con Pollo

$12.99

Tender slices of grilled chicken on bed of Spanish rice topped with queso, served with guacamole, salad and sour cream

Chori-Mixto

$16.99

Steak, chicken and shrimp grilled with Mexican chorizo on a bed of Mexican rice topped with queso. Served with rice, beans and flour tortillas

Chimichangas

$12.99

Two fried beef or chicken burritos topped with queso, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans

(New)Hot Cheetos Burrito

$14.99

Large burrito filled with steak, shrimp, hot cheetos, rice, charro beans, queso, jalapenos, onions and cilantro. Rolled and wrapped in foil.

Carnitas Estilo Michoacan

$13.99

Slowly braised pork shoulder served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, roasted jalapeno, salsa verde and flour tortillas

Torta Mexicana

$12.99

Mexican sandwich with choice of steak, chicken, carnitas or al pastor with beans, mayo, lettuce, tomato, raw and grilled onions, jalapenos, avocado, ham, seared cheese, and poblano pepper

Steaks

Tipico Mexicano

$17.99

Chicken enchilada, carne asade and two chicken flautas drizzled with sour cream and queso fresco. Served with rice, beans, and corn tortillas

Carne Asada

$17.99

Grilled thin-sliced steak served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, roasted jalapeno and flour tortillas

Carne Asada Con Camarones

$24.99

Grilled thin sliced steak and shrimp, served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo, chili toreado, scallion onions and tortillas

Almuerzo Campesino

$17.99

Mexican style brunch with carne asada, and two pan fried eggs served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour c ream, queso fresco and corn tortillas

Shrimp and Seafood

Camarones Cancun

$18.99

Grilled shrimp with onions, zucchini and squash on a bed of rice, topped with queso served with guacamole, salad and pico de gallo

Chori-Pollo Camarones

$18.99

Grilled shrimp, chicken, and chorizo covered with queso. Served with rice and beans

Camarones Tapatios

$18.99

Jumbo shrimp grilled with jalapenos, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and flour tortillas

Baja Fish Tacos

$13.99

Two corn tortillas with beer battered cod, topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and tartar sauce. Served with rice and beans

Chori-Camaron

$18.99

Jumbo grilled shrimp with chorizo, covered with queso. Served with rice and beans and tortillas

Coctel De Camaron

$14.99

Shrimp cocktail with tomato juice, cucumber, onions, cilantro, avocado, lime juice and hot sauce

Baja Shrimp tacos

$16.99

Three shrimp flour tortilla soft tacos garnished with chipotle cream sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco and sour cream. Served with a side of rice and beans

Cebiche camaron

$14.99

Camarones Rancheros

$18.99

Create your own Combo

Pick 2

$11.99

Pick 3

$13.99

Molcajetes

Molcajete El Paso

$39.99

Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, cactus, onions jalapenos, seared cheese on a hot mortar pestle with salsa molcajete. Served with rice, beans and corn tortillas

Molcajete Apatzingan

$49.99

Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, and seared cheese, served in a hot mortar pestle. Served with rice, beans, corn tortillas, salsa verde and fresh guacamole

Fajitas

Fajitas De Res (steak)

$16.99

Steak grilled with onions and peppers, served with rice, choice of refried beans or black beans, side of lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole and three flour tortillas, served on a sizzlin skillet

Fajitas Pollo (chicken)

$16.99

Chicken grilled with onions and peppers, served with rice, choice of refried beans or black beans, side of lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole and three flour tortillas, served on a sizzlin skillet

Fajitas De Camaron (grilled shrimp)

$18.99

Shrimp grilled with onions and peppers, served with rice, choice of refried beans or black beans, side of lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole and three flour tortillas, served on a sizzlin skillet

Fajitas Con Res Y Pollo (mix)

$18.99

grilled with onions and peppers, served with rice, choice of refried beans or black beans, side of lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole and three flour tortillas, served on a sizzlin skillet

Fajitas Texanas (grilled steak, chicken &shrimp)

$19.99

grilled with onions and peppers, served with rice, choice of refried beans or black beans, side of lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole and three flour tortillas, served on a sizzlin skillet

Fajitas Campesinas (steak)

$18.99

with chorizo and queso, grilled with onions and peppers, served with rice, choice of refried beans or black beans, side of lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole and three flour tortillas, served on a sizzlin skillet

Fajitas Campesinas (chicken)

$18.99

with chorizo and queso, grilled with onions and peppers, served with rice, choice of refried beans or black beans, side of lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole and three flour tortillas, served on a sizzlin skillet

Fajita especial wednesday

$25.00

Vegetarian

Asadero Spinach Soft Tacos (3)

$12.99

Three soft corn tortilla tacos with grilled Mexican cheese and spinach. Served with rice, black beans and garnishes

Vegetarian Combo

$12.99

Black bean burrito, cheese enchilada and bean taco served with rice and black beans

Jose's Super Veggie Quesadilla

$12.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with jack cheese, spinach, onions, peppers and mushrooms. Served with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, rice, and beans

Super Vegetarian Burrito

$12.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled onions, peppers, spinach, mushrooms, black beans and rice. Topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and fresh cheese

Vegetarian Fajitas

$13.99

Grilled onions, bell peppers, spinach, zucchini, squash and mushrooms on a sizzling griddle served with black beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream and three flour tortillas

Side Orders

Soft Tacos (3)

$10.00

3 soft tacos

Crispy Tacos (3)

$10.00

3 crispy tacos

Enchiladas (3)

$9.99

3 enchiladas

Burritos (3)

$9.99

3 Burritos

Chiles Rellenos (3)

$11.99

3 Chiles Rellenos

Tostadas (2)

$6.99

2 Tostadas

Rice

$2.75

Rice

Beans

$2.75

Beans

Chile Toreados (roasted jalapenos)

$1.99

Roasted jalapenos

Nopales Asados

$2.99

Grilled Cactus

Cebollitas Asados

$1.99

Grilled Mexican onions

Extra carne

$3.99

Extra pollo

$3.99

Flour tortilla

$1.50

Tortilla maiz

$1.50

Side Tamales 3

$9.99

Side Papas

$2.99

Jose's Birria Specials

Birria Tacos (3)

$12.99

Corn tortilla dipped in birria broth grilled and stuffed with beef birria, cheese, onions, and cilantro, served with rice and beans

Quesa Birria

$12.99

Large flour tortilla dipped in birria broth grilled and stuffed with Mexican cheese, beef birria, onions, and cilantro. served with rice and beans

Jose's Birria Burrito

$12.99

Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, beef, birria, charro beans, rice, onions, cilantro and salsa verde

Desserts

Choco Flan

$7.49

Mexican custard layered on top of chocolate cake

Tres Leches Cake

$7.49

Vanilla cake soaked in a mixture of milk products that make the perfect sweetness and moist not mushy

Flan

$7.49

Mexican custard with caramel topping

Churros

$7.49

Mexican pastry sticks rolled in cinnamon and sugar. Topped with caramel and side of chocolate sauce

Mexican fried Ice Cream

$7.49

Vanilla ice cream ball inside a crunchy coating covered with whipped cream, honey, cinnamon, and chocolate sauce

Kids Menu

Kids Enchilada

$7.99

Kid Taco

$7.99

Kid Quesadilla

$7.99

Kid Burrito

$7.99

Kid Mac N Cheese

$7.99

Kid Dino Nuggets

$7.99

Kid Brunch Burrito

$7.99

Sides extras

Side tomate

$0.75

Side lettuce

$0.75

Side cilantro

$0.75

sour cream

$0.75

Small guac

$2.99

Small chs dip

$2.99

Side Faja vegies

$2.99

Side hongos

$1.99

Side cebolla

$0.75

Queso rallado

$0.75

Queso fresco

$2.75

Bag of chips

$0.75+

Small salsa

$0.75

Habanero salsa

$0.75

Flour tortilla

$1.50

Tortilla maiz

$1.50

Queso dip large

$14.99

Queso dip

$2.99

Large salsa

$12.99

Order de aguacate

$3.99

Salsa medium

$3.99

Pico De Gallo

$0.75

Ala carte

Soft tco

$2.99

Crispy tco

$2.99

Enchilada

$3.00

Burrito

$3.75

Tamal

$3.75

Chalupa

$3.75

Quesadilla

$3.00

Tostada

$3.00

Taco Tuesday Especiales

Stree TCO asada

$1.99

Street TCO pollo asado

$1.99

Street TCO pastor

$1.99

Street TCO carnitas

$1.99

Street TCO chorizo

$1.99

Street TCO lengua

$1.99

Street TCO barbacoa

$1.99

Street TCO cabeza

$1.99

Street TCO vegetariano

$1.99

____________

Tablazo Tuesday 20

$25.99

Tablazo Tuesday 30

$35.99

Extra lengua

$0.50

Street TCO tripa

$1.99

Mini tablazo

$18.00

Soda

Coke

$3.59

Diet Coke

$3.59

Sprite

$3.59

Dr Pepper

$3.59

Root Beer

$3.59

Ginger Ale

$3.59

Orange Soda

$3.59

Ice Tea

$3.75

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Michelagua De Pina

$6.00

Kid Soda

$1.99

Kid apple juice

$1.99

Kid Oj

$1.99

Kid Milk

$1.99

Kid Choc Milk

$1.99

Kid Horchata

$1.99

Lemonade

$3.59

Bottle coke

$3.79

Shirley temple

$3.79

Coffee

$3.59

Club soda

$3.59

Juice

Orange juice

$3.75

Apple juice

$3.75

Pineapple juice

$3.75

Cranberry juice

$3.75

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$3.79

Guava

$3.79

Jamaica

$3.79

Tamarindo

$3.79

Jarritos

Fresa Jarritos

$3.79

Limon Jarritos

$3.79

Pina Jarritos

$3.79

Mandarin Jarritos

$3.79

HH drinks

HH modelo especial

$6.00

HH pacifico

$6.00

HH modelo negra

$6.00

HH miller

$5.00

HH dos X

$6.00

HH lagunitas

$6.00

HH Corona premier

$6.00

HH fire ball

$3.00

HH margarita

$5.99

HH corona bucket

$25.00

Drink Specials

Cinnamon Martini

$11.99

M Rainbow Margarita

$14.99

L Rainbow Margarita

$18.99

Pomegranate Margarita

$13.99
