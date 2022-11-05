Meridian Pint imageView gallery

Meridian Pint 6035 Wilson Blvd

153 Reviews

$$

6035 Wilson Blvd

Arlington, VA 22205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Meridian Bavarian Pretzel
Stan's Famous Baked Wings
Classic Burger

Shareable's

Meridian Bavarian Pretzel

$13.99

Meridian Loaded Tots

$10.99

Meridian Nachos

$11.99

Quesadilla

$9.99

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$9.99

Santa fe Eggrolls

$12.99

Southwest Chicken Tacos (3)

$13.99

Stan's Famous Baked Wings

$16.99

Vidalia Onion

$9.99

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$11.99

Burger's & Sandwiches

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$16.99

Classic Burger

$16.99

Classic Reuben

$16.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

Meatball Sub

$16.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.99

Pint Style Burger

$16.99

Smash Burger

$16.99

The New Super Wing

$16.99

Meridian Bowls

Chicken Bowl

$15.99

Salmon Bowl

$18.99

Steak Bowl

$17.99

Veggie Bowl

$11.99

Salads

Asian Niçoise Salad

$15.99

Classic Caesar

$9.99

Southwest Chicken Salad

$16.99

Entrées

Alantic Salmon

$19.99

Steak Frites

$18.99

Chicken Picatta

$17.99

Chicken Marsala

$17.99

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$17.99

Fish & Chips

$17.99

Kid's Meal

5 Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Strips

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti

$6.00

Sides

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side of Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.75

Side House Salad

$4.75

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side of Tator Tots

$4.00

Side of Vegetables

$4.00

Side of Coleslaw

$2.50

1 Slice Of Bacon

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Other Condment

$0.50

Side of Scramble eggs

$4.99

Side of Sunny sides up

$4.99

Side of bread

$1.99

Side of Sauce

$0.50

Desserts

Banana Chocolate Swirl Cake

$8.00

Funnel Cake Fries

$8.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$8.00

Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake

$8.00

Platers

Veggie Plater

$30.00

Specials

Pork Potstickers

$7.99

Shrimp bowl

$16.99

Shrimp tacos

$16.99

Meatballs

$5.99Out of stock

Pretzel Dogs w/ Beer Cheese

$4.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 8:00 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 8:00 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 8:00 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 8:00 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 8:00 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 8:00 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 8:00 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6035 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22205

Directions

Gallery
Meridian Pint image

