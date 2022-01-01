Restaurant header imageView gallery

Meridian Coffee - Buda

200 North Main Street

Buda, TX 78610

Order Again

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Latte

$4.50+

double shot of espresso + steamed milk

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Cold-brewed coffee

Americano

$3.50+

double shot of espresso + hot water

Mocha

$6.00+

double shot of espresso + steamed milk + chocolate

Coffee Refill

$1.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.50

double shot of espresso + a dab of steamed milk

Cortado

$4.00

double shot of espresso + equal amount of steamed milk

Cappuccino

$4.50

5 oz. cappuccino with a double shot of espresso

Tea

Chai Latte

$4.50+

spiced black tea + steamed milk

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Japanese Matcha powder + milk of your choice

Hot Tea

$3.00

whole leaf tea of your choice

Iced Black Tea

$3.00

Classic iced tea

Iced Green Tea

$3.00

Jasmine green tea

Iced Hibiscus Mint tea

$3.00

Hibiscus + Mint herbal tea

Mate'

$3.00

Organic, Fair-trade, Unsmoked Yerba Mate'

Mate' refill

$1.00

London Fog

$4.00

Bev

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

chocolate syrup + steamed milk

Lemonade

$3.00

house-made lemonade

Orange Juice

$3.00

Dandy Blend

$4.00+

Roasted Dandelion tea beverage

Steamer

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Dandy Latte

$5.00+

Specialty

Mate' Latte

$5.00

Yerba mate' + honey + oat milk

Mate' Sunrise

$5.00

Yerba mate' + honey + OJ

Lavender Mate' Sour

$5.00

Yerba mate' + lavender + lemonade

Butterfly Lemonade

$4.00

Butterfly Pea Flower + Lemonade

Lemon Joda

$4.50+

Cold-brewed coffee + lemonade + sparkling water

Joda

$4.00+

Cold-brewed coffee + sparkling water

Maine Root

Mexicane

$3.00

Mexicane Diet

$3.00

Lemon Lime

$3.00

Ginger Brew

$3.00

Fair Trade Lemonade

$3.00

Doppelganger

$3.00

Medicinal Cocktails

Adaptogenic

$8.00

Kidney Meridian

$8.00

Lung Meridian

$8.00

Tincture Shots

$3.00+

Beer, Seltzer, Kombucha

Real Ale Fireman's 4

$5.00

Real Ale Fireman's 4 Light

$5.00

Real Ale Devil's Backbone

$6.00

Real Ale Axis IPA

$6.00

Real Ale Vamanos

$5.00

Eight Lager

$4.00

Zilker Utopian Ale

$6.00

Sam Smith Lager

$6.00

Sam Smith Imperial Stout

$6.00

Sam Smith Choc Stout

$6.00

Sam Smith Cider

$6.00

Flying Embers Cherry Hibiscus Lime

$5.00

Flying Embers Grapefruit

$5.00

Flying Embers Pineapple Chili

$5.00

Big Country Watermelon Pineapple

$5.00

Big Country Blackberry Grapefruit

$5.00

Big Country Prickly Pear Peach

$5.00

Big Country Passionfruit Kiwi

$5.00

Utopian 16oz Can

$7.00

Fat Tire

$6.00

Voodoo Ranger

$6.00

Wine

Mimosa

$7.00

Pata Negra Cava Rose'

$10.00

Raventos Blanc de Blanc Brut

$15.00

Santa Julia Malbec Rose'

$11.00

Les Hauts De Lagarde Bordeaux Red

$12.00

Les Hauts de Lagarde Bordeaux White

$12.00

Santa Julia Chardonnay

$8.00

Cruse Valdiguie' Nouveau

$14.00

Cadet de Ponty

$12.00

Rhino Run Pinotage

$11.00

Ramoro Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Koyle Gran Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00

Cabernet Sauvignon from Chile made with organically grown grapes. Bright violet color, aromas of dark & red berries. Silky texture. Soft tannins & mineral finish.

Cuvee Jean Louis Brut

$8.00

Lunaria Ramoro Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Whiskey

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Makers

$10.00

Real Ale

$13.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Jameson

$10.00

Still Austin

$12.00

Evan Williams

$6.50

Crown

$9.00

Vodka

Ranch

$6.50

Goodnight Lovin

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Frankly

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Tequila

Jimador

$6.50

Espolon

$9.00

Dulce Vida

$10.00

Patron

$12.00

Desert Door Sotol

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Gin

New Amsterdam

$6.50

Dripping Springs Gin

$9.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Empress 1908

$12.00

Real Ale

$13.00

Rum

Bacardi Light

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Bacardi 8yr

$9.00

Cocktails

the Buffalo Hunt

the Buffalo Hunt

$12.00

Mexican Martini w/ Xtra Olive

Mojito

$10.00

Our take on a classic

The Black Puma

The Black Puma

$14.00

Our take on a classic

the Mixer Rogers

$14.00

Paloma

the Brownout

$10.00

Ranch Water

the Madam Radar

the Madam Radar

$13.00

Strawberry Basil Whiskey Smash

the Shakey Graves

$12.00

Margarita w/ Tajin

the Jane Leo

$10.00

Ginger Mule (Gin)

the Sir Woman

the Sir Woman

$12.00

Spicy mango drink

the Calliope

the Calliope

$10.00

Cucumber Basil Gimlet

the Rubblebucket

the Rubblebucket

$12.00

Indigo Gin

Maple Caucasian

$15.00

Charcuterie & Crudite

Charcuterie

$14.00

Crudite

$10.00

Baked Goods

Muffin

Muffin

$6.00

Fresh baked, gluten free muffins!

Scone

Scone

$6.00

Fresh, baked in house, gluten free scone!

Biscuit

Biscuit

$6.00

Fresh baked, gluten free biscuit!

Cookie

$4.00

Cranberry Walnut Bar (Vegan)

$5.99

Mixed Berry Breakfast Bar (Vegan)

$5.99

Banana Walnut Bread ( Vegan)

$6.75

Salads

Thai Peanut Salad

$8.99

Greek Salad

$8.99

Seasonal Salad

$8.99

Sandwiches

Ham & Gouda

$6.99

Turkey & Cheddar

$6.99

Veggie

$6.99

Tuna

$6.99

Roast Beef

$6.99

Snack Packs, Bowls & More

Vegan “Chickn” Salad

$5.99

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad

$5.99

Power Snack Pack

$5.99

Caprese Salad

$5.99

Glow Bowl

$7.99

Roasted Broccoli & Chickpea Salad

$5.99

Parfait

$5.99

Soup

Soup

$4.99

Cover Charge

10

$10.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:30 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:30 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:30 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:30 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:30 am
Your home away from home in a beautiful and historic setting. Specialty coffee and tea, live music, and a full craft bar (including herbal and NA beverages)

200 North Main Street, Buda, TX 78610

