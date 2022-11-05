Restaurant header imageView gallery

Meridian Cafe

No reviews yet

213 N Meridian

Puyallup, WA 98371

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Hungry Size Biscuits & Gravy
All American Breakfast

Breakfast Plates

All American Breakfast

All American Breakfast

$14.99

2 eggs any style* and your choice of bacon, sausage or country ham with hashbrowns or homefries - substitute 6oz hamburger steak 1.50

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$15.50

2 eggs any style*, grilled peppers and onions, crispy home fries and braised corn beef

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$17.50

2 eggs any style* with choice sirloin lightly breaded and crispy fried with house made gravy and your choice of hash browns or home fries

New York Steak & Eggs

New York Steak & Eggs

$18.99

2 eggs any style* with your choice of hash browns or home fries

Omelettes

Denver Omelette

$15.99

smoked ham, bell peppers, onion, and cheddar cheese

Ham And Cheddar Omelette

Ham And Cheddar Omelette

$14.99

smoked ham, cheddar cheese

Sausage Omelette

Sausage Omelette

$14.99

red pepper, onion, pepper jack

Spicy Chorizo Omelette

$14.99

green chilies, tomato, monterey jack

Chili Omelette

Chili Omelette

$15.99

topped with cheese and onions

Veggie Omelette

Veggie Omelette

$15.99

with bell pepper, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, and cheese

BYO Omlette

$13.99

Griddle

2 Pancakes & Eggs

2 Pancakes & Eggs

$12.99

with 2 eggs any style*

2 French Toast & Eggs

2 French Toast & Eggs

$12.99

with 2 eggs any style*

2 Pancakes & Meat

$12.99

with 2 strips bacon or 2 sausage links 12.99

2 French Toast & Meat

2 French Toast & Meat

$12.99

with 2 strips bacon or 2 sausage links 12.99

Breakfast Burritos

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$15.50

stuffed with eggs, cheese, hash browns, green chilis and choice of bacon, ham, or sausage

Chorizo Burrito

Chorizo Burrito

$15.50

stuffed with with eggs, cheese, hash browns, and spicy mexican sausage

Veggie Burrito

$15.50

stuffed with eggs, cheese, hash browns, green chilis, mushrooms, bell peppers, onion, and tomato

Biscuits And Gravy

1/2 Biscuits & Gravy

1/2 Biscuits & Gravy

$10.99

Full Biscuits & Gravy

$11.99
Hungry Size Biscuits & Gravy

Hungry Size Biscuits & Gravy

$15.99

two buttermilk biscuits, house-made sausage gravy, 2 eggs any style, and choice of smoked ham, bacon, or sausage links

Benedicts

Traditional Eggs Benedict

Traditional Eggs Benedict

$15.99

english muffin, smoked ham, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce

Country Benedict

$15.99

buttermilk biscuit, sausage patty, poached eggs, topped with sausage gravy

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwiches

$12.99

eggs, cheese and ham, bacon, or sausage on a jumbo toasted english mun. served with hash browns or home fries

Monte Cristo Triple Decker

Monte Cristo Triple Decker

$13.99

turkey, ham and swiss cheese on texas toast, dipped in waffle batter and fried. topped with powdered sugar and served with seasonal preserves. served with your choice of fries, home fries, or hash browns

Lighter Side

All American Light Side

$10.99

1 egg any style* and choice of country ham, 1 strip bacon or 1 sausage link, served with hash browns or home fries and 1 slice of toast

1 Pancake & 1 Egg Any Style

$8.50

with 1 strip bacon or sausage link

1 French Toast & 1 Egg

$8.50

with 1 strip bacon or sausage link

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$8.50

with toast, raisins, and brown sugar, dusted with cinnamon

Breakfast Sides

1 Egg

$1.75

Sd. 2 Eggs

$3.00

Toast

$2.49

Hash Browns

$4.00

Home Fries

$4.00

Sd. Hb's with Gravy

$6.00

Pancake

$4.00

Sausage Gravy

$3.49

4 Bacon Strips

$4.99

4 Sausage Links

$4.99

Ham Steak

$4.99

Sd. Sausage Patty

$4.00

Sd. Burger Steak

$6.00

Sd Cfs

$8.95

Sd. Cb Hash

$6.96

Sd. 1 Link

$1.25

Sd. 1 Bacon

$1.25

Avocado

$2.50

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Fresh Fruit

$3.99

Sliced Tomatoes

$1.49

Blueberry Muffin

$3.49

Bernadette's Fresh Cinnamon Roll

$8.99

homemade and served with cream cheese frosting

Sd. French Toast

$4.00

Sd. Blue Cake

$4.25

Side Hollaindaise

$2.00

Sd Bisc with Gravy

$6.99

Sd. Country gravy

$3.00

Sd. Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Peanut Butter

$0.60

Side 4pc Crispy Bacon

$5.00

Loaded Hash

$8.25

Xt Frosting

$0.75

Sd.chorizo

$3.95

2 Links2 Bacon

$4.99

Kid Breakfast

Kid Cake with Egg

Kid Cake with Egg

$5.00

Kid FT with Egg

$5.00

Kid 1 egg Breakfast

$5.00

Kid Slider

$5.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Burgers

cheeseburger

$15.99

1/3 lb. burger with your choice of cheese. with burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles 15.99

bacon cheeseburger

$16.99

1/3 lb. burger with your choice of cheese. with bacon, burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles

mushroom swiss burger

$16.99

1/3 lb. burger with swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles

western burger

$16.99

fried onions rings, barbeque sauce, bacon and american cheese

Sandwiches

b.l.t.

$13.99

bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on choice of toast

club

club

$16.99

turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on choice of bread

french dip

$16.99

tender roast beef & swiss cheese served on a grilled french roll with au jus

ham sandwich

$13.99

lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on choice of bread

roast beef sandwich

$13.99

lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on choice of bread

turkey sandwich

$13.99

lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on choice of bread

grilled turkey pesto

$15.99

smoked turkey, pesto mayo, provolone and tomatoes on sourdough

classic reuben

$16.99

braised corned beef, homemade sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on marbled rye

1/2 sandwich with soup or salad

$11.99

lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on choice of bread

Soup & Salad

garden salad

$6.99

tomatoes, cucumbers and choice of dressing

cobb salad

$14.99

tomatoes, bacon, croutons, egg, black olives, avocado, blue cheese crumbles and choice of dressing

cup soup of the day

$5.99

bowl soup of the day

$7.99

Lunch Sides

Sd. Fries

$4.00

Sd. Sweet Fries

$6.00

Sd. Onion Rings

$6.00

Sd. BBQ

$0.65

Sd. Ranch

$0.65

Sd. Tarter

$0.65

Sd. Mayo

Sd. Pesto

$1.00

Sd. Au Jus

$1.50

Sd. Avocado

$2.50

N/a Bevs

coffee

$2.50

hot tea

$2.50

soda

$2.50

milk

$2.50

orange juice

$2.50

iced tea

$2.50

hot cocoa

$2.50

chocolate mlik

$2.50

strawberry lemonade

$2.50

pineapple juice

$2.50

cranberry juice

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Adult Beverages

Mimosa

$6.99

champagne with choice of orange, pineapple or cranberry juice

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Bloody Mary

$9.99

vodka with our secret bloody mary recipe, garnished with a strip of bacon, hard boiled egg, and pepperjack cheese, make it a double for $2

Bailey's & Coffee

$7.75

Bloody Mary No Skewer

$8.75

Screwdriver

$7.75

Greyhound

$7.75

Vodka Cran

$7.75

Vodka Shot

$7.75

DOUBLE

$2.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come enjoy a wholesome, made from scratch breakfast or lunch. Dark roast Dillano’s™ coffee, large omelettes, perfect sized waffles and biscuits, and don’t forget our famous cinnamon roll! Lunch serves up a delicious variety of burgers and sandwiches.

Website

Location

213 N Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371

Directions

