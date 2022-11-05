Meridian Cafe
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come enjoy a wholesome, made from scratch breakfast or lunch. Dark roast Dillano’s™ coffee, large omelettes, perfect sized waffles and biscuits, and don’t forget our famous cinnamon roll! Lunch serves up a delicious variety of burgers and sandwiches.
213 N Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371
