Main picView gallery

Meritage Restaurant 1505 Weaver St

review star

No reviews yet

1505 Weaver St

Scarsdale, NY 10583

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizer

Grilled Shrimp

$18.00

sweet potato puree, roasted brussels sprout leaves, pomegranate

Mixed Greens

$15.00

Shaved radish, pickled red onion, tarragon vinaigrette

Roasted Beets

$18.00

red endive, orange, valancey goat cheese, pistachio, champagne vinaigrette

Salmon Tartar

$18.00

avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, red onion, lime, tortilla

Guacamole and Chips

$18.00

avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, red onion, lime, la milpa tortilla chips

Brussel Sprout Leaves & Egg

$18.00

Brussel sprout leaves, poached egg, crispy pancetta, pecorino, panko

Dinner Entrees

Burger and Fries

$25.00

Served on a brioche bun with a side of garlic parsley french fries. add toppings +1$ each.

Chicken Parmigiano

$26.00

mozzarella, tomato

Organic Salmon

$33.00

arugula,sundried tomato, kalamata olive, fingerling potatoes, lemon-caper-butter

Pan Roasted Chicken

$35.00

roasted carrots, brussels sprouts, shallots

Veal Milanase

$48.00

arugula, endive, lemon dressing

Veal Parmigiano

$45.00

mozzarella, tomato

Pork Chop

$35.00

mashed potato, braised red cabbage and onion, apple jam, calabrian chili, whole grain mustard

Shrimp Entree

$32.00

sweet potato puree, roasted brussels sprout leaves, pomegranate

Full Tagliatelle

$27.00

ragu bolognese, parmigiano, cream, tomato, ricotta

1/2 Tagliatelle

$15.00

ragu bolognese, ricotta

Full Linguine Cauliflower

$24.00

romanesco, garlic, chili, panko

1/2 Linguine Cauliflower

$12.00

roasted cauliflower, garlic, chile, panko

Full Pasta with Butter

$15.00

1/2 Pasta Butter

$10.00

Full Pasta with Tomato Sauce

$15.00

Mushroom Pasta

$25.00

mixed wild mushrooms, butter, pecorino, truffle, thyme

1/2 Mushroom Pasta

$12.00

mixed wild mushrooms, butter, pecorino, truffle, thyme

Dinner Sides

Guacamole and Chips

$20.00

avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, red onion, lime

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

butternut squash, cranberry, hot honey, feta

Sauteed Cauliflower

$12.00

garlic, evoo

Side Pasta with Butter

$12.00

Side Pasta with Tomato Sauce

$12.00

smashed fingerlings

$12.00

garlic, evoo

Kale

$12.00

garlic, evoo, lemon

Mashed Potato

$12.00

butter, cream, sea salt

French Fries

$12.00

garlic, parsley, sea salt

Sauteed Mushrooms

$14.00

mixed wild mushrooms, evoo, salt

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$15.00

creme anglais, chocolate sauce, vanilla ice cream

Cookies

$15.00

assorted sugar cookies and biscotti

Galette

$16.00

seasonal fruit pie, vanilla ice cream

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1505 Weaver St, Scarsdale, NY 10583

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

GO FISH by Eastchester Fish Gourmet - 839 White Plains Road
orange starNo Reviews
839 White Plains Road Scarsdale, NY 10583
View restaurantnext
Gigante Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.3 • 221
660 WHITE PLAINS ROAD Eastchester, NY 10709
View restaurantnext
Adriatic Eatery & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
733 White Plains Road Eastchester, NY 10583
View restaurantnext
The Snack Shack
orange starNo Reviews
660 White Plains Rd Eastchester, NY 10709
View restaurantnext
DeCicco & Sons - Eastchester
orange starNo Reviews
777 White Plains Road Eastchester, NY 10583
View restaurantnext
Nonno's on Garth
orange starNo Reviews
62 GARTH RD. Scarsdale, NY 10583
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Scarsdale

Bango Bowls - Scarsdale
orange star4.6 • 1,008
16 Harwood Ct Scarsdale, NY 10583
View restaurantnext
Long Island Bagel Cafe - Scarsdale
orange star4.6 • 635
365 Central Park Avenue Scarsdale, NY 10583
View restaurantnext
PopoJito
orange star4.0 • 268
46 Christie Pl Scarsdale, NY 10583
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Scarsdale
Eastchester
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
White Plains
review star
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
Hartsdale
review star
No reviews yet
Tuckahoe
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
New Rochelle
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Rye
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Larchmont
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Bronxville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Mamaroneck
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston