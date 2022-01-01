Merit Autospa
No reviews yet
465 N. McKinley Street
Corona, CA 92879
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
COFFEES & ESPRESSO (Decaf Optional)
SM Caffè Latte (hot or iced)
Rich espresso combined with a generous portion of steamed milk and topped with a light layer of foam.
SM White Chocolate Caffè Latte (hot or iced)
A delightfully sweet favorite that combines rich espresso, white chocolate syrup, and steamed milk and is topped with whipped cream.
SM Caffè Misto
Steamed milk poured over an equal part of freshly brewed coffee.
SM Caffè Mocha (hot or iced)
A sweet-satisfying favorite that combines rich espresso, mocha chocolate syrup, and steamed milk and is topped with whipped cream.
SM Caramel Macchiato (hot or iced)
Milk, ice, vanilla syrup, and rich espresso dressed with a drizzle of caramel topping.
SM Cappuccino
A hand-crafted espresso drink with equal portions of rich espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam.
SM Americano (hot or iced)
Full-bodied espresso diluted with hot water, creating a coffee drink with similar strength to traditional brewed coffee, but with a distinctively rich flavor.
SM Freshly Brewed Coffee
12 oz. freshly brewed coffee.
SM Iced Coffee
Freshly brewed coffee served over ice with milk.
SM Peppermint Mocha
Rich espresso combined with a generous portion of steamed milk and topped with a light layer of foam.
SM Irish Foam (hot or iced)
Full-bodied espresso diluted with hot water, creating a coffee drink with similar strength to traditional brewed coffee, but with a distinctively rich flavor.
MD Caffè Latte (hot or iced)
Rich espresso combined with a generous portion of steamed milk and topped with a light layer of foam.
MD White Chocolate Caffè Latte (hot or iced)
A delightfully sweet favorite that combines rich espresso, white chocolate syrup, and steamed milk and is topped with whipped cream.
MD Caffè Misto
Steamed milk poured over an equal part of freshly brewed coffee.
MD Caffè Mocha (hot or iced)
A sweet-satisfying favorite that combines rich espresso, mocha chocolate syrup, and steamed milk and is topped with whipped cream.
MD Caramel Macchiato (hot or iced)
Milk, ice, vanilla syrup, and rich espresso dressed with a drizzle of caramel topping.
MD Cappuccino
A hand-crafted espresso drink with equal portions of rich espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam.
MD Americano (hot or iced)
Full-bodied espresso diluted with hot water, creating a coffee drink with similar strength to traditional brewed coffee, but with a distinctively rich flavor.
MD Freshly Brewed Coffee
16 oz. freshly brewed coffee.
MD Iced Coffee
Freshly brewed coffee served over ice with milk.
MD Peppermint Mocha
Rich espresso combined with a generous portion of steamed milk and topped with a light layer of foam.
MD Irish Foam (hot or iced)
Full-bodied espresso diluted with hot water, creating a coffee drink with similar strength to traditional brewed coffee, but with a distinctively rich flavor.
LG Caffè Latte (hot or iced)
Rich espresso combined with a generous portion of steamed milk and topped with a light layer of foam.
LG White Chocolate Caffè Latte (hot or iced)
A delightfully sweet favorite that combines rich espresso, white chocolate syrup, and steamed milk and is topped with whipped cream.
LG Caffè Misto
Steamed milk poured over an equal part of freshly brewed coffee.
LG Caffè Mocha (hot or iced)
A sweet-satisfying favorite that combines rich espresso, mocha chocolate syrup, and steamed milk and is topped with whipped cream.
LG Caramel Macchiato (hot or iced)
Milk, ice, vanilla syrup, and rich espresso dressed with a drizzle of caramel topping.
LG Cappuccino
A hand-crafted espresso drink with equal portions of rich espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam.
LG Americano (hot or iced)
Full-bodied espresso diluted with hot water, creating a coffee drink with similar strength to traditional brewed coffee, but with a distinctively rich flavor.
LG Freshly Brewed Coffee
20 oz. freshly brewed coffee.
LG Iced Coffee
Freshly brewed coffee served over ice with milk.
LG Peppermint Mocha
Rich espresso combined with a generous portion of steamed milk and topped with a light layer of foam.
LG Irish Foam (hot or iced)
Full-bodied espresso diluted with hot water, creating a coffee drink with similar strength to traditional brewed coffee, but with a distinctively rich flavor.
ESPRESSO SHOTS
Single Espresso Shot
A powerful single shot of concentrated coffee, made by forcing pressurized hot water through finely ground coffee, that offers a deep, rich, complicated aroma and taste. An absolute delight to gently and slowly sip.
Double Espresso Shots
A rev-up-the-engine double shot of concentrated coffee, made by forcing pressurized hot water through finely ground coffee, that offers a deep, rich, complicated aroma and taste. An absolute delight to gently and slowly sip.
Triple Espresso Shots
An all-cylinders-firing triple shot of concentrated coffee, made by forcing pressurized hot water through finely ground coffee, that offers a deep, rich, complicated aroma and taste. An absolute delight to gently and slowly sip.
Quad Espresso Shots
A pedal-to-the-metal quadruple shot of concentrated coffee, made by forcing pressurized hot water through finely ground coffee, that offers a deep, rich, complicated aroma and taste. An absolute delight to gently and slowly sip.
BLENDED ICED (Decaf Optional)
SM White Chocolate Blended Coffee
An irresistible blender creation of coffee, milk, ice, and white chocolate syrup, finished with whipped cream.
SM Mocha Blended Coffee
A sweet-satisfying blended beverage of coffee, milk, ice, and mocha chocolate syrup, topped with whipped cream and drizzled chocolate.
SM Caramel Blended Coffee
A simply cool, classic blended beverage of coffee, caramel syrup, milk, ice, and topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.
SM Blended Coffee
A delicious blended beverage of coffee, milk, and ice.
SM Blended Espresso
This blended beverage of coffee, espresso, milk, and ice is a tasty "cool off" with some kick.
SM Caffè Vanilla Blended Crème
This sweetly-smooth blended beverage of coffee, espresso, milk, vanilla syrup, and ice makes for a tasty "cool off."
SM White Mocha Blended Crème
An irresistible crème blender creation of milk, ice, and white chocolate syrup, finished with whipped cream.
SM Mocha Blended Crème
A sweet-satisfying crème blended beverage of milk, ice, and mocha chocolate syrup, topped with whipped cream and drizzled chocolate.
SM Blended Crème (Add any flavor syrup)
A simply cool, classic blended beverage with milk, ice, your choice of syrup, and topped with whipped cream.
MD White Chocolate Blended Coffee
An irresistible blender creation of coffee, milk, ice, and white chocolate syrup, finished with whipped cream.
MD Mocha Blended Coffee
A sweet-satisfying blended beverage of coffee, milk, ice, and mocha chocolate syrup, topped with whipped cream and drizzled chocolate.
MD Caramel Blended Coffee
A simply cool, classic blended beverage of coffee, caramel syrup, milk, ice, and topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.
MD Blended Coffee
A delicious blended beverage of coffee, milk, and ice.
MD Blended Espresso
This blended beverage of coffee, espresso, milk, and ice is a tasty "cool off" with some kick.
MD Caffè Vanilla Blended Crème
This sweetly-smooth blended beverage of coffee, espresso, milk, vanilla syrup, and ice makes for a tasty "cool off."
MD White Mocha Blended Crème
An irresistible crème blender creation of milk, ice, and white chocolate syrup, finished with whipped cream.
MD Mocha Blended Crème
A sweet-satisfying crème blended beverage of milk, ice, and mocha chocolate syrup, topped with whipped cream and drizzled chocolate.
MD Blended Crème (Add any flavor syrup)
A simply cool, classic blended beverage with milk, ice, your choice of syrup, and topped with whipped cream.
LG White Chocolate Blended Coffee
An irresistible blender creation of coffee, milk, ice, and white chocolate syrup, finished with whipped cream.
LG Mocha Blended Coffee
A sweet-satisfying blended beverage of coffee, milk, ice, and mocha chocolate syrup, topped with whipped cream and drizzled chocolate.
LG Caramel Blended Coffee
A simply cool, classic blended beverage of coffee, caramel syrup, milk, ice, and topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.
LG Blended Coffee
A delicious blended beverage of coffee, milk, and ice.
LG Blended Espresso
This blended beverage of coffee, espresso, milk, and ice is a tasty "cool off" with some kick.
LG Caffè Vanilla Blended Crème
This sweetly-smooth blended beverage of coffee, espresso, milk, vanilla syrup, and ice makes for a tasty "cool off."
LG White Mocha Blended Crème
An irresistible crème blender creation of milk, ice, and white chocolate syrup, finished with whipped cream.
LG Mocha Blended Crème
A sweet-satisfying crème blended beverage of milk, ice, and mocha chocolate syrup, topped with whipped cream and drizzled chocolate.
LG Blended Crème (Add any flavor syrup)
A simply cool, classic blended beverage with milk, ice, your choice of syrup, and topped with whipped cream.
TEA & OTHER REFRESHMENTS
SM Lemonade
Made with freshly-squeezed organic lemons, for a tangy zing with every sip.
SM Green Tea
Green tea with a hint of mint, lemongrass, and lemon.
SM Black Tea
Organic black tea; rich and bold flavor.
SM Hibiscus Tea
Hibiscus tea; vibrant and refreshing taste.
SM Mandarin Cardamon Tea
Mandarin cardamon tea; a bright and citrusy tea, with hints of gingery turmeric and lemony coriander that make for a delightfully lively refresher.
SM Chai Tea Latte (hot or iced)
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and warm spices, combined with milk for a unique and perfect flavor.
SM Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk blended with mocha sauce and topped with whipped cream and cocoa powder.
MD Lemonade
Made with freshly-squeezed organic lemons, for a tangy zing with every sip.
MD Green Tea
Green tea with a hint of mint, lemongrass, and lemon.
MD Black Tea
Organic black tea; rich and bold flavor.
MD Hibiscus Tea
Hibiscus tea; vibrant and refreshing taste.
MD Mandarin Cardamon Tea
Mandarin cardamon tea; a bright and citrusy tea, with hints of gingery turmeric and lemony coriander that make for a delightfully lively refresher.
MD Chai Tea Latte (hot or iced)
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and warm spices, combined with milk for a unique and perfect flavor.
MD Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk blended with mocha sauce and topped with whipped cream and cocoa powder.
MD Thai Iced Tea
LG Lemonade
Made with freshly-squeezed organic lemons, for a tangy zing with every sip.
LG Green Tea
Green tea with a hint of mint, lemongrass, and lemon.
LG Black Tea
Organic black tea; rich and bold flavor.
LG Hibiscus Tea
Hibiscus tea; vibrant and refreshing taste.
LG Mandarin Cardamon Tea
Mandarin cardamon tea; a bright and citrusy tea, with hints of gingery turmeric and lemony coriander that make for a delightfully lively refresher.
LG Chai Tea Latte (hot or iced)
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and warm spices, combined with milk for a unique and perfect flavor.
LG Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk blended with mocha sauce and topped with whipped cream and cocoa powder.
SMOOTHIES
Raspberry Smoothie
Raspberries mixed with yogurt and ice to create a perfectly-tart and tasty treat. 16 oz.
Banana Smoothie
Bananas mixed with yogurt and ice to create a delicious blended drink. 16 oz.
Strawberry Smoothie
Strawberries mixed with yogurt and ice to create a sweet and refreshing blended drink. 16 oz.
Peach Mango Smoothie
Mangos and peaches mixed with yogurt and ice to create a deliciously-cool treat. 16 oz.
PIZZA
ALL-DAY BREAKFAST
Blueberry Almond Oatmeal
A heart-warming classic. Steamed oats with blueberries and sliced almonds, for a quick and nutritious breakfast.
Breakfast Burrito
Merit Café's signature breakfast burritos are made with all fresh ingredients. They include eggs, potatoes, and your choice of protein (sausage, bacon, chorizo, or ham) wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
Breakfast Burrito with All Meats
Merit Café's signature breakfast burritos are made with all fresh ingredients. They include eggs, potatoes,cheese and sausage, bacon, chorizo, ham wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
Butter Croissant
A buttery croissant that pairs well with any hot coffee.
Classic Oatmeal
A heart-warming classic. Steamed oats, for a quick and nutritious breakfast.
Egg, Ham, And Cheese English Muffin Sandwich
A ham, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich on a toasted biscuit.
Egg, Sausage And Cheddar Cheese English Muffin Sandwich
Classic sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese breakfast sandwich on an English muffin.
Sausage, Egg, and Cheddar Croissant
A sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese breakfast sandwich on a toasted butter croissant.
Turkey Sausage, Egg White, and Cheese English Muffin
A turkey, egg white, and cheese breakfast sandwich on an English muffin.
Apple walnut oatmeal
Summer berry oatmeal
Bagel toppers
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Merit Autospa is an innovative marketplace and social destination for the Corona community. This is your destination for luxurious auto care, hand-crafted espresso drinks, cafe dining, authentic Mexican food, and modern market amenities.
465 N. McKinley Street, Corona, CA 92879