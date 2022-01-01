Restaurant header imageView gallery

Merit Autospa

465 N. McKinley Street

Corona, CA 92879

COFFEES & ESPRESSO (Decaf Optional)

SM Caffè Latte (hot or iced)

SM Caffè Latte (hot or iced)

$3.49

Rich espresso combined with a generous portion of steamed milk and topped with a light layer of foam.

SM White Chocolate Caffè Latte (hot or iced)

SM White Chocolate Caffè Latte (hot or iced)

$3.49

A delightfully sweet favorite that combines rich espresso, white chocolate syrup, and steamed milk and is topped with whipped cream.

SM Caffè Misto

SM Caffè Misto

$3.49

Steamed milk poured over an equal part of freshly brewed coffee.

SM Caffè Mocha (hot or iced)

SM Caffè Mocha (hot or iced)

$3.49

A sweet-satisfying favorite that combines rich espresso, mocha chocolate syrup, and steamed milk and is topped with whipped cream.

SM Caramel Macchiato (hot or iced)

SM Caramel Macchiato (hot or iced)

$3.49

Milk, ice, vanilla syrup, and rich espresso dressed with a drizzle of caramel topping.

SM Cappuccino

SM Cappuccino

$3.49

A hand-crafted espresso drink with equal portions of rich espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam.

SM Americano (hot or iced)

SM Americano (hot or iced)

$3.49

Full-bodied espresso diluted with hot water, creating a coffee drink with similar strength to traditional brewed coffee, but with a distinctively rich flavor.

SM Freshly Brewed Coffee

SM Freshly Brewed Coffee

$1.99

12 oz. freshly brewed coffee.

SM Iced Coffee

SM Iced Coffee

$2.49

Freshly brewed coffee served over ice with milk.

SM Peppermint Mocha

SM Peppermint Mocha

$3.49

Rich espresso combined with a generous portion of steamed milk and topped with a light layer of foam.

SM Irish Foam (hot or iced)

SM Irish Foam (hot or iced)

$3.49

Full-bodied espresso diluted with hot water, creating a coffee drink with similar strength to traditional brewed coffee, but with a distinctively rich flavor.

MD Caffè Latte (hot or iced)

MD Caffè Latte (hot or iced)

$3.99

Rich espresso combined with a generous portion of steamed milk and topped with a light layer of foam.

MD White Chocolate Caffè Latte (hot or iced)

MD White Chocolate Caffè Latte (hot or iced)

$3.99

A delightfully sweet favorite that combines rich espresso, white chocolate syrup, and steamed milk and is topped with whipped cream.

MD Caffè Misto

MD Caffè Misto

$3.99

Steamed milk poured over an equal part of freshly brewed coffee.

MD Caffè Mocha (hot or iced)

MD Caffè Mocha (hot or iced)

$3.99

A sweet-satisfying favorite that combines rich espresso, mocha chocolate syrup, and steamed milk and is topped with whipped cream.

MD Caramel Macchiato (hot or iced)

MD Caramel Macchiato (hot or iced)

$3.99

Milk, ice, vanilla syrup, and rich espresso dressed with a drizzle of caramel topping.

MD Cappuccino

MD Cappuccino

$3.99

A hand-crafted espresso drink with equal portions of rich espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam.

MD Americano (hot or iced)

MD Americano (hot or iced)

$3.99

Full-bodied espresso diluted with hot water, creating a coffee drink with similar strength to traditional brewed coffee, but with a distinctively rich flavor.

MD Freshly Brewed Coffee

MD Freshly Brewed Coffee

$2.49

16 oz. freshly brewed coffee.

MD Iced Coffee

MD Iced Coffee

$2.99

Freshly brewed coffee served over ice with milk.

MD Peppermint Mocha

MD Peppermint Mocha

$3.99

Rich espresso combined with a generous portion of steamed milk and topped with a light layer of foam.

MD Irish Foam (hot or iced)

MD Irish Foam (hot or iced)

$3.99

Full-bodied espresso diluted with hot water, creating a coffee drink with similar strength to traditional brewed coffee, but with a distinctively rich flavor.

LG Caffè Latte (hot or iced)

LG Caffè Latte (hot or iced)

$4.29

Rich espresso combined with a generous portion of steamed milk and topped with a light layer of foam.

LG White Chocolate Caffè Latte (hot or iced)

LG White Chocolate Caffè Latte (hot or iced)

$4.29

A delightfully sweet favorite that combines rich espresso, white chocolate syrup, and steamed milk and is topped with whipped cream.

LG Caffè Misto

LG Caffè Misto

$4.29

Steamed milk poured over an equal part of freshly brewed coffee.

LG Caffè Mocha (hot or iced)

LG Caffè Mocha (hot or iced)

$4.29

A sweet-satisfying favorite that combines rich espresso, mocha chocolate syrup, and steamed milk and is topped with whipped cream.

LG Caramel Macchiato (hot or iced)

LG Caramel Macchiato (hot or iced)

$4.29

Milk, ice, vanilla syrup, and rich espresso dressed with a drizzle of caramel topping.

LG Cappuccino

LG Cappuccino

$4.29

A hand-crafted espresso drink with equal portions of rich espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam.

LG Americano (hot or iced)

LG Americano (hot or iced)

$4.29

Full-bodied espresso diluted with hot water, creating a coffee drink with similar strength to traditional brewed coffee, but with a distinctively rich flavor.

LG Freshly Brewed Coffee

LG Freshly Brewed Coffee

$2.79

20 oz. freshly brewed coffee.

LG Iced Coffee

LG Iced Coffee

$3.29

Freshly brewed coffee served over ice with milk.

LG Peppermint Mocha

LG Peppermint Mocha

$4.29

Rich espresso combined with a generous portion of steamed milk and topped with a light layer of foam.

LG Irish Foam (hot or iced)

LG Irish Foam (hot or iced)

$4.29

Full-bodied espresso diluted with hot water, creating a coffee drink with similar strength to traditional brewed coffee, but with a distinctively rich flavor.

ESPRESSO SHOTS

Single Espresso Shot

Single Espresso Shot

$1.99

A powerful single shot of concentrated coffee, made by forcing pressurized hot water through finely ground coffee, that offers a deep, rich, complicated aroma and taste. An absolute delight to gently and slowly sip.

Double Espresso Shots

Double Espresso Shots

$3.79

A rev-up-the-engine double shot of concentrated coffee, made by forcing pressurized hot water through finely ground coffee, that offers a deep, rich, complicated aroma and taste. An absolute delight to gently and slowly sip.

Triple Espresso Shots

Triple Espresso Shots

$4.49

An all-cylinders-firing triple shot of concentrated coffee, made by forcing pressurized hot water through finely ground coffee, that offers a deep, rich, complicated aroma and taste. An absolute delight to gently and slowly sip.

Quad Espresso Shots

Quad Espresso Shots

$4.79

A pedal-to-the-metal quadruple shot of concentrated coffee, made by forcing pressurized hot water through finely ground coffee, that offers a deep, rich, complicated aroma and taste. An absolute delight to gently and slowly sip.

BLENDED ICED (Decaf Optional)

SM White Chocolate Blended Coffee

SM White Chocolate Blended Coffee

$3.89

An irresistible blender creation of coffee, milk, ice, and white chocolate syrup, finished with whipped cream.

SM Mocha Blended Coffee

SM Mocha Blended Coffee

$3.89

A sweet-satisfying blended beverage of coffee, milk, ice, and mocha chocolate syrup, topped with whipped cream and drizzled chocolate.

SM Caramel Blended Coffee

SM Caramel Blended Coffee

$3.89

A simply cool, classic blended beverage of coffee, caramel syrup, milk, ice, and topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

SM Blended Coffee

SM Blended Coffee

$3.89

A delicious blended beverage of coffee, milk, and ice.

SM Blended Espresso

SM Blended Espresso

$3.89

This blended beverage of coffee, espresso, milk, and ice is a tasty "cool off" with some kick.

SM Caffè Vanilla Blended Crème

SM Caffè Vanilla Blended Crème

$3.89

This sweetly-smooth blended beverage of coffee, espresso, milk, vanilla syrup, and ice makes for a tasty "cool off."

SM White Mocha Blended Crème

SM White Mocha Blended Crème

$3.49

An irresistible crème blender creation of milk, ice, and white chocolate syrup, finished with whipped cream.

SM Mocha Blended Crème

SM Mocha Blended Crème

$3.49

A sweet-satisfying crème blended beverage of milk, ice, and mocha chocolate syrup, topped with whipped cream and drizzled chocolate.

SM Blended Crème (Add any flavor syrup)

SM Blended Crème (Add any flavor syrup)

$3.49

A simply cool, classic blended beverage with milk, ice, your choice of syrup, and topped with whipped cream.

MD White Chocolate Blended Coffee

MD White Chocolate Blended Coffee

$4.39

An irresistible blender creation of coffee, milk, ice, and white chocolate syrup, finished with whipped cream.

MD Mocha Blended Coffee

MD Mocha Blended Coffee

$4.39

A sweet-satisfying blended beverage of coffee, milk, ice, and mocha chocolate syrup, topped with whipped cream and drizzled chocolate.

MD Caramel Blended Coffee

MD Caramel Blended Coffee

$4.39

A simply cool, classic blended beverage of coffee, caramel syrup, milk, ice, and topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

MD Blended Coffee

MD Blended Coffee

$4.39

A delicious blended beverage of coffee, milk, and ice.

MD Blended Espresso

MD Blended Espresso

$4.39

This blended beverage of coffee, espresso, milk, and ice is a tasty "cool off" with some kick.

MD Caffè Vanilla Blended Crème

MD Caffè Vanilla Blended Crème

$4.39

This sweetly-smooth blended beverage of coffee, espresso, milk, vanilla syrup, and ice makes for a tasty "cool off."

MD White Mocha Blended Crème

MD White Mocha Blended Crème

$3.99

An irresistible crème blender creation of milk, ice, and white chocolate syrup, finished with whipped cream.

MD Mocha Blended Crème

MD Mocha Blended Crème

$3.99

A sweet-satisfying crème blended beverage of milk, ice, and mocha chocolate syrup, topped with whipped cream and drizzled chocolate.

MD Blended Crème (Add any flavor syrup)

MD Blended Crème (Add any flavor syrup)

$3.99

A simply cool, classic blended beverage with milk, ice, your choice of syrup, and topped with whipped cream.

LG White Chocolate Blended Coffee

LG White Chocolate Blended Coffee

$4.99

An irresistible blender creation of coffee, milk, ice, and white chocolate syrup, finished with whipped cream.

LG Mocha Blended Coffee

LG Mocha Blended Coffee

$4.99

A sweet-satisfying blended beverage of coffee, milk, ice, and mocha chocolate syrup, topped with whipped cream and drizzled chocolate.

LG Caramel Blended Coffee

LG Caramel Blended Coffee

$4.99

A simply cool, classic blended beverage of coffee, caramel syrup, milk, ice, and topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

LG Blended Coffee

LG Blended Coffee

$4.99

A delicious blended beverage of coffee, milk, and ice.

LG Blended Espresso

LG Blended Espresso

$4.99

This blended beverage of coffee, espresso, milk, and ice is a tasty "cool off" with some kick.

LG Caffè Vanilla Blended Crème

LG Caffè Vanilla Blended Crème

$4.99

This sweetly-smooth blended beverage of coffee, espresso, milk, vanilla syrup, and ice makes for a tasty "cool off."

LG White Mocha Blended Crème

LG White Mocha Blended Crème

$4.29

An irresistible crème blender creation of milk, ice, and white chocolate syrup, finished with whipped cream.

LG Mocha Blended Crème

LG Mocha Blended Crème

$4.29

A sweet-satisfying crème blended beverage of milk, ice, and mocha chocolate syrup, topped with whipped cream and drizzled chocolate.

LG Blended Crème (Add any flavor syrup)

LG Blended Crème (Add any flavor syrup)

$4.29

A simply cool, classic blended beverage with milk, ice, your choice of syrup, and topped with whipped cream.

TEA & OTHER REFRESHMENTS

SM Lemonade

SM Lemonade

$4.49

Made with freshly-squeezed organic lemons, for a tangy zing with every sip.

SM Green Tea

SM Green Tea

$4.49

Green tea with a hint of mint, lemongrass, and lemon.

SM Black Tea

SM Black Tea

$4.49

Organic black tea; rich and bold flavor.

SM Hibiscus Tea

SM Hibiscus Tea

$4.49

Hibiscus tea; vibrant and refreshing taste.

SM Mandarin Cardamon Tea

SM Mandarin Cardamon Tea

$4.49

Mandarin cardamon tea; a bright and citrusy tea, with hints of gingery turmeric and lemony coriander that make for a delightfully lively refresher.

SM Chai Tea Latte (hot or iced)

SM Chai Tea Latte (hot or iced)

$3.49

Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and warm spices, combined with milk for a unique and perfect flavor.

SM Hot Chocolate

SM Hot Chocolate

$3.85

Steamed milk blended with mocha sauce and topped with whipped cream and cocoa powder.

MD Lemonade

MD Lemonade

$4.99

Made with freshly-squeezed organic lemons, for a tangy zing with every sip.

MD Green Tea

MD Green Tea

$4.99

Green tea with a hint of mint, lemongrass, and lemon.

MD Black Tea

MD Black Tea

$4.99

Organic black tea; rich and bold flavor.

MD Hibiscus Tea

MD Hibiscus Tea

$4.99

Hibiscus tea; vibrant and refreshing taste.

MD Mandarin Cardamon Tea

MD Mandarin Cardamon Tea

$4.99

Mandarin cardamon tea; a bright and citrusy tea, with hints of gingery turmeric and lemony coriander that make for a delightfully lively refresher.

MD Chai Tea Latte (hot or iced)

MD Chai Tea Latte (hot or iced)

$3.99

Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and warm spices, combined with milk for a unique and perfect flavor.

MD Hot Chocolate

MD Hot Chocolate

$4.29

Steamed milk blended with mocha sauce and topped with whipped cream and cocoa powder.

MD Thai Iced Tea

$6.00
LG Lemonade

LG Lemonade

$5.49

Made with freshly-squeezed organic lemons, for a tangy zing with every sip.

LG Green Tea

LG Green Tea

$5.49

Green tea with a hint of mint, lemongrass, and lemon.

LG Black Tea

LG Black Tea

$5.49

Organic black tea; rich and bold flavor.

LG Hibiscus Tea

LG Hibiscus Tea

$5.49

Hibiscus tea; vibrant and refreshing taste.

LG Mandarin Cardamon Tea

LG Mandarin Cardamon Tea

$5.49

Mandarin cardamon tea; a bright and citrusy tea, with hints of gingery turmeric and lemony coriander that make for a delightfully lively refresher.

LG Chai Tea Latte (hot or iced)

LG Chai Tea Latte (hot or iced)

$4.29

Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and warm spices, combined with milk for a unique and perfect flavor.

LG Hot Chocolate

LG Hot Chocolate

$4.79

Steamed milk blended with mocha sauce and topped with whipped cream and cocoa powder.

SMOOTHIES

Raspberry Smoothie

Raspberry Smoothie

$4.49

Raspberries mixed with yogurt and ice to create a perfectly-tart and tasty treat. 16 oz.

Banana Smoothie

Banana Smoothie

$4.49

Bananas mixed with yogurt and ice to create a delicious blended drink. 16 oz.

Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.49

Strawberries mixed with yogurt and ice to create a sweet and refreshing blended drink. 16 oz.

Peach Mango Smoothie

Peach Mango Smoothie

$4.49

Mangos and peaches mixed with yogurt and ice to create a deliciously-cool treat. 16 oz.

PIZZA

Croissant Crust Pizza

Croissant Crust Pizza

$9.99

Pepperoni pizza with a flaked, buttery croissant crust.

Signature Breadcrumb Crust Pizza

Signature Breadcrumb Crust Pizza

$7.99

Cheese pizza with melted mozzarella on a breadcrumb crust.

Pepperoni French Bread

Pepperoni French Bread

$2.69

A pepperoni French bread pizza.

ALL-DAY BREAKFAST

Blueberry Almond Oatmeal

Blueberry Almond Oatmeal

$3.79

A heart-warming classic. Steamed oats with blueberries and sliced almonds, for a quick and nutritious breakfast.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

Merit Café's signature breakfast burritos are made with all fresh ingredients. They include eggs, potatoes, and your choice of protein (sausage, bacon, chorizo, or ham) wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Breakfast Burrito with All Meats

Breakfast Burrito with All Meats

$9.99

Merit Café's signature breakfast burritos are made with all fresh ingredients. They include eggs, potatoes,cheese and sausage, bacon, chorizo, ham wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$3.49

A buttery croissant that pairs well with any hot coffee.

Classic Oatmeal

Classic Oatmeal

$3.49

A heart-warming classic. Steamed oats, for a quick and nutritious breakfast.

Egg, Ham, And Cheese English Muffin Sandwich

Egg, Ham, And Cheese English Muffin Sandwich

$4.49

A ham, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich on a toasted biscuit.

Egg, Sausage And Cheddar Cheese English Muffin Sandwich

Egg, Sausage And Cheddar Cheese English Muffin Sandwich

$4.49

Classic sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese breakfast sandwich on an English muffin.

Sausage, Egg, and Cheddar Croissant

Sausage, Egg, and Cheddar Croissant

$4.49

A sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese breakfast sandwich on a toasted butter croissant.

Turkey Sausage, Egg White, and Cheese English Muffin

Turkey Sausage, Egg White, and Cheese English Muffin

$4.49

A turkey, egg white, and cheese breakfast sandwich on an English muffin.

Apple walnut oatmeal

$3.79

Summer berry oatmeal

$3.79

Bagel toppers

$1.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Merit Autospa is an innovative marketplace and social destination for the Corona community. This is your destination for luxurious auto care, hand-crafted espresso drinks, cafe dining, authentic Mexican food, and modern market amenities.

Website

Location

465 N. McKinley Street, Corona, CA 92879

Directions

Gallery
Merit Autospa image
Merit Autospa image

