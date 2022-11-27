- Home
Meriwether's Coffee, Cafe, & Market
No reviews yet
702 Cherokee St.
Leavenworth, KS 66048
Breakfast
Bacon Breakfast Burrito
hickory smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, shredded cheese, seasoned roasted potatoes, southwestern sauce, tortilla served with salsa verde on the side
Sausage Breakfast Burrito
local pork sausage, scrambled eggs, shredded cheese, seasoned roasted potatoes, southwestern sauce, tortilla served with salsa verde on the side
Veggie Breakfast Burrito
scrambled eggs, seasonal roasted vegetables, shredded cheese, hummus, sweet chili sauce, southwestern sauce, tortilla served with salsa verde on the side
Carnitas Breakfast Burrito
slow simmered pork roast, scrambled eggs, seasoned potatoes, shredded cheese, avocado, southwestern sauce, fresh pico de gallo and salsa verde on the side.
Loaded Waffle Fries
Crispy Fried Waffle Fries, Two Eggs, Choice of Protein, Avocado, Southwest Sauce, Pico and shredded Cheese!
The PT
hand-carved turkey, egg whites, spinach, avocado, sun dried tomato pesto, your choice of bagel
Big House
norwegian smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, red onion, tomato, your choice of bagel
Brkfst A La Carte
We use local, farm fresh eggs from Jett Farms! All natural bacon, organic whole wheat bread and we cook it just the way you like it!
Bagel
Build your own bagel! Baked fresh everyday!
Bagels - Dozen
Plain or Everything Bagels baked fresh every day! Dont forget to add our house made schmears!
Cream Cheese
Dress up your bagel or toast with these house made schmears!
Sandwiches
Wild Bill BLT
hickory smoked bacon, tomato, organic spring mix, fresh mozzarella, basil aioli, grilled sourdough
Chicken Salad Sandwich
roasted chicken breast, dried cranberries, grapes, red onion, candied walnuts, tossed with cage free mayo and organic greek yogurt on a croissant
Roasted Veggie Sandwich
not yo momma's grilled cheese! seasonal roasted veggies, cheddar, provolone, basil aioli, balsamic reduction, on organic whole wheat bread. served with hummus for dipping!
Expedition
hand-carved turkey, hickory smoked bacon, provolone, sun dried tomato pesto, organic spring mix, tomato, toasted honey wheat bread
Turkey Avocado Wrap
hand-carved turkey, sharp cheddar, avocado, balsamic reduction, organic spring mix, tomato, cajun aioli, tortilla
Phenomenal Falafel Wrap
our very own fresh ground falafel patties, hummus, organic spring mix, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, feta, tzatziki, chili sauce wrapped in a tortilla
Sides
Side Salad
Fruit Salad
Macaroni Salad
Plain Hummus
Our very own house made hummus!
Chips
Falafel
3 per order. We grind chickpeas and fresh veggies to make these amazing balls of fried deliciousness!
Waffle Fries
Salads
Harvest Salad
organic spring mix, organic gluten free honey nut granola, red onion, goat cheese, seasonal fruit, dried figs
Side Salad
organic spring mix, cucumber, carrot, red onion
Greek Salad
romaine lettuce, olives, feta, red onions, cucumber, tomato served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Donuts
glazed
choc glazed
lemon lavender
strawberry basil
cin crumb
gran sugar
powdered sugar
rainbow sprinkle
choc iced
Dbl Choc
espresso
oreo
coconut
toasted coconut
Butterfinger
fruit loops
fruity pebbles
Maple Iced
Strawberry Iced
choc/sprinkle
Raspberry Iced
Choc Iced/heart cookie
Green Sprinkle Donut
pumpkin glazed
pumpkin iced
Holiday Sprinkle
Blue Raspberry
Lemon Iced w/ Sprinkles
Purple Vanilla Sprinkles
bavarian cream
fried cinnamon roll
knot
glazed twist
two-tone twist
maple bacon
Choc Iced Knot
raspberry filled
pinecone
apple fritter
cherry filled
lemon filled
apple filled
Pow. Sugar Lemon Filled
whip cream filled
Maple Bar
Gran Sugar Twist
bear claw
Cherry Topped Coconut
Raisin Bar
Choc. Peanut Twist
Chocolate Long John
Strawberry Basil Long John
Strawberry Basil Long John
Pumpkin Whip Filled
Cherry Topped Pow. Sugar
glazed cake
lemon lavender cake
strawberry basil cake
choc iced cake
butterfinger cake
van/sprinkle cake
choc/sprinkle cake
cin crumb cake
old fashioned cake
powdered sugar cake
coconut cake
espresso cake
fruity pebbles cake
maple cake
oreo cake
pumpkin cake
Valentine's Day cake
Blue Rasp Cake Donut
Lemon Iced
Fruit Loop Cake
3 donut holes
Pastries
Cinnamon Roll
Giant Choc Chip Cookie
Espresso Brownie
Blueberry scone
Raspberry wht choc scone
Brown sugar scone
Cinnamon Crumb Cinnamon Roll
Cinnamon Walnut Muffins
Vanilla Danish
Lemon Danish
Cream Puff
Chocolate Walnut Loaf
Lemon Bars
Apple Cinnamon Muffin
Strawberry Muffin
Sun Dried Cranberry Muffins
Oreo Cupcake
Caramel Pecan Granola Muffins
Strawberry Angel Cake
Applesauce Cake
Cherry Cupcake
Chocolaye Cake Slice
Mini Sprinkle Whoopie Pie
Raspberry Danish
Lemon Blueberry Cake Slice
Pineapple Danish
Pineapple Cocounut Muffin
Pecan Cinnamon Roll
White Choc Macadamia Cookie
Pumpkin Iced Loaf
Crispies
Christmas Cookie
Pecan Sandy
Coffee Drinks
Coffee
Cold Brew
Americano
Latte
Painted Pony Latte
Muddy River Latte
Sacagawea Latte
Cappuccino
Frappe
Cubano
Cortado
Coffee Box
Love you Alatte
Everything your Valentine wants in cup! Strawberries, chocolate and roses!
Non-Coffee Drinks
Chai
Matcha Latte
Tea
Iced Tea
London Fog
Red Velvet Latte
Hot Chocolate
Italian Soda
Steamer
Spiced Chocolate
Dragonfruit Lychee Italian Soda
Strawberry Soda
Strawberry Smoothie
Mango Trop Smoothie
Pineapple Smoothie
Peach, Pear, Apricot Smoothie
A Latte Boba Tea
Mango Morning Boba Tea
Strawbery Fields Boba Tea
Millions Of Peaches Boba Tea
Matcha Madness Boba Tea
Golden Chai Boba Tea
Bewaltz
Comeco
Flair City Supply Co
Kamibashi
Amelia
Bones
Captain Bad
Coffee Monster
Cthulhu
Dalai Lama
Dorothy
Flying Monkey
Frida
Ganesha
Glinda Good Witch
Kitix
Little Angel
Lt Ryder
Marty
Medusa
Mom of the Year
Monster Man
Nick Narwhal
Plague Doctor
Rosie the Riveter
Scarecrow
Sir Realism
Skullgnome
Skygore
Super Teacher boy
Super Teacher girl
Susie Survivor
Tabitha
Tin Man
Toto
Vampire Boy
Vampire Girl
Wicked Witch
Barney Owl
Long
Luv Bird
Alice
String Blade
Florence
Romeo
Albertus
Scrubs Girl
Sprout Girl
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Crystal
Bigfoot
Kamibot
Rosa Parks
Lilliput
Wildflower+Co
Ana Rings
Kalid Medieval
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Located in historic downtown Leavenworth, Meriwether's is a coffee shop, cafe, and market dedicated to providing our customers with fresh & delicious food, drinks, and provisions.
702 Cherokee St., Leavenworth, KS 66048