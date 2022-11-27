Restaurant header imageView gallery
Meriwether's Coffee, Cafe, & Market

No reviews yet

702 Cherokee St.

Leavenworth, KS 66048

Latte
Wild Bill BLT
Hot Chocolate

Breakfast

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$7.00Out of stock

hickory smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, shredded cheese, seasoned roasted potatoes, southwestern sauce, tortilla served with salsa verde on the side

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$7.00Out of stock

local pork sausage, scrambled eggs, shredded cheese, seasoned roasted potatoes, southwestern sauce, tortilla served with salsa verde on the side

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$6.99Out of stock

scrambled eggs, seasonal roasted vegetables, shredded cheese, hummus, sweet chili sauce, southwestern sauce, tortilla served with salsa verde on the side

Carnitas Breakfast Burrito

Carnitas Breakfast Burrito

$9.50Out of stock

slow simmered pork roast, scrambled eggs, seasoned potatoes, shredded cheese, avocado, southwestern sauce, fresh pico de gallo and salsa verde on the side.

Loaded Waffle Fries

Loaded Waffle Fries

$10.50Out of stock

Crispy Fried Waffle Fries, Two Eggs, Choice of Protein, Avocado, Southwest Sauce, Pico and shredded Cheese!

The PT

$8.50Out of stock

hand-carved turkey, egg whites, spinach, avocado, sun dried tomato pesto, your choice of bagel

Big House

Big House

$10.50Out of stock

norwegian smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, red onion, tomato, your choice of bagel

Brkfst A La Carte

We use local, farm fresh eggs from Jett Farms! All natural bacon, organic whole wheat bread and we cook it just the way you like it!

Bagel

Bagel

$2.75Out of stock

Build your own bagel! Baked fresh everyday!

Bagels - Dozen

$27.00Out of stock

Plain or Everything Bagels baked fresh every day! Dont forget to add our house made schmears!

Cream Cheese

$0.00+

Dress up your bagel or toast with these house made schmears!

Sandwiches

Wild Bill BLT

$10.75

hickory smoked bacon, tomato, organic spring mix, fresh mozzarella, basil aioli, grilled sourdough

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.75Out of stock

roasted chicken breast, dried cranberries, grapes, red onion, candied walnuts, tossed with cage free mayo and organic greek yogurt on a croissant

Roasted Veggie Sandwich

$9.75Out of stock

not yo momma's grilled cheese! seasonal roasted veggies, cheddar, provolone, basil aioli, balsamic reduction, on organic whole wheat bread. served with hummus for dipping!

Expedition

Expedition

$10.25Out of stock

hand-carved turkey, hickory smoked bacon, provolone, sun dried tomato pesto, organic spring mix, tomato, toasted honey wheat bread

Turkey Avocado Wrap

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$9.75

hand-carved turkey, sharp cheddar, avocado, balsamic reduction, organic spring mix, tomato, cajun aioli, tortilla

Phenomenal Falafel Wrap

$10.50Out of stock

our very own fresh ground falafel patties, hummus, organic spring mix, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, feta, tzatziki, chili sauce wrapped in a tortilla

Sides

Side Salad

$4.00Out of stock
Fruit Salad

Fruit Salad

$3.50Out of stock
Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

$1.50+Out of stock
Plain Hummus

Plain Hummus

$4.00+Out of stock

Our very own house made hummus!

Chips

Chips

$2.50

Falafel

$2.25Out of stock

3 per order. We grind chickpeas and fresh veggies to make these amazing balls of fried deliciousness!

Waffle Fries

$4.00Out of stock

Salads

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$8.50Out of stock

organic spring mix, organic gluten free honey nut granola, red onion, goat cheese, seasonal fruit, dried figs

Side Salad

$4.00Out of stock

organic spring mix, cucumber, carrot, red onion

Greek Salad

$8.00Out of stock

romaine lettuce, olives, feta, red onions, cucumber, tomato served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Kids

Kids Quesadilla

$3.00

Kids Turkey & Cheese

$3.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Donuts

glazed

glazed

$2.25Out of stock

choc glazed

$2.25Out of stock
lemon lavender

lemon lavender

$2.25Out of stock

strawberry basil

$2.25Out of stock
cin crumb

cin crumb

$2.25Out of stock

gran sugar

$2.25Out of stock

powdered sugar

$2.25Out of stock
rainbow sprinkle

rainbow sprinkle

$2.25Out of stock

choc iced

$2.25Out of stock

Dbl Choc

$2.25Out of stock

espresso

$2.25Out of stock

oreo

$2.25Out of stock

coconut

$2.25Out of stock

toasted coconut

$2.25Out of stock

Butterfinger

$2.25Out of stock

fruit loops

$2.25Out of stock

fruity pebbles

$2.25Out of stock

Maple Iced

$2.25Out of stock

Strawberry Iced

$2.25Out of stock

choc/sprinkle

$2.25Out of stock

Raspberry Iced

$2.25Out of stock

Choc Iced/heart cookie

$2.25Out of stock

Green Sprinkle Donut

$2.25Out of stock

pumpkin glazed

$2.25Out of stock

pumpkin iced

$2.25Out of stock

Holiday Sprinkle

$2.25Out of stock

Blue Raspberry

$2.25Out of stock

Lemon Iced w/ Sprinkles

$2.25Out of stock

Purple Vanilla Sprinkles

$2.25Out of stock

bavarian cream

$3.00Out of stock
fried cinnamon roll

fried cinnamon roll

$3.00Out of stock

knot

$3.00Out of stock
glazed twist

glazed twist

$3.00Out of stock

two-tone twist

$3.00Out of stock
maple bacon

maple bacon

$3.00Out of stock

Choc Iced Knot

$3.00Out of stock

raspberry filled

$3.00Out of stock

pinecone

$3.00Out of stock

apple fritter

$3.00Out of stock

cherry filled

$3.00Out of stock

lemon filled

$3.00Out of stock

apple filled

$3.00Out of stock

Pow. Sugar Lemon Filled

$3.00Out of stock

whip cream filled

$3.00Out of stock

Maple Bar

$3.00Out of stock

Gran Sugar Twist

$3.00Out of stock

bear claw

$3.00Out of stock

Cherry Topped Coconut

$3.00Out of stock

Raisin Bar

$3.00Out of stock

Choc. Peanut Twist

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Long John

$3.00Out of stock

Strawberry Basil Long John

$3.00Out of stock

Strawberry Basil Long John

$3.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Whip Filled

$3.00Out of stock

Cherry Topped Pow. Sugar

$3.00Out of stock

glazed cake

$1.00Out of stock

lemon lavender cake

$1.00Out of stock

strawberry basil cake

$1.00Out of stock

choc iced cake

$1.00Out of stock

butterfinger cake

$1.00Out of stock

van/sprinkle cake

$1.00Out of stock

choc/sprinkle cake

$1.00Out of stock

cin crumb cake

$1.00Out of stock

old fashioned cake

$1.00Out of stock

powdered sugar cake

$1.00Out of stock

coconut cake

$1.00Out of stock

espresso cake

$1.00Out of stock

fruity pebbles cake

$1.00Out of stock

maple cake

$1.00Out of stock

oreo cake

$1.00Out of stock

pumpkin cake

$1.00Out of stock

Valentine's Day cake

$1.00Out of stock

Blue Rasp Cake Donut

$1.00Out of stock

Lemon Iced

$1.00Out of stock

Fruit Loop Cake

$1.00Out of stock

3 donut holes

$1.00Out of stock

Pastries

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00Out of stock

Giant Choc Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Espresso Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Blueberry scone

$3.25Out of stock

Raspberry wht choc scone

$3.25Out of stock

Brown sugar scone

$3.25Out of stock

Cinnamon Crumb Cinnamon Roll

$3.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Walnut Muffins

$3.00Out of stock

Vanilla Danish

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon Danish

$4.00Out of stock

Cream Puff

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Walnut Loaf

$2.50Out of stock

Lemon Bars

$2.75Out of stock

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Strawberry Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Sun Dried Cranberry Muffins

$3.00Out of stock

Oreo Cupcake

$3.50Out of stock

Caramel Pecan Granola Muffins

$3.00Out of stock

Strawberry Angel Cake

$3.50Out of stock

Applesauce Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Cherry Cupcake

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolaye Cake Slice

$3.00Out of stock

Mini Sprinkle Whoopie Pie

$3.00Out of stock

Raspberry Danish

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon Blueberry Cake Slice

$3.00Out of stock

Pineapple Danish

$4.00Out of stock

Pineapple Cocounut Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Pecan Cinnamon Roll

$3.00Out of stock

White Choc Macadamia Cookie

$1.75Out of stock

Pumpkin Iced Loaf

$2.50Out of stock

Crispies

$3.00Out of stock

Christmas Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Pecan Sandy

$1.75Out of stock

Coffee Drinks

Coffee

$2.00+

Cold Brew

$3.50

Americano

$3.25+
Latte

Latte

$3.75+

Painted Pony Latte

$4.25+

Muddy River Latte

$4.00+

Sacagawea Latte

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$3.75+
Frappe

Frappe

$5.25Out of stock

Cubano

$3.50

Cortado

$3.50

Coffee Box

$25.00Out of stock

Love you Alatte

$4.10+Out of stock

Everything your Valentine wants in cup! Strawberries, chocolate and roses!

Non-Coffee Drinks

Chai

$4.00+Out of stock

Matcha Latte

$3.75+Out of stock

Tea

$2.75+

Iced Tea

$3.50

London Fog

$3.50+

Red Velvet Latte

$3.50+Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Italian Soda

$3.50Out of stock

Steamer

$2.85+

Spiced Chocolate

$3.40+

Dragonfruit Lychee Italian Soda

$4.50Out of stock

Strawberry Soda

$4.50Out of stock

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.99Out of stock

Mango Trop Smoothie

$4.99Out of stock

Pineapple Smoothie

$4.99Out of stock

Peach, Pear, Apricot Smoothie

$4.99Out of stock

A Latte Boba Tea

$5.00

Mango Morning Boba Tea

$5.00

Strawbery Fields Boba Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Millions Of Peaches Boba Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Matcha Madness Boba Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Golden Chai Boba Tea

$5.00Out of stock

G2G Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Capri Sun

$1.50

Choc Milk

$2.00

Strawberry Milk

$2.00

Almond Milk Vanilla

$2.00

Almond Milk Choc

$2.00Out of stock

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Kombucha Grape Limeade

$3.99

Kombucha Hibiscus Rooibos

$3.99

Kombucha CBD BB

$4.99

Bewaltz

Corgi's

$32.00

Penguins

$32.00

Mermaid Pencil Pouch

$8.50

Camera Purse

$24.00

Ray Gun Purse

$24.00

Woven sun Purse

$24.00

Floaty keychain

$8.00

Comeco

Alien Wristlet

$15.00

Gold Lucky Cat Wristlet

$19.00

Cat Tote Beige

$24.00

Chakra Crossbody Black

$24.00

Mystical Cat crossbody

$25.00

Voodoo Purse

$30.00

Owl Backpack

$40.00

Kitty Astro wallet

$18.00

Flair City Supply Co

Pins

$2.50

Donuts mini pennant

$8.00

Freak mini pennants

$8.00

Weirdo mini pennant

$8.00

Kamibashi

Amelia

$10.00

Bones

$10.00

Captain Bad

$10.00

Coffee Monster

$10.00

Cthulhu

$10.00

Dalai Lama

$10.00

Dorothy

$10.00

Flying Monkey

$10.00

Frida

$10.00

Ganesha

$10.00

Glinda Good Witch

$10.00

Kitix

$10.00

Little Angel

$10.00

Lt Ryder

$10.00

Marty

$10.00

Medusa

$10.00

Mom of the Year

$10.00

Monster Man

$10.00

Nick Narwhal

$10.00

Plague Doctor

$10.00

Rosie the Riveter

$10.00

Scarecrow

$10.00

Sir Realism

$10.00

Skullgnome

$10.00

Skygore

$10.00

Super Teacher boy

$10.00

Super Teacher girl

$10.00

Susie Survivor

$10.00

Tabitha

$10.00

Tin Man

$10.00

Toto

$10.00

Vampire Boy

$10.00

Vampire Girl

$10.00

Wicked Witch

$10.00

Barney Owl

$10.00

Long

$10.00

Luv Bird

$10.00

Alice

$10.00

String Blade

$10.00

Florence

$10.00

Romeo

$10.00

Albertus

$10.00

Scrubs Girl

$10.00

Sprout Girl

$10.00

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

$10.00

Crystal

$10.00

Bigfoot

$10.00

Kamibot

$10.00

Rosa Parks

$10.00

Lilliput

Earrings

$10.00

Wildflower+Co

F Off Patch

$4.00

he/him patch

$4.00

Night Butterfly Pin

$10.00

Quartz Patch

$4.50

she/her patch

$4.00

Spicy Pepper Pin

$10.00

Tiger Patches

$15.00

Unicorn Back Patch

$24.00

Unicorn Pin

$10.00

Weirdo Patch

$4.00

Ana Rings

20651 Tigers Eye

$40.00

76278 rose quartz

$40.00

25054 laboradite

$40.00

70209 Tektite

$40.00

64337 Amethyst

$40.00

72005 Ammonite

$40.00

73992 Peanut wood jasper

$40.00

77217 moonstone

$40.00

76476 moonstone

$40.00

55748 Lizard Jasper

$40.00

75424 Rainbow Moonstone

$40.00

Kalid Medieval

Chainmail Hood

$13.09

Crown, felt

$8.33

Dagger, Kamelot

$19.04

Fairy Cone Crown

$14.28

Jute Quiver

$5.95

Rustik Bow

$14.28

Shield Lg

$17.85

Shield Sm

$11.90

Sword Kam S

$20.23

Wand

$8.33

Spotlight Jewelry

Butterfly Ivory

$26.00

Butterfly orange

$26.00

5/8” Bl Goldstone

$24.00

Quartz Pentagram

$23.00

Crescent threader

$18.00

0g Moon tunnel

$38.00

Mushroom earring

$14.00

Healing Earring Labradorite

$24.00

Luna Moth Hoops

$16.00

Moonstone threader

$26.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in historic downtown Leavenworth, Meriwether's is a coffee shop, cafe, and market dedicated to providing our customers with fresh & delicious food, drinks, and provisions.

Website

Location

702 Cherokee St., Leavenworth, KS 66048

Directions

Gallery
Meriwether's Coffee, Cafe, & Market image
Meriwether's Coffee, Cafe, & Market image

