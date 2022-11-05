Main picView gallery

Merkado 31 NMB 1127 NE 163 ST

review star

No reviews yet

1127 NE 163 ST

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL 33162

Order Again

Appetizers

Papa Huancaina

$7.95

Yuca Huancaina

$10.95

Papitas De Merkado

$8.95

Choros A La Chalaca

$13.95

Anticuchos

$14.95

Pulpo a La Parilla

$18.95

Tuna Tartare

$16.95

Tiradito a la Chalaca

$13.95

Tiradito Olivo

$13.95

Tiradito Criollo

$13.95

Tiradito Merkado

$14.95

Tiradito Bicolor

$15.95

Tiradito Tricolor

$16.95

Causa Limena

$10.95

Causa De Atun

$10.95

Causa Pulpa Cangrej

$11.95

Causa Camaron

$11.95

Causa Tasting

$19.95

Leche de Tigre Clas

$11.95

Vuelve A La Vida

$9.95

Choclo Con Queso

$9.95

Terminal Pesquero

$36.95

Merkado Mayorista

$36.95

Catering

Ceviches

Ceviche Clasico

$14.95

Ceviche de Corvina

$17.95

Ceviche Mixto

$17.95

Ceviche Mixto Corvi

$20.95

Ceviche Merkado

$15.95

Ceviche MerkadoCorv

$18.95

Ceviche Merkado Central

$18.95

Merkado CentralCorv

$19.95

Ceviche a la Brasa

$16.95

Ceviche Brasa Corvina

$19.95

Ceviche Tasting

$31.00

Ceviche Tasting Corvina

$34.00

Orgia Mariscos

$36.00

Ceviche Fish n Shrimp

$16.95

Ceviche Mariscos

$18.95

Ceviche Camarones

$18.95

Ceviche Pescado -pulpo

$16.95

Ceviche Conchas Negras

$18.50

Sopas

Chupe de Pescado

$17.95

Parihuela

$19.95

Chupe de Camarones

$19.95

Chupe de Pescado

$16.95

Main Course

Pescado Chorrillana

$18.95

Chorrillana Corvina

$19.50

Pescado a lo Macho

$19.95

Pescado Macho Corvi

$21.95

Sudado de Pescado

$18.95

Sudado de Corvina

$18.50

Lomo Saltado

$19.95

Pollo Saltado

$17.95

Saltado de Mariscos

$19.95

Tacu Tacu lomo

$19.50

Tacu Tacu a lo Pobre

$19.95

Tacu Tacu Limeno

$19.95

Tallarin Verde Bisteck

$19.95

Tallarin Verde Lomo

$21.95

Tallarin Verde Pesc

$15.95

Aji Limo Tuna

$18.95

Tall. Saltdo Mar y Tierra

$15.95

Corvina a la Planch

$16.95

Chicharron de calam

$15.95

Jalea

$19.95

Jalea Corvina

$24.95

Chicharron Fish

$18.95

Chicharron Corvina

$23.95

Arroz con Mariscos

$17.95

Fettuccine Huancain Lo

$19.50

Pescado Saltado Mari

$18.95

Pescado Frito

$10.95

Bisteck

$19.95

Bisteck de Pollo

$11.95

Chicharron Camaron

$16.95

Tallarin Verde Solo

$8.95

Tallarin Verde Poll

$15.95

Chaufa de Pollo

$15.95

Chaufa Mar y Tierra

$19.95

Chaufa de Mariscos

$19.50

Chaufa de Pescado

$14.50

Chaufa Mixto

$17.95

Chaufa de Carne

$18.95

Chaufa de Vegetales

$12.95

Chaufa de Camarones

$16.95

Tallarin Saltado Carne

$19.95

Tallarin Saltado Pollo

$16.95

Tallarin Salt. Mariscos

$19.95

Tallarin Saltado Vegetales

$12.95

Tallarin Saltado Mar Y Tierra

$18.95

Tallarin Saltado Mixto

$17.50

Pescado Saltado

$11.95

Saltado de Camaron

$16.95

Maracuya Rissoto

$21.95

Chef Specialties

Trigo Huancaina Lomo

$19.95

Risotto Huancaina lomo

$21.95

Risotto de Lomo Saltado

$21.95

Maracuya Risotto

$16.95

Risotto Chupe Camarones

$21.95

Salmon Papardelle

$19.95

Quinua Shrimp w/cam

$19.95

Shrimp Pappardelle

$19.95

Corvina Cucho

$19.95

Salmon a la Parrilla

$19.95

Salmon Saltado

$19.95

Fet Fruti Di Mare

$20.95

Pargo Criolla

$18.95

Pargo a lo Macho

$24.95

Seco de Cordero

$21.95

Pollo

Pollo Solo

$15.00

1/2 Pollo Solo

$9.50

1/4 Pecho Solo

$7.00

Bandejas

$2.00

1/4 Pierna Solo

$7.00

Pollo

$19.50

Medio Pollo

$12.50

1/4 Pecho

$9.00

1/4 PIERNA

$9.00

Vegetariano

Quinoa Salad

$14.95

Quinoa Chaufa +

$17.95

Mushroom Risotto +

$17.95

Trigo +

$16.50

Mushroom Ceviche

$15.95

Side Orders

Pure de Yuca

$8.50

Ensalada Chica

$2.50

Side de vegetales

$8.95

Ensalada casa Especial

$8.95

Quinua

$9.99

Avocado

$4.00

Papas Fritas

$5.50

Arroz Blanco

$4.50

Ensalada de Casa

$7.95

Frijoles Negro

$4.50

Salsa Criolla

$2.50

Side Tacu Tacu

$8.50

Yuca Frita

$3.50

Side de Camote

$3.00

Side de Choclo

$3.00

Side de Cancha

$3.00

Side Huancaina

$4.00

Yucca Chips

$3.00

Side Ocopa

$4.00

Side Maduros

$3.00

Side de Tartara

$3.00

Huevo Frito

$1.50

Side de Dressing

$3.00

Side de Aji

$3.00

Side de Mayonesa

$3.00

Papa sanchochada

$3.50

Kids

Tallarin con Mantequilla Kids

$7.50

Chicken Strips Kids

$7.50

Fish Fingers Kids

$7.50

Salchipapas Kids

$5.50

Desserts

Choco-Lucuma

$6.00

Alfajores

$2.50

Mousse de Maracuya

$6.00

Dessert Picarones

$6.00

Picarones

$6.00

Crema Volteada

$6.00

Suspiro Limeno

$6.00

Cake Chocolate

$6.00

Tres Leches

$6.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1127 NE 163 ST, NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL 33162

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

