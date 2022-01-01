Merkado 130 Townsend St

Restaurant info

Merkado is a tequila and mezcal-focused Mexican restaurant and open-air market in the heart of South Beach, one block from Oracle Ballpark, in the SOMA neighborhood of San Francisco. Chef de Cuisine Lorenzo Cauich’s menu, inspired by authentic Jaliscan street food, is paired with an extensive tequila and bar program. Located in the old TRES Tequila Lounge & Mexican Kitchen, on the corner of 2nd & Townsend, we’re now open for outdoor dining, along with takeout and delivery. Our close staff and eclectic tequila can’t wait to welcome you in. We hope Merkado becomes your regular spot. Bring your family, your friends your dates and above all, enjoy yourself! Saludos!