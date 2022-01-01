Restaurant header imageView gallery

Merkado 130 Townsend St

276 Reviews

$$

130 Townsend St

San Francisco, CA 94107

Order Again

Popular Items

Puerco
Asada al Carbon
Combo

Margaritas/Flights

MRKDO Pitcher

$54.00

our lowland margarita

Altos Pitcher

$58.00

our highland margarita

Conmemorativo Pitcher

$58.00

don julio blanco

Los Abuelos Pitcher

$58.00

fortaleza blanco

Hacienda Pitcher

$54.00

herradura reposado

Pancho Pitcher

$50.00

luna azul reposado

La Familia Pitcher

$54.00

partida reposado

Hidalgo Pitcher

$50.00

corralejo añejo

Libertad Pitcher

$58.00

pueblo viejo añejo

El Llano Pitcher

$58.00

arette añejo

Oaxaca Pitcher

$54.00

el silencio mezcal

Cara cara Pitcher

$54.00Out of stock

MRKDO Bar Kits

MRKDO Margarita Kit

MRKDO Margarita Kit

$60.00

750ml bottle of Tequila Pueblo Viejo blanco, agave nectar, fresh lime

Altos Margarita Kit

Altos Margarita Kit

$70.00

750ml bottle of Tequila El Tesoro blanco, agave nectar, fresh lime

Conmemorativo Margarita Kit

Conmemorativo Margarita Kit

$80.00

750ml bottle of Tequila Don Julio blanco, agave nectar, fresh lime

Oaxaca Margarita Kit

Oaxaca Margarita Kit

$70.00

750ml bottle of Mezcal El Silencio, agave nectar, fresh lime

Bites

Chips n salsa

$5.00

housemade corn tortilla chips with 2 seasonal salsas

Guacamole

$12.00

chile, tomato, onion

Tostada

$14.00

grilled shrimp, tomatillo salsa, chile cascabel aioli, avocado, pickled shallots

Albondigas

$18.00

lamb meatballs, chile morita-pepitas salsa, queso fresco, labneh, shoestring potato

Starters

Ensalada Merkado

$15.00

butter lettuce, cherry tomato, crispy chickpea, yellow peach, skyhill farms goat feta dressing

Queso fundido

$16.00

queso oaxaca, house-made pork chorizo, sautéed chile poblano, roasted corn, caramelized onion

Veggie fundido

$14.00

queso oaxaca, sautéed chile poblano, roasted corn, caramelized onion

1/2 Pozole

$14.00

traditional mexican soup with slow cooked pork shoulder & ribs, chile de arbol, hominy, mexican oregano, cabbage, radish

Ceviche

$18.00

poached shrimp, scallops, cucumber, red onion, fresh mango, avocado, cilantro, aguachile verde

Tacos

2 per order

Puerco

$12.00

marinated pork, grilled piña, onion, cilantro, avocado salsa

Pollo

$12.00

dry rubbed, chile ancho-chicken al carbon, heirloom tomato salsa

Jardin

$11.00

roasted summer squash, mushroom, spicy romesco, feta goat cheese, yellow peach relish, puffy huitlacoche tortilla

Pescado

$14.00

grilled mahi mahi, hierloom cherry tomato, cabagge escabeche, crispiy kale, garlic aioli

Carnitas

$13.00

crispy pork shoulder, chile fresno salsa, pickled radish & red onion

Chef

$13.00Out of stock

seasonal taco

Mains

Enchiladas

$24.00

pulled rotisserie chicken, nopal, caramelized onion, chile guajillo salsa, queso fresco, greens, crema

Cochinita Pibil

$28.00

achiote-rubbed pork shoulder, slow cooked in banana leaves, pickled red onion, seasonal rice, corn tortillas

Asada al Carbon

$38.00

sirloin flank steak, marinated in chimichurri, grilled asparagus, sofrito salsa

1/2 Pollo con Mole

$28.00

overnight-brined, 1/2 rotisserie chicken, our signature mole, seasonal rice, sesame seeds, corn tortillas

Full Pollo con Mole

$50.00

overnight-brined, whole rotisserie chicken, our signature mole, seasonal rice, sesame seeds, corn tortillas

Pescado al Carbon

$45.00

grilled, whole seasonal fish, chile guerro salsa, pickled veggies, rice, chorizo beans

Relleno Nogada

$28.00

chile poblano filled with impossible chorizo, walnut cream sauce, cilantro and pomegranate

Sides

Arroz

$6.00

seasonal rice

Frijoles

$6.00

seasonal beans

Combo

$6.00

seasonal arroz y frijoles

Platanos

$8.00

sautéed plantains

Elote

$10.00

grilled corn, crema, cotija, lime, chile de arbol

Broccolini

$10.00

grilled broccolini, garlic confit oil, chile ancho, goat feta

Coliflor

$10.00

roasted, heirloom cauliflower, labneh chimichurri

Dessert

Churros

$10.00

dulce de leche ice cream sandwich, poached pears, chocolate sauce

Volcan de Pastel

$10.00

chile ancho cake with molten chocolate center, palanquetas de semillas, mexican vanilla ice cream

Tres Leches

$10.00

soaked in ‘tres leches’ with cento coffee, dulce de leche caramel & pecan filling, creme brulee bananas, vanilla whipped cream

Sundae

$10.00

3 scoops of ice cream, chocolate sauce, palanquetas de semillas

Main

Kid Quesadilla

$12.00

seasonal veggies, queso oaxaca, avocado, sour cream, fries

Kid Plato

$12.00

chicken milanesa, seasonal rice, avocado, sour cream

Kid Burger

$12.00

all-beef patty, queso oaxaca, tomato, lettuce, fries

Kid Sopita

$12.00

chicken broth, letter pasta, tomato, cheese

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Merkado is a tequila and mezcal-focused Mexican restaurant and open-air market in the heart of South Beach, one block from Oracle Ballpark, in the SOMA neighborhood of San Francisco. Chef de Cuisine Lorenzo Cauich’s menu, inspired by authentic Jaliscan street food, is paired with an extensive tequila and bar program. Located in the old TRES Tequila Lounge & Mexican Kitchen, on the corner of 2nd & Townsend, we’re now open for outdoor dining, along with takeout and delivery. Our close staff and eclectic tequila can’t wait to welcome you in. We hope Merkado becomes your regular spot. Bring your family, your friends your dates and above all, enjoy yourself! Saludos!

130 Townsend St, San Francisco, CA 94107

