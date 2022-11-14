Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

Merlins Rest Pub

211 Reviews

$$

3601 E Lake Street

Minneapolis, MN 55406

Popular Items

Yankee Fish & Chips
Reuben
Cornish Meat Pasty

Family Size & Party Platters

Family Fish & Chips "Yankee"

Family Fish & Chips "Yankee"

$43.50

10 pieces of beer battered pollock cooked to a golden brown with enough chips (french fries) for everyone to be satisfied. served with 8 oz of our pub sauce and malt vinegar and lemon wedges

Family Mac & Cheese

$25.00

Who doesn't love mac and cheese - we make our cheese sauce every day and serve it up with the fancy swirly noodles

Family Mac & Cheese w/Add In Options

$30.00

Best Mac and Cheese besides the one you make!! This Cheesy goodness is filled with your choice of meats!! Feeds a whole family or just one...no judgement here!!!

Sausage Roll Platter (10-15ppl)

$23.00

Sausage Roll & Scotch Egg Platter (10-15ppl)

$24.00
Traditional Scotch Egg Platter (10-15 ppl)

Traditional Scotch Egg Platter (10-15 ppl)

$23.00

Nana TayTays Pies and Goodies

6pk Alcohol Free Mince

6pk Alcohol Free Mince

$12.00

these morsels are jammed with delicious sweet mince marinated for over 3 months in locally produced apple cider in a buttery crust. These delicious sweet treats are great any time of the year

6pk Gluten Free/Alcohol Free Mince

6pk Gluten Free/Alcohol Free Mince

$12.00

these morsels are jammed with delicious sweet mince marinated for over 3 months in locally produced apple cider in a gluten free (gf flour) buttery crust. These delicious sweet treats are great any time of the year

6pk Traditional Mince

6pk Traditional Mince

$12.00

these morsels are jammed with delicious sweet mince marinated for over 3 months in Makers 46 sauce in a buttery crust. These delicious sweet treats are great any time of the year

8oz Cajun Aioli

$10.00

Tuna Noodle Casserole Pie (Frozen)

$6.00

Try this favorite comfort food pie filled with beautiful tuna, vegetables, and noodles in a creamy sauce and with crumbles of our pub made crisps

Killarney Meat Pie (Frozen)

$6.00

The luck of the Irish be with you - This meaty pie is filled with grass fed beef, veggies, mushrooms in a tomato Guinness gravy

Chicken Fajita Pie (Frozen)

$6.00Out of stock

Classic fajita vibes - grilled chicken, onions, peppers & seasonings

Cornish Pasty (COLD)

Cornish Pasty (COLD)

$10.50

Regarded as the national dish of Cornwall and a favorite among their tin miners, this pasty is made with traditional short crust pastry wrapped around prime beef, potatoes & veggies.

Cheese, Potato & Onion Pasty (COLD)

Cheese, Potato & Onion Pasty (COLD)

$10.50

A FILLING house made shortcrust pastry filled with potato, onion & Irish sharp cheddar. let us know if you need heating instructions

Speyside Vegge Pie (COLD)

Speyside Vegge Pie (COLD)

$10.00

Mushroom, leek and white bean pie in a buttery crust. This is a lovely vegetarian pie that even meat eaters will enjoy

Steak & Stilton (COLD)

Steak & Stilton (COLD)

$10.00

This is THE pie! Prime beef cuts in a mushroom gravy with a the perfect amount of English blue cheese Stilton cheese. We will send home the frozen cheese topper

Pub Classics

Family Fish & Chips "Yankee"

Family Fish & Chips "Yankee"

$43.50

10 pieces of beer battered pollock cooked to a golden brown with enough chips (french fries) for everyone to be satisfied. served with 8 oz of our pub sauce and malt vinegar and lemon wedges

Yankee Fish & Chips

Yankee Fish & Chips

$14.50+

Award Winning! Pubhouse battered pollock served over chips (french fries). Malt vinegar and pub sauce is provided in take aways

Bangers & Mash

Bangers & Mash

$16.75

Three pork sausages made exclusively for Merlins Rest Pub, served on a bed of Merlins house mashed potatoes, onion gravy & peas

Irish Stew

$14.00

Hearty portions of stewed premium beef, potatoes, carrots, and rutabaga in a rich beefy gravy

Cottage Pie

$14.00

A secret recipe from years ago, this beef deep dish will satisfy your taste buds. We top it off with Merlins house mashed potatoes & melted sharp cheddar cheese.

Steak & Mushroom

Steak & Mushroom

$16.00

A perfectly crispy buttery puff gingerly placed on top of braised beef, mushrooms, carrots, onion, gravy and a layer of seasoned mashed potatoes

Cornish Meat Pasty

Cornish Meat Pasty

$16.75

Regarded as the national dish of Cornwall and a favorite among their tin miners, this pasty is made with traditional shortcrust pastry wrapped around prime beef, potatoes & veggies. Served with your choice of side and onion gravy

Cheese, Potato & Onion Pasty

Cheese, Potato & Onion Pasty

$16.75

A FILLING house made shortcrust pastry filled with potato, onion & Irish sharp cheddar. Now comes with a choice of side

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Creamy, cheesy goodness with the fancy noodles

Pub Wings

Pub Wings

$15.00+

We love our wings and want you to try them too! Classic wings coated with your choice of pub made sauces | Whiskey BBQ, Buffalo w/Blue cheese celery slaw, Garlic Parmesan, Seasoned Dry Rub

Speyside Veggie Pie

Speyside Veggie Pie

$15.00

This pie is filled with leeks, mushrooms, white beans, veggies & fontina cheese. Served with your choice of side

Steak & Stilton

Steak & Stilton

$15.50

Prime steak bites combined with mushrooms & potatoes in a creamy English Stilton blue cheese gravy. Served with your choice of side

Beef & Mushroom Pie

$15.50

Burgers

The Burger

$16.00

Premium beef, then cook it to a perfect medium rare, topped with lettuce, tomato & seasoned aioli. Served with your choice of side

Smokey Bean Burger

Smokey Bean Burger

$16.00

Crispy beer battered black bean patty with seasoned aioli, pepper jack, lettuce & tomato. Served with your choice of side

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$16.00

Premium ground beef cooked to medium rare, topped with porcini mushroom gravy, brown butter mushrooms & Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of side

Irish Burger

Irish Burger

$16.50

Premium beef ground beef topped with Connemara Irish Whiskey bacon jam, ale cheese sauce & tobacco onions. Served with your choice of side

English Burger

$16.50

We do love our English Stilton Cheese! This premium beef burger is cooked to medium rare, topped with English Stilton, grilled tomato, caramelized onion, mixed greens & HP sauce. Served with pub crisps

Highlander Burger

Highlander Burger

$16.50

1/3 pound premium beef cooked to medium rate, crispy bacon, Laphroiag Whiskey BBQ, cheddar cheese, crispy onion straws, burger aioli & tomato. Served with your choice of side

#Excaliburger

#Excaliburger

$25.25

This photographic feast has two premium beef patties cooked to a perfect medium rare, our own British bacon, seasoned aioli, American cheese, caramelized onion, bacon jam, lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of side

Smash Chzbrg

$7.50

1/4 pound premium beef SMASHED cheese burger on a toasted bun with burger aioli and Smasher Sauce (no sides)

Smash DblChzbrg

$9.50

1/2 pound of premium beef beef with american cheese smashed on a toasted bun with burger sauces! (no sides)

Buttys & Wraps

Reuben

Reuben

$18.00

A pub specialty! We slow braise our corned beef brisket over 8 hours in Fullers London Porter. We hand pull the meat & top it with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & MRP Russian dressing on toasted marble rye bread. Served with your choice of side

Vegetarian Reuben

$16.00

We love our Reubens and we love our vegetarians! This special reuben is filled with caramelized onions, brown butter mushrooms, fresh sauerkraut, swiss cheese and our Russian dressing on toasted marble rye with your choice of side

The Chicken Earl Wrap

$16.50

Roasted chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise wrapped in a herbed tortilla, lightly grilled

Steak Sandwich

$17.75

Thinly sliced London Broil sautéed with brown butter mushrooms, caramelized onions & provolone cheese on a toasted ciabatta. Served with your choice of side

Crispy Chicken Sweet Heat

$14.00

Crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle aioli and our sweet heat sauce

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

This classic fish sandwich is our beer battered pollock on a toasted bun with Merlins Rest pub sauce, lettuce and tomato with a dash of deli mustard. Served with your choice of side

Piri Piri Chicken Wrap

$15.50

Roasted chicken seasoned with spiced chili & cheese combined with MRP celery & blue cheese slaw, lettuce & tomato in an herb wrap. Served with your choice of side

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$15.00

Blue Ribbon Champion ham, Conemara Irish whiskey bacon jam, tomatoes & melted sharp cheddar cheese on toasted croissant. Served with your choice of side

Salads

Ploughmans

Ploughmans

$15.00

English Stilton Blue Cheese, Irish sharp cheddar, mixed greens dressed in citrus vinaigrette, apple, tomato, cucumber, rhubarb chutney & crusty bread Don't Forget to add on one of our protein options.

Autumn Chicken Salad

$17.25

Crispy chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, crispy bacon, Irish cheddar, craisins, Granny Smith apples and pumpkin seeds. Served with our honey mustard dressing

The London Broil Steak Salad

The London Broil Steak Salad

$17.25

Marinated flank steak cooked to medium rare on a bed of mixed greens, red onion, tomato, crispy bacon, house croutons & English Stilton Blue cheese. Served with house blue cheese dressing & thick cut bread

Big A@# Salad Club

$15.00

Join our Big A@# Salad Club! A plentiful amount of mixed greens, red onion, celery, carrots, a hard boiled egg, radishes, avocado and cherry tomatoes with a side of our citrus vinaigrette. So many options

The Salad

$5.50

A great starter salad! tomato & cucumber on a bed of mixed greens. Served with our citrus vinaigrette

Chicken Cobb

Chicken Cobb

$17.25

Seasoned & grilled chicken breast on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, crispy bacon, red onion, blue cheese crumbles & hard boiled egg. Served with house blue cheese dressing & croutons

Blue Cheese Dressing (8oz)

$10.00

Get a jar of the creamiest, chunkiest, most delishiest Blue Cheese Dressing. None of the runny stuff from us. This dressing sticks to each leaf of lettuce.

Citrus Vinaigrette & Marinade (10oz)

$10.00

We have searched high and low for a better Vinaigrette and there just isn't one! This Sunshine in a Bottle is perfect on salads of all types especially with cheese. Also a great marinade for red meats and chicken

Bites & Nibbles

Reuben Tots

$18.00

Crispy tater tots topped with beer cheese sauce and our 8 hour braised Corned Beef

Deluxe Reuben Tots

$20.00

The Ultimate Irish Nacho!! Bunches of crunchy seasoned tater tots, topped with our ale cheese sauce, braised corned beef, fresh sauerkraut, and Russian dressing. Perfect for one person or six!!

The Big Celtic Knot

$9.00

Bakery fresh pretzel paired with our ale cheese sauce & English deli mustard

Pot Of Gold

Pot Of Gold

$6.00

A pub favorite, deep fried chick peas tossed in Indian spices

Scotch Egg (cold)

Scotch Egg (cold)

$6.00

Hard boiled Egg wrapped in seasoned MRP sausage, coated & fried to golden brown. Served with Colemans mustard *Served cold*

BP Scotch Egg (HOT)

BP Scotch Egg (HOT)

$7.00

Hard boiled egg wrapped in seasoned sausage & black pudding. Served with imported HP sauce *Served hot*

Cauliflower Bites

$13.75

These delicious battered bites are the perfect starter to any meal - you get to chose your sauce or no sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$17.25+

Four golden brown tenders served with chips & BBQ sauce

Roasted Sprouts

Roasted Sprouts

$12.50+

Crispy & soft brussels sprouts tossed in a house parmesan garlic sauce & drizzled with balsamic glaze.

Roasted Sprouts & Bacon

Roasted Sprouts & Bacon

$16.50+

Crispy & soft brussels sprouts tossed in a house parmesan garlic sauce, crispy bacon & drizzled with balsamic glaze

Sausage Rolls

Sausage Rolls

$10.50

Made in house with Merlins seasoned sausage wrapped in puff pastry, baked until golden brown & served with HP sauce

Cheesey Chips & Gravy

Cheesey Chips & Gravy

$11.50

A mound of chips smothered in melted English Stilton blue cheese & sharp cheddar, seasoned sausage & MRP steak gravy

The Three Dips

$13.00

house-made garlic hummous, spicy feta spread, and pimento cheese, served with Tajin seasoned pub made pita chips

Basket of Chips & Aioli

$7.50

Crispy chips served with MRP cajun aioli

Basket of Chips & Gravy

$10.00

Crispy chips served with your choice of gravy to dip in!

Basket of Crisps

$3.50

Merlins house made pub chips

Basket of Tater Tots & Aioli

$9.50

Cripsy tater tots with MRP cajun ailoi

Basket of Tater Tots & Gravy

$11.75

Cripsy tater tots with your choice of gravy to dip in!

Soup

$6.00

Daily house made soup

Dessert

English Toffee Cake

$9.75

A Merlins staple! A traditional spiced steam cake topped with warm Birds custard and MRP toffee sauce

Molten Chocolate Cake

$8.75

A warm chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center and a dusting of powdered sugar

Childrens Menu

Children's Burger & Fries

$7.00

Recommended for children under 6. Mini burger slider served with fries, peas & fruit.

Children's Tender & Fries

$7.00

Recommended for under 6. One piece of battered chicken served with tater tots, peas & fruit.

Children's Grilled Cheese & Fries

$7.00

Recommended for children under 6. American cheese on wheat served with fries, peas & fruit.

Children's Fish & Fries

$7.00

Recommended for under 6 year olds. One piece of battered pollock with french fries served with peas & fruit.

Children's Banger & Mash

$7.00

Recommended for 6 years old and younger. One pork sausage served with mash potatoes, peas, an orange & a side of gravy.

Lite Bite Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Recommended for children under six. A small bowl of cheesy goodness with swirly noodles served with peas & fruit.

Kids Cup Soda

$3.00

Kids Cup Milk (no refill)

$4.00

Kids Cups Juice (no refill)

$4.00

Misc

Longfellow Punch Card

$10.00Out of stock

Merlins Carry Out Bag

$1.00

Merlins Water Pitcher

$45.00

Logo Drinkwear

Thermos

$10.00

Water Bottle

$10.00

Merlins Water Pitcher

$45.00

Logo Hats

Stocking Cap

$10.00

Baseball Cap

$18.00

Logo Onesie

Newborn

$12.00

3-6 Month

$12.00

6-9 Month

$12.00

9-12 Month

$12.00

Logo Shirt

Light Green Golf

$55.00

Dark Blue Golf

$55.00

Light Blue Golf

$55.00

Royal Blue Golf

$55.00

Black Whiskey Crew Neck

$25.00

Black Shamrock Crew Neck

$25.00

Black Shamrock V Neck

$25.00

Red Logo V Neck

$25.00

Dark Blue Logo V-Neck

$25.00

Black Logo Crew Neck

$25.00

Black (Old) Logo V Neck

$25.00

Black (Old) Logo Crew Neck

$25.00

Logo Sweatshirt/Coats

Grey Hoodie

$55.00

Dark Blue Hoodie

$55.00

Royal Blue Hoodie

$55.00

Tan Hoodie

$55.00

Light Blue Track Coat

$55.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your Premier Single Malt scotch and Irish Whiskey Pub. Featuring British cuisine and drink with exceptional service

Website

Location

3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis, MN 55406

Directions

Gallery
Merlins Rest Pub image
Merlins Rest Pub image
Merlins Rest Pub image
Merlins Rest Pub image

