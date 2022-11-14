- Home
Merlins Rest Pub
211 Reviews
$$
3601 E Lake Street
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Family Size & Party Platters
Family Fish & Chips "Yankee"
10 pieces of beer battered pollock cooked to a golden brown with enough chips (french fries) for everyone to be satisfied. served with 8 oz of our pub sauce and malt vinegar and lemon wedges
Family Mac & Cheese
Who doesn't love mac and cheese - we make our cheese sauce every day and serve it up with the fancy swirly noodles
Family Mac & Cheese w/Add In Options
Best Mac and Cheese besides the one you make!! This Cheesy goodness is filled with your choice of meats!! Feeds a whole family or just one...no judgement here!!!
Sausage Roll Platter (10-15ppl)
Sausage Roll & Scotch Egg Platter (10-15ppl)
Traditional Scotch Egg Platter (10-15 ppl)
Nana TayTays Pies and Goodies
6pk Alcohol Free Mince
these morsels are jammed with delicious sweet mince marinated for over 3 months in locally produced apple cider in a buttery crust. These delicious sweet treats are great any time of the year
6pk Gluten Free/Alcohol Free Mince
these morsels are jammed with delicious sweet mince marinated for over 3 months in locally produced apple cider in a gluten free (gf flour) buttery crust. These delicious sweet treats are great any time of the year
6pk Traditional Mince
these morsels are jammed with delicious sweet mince marinated for over 3 months in Makers 46 sauce in a buttery crust. These delicious sweet treats are great any time of the year
8oz Cajun Aioli
Tuna Noodle Casserole Pie (Frozen)
Try this favorite comfort food pie filled with beautiful tuna, vegetables, and noodles in a creamy sauce and with crumbles of our pub made crisps
Killarney Meat Pie (Frozen)
The luck of the Irish be with you - This meaty pie is filled with grass fed beef, veggies, mushrooms in a tomato Guinness gravy
Chicken Fajita Pie (Frozen)
Classic fajita vibes - grilled chicken, onions, peppers & seasonings
Cornish Pasty (COLD)
Regarded as the national dish of Cornwall and a favorite among their tin miners, this pasty is made with traditional short crust pastry wrapped around prime beef, potatoes & veggies.
Cheese, Potato & Onion Pasty (COLD)
A FILLING house made shortcrust pastry filled with potato, onion & Irish sharp cheddar. let us know if you need heating instructions
Speyside Vegge Pie (COLD)
Mushroom, leek and white bean pie in a buttery crust. This is a lovely vegetarian pie that even meat eaters will enjoy
Steak & Stilton (COLD)
This is THE pie! Prime beef cuts in a mushroom gravy with a the perfect amount of English blue cheese Stilton cheese. We will send home the frozen cheese topper
Pub Classics
Yankee Fish & Chips
Award Winning! Pubhouse battered pollock served over chips (french fries). Malt vinegar and pub sauce is provided in take aways
Bangers & Mash
Three pork sausages made exclusively for Merlins Rest Pub, served on a bed of Merlins house mashed potatoes, onion gravy & peas
Irish Stew
Hearty portions of stewed premium beef, potatoes, carrots, and rutabaga in a rich beefy gravy
Cottage Pie
A secret recipe from years ago, this beef deep dish will satisfy your taste buds. We top it off with Merlins house mashed potatoes & melted sharp cheddar cheese.
Steak & Mushroom
A perfectly crispy buttery puff gingerly placed on top of braised beef, mushrooms, carrots, onion, gravy and a layer of seasoned mashed potatoes
Cornish Meat Pasty
Regarded as the national dish of Cornwall and a favorite among their tin miners, this pasty is made with traditional shortcrust pastry wrapped around prime beef, potatoes & veggies. Served with your choice of side and onion gravy
Cheese, Potato & Onion Pasty
A FILLING house made shortcrust pastry filled with potato, onion & Irish sharp cheddar. Now comes with a choice of side
Mac & Cheese
Creamy, cheesy goodness with the fancy noodles
Pub Wings
We love our wings and want you to try them too! Classic wings coated with your choice of pub made sauces | Whiskey BBQ, Buffalo w/Blue cheese celery slaw, Garlic Parmesan, Seasoned Dry Rub
Speyside Veggie Pie
This pie is filled with leeks, mushrooms, white beans, veggies & fontina cheese. Served with your choice of side
Steak & Stilton
Prime steak bites combined with mushrooms & potatoes in a creamy English Stilton blue cheese gravy. Served with your choice of side
Beef & Mushroom Pie
Burgers
The Burger
Premium beef, then cook it to a perfect medium rare, topped with lettuce, tomato & seasoned aioli. Served with your choice of side
Smokey Bean Burger
Crispy beer battered black bean patty with seasoned aioli, pepper jack, lettuce & tomato. Served with your choice of side
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Premium ground beef cooked to medium rare, topped with porcini mushroom gravy, brown butter mushrooms & Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of side
Irish Burger
Premium beef ground beef topped with Connemara Irish Whiskey bacon jam, ale cheese sauce & tobacco onions. Served with your choice of side
English Burger
We do love our English Stilton Cheese! This premium beef burger is cooked to medium rare, topped with English Stilton, grilled tomato, caramelized onion, mixed greens & HP sauce. Served with pub crisps
Highlander Burger
1/3 pound premium beef cooked to medium rate, crispy bacon, Laphroiag Whiskey BBQ, cheddar cheese, crispy onion straws, burger aioli & tomato. Served with your choice of side
#Excaliburger
This photographic feast has two premium beef patties cooked to a perfect medium rare, our own British bacon, seasoned aioli, American cheese, caramelized onion, bacon jam, lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of side
Smash Chzbrg
1/4 pound premium beef SMASHED cheese burger on a toasted bun with burger aioli and Smasher Sauce (no sides)
Smash DblChzbrg
1/2 pound of premium beef beef with american cheese smashed on a toasted bun with burger sauces! (no sides)
Buttys & Wraps
Reuben
A pub specialty! We slow braise our corned beef brisket over 8 hours in Fullers London Porter. We hand pull the meat & top it with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & MRP Russian dressing on toasted marble rye bread. Served with your choice of side
Vegetarian Reuben
We love our Reubens and we love our vegetarians! This special reuben is filled with caramelized onions, brown butter mushrooms, fresh sauerkraut, swiss cheese and our Russian dressing on toasted marble rye with your choice of side
The Chicken Earl Wrap
Roasted chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise wrapped in a herbed tortilla, lightly grilled
Steak Sandwich
Thinly sliced London Broil sautéed with brown butter mushrooms, caramelized onions & provolone cheese on a toasted ciabatta. Served with your choice of side
Crispy Chicken Sweet Heat
Crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle aioli and our sweet heat sauce
Fish Sandwich
This classic fish sandwich is our beer battered pollock on a toasted bun with Merlins Rest pub sauce, lettuce and tomato with a dash of deli mustard. Served with your choice of side
Piri Piri Chicken Wrap
Roasted chicken seasoned with spiced chili & cheese combined with MRP celery & blue cheese slaw, lettuce & tomato in an herb wrap. Served with your choice of side
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Blue Ribbon Champion ham, Conemara Irish whiskey bacon jam, tomatoes & melted sharp cheddar cheese on toasted croissant. Served with your choice of side
Salads
Ploughmans
English Stilton Blue Cheese, Irish sharp cheddar, mixed greens dressed in citrus vinaigrette, apple, tomato, cucumber, rhubarb chutney & crusty bread Don't Forget to add on one of our protein options.
Autumn Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, crispy bacon, Irish cheddar, craisins, Granny Smith apples and pumpkin seeds. Served with our honey mustard dressing
The London Broil Steak Salad
Marinated flank steak cooked to medium rare on a bed of mixed greens, red onion, tomato, crispy bacon, house croutons & English Stilton Blue cheese. Served with house blue cheese dressing & thick cut bread
Big A@# Salad Club
Join our Big A@# Salad Club! A plentiful amount of mixed greens, red onion, celery, carrots, a hard boiled egg, radishes, avocado and cherry tomatoes with a side of our citrus vinaigrette. So many options
The Salad
A great starter salad! tomato & cucumber on a bed of mixed greens. Served with our citrus vinaigrette
Chicken Cobb
Seasoned & grilled chicken breast on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, crispy bacon, red onion, blue cheese crumbles & hard boiled egg. Served with house blue cheese dressing & croutons
Blue Cheese Dressing (8oz)
Get a jar of the creamiest, chunkiest, most delishiest Blue Cheese Dressing. None of the runny stuff from us. This dressing sticks to each leaf of lettuce.
Citrus Vinaigrette & Marinade (10oz)
We have searched high and low for a better Vinaigrette and there just isn't one! This Sunshine in a Bottle is perfect on salads of all types especially with cheese. Also a great marinade for red meats and chicken
Bites & Nibbles
Reuben Tots
Crispy tater tots topped with beer cheese sauce and our 8 hour braised Corned Beef
Deluxe Reuben Tots
The Ultimate Irish Nacho!! Bunches of crunchy seasoned tater tots, topped with our ale cheese sauce, braised corned beef, fresh sauerkraut, and Russian dressing. Perfect for one person or six!!
The Big Celtic Knot
Bakery fresh pretzel paired with our ale cheese sauce & English deli mustard
Pot Of Gold
A pub favorite, deep fried chick peas tossed in Indian spices
Scotch Egg (cold)
Hard boiled Egg wrapped in seasoned MRP sausage, coated & fried to golden brown. Served with Colemans mustard *Served cold*
BP Scotch Egg (HOT)
Hard boiled egg wrapped in seasoned sausage & black pudding. Served with imported HP sauce *Served hot*
Cauliflower Bites
These delicious battered bites are the perfect starter to any meal - you get to chose your sauce or no sauce.
Chicken Tenders
Four golden brown tenders served with chips & BBQ sauce
Roasted Sprouts
Crispy & soft brussels sprouts tossed in a house parmesan garlic sauce & drizzled with balsamic glaze.
Roasted Sprouts & Bacon
Crispy & soft brussels sprouts tossed in a house parmesan garlic sauce, crispy bacon & drizzled with balsamic glaze
Sausage Rolls
Made in house with Merlins seasoned sausage wrapped in puff pastry, baked until golden brown & served with HP sauce
Cheesey Chips & Gravy
A mound of chips smothered in melted English Stilton blue cheese & sharp cheddar, seasoned sausage & MRP steak gravy
The Three Dips
house-made garlic hummous, spicy feta spread, and pimento cheese, served with Tajin seasoned pub made pita chips
Basket of Chips & Aioli
Crispy chips served with MRP cajun aioli
Basket of Chips & Gravy
Crispy chips served with your choice of gravy to dip in!
Basket of Crisps
Merlins house made pub chips
Basket of Tater Tots & Aioli
Cripsy tater tots with MRP cajun ailoi
Basket of Tater Tots & Gravy
Cripsy tater tots with your choice of gravy to dip in!
Soup
Daily house made soup
Dessert
Childrens Menu
Children's Burger & Fries
Recommended for children under 6. Mini burger slider served with fries, peas & fruit.
Children's Tender & Fries
Recommended for under 6. One piece of battered chicken served with tater tots, peas & fruit.
Children's Grilled Cheese & Fries
Recommended for children under 6. American cheese on wheat served with fries, peas & fruit.
Children's Fish & Fries
Recommended for under 6 year olds. One piece of battered pollock with french fries served with peas & fruit.
Children's Banger & Mash
Recommended for 6 years old and younger. One pork sausage served with mash potatoes, peas, an orange & a side of gravy.
Lite Bite Mac & Cheese
Recommended for children under six. A small bowl of cheesy goodness with swirly noodles served with peas & fruit.
Kids Cup Soda
Kids Cup Milk (no refill)
Kids Cups Juice (no refill)
Logo Hats
Logo Shirt
Light Green Golf
Dark Blue Golf
Light Blue Golf
Royal Blue Golf
Black Whiskey Crew Neck
Black Shamrock Crew Neck
Black Shamrock V Neck
Red Logo V Neck
Dark Blue Logo V-Neck
Black Logo Crew Neck
Black (Old) Logo V Neck
Black (Old) Logo Crew Neck
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Your Premier Single Malt scotch and Irish Whiskey Pub. Featuring British cuisine and drink with exceptional service
3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis, MN 55406