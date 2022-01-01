Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mermaid Winery - Norfolk

review star

No reviews yet

330 W 22nd St #106

Norfolk, VA 23517

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Charcuterie Board
Beet Salad

Light Fare

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$14.00

Classic Deli Style with a Little Twist | Lettuce | Tomato | Brie | Apples | Sourdough | Smoked Almonds

Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Sharp Cheddar | Smoked Gouda | French Brie | Zesty Tomato Jam | Bacon | Sourdough

Mermaid Burger

$16.00

8oz Patty | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Cheddar cheese

Southern Belle

Southern Belle

$17.00

8oz Patty | Red Wine BBQ | Smoked Gouda | Fried Onions

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Pan Seared Chicken | Arugula Pesto | Smoked Gouda | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion

Tuna Sandwich

$15.00

Fresh Grilled Tuna | Fermented Sweet Pepper Aioli | Seaweed Salad | Pickled Onion

Mermaid Tacos (2)

Mermaid Tacos (2)

$14.00

Blackened Tuna | Cabbage | Fresh Avocado | Pineapple Pico | Sriracha Sour Cream | Flour Tortillas Crispy Tortilla Strips

Side Soup du Jour

$5.00Out of stock

Boards

Cheese Board

$21.00

Choose from 3 different cheeses. Includes the chef’s selection of accompaniments – may contain peanuts or tree nuts

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$26.00

Choose from 3 cheeses. Includes the chef’s selection of meats and accompaniments. May contain peanuts or tree nuts. May include Smoked Salmon.

Salads

Mermaid House

$12.00

Mixed greens | Tomato | Carrot | Red onion | Cucumber | Hickory smoked almond | Croutons | Honey walnut vinaigrette

Classic Caesar

$12.00

Crisp Romaine Heart | Parmesan Asiago | Croutons | Caesar dressing

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$15.00

Red & gold beets | Burrata | Micro greens | Candied pecan | Toast points | Honey walnut vinaigrette

Kale Salad

$17.00

Oat Clusters | Dried Cherries | House Farmer’s Cheese | Hickory Almonds | Red Onion | Avocado | Pickled Onion | Raspberry Balsamic

Flatbreads

Steakhouse

$16.00

Sliced Beef | Arugula Pesto | Smoked Gouda | Cheddar | Red Onion | Tomato

Mermaid’s Margherita

$13.00

Mozzarella | Tomato | Roasted Garlic | Fresh Basil | Parmesan

BBQ Chicken

$13.00

Sliced Chicken | Red Wine BBQ Sauce | Smoked Gouda | Red Onion | Cilantro

Grilled Cheese Pizza

$11.00

French Brie | Cheddar | Smoked Gouda | Zesty Tomato Jam | Bacon

Apps & Sharables

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$16.00

Creamy Spinach | Artichoke | Toast Points | Corn Chips

Olive Tray

Olive Tray

$12.00

Assorted Olives | Assorted House Pickled Vegetables

Wine Bar Cheese

Wine Bar Cheese

$10.00

Pecan Crusted Mermaid Malbec Cheese | Dried and Fresh Fruit | Crackers

Ahi Tuna

$15.00

Sesame Soy Seared Tuna | Seaweed Salad | Sliced Avocado | Pickled Carrot and Onion | Sushi Rice

Brie En Croute

$20.00

Puff Pastry Baked Brie | Dried and Fresh Fruit | Smoked and Candied Nuts | Crackers Homemade Strawberry Jam (Please allow 15 minutes to prepare)

Mermaid Fries

Mermaid Fries

$12.00

Arugula Pesto | Crumbled Sausage | Sriracha Sour Cream

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$16.00

Grilled French bread | Smashed avocado | House made farmer’s cheese | Tomato jam | House pickled onions | Crumbled bacon | Over easy

Bavarian Pretzel Twists

$18.00

Fresh Baked Pretzels | Beer Cheese | Malbec Mustard Sauce

Parmesean Truffle Hummus

Parmesean Truffle Hummus

$13.00

Warm Naan | Olives | Fresh Veggies

Desserts

Smore's Brownie

$10.00

White Chocolate Cheesecake

$9.00

Campfire Kettle

$20.00

Chocolate Fondue served with Chef’s Dippables

Plant Based

Fried Brussel Sprouts

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Crispy Brussels sprouts fried to perfection

Gyojin Ramen

$16.00

Sesame Miso Broth | Mushrooms | Onions | Red Cabbage | Carrots | Kale | Jade Pearl Rice Noodles

Buddha Bowl

$16.00

Sesame | Avocado | Quinoa Salad | Balsamic | Kale | Sushi Rice | Blackened Pecan Slaw

Sides

Fries

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Extra Crackers

$2.00

Extra Toast Points

$3.00

Extra Cheese

$4.00

Wine Flights

Mermaid Flight

$15.00

A selection of five different one ounce pours of Mermaid Winery wines.

Red Wine Flight

$15.00

A selection of five different one ounce pours of red wines from around the world.

Sweet Wine Flight

$15.00

A selection of five different one ounce pours of sweet wines from around the world.

White Wine Flight

$15.00

A selection of five different one ounce pours of white wines from around the world.

White/Sweet

Mermaid Peach To Go

$22.00

Mermaid Raspberry Bottle

$22.00

Mermaid Strawberry

$22.00
Mermaid Siren's White

Mermaid Siren's White

$22.00Out of stock

Mermaid Chardonnay Bottle

$22.00

Mermaid Reserve Chardonnay

$29.00Out of stock
Mermaid Sparkling Seaduxion Bottle

Mermaid Sparkling Seaduxion Bottle

$30.00

Mermaid Pink Claw Bottle

$22.00

BTL Merm Sirens

$22.00

Red

Mermaid Cabernet Franc

Mermaid Cabernet Franc

$30.00

Mermaid Poseidon's Red Bottle

$30.00

Mermaid Pinot Noir

$35.00Out of stock

Mermaid Merlot Bottle

$35.00

Mermaid Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$35.00

Mermaid Malbec Bottle

$35.00

Mermaid Norfolk Express

$39.00

Red & White Club

Red & White Wine Club Membership, 1 Month

$45.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Red & White Wine Club! Includes: 3 curated bottles of wine each month A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Red & White Wine Club Membership, 4 Months ( with 5% Pre-Payment Discount)

$171.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Red & White Wine Club! Your membership must be finalized before it becomes active! To finalize your membership, send us an email at: info@mermaidwinery.com Includes: 3 curated bottles of wine each month A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/

Red & White Wine Club Membership, 8 Months (With 10% Prepayment Discount)

$324.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Red & White Wine Club! Your membership must be finalized before it becomes active! To finalize your membership, send us an email at: info@mermaidwinery.com Includes: 3 curated bottles of wine each month A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/

Red & White Wine Club Membership, 12 Months (With 15% Pre-Payment Discount)

$459.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Red & White Wine Club! Your membership must be finalized before it becomes active! To finalize your membership, send us an email at: info@mermaidwinery.com Includes: 3 curated bottles of wine each month A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/

Sweet Club

Sweet Wine Club Membership, 1 Month

$45.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Sweet Wine Club! Includes: 3 bottles of sweet wine each month A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Sweet Wine Club Membership, 4 Months (With 5% Pre-Payment Discount)

$171.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Sweet Wine Club! Includes: 3 bottles of sweet wine each month A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Sweet Wine Club Membership, 8 Months (With 10% Pre-Payment Discount)

$324.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Sweet Wine Club! Includes: 3 bottles of sweet wine each month A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Sweet Wine Club Membership, 12 Months (With 15% Pre-Payment Discount)

$459.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Sweet Wine Club! Includes: 3 bottles of sweet wine each month A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Mermaid Club (Monthly)

Mermaid Wine Club Monthly Membership, 1 Month

$60.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Monthly Mermaid Wine Club! Includes: 2 bottles of Mermaid Wine per month; One white, one red. A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Mermaid Wine Club Monthly Membership, 4 Months

$228.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Monthly Mermaid Wine Club! Includes: 2 bottles of Mermaid Wine per month; One white, one red. A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Mermaid Wine Club Monthly Membership, 8 Months

$432.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Monthly Mermaid Wine Club! Includes: 2 bottles of Mermaid Wine per month; One white, one red. A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Mermaid Wine Club Monthly Membership, 12 Months

$612.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Monthly Mermaid Wine Club! Includes: 2 bottles of Mermaid Wine per month; One white, one red. A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Mermaid Club (Quarterly)

Mermaid Wine Club Quarterly Membership, 1 Month

$60.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Quarterly Mermaid Wine Club! Includes: 2 bottles of Mermaid Wine per quarter; One white, one red. A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Mermaid Wine Club Quarterly Membership, 4 Months (With 5% Pre-Payment Discount)

$228.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Quarterly Mermaid Wine Club! Includes: 2 bottles of Mermaid Wine per quarter; One white, one red. A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Mermaid Wine Club Quarterly Membership, 8 Months (With 10% Pre-Payment Discount)

$432.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Quarterly Mermaid Wine Club! Includes: 2 bottles of Mermaid Wine per quarter; One white, one red. A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Mermaid Wine Club Quarterly Membership, 12 Months (With 15% Pre-Payment Discount)

$612.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Quarterly Mermaid Wine Club! Includes: 2 bottles of Mermaid Wine per quarter; One white, one red. A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Premium Club

Premium Club Membership, 1 Month

$75.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Premium Wine Club! Includes: 2 curated bottles of Premium Red wines per month; one valued at $25 and one valued at $50 A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Premium Club Membership, 4 Months (With 5% Pre-Payment Discount)

$285.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Premium Wine Club! Includes: 2 curated bottles of Premium Red wines per month; one valued at $25 and one valued at $50 A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Premium Club Membership, 8 Months (With 10% Pre-Payment Discount)

$540.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Premium Wine Club! Includes: 2 curated bottles of Premium Red wines per month; one valued at $25 and one valued at $50 A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Premium Club Membership, 12 Months (With 15% Pre-Payment Discount)

$765.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Premium Wine Club! Includes: 2 curated bottles of Premium Red wines per month; one valued at $25 and one valued at $50 A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Petit Club

Petit Wine Club Membership, 1 Month

$30.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Petit Wine Club! Includes: 2 curated bottles of wines per month; one white and one red. A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Petit Wine Club Membership, 4 Months (With 5% Pre-Payment Discount)

$114.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Petit Wine Club! Includes: 2 curated bottles of wines per month; one white and one red. A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Petit Wine Club Membership, 8 Months (With 10% Pre-Payment Discount)

$216.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Petit Wine Club! Includes: 2 curated bottles of wines per month; one white and one red. A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Petit Wine Club Membership, 12 Months (With 15% Pre-Payment Discount)

$306.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Petit Wine Club! Includes: 2 curated bottles of wines per month; one white and one red. A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Virginia's First Urban Winery! Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

330 W 22nd St #106, Norfolk, VA 23517

Directions

Gallery
Mermaid Winery - Norfolk image
Mermaid Winery - Norfolk image
Mermaid Winery - Norfolk image

