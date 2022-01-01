Mermaid Winery - Norfolk
330 W 22nd St #106
Norfolk, VA 23517
Popular Items
Light Fare
Chicken Salad
Classic Deli Style with a Little Twist | Lettuce | Tomato | Brie | Apples | Sourdough | Smoked Almonds
Grilled Cheese
Sharp Cheddar | Smoked Gouda | French Brie | Zesty Tomato Jam | Bacon | Sourdough
Mermaid Burger
8oz Patty | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Cheddar cheese
Southern Belle
8oz Patty | Red Wine BBQ | Smoked Gouda | Fried Onions
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Pan Seared Chicken | Arugula Pesto | Smoked Gouda | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion
Tuna Sandwich
Fresh Grilled Tuna | Fermented Sweet Pepper Aioli | Seaweed Salad | Pickled Onion
Mermaid Tacos (2)
Blackened Tuna | Cabbage | Fresh Avocado | Pineapple Pico | Sriracha Sour Cream | Flour Tortillas Crispy Tortilla Strips
Side Soup du Jour
Boards
Salads
Mermaid House
Mixed greens | Tomato | Carrot | Red onion | Cucumber | Hickory smoked almond | Croutons | Honey walnut vinaigrette
Classic Caesar
Crisp Romaine Heart | Parmesan Asiago | Croutons | Caesar dressing
Beet Salad
Red & gold beets | Burrata | Micro greens | Candied pecan | Toast points | Honey walnut vinaigrette
Kale Salad
Oat Clusters | Dried Cherries | House Farmer’s Cheese | Hickory Almonds | Red Onion | Avocado | Pickled Onion | Raspberry Balsamic
Flatbreads
Steakhouse
Sliced Beef | Arugula Pesto | Smoked Gouda | Cheddar | Red Onion | Tomato
Mermaid’s Margherita
Mozzarella | Tomato | Roasted Garlic | Fresh Basil | Parmesan
BBQ Chicken
Sliced Chicken | Red Wine BBQ Sauce | Smoked Gouda | Red Onion | Cilantro
Grilled Cheese Pizza
French Brie | Cheddar | Smoked Gouda | Zesty Tomato Jam | Bacon
Apps & Sharables
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Creamy Spinach | Artichoke | Toast Points | Corn Chips
Olive Tray
Assorted Olives | Assorted House Pickled Vegetables
Wine Bar Cheese
Pecan Crusted Mermaid Malbec Cheese | Dried and Fresh Fruit | Crackers
Ahi Tuna
Sesame Soy Seared Tuna | Seaweed Salad | Sliced Avocado | Pickled Carrot and Onion | Sushi Rice
Brie En Croute
Puff Pastry Baked Brie | Dried and Fresh Fruit | Smoked and Candied Nuts | Crackers Homemade Strawberry Jam (Please allow 15 minutes to prepare)
Mermaid Fries
Arugula Pesto | Crumbled Sausage | Sriracha Sour Cream
Avocado Toast
Grilled French bread | Smashed avocado | House made farmer’s cheese | Tomato jam | House pickled onions | Crumbled bacon | Over easy
Bavarian Pretzel Twists
Fresh Baked Pretzels | Beer Cheese | Malbec Mustard Sauce
Parmesean Truffle Hummus
Warm Naan | Olives | Fresh Veggies
Wine Flights
Mermaid Flight
A selection of five different one ounce pours of Mermaid Winery wines.
Red Wine Flight
A selection of five different one ounce pours of red wines from around the world.
Sweet Wine Flight
A selection of five different one ounce pours of sweet wines from around the world.
White Wine Flight
A selection of five different one ounce pours of white wines from around the world.
White/Sweet
Red
Red & White Club
Red & White Wine Club Membership, 1 Month
Red & White Wine Club Membership, 1 Month

Join the Mermaid Winery Red & White Wine Club! Includes: 3 curated bottles of wine each month A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!
Red & White Wine Club Membership, 4 Months ( with 5% Pre-Payment Discount)
Red & White Wine Club Membership, 4 Months ( with 5% Pre-Payment Discount)

Join the Mermaid Winery Red & White Wine Club! Includes: 3 curated bottles of wine each month
Red & White Wine Club Membership, 8 Months (With 10% Prepayment Discount)
Red & White Wine Club Membership, 8 Months (With 10% Prepayment Discount)

Join the Mermaid Winery Red & White Wine Club! Includes: 3 curated bottles of wine each month
Red & White Wine Club Membership, 12 Months (With 15% Pre-Payment Discount)
Red & White Wine Club Membership, 12 Months (With 15% Pre-Payment Discount)

Join the Mermaid Winery Red & White Wine Club! Includes: 3 curated bottles of wine each month
Sweet Club
Sweet Wine Club Membership, 1 Month
Sweet Wine Club Membership, 1 Month

Join the Mermaid Winery Sweet Wine Club! Includes: 3 bottles of sweet wine each month A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!
Sweet Wine Club Membership, 4 Months (With 5% Pre-Payment Discount)
Sweet Wine Club Membership, 4 Months (With 5% Pre-Payment Discount)

Join the Mermaid Winery Sweet Wine Club! Includes: 3 bottles of sweet wine each month
Sweet Wine Club Membership, 8 Months (With 10% Pre-Payment Discount)
Sweet Wine Club Membership, 8 Months (With 10% Pre-Payment Discount)

Join the Mermaid Winery Sweet Wine Club! Includes: 3 bottles of sweet wine each month
Sweet Wine Club Membership, 12 Months (With 15% Pre-Payment Discount)
Sweet Wine Club Membership, 12 Months (With 15% Pre-Payment Discount)

Join the Mermaid Winery Sweet Wine Club! Includes: 3 bottles of sweet wine each month
Mermaid Club (Monthly)
Mermaid Wine Club Monthly Membership, 1 Month
Mermaid Wine Club Monthly Membership, 1 Month

Join the Mermaid Winery Monthly Mermaid Wine Club! Includes: 2 bottles of Mermaid Wine per month; One white, one red. A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!
Mermaid Wine Club Monthly Membership, 4 Months
Mermaid Wine Club Monthly Membership, 4 Months

Join the Mermaid Winery Monthly Mermaid Wine Club! Includes: 2 bottles of Mermaid Wine per month; One white, one red.
Mermaid Wine Club Monthly Membership, 8 Months
Mermaid Wine Club Monthly Membership, 8 Months

Join the Mermaid Winery Monthly Mermaid Wine Club! Includes: 2 bottles of Mermaid Wine per month; One white, one red.
Mermaid Wine Club Monthly Membership, 12 Months
Mermaid Wine Club Monthly Membership, 12 Months

Join the Mermaid Winery Monthly Mermaid Wine Club! Includes: 2 bottles of Mermaid Wine per month; One white, one red.
Mermaid Club (Quarterly)
Mermaid Wine Club Quarterly Membership, 1 Month
Mermaid Wine Club Quarterly Membership, 1 Month

Join the Mermaid Winery Quarterly Mermaid Wine Club! Includes: 2 bottles of Mermaid Wine per quarter; One white, one red. A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!
Mermaid Wine Club Quarterly Membership, 4 Months (With 5% Pre-Payment Discount)
Mermaid Wine Club Quarterly Membership, 4 Months (With 5% Pre-Payment Discount)

Join the Mermaid Winery Quarterly Mermaid Wine Club! Includes: 2 bottles of Mermaid Wine per quarter; One white, one red.
Mermaid Wine Club Quarterly Membership, 8 Months (With 10% Pre-Payment Discount)
Mermaid Wine Club Quarterly Membership, 8 Months (With 10% Pre-Payment Discount)

Join the Mermaid Winery Quarterly Mermaid Wine Club! Includes: 2 bottles of Mermaid Wine per quarter; One white, one red.
Mermaid Wine Club Quarterly Membership, 12 Months (With 15% Pre-Payment Discount)
Mermaid Wine Club Quarterly Membership, 12 Months (With 15% Pre-Payment Discount)

Join the Mermaid Winery Quarterly Mermaid Wine Club! Includes: 2 bottles of Mermaid Wine per quarter; One white, one red.
Premium Club
Premium Club Membership, 1 Month
Premium Club Membership, 1 Month

Join the Mermaid Winery Premium Wine Club! Includes: 2 curated bottles of Premium Red wines per month; one valued at $25 and one valued at $50 A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!
Premium Club Membership, 4 Months (With 5% Pre-Payment Discount)
Premium Club Membership, 4 Months (With 5% Pre-Payment Discount)

Join the Mermaid Winery Premium Wine Club! Includes: 2 curated bottles of Premium Red wines per month; one valued at $25 and one valued at $50
Premium Club Membership, 8 Months (With 10% Pre-Payment Discount)
Premium Club Membership, 8 Months (With 10% Pre-Payment Discount)

Join the Mermaid Winery Premium Wine Club! Includes: 2 curated bottles of Premium Red wines per month; one valued at $25 and one valued at $50
Premium Club Membership, 12 Months (With 15% Pre-Payment Discount)
Premium Club Membership, 12 Months (With 15% Pre-Payment Discount)

Join the Mermaid Winery Premium Wine Club! Includes: 2 curated bottles of Premium Red wines per month; one valued at $25 and one valued at $50
Petit Club
Petit Wine Club Membership, 1 Month
Petit Wine Club Membership, 1 Month

Join the Mermaid Winery Petit Wine Club! Includes: 2 curated bottles of wines per month; one white and one red. A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!
Petit Wine Club Membership, 4 Months (With 5% Pre-Payment Discount)
Petit Wine Club Membership, 4 Months (With 5% Pre-Payment Discount)

Join the Mermaid Winery Petit Wine Club! Includes: 2 curated bottles of wines per month; one white and one red.
Petit Wine Club Membership, 8 Months (With 10% Pre-Payment Discount)
Petit Wine Club Membership, 8 Months (With 10% Pre-Payment Discount)

Join the Mermaid Winery Petit Wine Club! Includes: 2 curated bottles of wines per month; one white and one red.
Petit Wine Club Membership, 12 Months (With 15% Pre-Payment Discount)
Petit Wine Club Membership, 12 Months (With 15% Pre-Payment Discount)

Join the Mermaid Winery Petit Wine Club! Includes: 2 curated bottles of wines per month; one white and one red.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Virginia's First Urban Winery! Come in and enjoy!
330 W 22nd St #106, Norfolk, VA 23517