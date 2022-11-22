Mermaid Winery - Shore Dr

Petit Wine Club Membership, 4 Months (With 5% Pre-Payment Discount)

$114.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Petit Wine Club! Includes: 2 curated bottles of wines per month; one white and one red. A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!