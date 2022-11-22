Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Mermaid Winery - Shore Dr

review star

No reviews yet

4401 Shore Drive

virginia beach, VA 23455

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Cheese

Cheese & Charcuterie Boards

Cheeseboard

Cheeseboard

$21.00

Choose from 3 different cheeses. Includes the chef’s selection of accompaniments – may contain peanuts or tree nuts

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$26.00

Choose from 3 cheeses. Includes the chef’s selection of meats and accompaniments. May contain peanuts or tree nuts. May include Smoked Salmon.

Starters & Sharables

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$16.00

Creamy Spinach | Artichoke | Toast Points | Corn Chips

Chef Inspired Hummus

Chef Inspired Hummus

$13.00

Warm Naan | Olives | Fresh Vegetables

Olive Tray

Olive Tray

$12.00

Assorted Olives | Perfect for pairing

Wine Bar Cheese

Wine Bar Cheese

$10.00

Mermaid Malbec cheese with candied pecan & dried fruit

Calamari

$17.00

Fried Calamari | Fermented Sweet Pepper Aioli

Ahi Tuna

Ahi Tuna

$15.00

Sesame Soy Seared Ahi Tuna | Seaweed Salad | Sliced Avocado | Carrots | Sushi Rice | Sriracha

Baked Brie

Baked Brie

$20.00

Brie baked in Puff Pastry | Dried & Fresh Fruit | Smoked & Candied Nuts | Crackers House Strawberry Jam

Mermaid Fries

Mermaid Fries

$12.00

Arugula Pesto | Crumbled Sausage | Sriracha Sour Cream

Mussels

Mussels

$18.00

Tomato | Garlic | Shallot | Kale | Chorizo | Cream

Mermaid Tacos

Mermaid Tacos

$14.00

Blackened Tuna | Cabbage | Fresh Avocado | Charred pineapple pico | Sriracha sour cream Flour tortilla | Crispy tortilla strips – Vegetarian Option: Seared Potato

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$16.00

Grilled French bread | Smashed avocado | House made farmer’s cheese | Tomato jam | House pickled onions | Crumbled bacon | Over easy

Bavarian Pretzel Twists

Bavarian Pretzel Twists

$18.00

Fresh Baked Pretzels | Beer Cheese | Malbec Mustard Sauce

Salads & Soups

Mermaid House

Mermaid House

$12.00

Mixed Greens | Tomato | Carrot | Red Onion | Cucumber | Hickory Smoked Almonds | Croutons Honey Walnut Vinaigrette

Classic Caesar

$12.00

Crisp Romaine Heart | Parmesan | House Croutons | Caesar Dressing

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$15.00

Red & Gold Beets | Burrata Cheese | Microgreens | Candied Pecans | Toast Points Honey Walnut Vinaigrette

Kale Salad

$17.00

Oat Clusters | Dried Cherries | Goat Cheese | Hickory Smoked Almonds | Red Onion | Fresh Strawberry | Avocado | Raspberry Balsamic

Soup Du Jour

$10.00

Chef’s selection of the day

Light Fare

Chicken Salad

$14.00

Classic Deli Style with a little twist | Lettuce | Tomato | Toasted Sourdough | Smoked Almonds

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Sharp Cheddar | Smoked Gouda | French Brie | Zesty Tomato Jam | Bacon | Sourdough

Mermaid Burger

Mermaid Burger

$16.00

8 ounce patty | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Melted Cheddar

Southern Belle

Southern Belle

$17.00

8 ounce patty | Red Wine Barbecue Sauce | Smoked Gouda | Buttermilk Fried Onion

1st Landing Burger

$17.00

8 ounce patty | Sliced Avocado | House Made Farmer’s Cheese | Over Easy Egg

Bison Burger

Bison Burger

$21.00

6 ounce lean Bison | Charred Pineapple Pico | Sliced Avocado | Sriracha Sour Cream

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Breast | Almond Arugula Pesto | Smoked Gouda | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion

Tuna Sandwich

$15.00

Fresh Grilled Tuna | Fermented Sweet Pepper Aioli | Seaweed Salad

Mermaid Tacos

$14.00

Blackened Tuna | Cabbage | Fresh avocado | Charred pineapple pico | Sriracha sour cream Flour tortilla | Crispy tortilla strips

Salmon Stack

$19.00

*Grilled Salmon | French Bread | Tomato Jam | Arugula | Goat Cheese | Almond | Raspberry Balsamic

Side Soup du Jour

$5.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Cream Cheese Frosting | Pineapple MERmalade

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

White Chocolate Cheesecake

$9.00

Campfire Kettle

$20.00

Chocolate fondue for 2 served with Chef’s dippable

Crème brûlée

Crème brûlée

$10.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kid's Shrimp

$10.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kid's Burger

$10.00

Dog Food

The Missed-Steak

$20.00

Doggos con Pollo

$9.00

Game of Bones

$7.00

Dog Tricks and Chill

$7.00

To-Go Flights

Mermaid Flight

Mermaid Flight

$15.00

A selection of five different one ounce pours of Mermaid Winery wines.

Red Wine Flight

$15.00

A selection of five different one ounce pours of red wines from around the world.

White Wine Flight

$15.00

A selection of five different one ounce pours of white wines from around the world.

Sweet Wine Flight

Sweet Wine Flight

$15.00

A selection of five different one ounce pours of sweet wines from around the world.

White/Sweet

Mermaid My Beach Peach Bottle

Mermaid My Beach Peach Bottle

$22.00

Peach blended with Chardonnay for a refreshing, crisp wine. Enjoy this lounging at the pool, on the beach or with great friends if you dare to share. Pairs well with spicy fare, fish and fruit cobblers.

Mermaid Raspberry Bottle

$22.00
Mermaid Strawberry

Mermaid Strawberry

$22.00Out of stock

A sweet wine made from Strawberries and blended with our merlot. The aromas on the nose are ripe strawberries and a hint of coffee. We recommend enjoying this wine chilled.

Mermaid Siren's White

Mermaid Siren's White

$22.00Out of stock
Mermaid Chardonnay

Mermaid Chardonnay

$22.00Out of stock

This fragrant wine was assembled from select barrels of Chardonnay grown in Virginia. The wine is rich and creamy, shows plush texture with a nice balance of acidity. Fruit forward flavors including green apple are on the finish with a touch of vanilla. Grapes are Whole Cluster Pressed, aged 6 months in neutral Hungarian Oak. 100% Chardonnay.

Mermaid Reserve Chardonnay

$30.00Out of stock
Mermaid "Seaduxion" Sparkling Rosé Bottle

Mermaid "Seaduxion" Sparkling Rosé Bottle

$30.00

Our rose wine is the best of the beach by taking you on an open water adventure with every sip. From bouquet to finish, it is an experience of rays of sunshine and sparkling velvet pleasure that finishes with biscuits and giggles.

BTL Mermaid Pink Claw

$22.00

Red

Mermaid Cabernet Franc

Mermaid Cabernet Franc

$30.00

This Cabernet Franc is loaded with lush Raspberry and Vibrant, red plum on the nose. On the palate you will taste a hint of white pepper with moderate acidity and finished by a slight clove.

Mermaid Poseidon's Red

$30.00
Mermaid Pinot Noir

Mermaid Pinot Noir

$35.00Out of stock

Our flagship wine has ripe cherry, raspberry and milk chocolate on the nose with hints of rose petal. Enjoy the long finish that develops into strawberries with a touch of nutmeg. This bottling showcases elegance and refinement of fruit and will continue to evolve and excite for many years to come.

Mermaid Merlot

Mermaid Merlot

$35.00

A velvety, luscious wine with violet and milk chocolate on the nose. This lively Merlot delivers a rush of blueberry and plum on the palate and is certain to grow only more delicious with time.

Mermaid Cabernet Sauvignon

Mermaid Cabernet Sauvignon

$35.00

Dark ruby red in color, our Cabernet starts out with rich and luscious red fruits on the nose that grow into cherry and raspberry. The soft tannins have notes of coffee, clove and mocha on the finish.

Mermaid Malbec

Mermaid Malbec

$35.00

This lovely red wine features soft, elegant tannins and aromas that are reminiscent of raspberry and black currant. The finish is fruity with a hint of smoky oak and vanilla. Features a well-balanced and lingering finish.

Mermaid Norfolk Express

Mermaid Norfolk Express

$45.00

Mermaid Winery’s first Bordeaux-style blend using our favorite grapes: Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon. The nose has clove and tobacco, while the palate has dark cherry and blueberry. We enjoy the classic complexities that this blend showcases and hope that you will, too.

Red & White Wine Club

Join the Mermaid Winery Red & White Wine Club! Includes: 3 curated bottles of wine each month A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Red & White Wine Club Membership, 1 Month

$45.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Red & White Wine Club! Includes: 3 curated bottles of wine each month A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Red & White Wine Club Membership, 4 Months ( with 5% Pre-Payment Discount)

$171.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Red & White Wine Club! Includes: 3 curated bottles of wine each month A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Red & White Wine Club Membership, 8 Months (With 10% Prepayment Discount)

$324.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Red & White Wine Club! Includes: 3 curated bottles of wine each month A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Red & White Wine Club Membership, 12 Months (With 15% Pre-Payment Discount)

$459.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Red & White Wine Club! Includes: 3 curated bottles of wine each month A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Sweet Wine Club

Join the Mermaid Winery Sweet Wine Club! Includes: 3 bottles of sweet wine each month A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Sweet Wine Club Membership, 1 Month

$45.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Sweet Wine Club! Includes: 3 bottles of sweet wine each month A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Sweet Wine Club Membership, 4 Months (With 5% Pre-Payment Discount)

$171.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Sweet Wine Club! Includes: 3 bottles of sweet wine each month A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Sweet Wine Club Membership, 8 Months (With 10% Pre-Payment Discount)

$324.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Sweet Wine Club! Includes: 3 bottles of sweet wine each month A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Sweet Wine Club Membership, 12 Months (With 15% Pre-Payment Discount)

$459.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Sweet Wine Club! Includes: 3 bottles of sweet wine each month A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Mermaid Wine Club (Monthly)

Mermaid Wine Club Monthly Membership, 1 Month

$60.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Monthly Mermaid Wine Club! Includes: 2 bottles of Mermaid Wine per month; One white, one red. A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Mermaid Wine Club Monthly Membership, 4 Months

$228.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Monthly Mermaid Wine Club! Includes: 2 bottles of Mermaid Wine per month; One white, one red. A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Mermaid Wine Club Monthly Membership, 8 Months

$432.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Monthly Mermaid Wine Club! Includes: 2 bottles of Mermaid Wine per month; One white, one red. A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Mermaid Wine Club Monthly Membership, 12 Months

$612.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Monthly Mermaid Wine Club! Includes: 2 bottles of Mermaid Wine per month; One white, one red. A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Mermaid Wine Club (Quarterly)

Mermaid Wine Club Quarterly Membership, 1 Month

$60.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Quarterly Mermaid Wine Club! Includes: 2 bottles of Mermaid Wine per quarter; One white, one red. A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Mermaid Wine Club Quarterly Membership, 4 Months (With 5% Pre-Payment Discount)

$228.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Quarterly Mermaid Wine Club! Includes: 2 bottles of Mermaid Wine per quarter; One white, one red. A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Mermaid Wine Club Quarterly Membership, 8 Months (With 10% Pre-Payment Discount)

$432.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Quarterly Mermaid Wine Club! Includes: 2 bottles of Mermaid Wine per quarter; One white, one red. A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Mermaid Wine Club Quarterly Membership, 12 Months (With 15% Pre-Payment Discount)

$612.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Quarterly Mermaid Wine Club! Includes: 2 bottles of Mermaid Wine per quarter; One white, one red. A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Premium Wine Club

Premium Club Membership, 1 Month

$75.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Premium Wine Club! Includes: 2 curated bottles of Premium Red wines per month; one valued at $25 and one valued at $50 A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Premium Club Membership, 4 Months (With 5% Pre-Payment Discount)

$285.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Premium Wine Club! Includes: 2 curated bottles of Premium Red wines per month; one valued at $25 and one valued at $50 A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Premium Club Membership, 8 Months (With 10% Pre-Payment Discount)

$540.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Premium Wine Club! Includes: 2 curated bottles of Premium Red wines per month; one valued at $25 and one valued at $50 A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Premium Club Membership, 12 Months (With 15% Pre-Payment Discount)

$765.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Premium Wine Club! Includes: 2 curated bottles of Premium Red wines per month; one valued at $25 and one valued at $50 A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Petit Wine Club

Petit Wine Club Membership, 1 Month

$30.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Petit Wine Club! Includes: 2 curated bottles of wines per month; one white and one red. A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Petit Wine Club Membership, 4 Months (With 5% Pre-Payment Discount)

$114.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Petit Wine Club! Includes: 2 curated bottles of wines per month; one white and one red. A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Petit Wine Club Membership, 8 Months (With 10% Pre-Payment Discount)

$216.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Petit Wine Club! Includes: 2 curated bottles of wines per month; one white and one red. A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

Petit Wine Club Membership, 12 Months (With 15% Pre-Payment Discount)

$306.00

Join the Mermaid Winery Petit Wine Club! Includes: 2 curated bottles of wines per month; one white and one red. A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4401 Shore Drive, virginia beach, VA 23455

Directions

Gallery
Mermaid Winery - Shore Dr image
Mermaid Winery - Shore Dr image
Mermaid Winery - Shore Dr image

