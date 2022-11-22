- Home
- /
- Virginia Beach
- /
- American
- /
- Mermaid Winery - Shore Dr
Mermaid Winery - Shore Dr
No reviews yet
4401 Shore Drive
virginia beach, VA 23455
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Cheese & Charcuterie Boards
Starters & Sharables
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Creamy Spinach | Artichoke | Toast Points | Corn Chips
Chef Inspired Hummus
Warm Naan | Olives | Fresh Vegetables
Olive Tray
Assorted Olives | Perfect for pairing
Wine Bar Cheese
Mermaid Malbec cheese with candied pecan & dried fruit
Calamari
Fried Calamari | Fermented Sweet Pepper Aioli
Ahi Tuna
Sesame Soy Seared Ahi Tuna | Seaweed Salad | Sliced Avocado | Carrots | Sushi Rice | Sriracha
Baked Brie
Brie baked in Puff Pastry | Dried & Fresh Fruit | Smoked & Candied Nuts | Crackers House Strawberry Jam
Mermaid Fries
Arugula Pesto | Crumbled Sausage | Sriracha Sour Cream
Mussels
Tomato | Garlic | Shallot | Kale | Chorizo | Cream
Mermaid Tacos
Blackened Tuna | Cabbage | Fresh Avocado | Charred pineapple pico | Sriracha sour cream Flour tortilla | Crispy tortilla strips – Vegetarian Option: Seared Potato
Avocado Toast
Grilled French bread | Smashed avocado | House made farmer’s cheese | Tomato jam | House pickled onions | Crumbled bacon | Over easy
Bavarian Pretzel Twists
Fresh Baked Pretzels | Beer Cheese | Malbec Mustard Sauce
Salads & Soups
Mermaid House
Mixed Greens | Tomato | Carrot | Red Onion | Cucumber | Hickory Smoked Almonds | Croutons Honey Walnut Vinaigrette
Classic Caesar
Crisp Romaine Heart | Parmesan | House Croutons | Caesar Dressing
Beet Salad
Red & Gold Beets | Burrata Cheese | Microgreens | Candied Pecans | Toast Points Honey Walnut Vinaigrette
Kale Salad
Oat Clusters | Dried Cherries | Goat Cheese | Hickory Smoked Almonds | Red Onion | Fresh Strawberry | Avocado | Raspberry Balsamic
Soup Du Jour
Chef’s selection of the day
Light Fare
Chicken Salad
Classic Deli Style with a little twist | Lettuce | Tomato | Toasted Sourdough | Smoked Almonds
Grilled Cheese
Sharp Cheddar | Smoked Gouda | French Brie | Zesty Tomato Jam | Bacon | Sourdough
Mermaid Burger
8 ounce patty | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Melted Cheddar
Southern Belle
8 ounce patty | Red Wine Barbecue Sauce | Smoked Gouda | Buttermilk Fried Onion
1st Landing Burger
8 ounce patty | Sliced Avocado | House Made Farmer’s Cheese | Over Easy Egg
Bison Burger
6 ounce lean Bison | Charred Pineapple Pico | Sliced Avocado | Sriracha Sour Cream
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast | Almond Arugula Pesto | Smoked Gouda | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion
Tuna Sandwich
Fresh Grilled Tuna | Fermented Sweet Pepper Aioli | Seaweed Salad
Mermaid Tacos
Blackened Tuna | Cabbage | Fresh avocado | Charred pineapple pico | Sriracha sour cream Flour tortilla | Crispy tortilla strips
Salmon Stack
*Grilled Salmon | French Bread | Tomato Jam | Arugula | Goat Cheese | Almond | Raspberry Balsamic
Side Soup du Jour
To-Go Flights
Mermaid Flight
A selection of five different one ounce pours of Mermaid Winery wines.
Red Wine Flight
A selection of five different one ounce pours of red wines from around the world.
White Wine Flight
A selection of five different one ounce pours of white wines from around the world.
Sweet Wine Flight
A selection of five different one ounce pours of sweet wines from around the world.
White/Sweet
Mermaid My Beach Peach Bottle
Peach blended with Chardonnay for a refreshing, crisp wine. Enjoy this lounging at the pool, on the beach or with great friends if you dare to share. Pairs well with spicy fare, fish and fruit cobblers.
Mermaid Raspberry Bottle
Mermaid Strawberry
A sweet wine made from Strawberries and blended with our merlot. The aromas on the nose are ripe strawberries and a hint of coffee. We recommend enjoying this wine chilled.
Mermaid Siren's White
Mermaid Chardonnay
This fragrant wine was assembled from select barrels of Chardonnay grown in Virginia. The wine is rich and creamy, shows plush texture with a nice balance of acidity. Fruit forward flavors including green apple are on the finish with a touch of vanilla. Grapes are Whole Cluster Pressed, aged 6 months in neutral Hungarian Oak. 100% Chardonnay.
Mermaid Reserve Chardonnay
Mermaid "Seaduxion" Sparkling Rosé Bottle
Our rose wine is the best of the beach by taking you on an open water adventure with every sip. From bouquet to finish, it is an experience of rays of sunshine and sparkling velvet pleasure that finishes with biscuits and giggles.
BTL Mermaid Pink Claw
Red
Mermaid Cabernet Franc
This Cabernet Franc is loaded with lush Raspberry and Vibrant, red plum on the nose. On the palate you will taste a hint of white pepper with moderate acidity and finished by a slight clove.
Mermaid Poseidon's Red
Mermaid Pinot Noir
Our flagship wine has ripe cherry, raspberry and milk chocolate on the nose with hints of rose petal. Enjoy the long finish that develops into strawberries with a touch of nutmeg. This bottling showcases elegance and refinement of fruit and will continue to evolve and excite for many years to come.
Mermaid Merlot
A velvety, luscious wine with violet and milk chocolate on the nose. This lively Merlot delivers a rush of blueberry and plum on the palate and is certain to grow only more delicious with time.
Mermaid Cabernet Sauvignon
Dark ruby red in color, our Cabernet starts out with rich and luscious red fruits on the nose that grow into cherry and raspberry. The soft tannins have notes of coffee, clove and mocha on the finish.
Mermaid Malbec
This lovely red wine features soft, elegant tannins and aromas that are reminiscent of raspberry and black currant. The finish is fruity with a hint of smoky oak and vanilla. Features a well-balanced and lingering finish.
Mermaid Norfolk Express
Mermaid Winery’s first Bordeaux-style blend using our favorite grapes: Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon. The nose has clove and tobacco, while the palate has dark cherry and blueberry. We enjoy the classic complexities that this blend showcases and hope that you will, too.
Red & White Wine Club
Red & White Wine Club Membership, 1 Month
Join the Mermaid Winery Red & White Wine Club! Includes: 3 curated bottles of wine each month A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!
Red & White Wine Club Membership, 4 Months ( with 5% Pre-Payment Discount)
Join the Mermaid Winery Red & White Wine Club! Includes: 3 curated bottles of wine each month A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!
Red & White Wine Club Membership, 8 Months (With 10% Prepayment Discount)
Join the Mermaid Winery Red & White Wine Club! Includes: 3 curated bottles of wine each month A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!
Red & White Wine Club Membership, 12 Months (With 15% Pre-Payment Discount)
Join the Mermaid Winery Red & White Wine Club! Includes: 3 curated bottles of wine each month A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!
Sweet Wine Club
Sweet Wine Club Membership, 1 Month
Join the Mermaid Winery Sweet Wine Club! Includes: 3 bottles of sweet wine each month A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!
Sweet Wine Club Membership, 4 Months (With 5% Pre-Payment Discount)
Join the Mermaid Winery Sweet Wine Club! Includes: 3 bottles of sweet wine each month A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!
Sweet Wine Club Membership, 8 Months (With 10% Pre-Payment Discount)
Join the Mermaid Winery Sweet Wine Club! Includes: 3 bottles of sweet wine each month A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!
Sweet Wine Club Membership, 12 Months (With 15% Pre-Payment Discount)
Join the Mermaid Winery Sweet Wine Club! Includes: 3 bottles of sweet wine each month A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!
Mermaid Wine Club (Monthly)
Mermaid Wine Club Monthly Membership, 1 Month
Join the Mermaid Winery Monthly Mermaid Wine Club! Includes: 2 bottles of Mermaid Wine per month; One white, one red. A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!
Mermaid Wine Club Monthly Membership, 4 Months
Join the Mermaid Winery Monthly Mermaid Wine Club! Includes: 2 bottles of Mermaid Wine per month; One white, one red. A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!
Mermaid Wine Club Monthly Membership, 8 Months
Join the Mermaid Winery Monthly Mermaid Wine Club! Includes: 2 bottles of Mermaid Wine per month; One white, one red. A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!
Mermaid Wine Club Monthly Membership, 12 Months
Join the Mermaid Winery Monthly Mermaid Wine Club! Includes: 2 bottles of Mermaid Wine per month; One white, one red. A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!
Mermaid Wine Club (Quarterly)
Mermaid Wine Club Quarterly Membership, 1 Month
Join the Mermaid Winery Quarterly Mermaid Wine Club! Includes: 2 bottles of Mermaid Wine per quarter; One white, one red. A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!
Mermaid Wine Club Quarterly Membership, 4 Months (With 5% Pre-Payment Discount)
Join the Mermaid Winery Quarterly Mermaid Wine Club! Includes: 2 bottles of Mermaid Wine per quarter; One white, one red. A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!
Mermaid Wine Club Quarterly Membership, 8 Months (With 10% Pre-Payment Discount)
Join the Mermaid Winery Quarterly Mermaid Wine Club! Includes: 2 bottles of Mermaid Wine per quarter; One white, one red. A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!
Mermaid Wine Club Quarterly Membership, 12 Months (With 15% Pre-Payment Discount)
Join the Mermaid Winery Quarterly Mermaid Wine Club! Includes: 2 bottles of Mermaid Wine per quarter; One white, one red. A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!
Premium Wine Club
Premium Club Membership, 1 Month
Join the Mermaid Winery Premium Wine Club! Includes: 2 curated bottles of Premium Red wines per month; one valued at $25 and one valued at $50 A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!
Premium Club Membership, 4 Months (With 5% Pre-Payment Discount)
Join the Mermaid Winery Premium Wine Club! Includes: 2 curated bottles of Premium Red wines per month; one valued at $25 and one valued at $50 A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!
Premium Club Membership, 8 Months (With 10% Pre-Payment Discount)
Join the Mermaid Winery Premium Wine Club! Includes: 2 curated bottles of Premium Red wines per month; one valued at $25 and one valued at $50 A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!
Premium Club Membership, 12 Months (With 15% Pre-Payment Discount)
Join the Mermaid Winery Premium Wine Club! Includes: 2 curated bottles of Premium Red wines per month; one valued at $25 and one valued at $50 A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!
Petit Wine Club
Petit Wine Club Membership, 1 Month
Join the Mermaid Winery Petit Wine Club! Includes: 2 curated bottles of wines per month; one white and one red. A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!
Petit Wine Club Membership, 4 Months (With 5% Pre-Payment Discount)
Join the Mermaid Winery Petit Wine Club! Includes: 2 curated bottles of wines per month; one white and one red. A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!
Petit Wine Club Membership, 8 Months (With 10% Pre-Payment Discount)
Join the Mermaid Winery Petit Wine Club! Includes: 2 curated bottles of wines per month; one white and one red. A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!
Petit Wine Club Membership, 12 Months (With 15% Pre-Payment Discount)
Join the Mermaid Winery Petit Wine Club! Includes: 2 curated bottles of wines per month; one white and one red. A plethora of benefits; more details at https://www.mermaidwinery.com/mermaid/wine-club/ Signup Instructions: - Type contact information for recipient in the "Special Requests" field - This info must include: Recipient's name, phone, email, and address - Once you have purchased your desired membership, it requires activation. - To activate your membership, contact us at info@mermaidwinery.com to finish the application process!
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4401 Shore Drive, virginia beach, VA 23455