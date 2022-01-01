  • Home
Mermaids Island Grill 102 Jordan Blvd

No reviews yet

102 Jordan Blvd

Holden Beach, NC 28462

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Gyro Chicken
Fire Cracker Shrimp

Appetizer

Clam Chowder

Our Award Winning Creamy Chowder Recipe

Fire Cracker Shrimp

$13.99

Calabash Popcorn Shrimp tossed in a Creamy, Sweet Spicy Sauce served with Ranch Sauce

Greek Nacho

$12.99

Side Greek Salad on Top of Crispy Pita Points and Topped with Diced Lamb or Grilled Chicken with a Side of Tzatziki sauce

Hushpuppy App

$7.99

Sweet Betsy’s Hot and Now

Large Fried Pickle

$7.99

Dill Pickle chips are Breaded and Fried, w/Ranch Sauce

Lrg Bacon Chz Fry

$9.99

Crispy Fries Topped with Real Cheddar Cheese Sauce with Real Bacon Bits Served with Our Homemade Ranch Sauce

Lrg Fry

$4.99

Hot and Crispy Shoestring Potatoes

Seafood Bites

$12.99

8 oz of Fresh Catch is Lightly Breaded and Fried or Grilled in our Lemon Butter Garlic Sauce and served with Tartar Sauce

Wings

$16.99

Buffalo wings are breaded, fried and tossed in traditional Buffalo Sauce. Parmesan Garlic are NOT breaded, fried and tossed in our Lemon Butter Garlic sauce. Both are served with Ranch Sauce.

Salad

Lrg Greek Salad

$10.99

Gourmet Salad Mix Tossed In Our Homemade Greek Dressing with Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Onions, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini Peppers and Croutons

Side Greek Salad

$6.99

Gourmet Salad Mix Tossed In Our Homemade Greek Dressing with Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Onions, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini Peppers and Croutons

Large House Salad

$8.99

Gourmet Salad Mix, Cucumbers, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Bacon Bits, Onions and Croutons Served with Your Choice of Dressing

Side House Salad

$5.99

Gourmet Salad Mix, Cucumbers, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Bacon Bits, Onions and Croutons Served with Your Choice of Dressing

Kid's Menu

Kid Fried Founder

$9.99

Fried Flounder Filet (Includes Crispy Fries)

Kids Calabash Shrimp

$8.99

Fried Calabash Popcorn Shrimp (Includes Crispy Fries)

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich (Includes Crispy Fries)

Kids Finger

$9.99

Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwich

$8.99

Hickory Smoked BBQ on a toasted bun with Coleslaw

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Hand Pattied “Certified Angus Beef” Brand Burger served w/Lettuce and Tomato and Crispy Fries

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Fried Chicken Breast Tenderloins are Served on a Bun with Lettuce & Tomato

Double Cheeseburger

$16.49

Hand Pattied “Certified Angus Beef” Brand Burger served w/Lettuce and Tomato and Crispy Fries

Double Hamburger

$15.99

Hand Pattied “Certified Angus Beef” Brand Burger served w/Lettuce and Tomato and Crispy Fries

extra burger patty

$7.50

Hand Pattied “Certified Angus Beef” Brand Burger served w/Lettuce and Tomato and Crispy Fries

Flounder Sandwich

$11.99

Fried Flounder Filet is Served on a Toasted Bun with Lettuce & Tomato

Gyro Chicken

Gyro Chicken

$9.99

Grilled Marinated Chicken onToasted Pita Bread with Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Grilled Peppers, Grilled Onions and our Homemade Tzatziki Sauce

Gyro Lamb

Gyro Lamb

$11.99

Grilled Lamb onToasted Pita Bread with Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Grilled Peppers, Grilled Onions and our Homemade Tzatziki Sauce

Gyro Shrimp

$9.99

Fried Calabash Popcorn Shrimp on Toasted Pita Bread with Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Grilled Peppers, Grilled Onions and our Homemade Tzatziki Sauce

Gyro Steak

$13.99

Grilled Marinated Steak on Toasted Pita Bread with Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Grilled Peppers, Grilled Onions and our Homemade Tzatziki Sauce

Hamburger

$11.49

Hand Pattied “Certified Angus Beef” Brand Burger served w/Lettuce and Tomato and Crispy Fries

Mahi Sandwich

$13.99

Fresh Caught Mahi is Grilled and Served on a Toasted Bun with Lettuce & Tomato

Philly Chicken

$9.99

Grilled Marinated Chicken on Toasted Pita Bread w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Peppers and Grilled Onions and Homemade Cheddar Cheese Sauce

Philly Shrimp

Philly Shrimp

$9.99

Fried Calabash Popcorn Shrimp on Toasted Pita Bread w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Peppers and Grilled Onions and Homemade Cheddar Cheese Sauce

Philly Steak

$13.99

Grilled Marinated Steak on Toasted Pita Bread w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Peppers and Grilled Onions and Homemade Cheddar Cheese Sauce

Shrimp Burger W/ Slaw

Shrimp Burger W/ Slaw

$9.99

Fried Calabash Popcorn Shrimp on a toasted bun topped with Coleslaw

Shrimp Sandwich w/ Lettuce tomato

$9.99

Veggie Sandwich

$5.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Grilled Onions and Grilled Peppers are Served on Choice of Grilled Pita Bread or Bun and Crispy Fries

Small Plates

Sandwich size portion but without the bread or condiments. Served with Rice Pilaf and Creamy Coleslaw.

Mahi sm plt

$13.99

Fresh Caught Mahi is Fried or Grilled and Served with Creamy Coleslaw and Rice Pilaf

Flounder sm plt

$11.99

Fresh Caught Flounder is Fried or Grilled and Served with Creamy Coleslaw and Rice Pilaf

Calabash Shrimp sm plt

$9.99

Fresh Caught Popcorn Shrimp are Fried or Grilled and Served with Creamy Coleslaw and Rice Pilaf

Jumbo Shrimp sm plt

$12.99

Fresh Caught Jumbo Shrimp are Fried or Grilled and Served with Creamy Coleslaw and Rice Pilaf

Beef tips sm plt

$13.99

Sirloin Steak is marinated in our lemon butter garlic sauce and grilled, served with Rice Pilaf and Creamy Coleslaw

Lamb sm plt

$11.99

Diced Gyro Lamb is served with Rice Pilaf and Creamy Coleslaw

Finger sm plt

$10.99

Fried Chicken Fingers served with Rice Pilaf an Creamy Coleslaw

Chicken Souvlaki sm plt

$10.99

Grilled Greek Style Lemon Chicken served with Rice pilaf and Creamy Cloeslaw

BBQ sm plt

$8.99

House made BBQ with Rice Pilaf and Creamy Coleslaw

Hamburger sm plt

$11.49

Burger Patty served with Rice Pilaf and Creamy Coleslaw

Entrees

8 oz BBQ Entree

8 oz BBQ Entree

$12.99

Hickory Smoked BBQ with Fresh Cut Fries and Coleslaw

8 oz Chicken Fingers

$16.99

8 oz of Hand Breaded Chicken Breast Tenderloins Served With Crispy Fries and Creamy Cole Slaw

8 OZ Chicken Souvlaki

$12.99

8 oz of Greek Style Lemon Chicken Breast Tenderloins Marinated, Grilled and Topped with Lemon Butter Garlic Sauce Served with Rice Pilaf and Vegetable Medley

Beef Tip Entree

$24.99

Top Sirloin Beef Tips are Marinated in our House made Lemon Butter Garlic Sauce are Grilled and Served with Rice Pilaf and Vegetable Medley

Calabash Shrimp Entree

Calabash Shrimp Entree

$16.99

Fried Calabash Popcorn Shrimp are Served w/ Crispy Fries and Creamy Coleslaw

Calabash Shrmp and Flo Entree

$18.99

Calabash Popcorn Shrimp and Flounder Filet are Fried and Served w/ Crispy Fries and Creamy Coleslaw

Flounder Entree

Flounder Entree

$19.99

Fried Founder Filets Served w/ Crispy Fries and Creamy Coleslaw

Jumbo Shrimp & Flounder

$20.99
Jumbo Shrimp Entree

Jumbo Shrimp Entree

$21.99

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp are Topped with Lemon Butter Garlic Sauce and served with Rice Pilaf and Vegetable Medley

Mahi Entree

Mahi Entree

$26.99

Fresh Caught Mahi, Grilled or Fried served with choice of 2 sides

Pangasius Entree

$17.99

Pork Chop Ribeye

$19.99

"Tender & Juicy" Grilled and Topped with Lemond Butter Garlic Sauce and served with Rice Pilaf and Vegetable Medley

Sirloin Steak

$24.99

Center Cut Sirloin is Grilled and Topped with Lemon Butter Garlic Sauce and Served with Rice Pilaf and Vegetable Medley

Side Items

Add $ Feta

$0.99

Coleslaw$

$1.99

Extra $lice Bread

$0.47

Extra Bun$

$0.94

Extra Chz $auce

$0.99

Extra Chz $lice

$0.47

Extra cracker$ (2 pks)

$0.25

Extra Pita Point$

$0.94

Fried Small Pickle

$3.99

Greek Beans (Fasolakia)

$2.99

Hushpuppy Side

$3.99

Rice Pilaf

$1.99

Side Bacon Chz Fry

$4.99

Side Fries

$2.99

Side Greek $alad

$6.99

Side Hou$e Salad

$5.99

Soft Drinks

Cup/Ice/Water

Bottle Water

$2.80

togo 1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.34

togo Sweet Tea

$2.34

togo Unsweet Tea

$2.34

togo Pepsi

$2.80

togo Diet Pepsi

$2.80

togo Twist Mist

$2.80

togo Mt Dew

$2.80

togoDr Pepper

$2.80

togo Pink Lemonade

$2.80

togo Shirley Temple

$2.80

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

$8.99

Chocolate Molten Lava Cake

$9.99

buy extra sauce$ (Copy)

Buy extra sauce$

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Fast Casual restaurant. Serves a variety or items Burgers to Gyros and Steaks to Seafood. Online ordering at the table, curbside pickup and delivery.

Website

Location

102 Jordan Blvd, Holden Beach, NC 28462

Directions

