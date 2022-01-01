Mermaids Island Grill 102 Jordan Blvd
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Fast Casual restaurant. Serves a variety or items Burgers to Gyros and Steaks to Seafood. Online ordering at the table, curbside pickup and delivery.
Location
102 Jordan Blvd, Holden Beach, NC 28462
Gallery
