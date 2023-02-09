Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mermaids & Cowboys 1251 Prospect Street

review star

No reviews yet

1251 Prospect Street

La Jolla, CA 92037

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Appetizers

Alejandro's Ceviche

$16.00

Short Rib Dumplings

$18.00

Crab Cake

$18.00

Grilled Oysters

$17.00

Salt Spring Mussels

$19.00Out of stock

Chef Specials

Mermaid

$110.00

Little Mermaid

$65.00

Tomahawk

$90.00

Desserts

Birthday Dessert

Buttercake

$12.00

Carrot Cake

$11.00

Crème Brulee

$10.00

Ice Cream

$9.00

Pot De Crème

$10.00

Entrees

Short Rib

$34.00

Statler Chicken

$29.00

Lamb Chops

$46.00

Scottish Salmon

$34.00

Branzino

$38.00

Pot of Seafood

$37.00Out of stock

Vegan Scallops

$26.00

Pork Chop

$34.00

Nibbles

Devils On Horseback

$8.00

Kennebec Chips

$7.00

Fried Chickpeas

$6.00

Pork Belly

$7.00

Rosemary Batard

$5.00

Pasta

Cavatelli

$26.00

Sunday Gravy

$24.00

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$18.00

Lobster Mac-n-Cheese

$29.00

Mac-n-Cheese

$18.00

Raw Bar

Bahia Falsa Half

$17.00

Bahia Falsa

$32.00

Nautilus half

$17.00

Nautilus

$32.00

Phantom Creek Half

$17.00

Phantom Creek

$32.00

Clams half

$12.00Out of stock

Clams

$24.00Out of stock

Wild Tiger Shrimp

$24.00

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Jade Half

$17.00

Jade Dozen

$32.00

Salads

Kale Ceaser

$14.00
The California

The California

$13.00

What a Wedge

$15.00

Sides

Smashed Fingers

$7.00

Kennebec Fries

$7.00

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Shisito Peppers

$9.00

Broccolini

$9.00

Soup

Clam Chowder

$12.00

The Grill

Pub Burger

$19.00

All in Burger

$26.00

Hangar 8oz

$33.00

Bavette 11oz

$29.00

Center Cut Filet 8oz

$59.00

NY Strip 14oz

$51.00

Boneless Rib Eye 16oz

$53.00

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti

$10.00

Kids Butter Noodle

$10.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Retail

Baseball hat

$15.00

T shirt

$20.00

Long sleeve

$25.00

Sweatshirt

$35.00

N/A Drinks

Sample Soda

$2.00

COCA COLA

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

GINGER ALE

$4.00

TONIC

$4.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

CRANBERRY

$4.00

ICED TEA

$4.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.00

SAN PELLEGRINO

$6.00

PINAPPLE

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

MILK

$5.00

GINGER BEER

$6.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

Voss Still Bottled Water

$6.00

APPLE JUICE

$4.00

TOMATO JUICE

$4.00

Coke refill

Diet Coke refill

Sprite refill

Club Soda

Arnold refill

Ginger ale refill

Iced Tea refill

Lemonade refill

Tonic refill

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffe

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

French Press Coffee

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Shirley Temple Re-fill

Mocktail

$8.00

Specialty Cocktail

72 & Sunny

$14.00

The Brad Pitt

$15.00

Coastal Breeze

$14.00

The Outlaw

$14.00

Scorched Earth

$13.00

Stetson

$14.00

The Trident

$13.00

$10 Cocktail

$10.00

$12 Cocktail

$12.00

White/Rose

Chalk Hill Chardonay

$46.00Out of stock

Cline Viognier

$44.00

Duckhorn Chardonnay

$61.00

Ferrari Carbon Sauvignon Blanc

$41.00

Justin Sauvignon Blanc

$55.00

Patz & Hall Chardonay

$91.00

Prunotto Moscato D

$48.00

Sanford Chardonnay

$98.00

Skyside Chardonnay

$60.00

Trimbach Pinot Blanc

$49.00

By. Ott Cotes de Provence

$69.00

Sabine Rose

$41.00Out of stock

Scalabrone Rosato

$64.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Red

Antigal Uno Malbec

$40.00Out of stock

Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon

$190.00

Belle Glos Las Alturas Pinot Noir

$99.00

Caymus-Suisun Red Blend

$85.00

Caymus-Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon

$180.00

Clos Pegase Merlot

$90.00

Col Solare Cabernet Sauvignon

$170.00

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon

$62.00

Educated Guess Cabernet Sauvignon

$75.00

Joseph Faiveley Piont Noir

$99.00

Justin Isoceles

$199.00

La Maia Lina Chianti

$43.00

Le Fervent Syrah

$69.00

Masciarelli Montepulciano D Abruzzo

$43.00Out of stock

Opus One Overture Red Blend

$289.00

Paraduxx Proprietary Red

$100.00

The Pundit Syrah

$68.00

Quest By Austin Hope

$65.00

Ramon Bilbao Rioja

$45.00

Resplendent Pinot Noir

$45.00

Rickshaw Pinot Noir

$40.00

Saldo Zinfandel

$85.00

Unshackled By Prisoner

$61.00

Champagne

G.H. Mumm

$159.00

Mezza di Mezzacorona

$42.00

Nicolas Feuillatte

$93.00

Piper Heidsieck

$140.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Mermaids & Cowboys marries ocean and land through the rich history of the Pearl Diving Mermaids of Japan and the historic Cattle Ranches of La Jolla. Come in and enjoy!

Location

1251 Prospect Street, La Jolla, CA 92037

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Shiku Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
1277 Prospect Street La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Deli-icious - La Jolla
orange star4.6 • 280
1237 Prospect St La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Brockton Villa Restaurant - La Jolla Cove
orange star4.2 • 2,859
1235 Coast Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Duke’s La Jolla
orange starNo Reviews
1216 Prospect Street La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Birdseye Rooftop Restaurant and Bar - 1110 Prospect st
orange starNo Reviews
1110 Prospect st La jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Jose's Courtroom
orange star4.3 • 1,198
1037 Prospect St La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in La Jolla

Brockton Villa Restaurant - La Jolla Cove
orange star4.2 • 2,859
1235 Coast Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Sugar and Scribe Bakery - Fine Foods
orange star4.5 • 1,833
7660 Fay Ave La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Isola Pizza Bar - 7734 Girard Ave
orange star4.7 • 1,826
7734 Girard Ave La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Catania
orange star4.8 • 1,368
7863 Girard Ave. La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Shore Rider
orange star4.5 • 1,367
2168 Avenida de la Playa La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
The Promiscuous Fork
orange star4.3 • 1,305
6984 La Jolla Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near La Jolla
Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
San Diego
review star
Avg 4.3 (812 restaurants)
Solana Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Cardiff By The Sea
review star
No reviews yet
Encinitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Poway
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston