Mero Mero 950 se indian st

review star

No reviews yet

950 se indian st

Stuart, FL 34997

Order Again

Chips & Dips

Guacamole Verde Dip

$14.00

Frijoles Dip

$9.00

Queso Fundido Dip

$13.00

House Salsa's Dip

$6.00

Salsa Verde Refill

$2.00

Salsa Roja Refill

$2.00

Other Tacos

El Pastor Pork Taco

$5.75

Ahi Taco

$5.75

Elote Taco

$4.75

Red Chili Pollo Taco

$4.75

Cauliflower & Camarones Taco

$5.75

Crispy Market Fish Taco

$5.25

Chorizo & Sweet Potato Taco

$5.25

Taco al Gringo

$4.75

Egg & Frites Taco

$4.75

Rice Bowls

$16.00

Enchiladas

Chicken & Green Chili Enchilada

$15.00

Barbacoa & Mole Enchilada

$16.00Out of stock

Oaxaca & Machego Cheese Enchilada

$13.00

Wood Fired Veggies

Chipotle Cauliflower

$7.00

Cumin Carrots

$6.00

Achiote Zucchini

$6.00

Street Bites

Quesadilla de Carne

$16.00

Tamal el Champion

$13.00

Tamal de Pato

$15.00

Octopus Tostada

$18.00

Mero Mero Street Corn

$7.00

Chicken Carnitas Nachos

$14.00

Birria Tacos

Birria Taco Plate

$16.00

Entrees

Pollo Ala Parrilla

$21.00

Wood Fire Local Market Fish

$28.00

Barbacoa

$24.00Out of stock

Pork Chop Ala Mexicana

$28.00

Camarones de Plancha

$21.00

Sides

No Side

Chorizo & Bacon Refried Pinto Beans

$6.00

Guajillo Black Beans

$6.00

Coriander Rice

$6.00

French Fries

$5.00

Rice & Beans

$6.00

Chilled & Raw

Ceviche

$17.00

Aquachile

$14.00

Smoked BBQ Beet & Orange Ensalada

$14.00Out of stock

Mero Mero Ensalada

$13.00

Heirloom Tomato & Avocado Ensalada

$13.00

Drunken Burrito

Drunken Burrito

$17.00Out of stock

Fajitas

Steak Fajita

$18.00

Achiote Chicken Fajita

$16.00

Lime Garlic Shrimp Fajita

$18.00

Desserts

Churros

$7.00

Choco Taco

$7.00

Tres Leches

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Kids Cheese Enchalada

$7.99

Kids Chicken Taco

$7.99

Kids Pork Taco

$7.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$7.99

Specials

Special Guacomole

Special Ceviche

Special Tapas

Special Empanada

Beer

BTL Bud LT

$5.00

BTL Coors LT

$5.00

BTL Corona

$5.75

BTL Corona LT

$5.75

BTL Heineken 00 N/A

$5.75

BTL Mich Ultra

$5.00

BTL Miller LT

$5.00

BTL Modelo Negro

$5.75

BTL Pacifico

$5.75

BTL Tecate

$14.75

BTL Yuengling

$5.00

BTL Topo Chico Strawberry

$5.75

CAN Walking Tree IPA

$7.00

Can White Marlin

$5.75

Can White Claw

$5.75

DFT Corona Premier

$6.00

DFT Dos Equis Amber

$6.00

DFT Dos Equis Lager

$6.00

DFT Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

DFT Miller Lite

$5.00

DFT Modelo Especial

$6.00

DFT Sailfish Tag & Release

$6.00

DFT Sweetwater Rotator

$6.00

Michelada

$7.00

Cocktails

Aperol Sprits

$12.00

Bahama Mama

$12.00

Baybreeze

$10.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Bloody Maria

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Dark and Stormy

$11.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Hot Tottie

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Long Island

$13.00

Long Island Top Shelf

$17.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$11.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Negroni

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Orange Crush

$10.00

Paloma

$11.00

Rum Runner

$12.00

Salty Dog

$10.00

Seabreeze

$10.00

Sex On The Beach

$10.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$15.00

White Russian

$10.00

Mocktail, See Server

$6.00

Cordials

Baileys

$12.00

Aperol

$10.00

Cantera Negra Cafe

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Borghetti

$10.00

St Germaine

$11.00

Campari

$10.00

Faretti

Gin

Hendricks

$12.00

Gray Whale

$9.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

Out of stock

Shots

B-52

$10.00

Baby Guinness

$10.00

Blonde Headed S**T

$9.00

Green Tea Shot

$9.00

Kamikaze

$9.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$9.00

Mind Eraser

$10.00

Pink Starburst

$9.00

Washington Apple

$10.00

White Gummy Bear

$9.00

White Tea Shot

$9.00

Specialty Cocktails & Margaritas

*Orangecello

$10.00

Watermelon Fresca

$12.00

Jalapeno Popper

$12.00

30/30

$12.00

Up In Smoke

$12.00

Bella

$12.00

Cafecito

$12.00

Horchata Para Adultos

$12.00Out of stock

Churro Old Fashion

$12.00

Smoked Paloma

$12.00

Sombrero

$12.00Out of stock

Michelada Verde

$7.00

Mero Mero Margarita

$10.00

Agua Fresca

$11.00

Avocado Margarita

$12.00

Coconut Margarita

$12.00

Wasabi Margarita

$12.00

Mango Cha-Moy Margarita

$12.00

Matcha Margarita

$12.00

Liquid Death Margarita

$12.00

Wonka Rita Margarita

$12.00

Elote Margarita

$12.00

Tequila

Adictivo

$10.00+

Campo Bravo

$8.00

Cantera Negra Blanco

$10.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$15.00+

Casa Nobles Blanco

$10.00

Casamigo Blanco

$12.00

Catrina la Brune Blanco

$10.00+

Cincoro Blanco

$15.00+

Clase Azul

$30.00+

Codigo Blanco

$12.00

Compoveda Blanco

$10.00+

Costa Blanco

$10.00

Danos Blanco

$10.00

Deleon Blanco

$10.00+

Dobel Diamante

$10.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$10.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Dulce Vida Blanco

$10.00

Dulce Vida Blanco 100

$10.00+

Herradura Blanco

$11.00

Hiatus Blanco

$10.00

Milagro Silver

$10.00

Milagro SR Blanco

$10.00+

One With Life Blanco

$10.00

Patron Blanco

$12.00

Salt Berry

$10.00

Salt Chocolate

$10.00

Salt Citrus

$10.00

tanteo blanco

$10.00

Tanteo Blanco

$10.00

tanteo chipotle

$10.00

tanteo habanero

$10.00

tanteo jalapeno

$10.00

Teralta Blanco

$12.00

Volcan Blanco

$12.00

Adictivo Double Reposado

$11.00+

Campo Bravo Repo

$8.00

Cantera Negra Repo

$11.00+

Casa Dragones Repo

$35.00+

Casa Noble Repo

$13.00

Casamigo Repo

$15.00

Catrina la Brune Repo

$10.00+

Cenote Repo

$10.00+

Cincoro Repo

$19.00+

Clase Azul Repo

$0.00+

Codigo Repo

$13.00

Compoveda Repo

$15.00+

Costa Repo

$10.00+

Danos Repo

$11.00+

Deleon Repo

$0.00+

Don Fulano Repo

$12.00+

Don Julio Repo

$13.00

Dulce Vida Repo

$11.00

Dulce Vida Repo 100

$11.00+

Herruadura Repo

$13.00

Hiatus Repo

$13.00

Milagro SR Repo

$12.00+

one with life reposado

$12.00

Patron Repo

$13.00

Teralta

$12.00

Volcan Repo

$13.00

1942

$19.42+

Adictivo Anjeo

$13.00+

Cantera Negra Anejo

$12.00+

Casa Dragones Anejo

$35.00+

Casa Noble Anejo

$10.00+

casamigo anejo

$18.00

Casamigo Anejo

$15.00+

Catrina la Brune Anejo

$10.00+

Cincoro Anejo

$25.00+

Cincoro Gold

Clase Azul Anejo

$80.00+

Costa Anejo

$13.00+

Danos Anejo

$12.00+

Deleon Anejo

$12.00+

Don Fulano Anejo

$15.00+

don julio anejo

$15.00

Dulce Vida Anejo

$13.00

Dulce Vida Anejo 100

$12.00+

Dulce Vida Lonestar 100

$14.00+

Hiatus Anejo

$14.00

Patron Anejo

$15.00

San Matias

$12.00+

Adictivo

$20.00+

Adictivo Black

$22.00+

Casa Noble Marques

$30.00+

Compoveda

$25.00+

Don Julio Ultima Reserva

$70.00+

Dulce Vida 5YR

$40.00+

Espolon Reserve

$12.00+

Herradura Legend

$25.00+

One With Life

$35.00+

Volcan

$14.00+

1800 Cristalino

$14.00+

Avion Cristalino

$35.00+

Centenario Cristalino

$20.00+

Dobel Cristalino

$35.00+

Don Julio 70 Anejo

$10.00+

Espolon Cristalion

$14.00+

Grand Coramino

$13.00+

Herradura Cristalion

$10.00+

Komos Cristalino

$20.00+

Tres Generation Cristalino

$10.00+

Volcan Cristalino

$15.00+

Clase Azul Mezcal

$65.00+

Casamigo Mezcal

$15.00+

Ilegal Mezcal

El Silencio Mezcal

Naro'ba Joven

$8.00

Naro'ba Espadin Anejo

$15.00+

Casa Dragones Joven

Quiereme Espadin

$12.00+

Quiereme Tobala

$15.00+

Quiereme Tepextate

$15.00+

Quiereme Cuishe

$15.00+

Del Maguey Crema

$8.00+

Del Maguey Vida

$8.00+

Del Maguey Muertes

$10.00+

Codigo Rosa

$13.00+

Compoveda Rosa

$25.00+

Komos Rosa

$20.00+

Vodka

Skyy

$8.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Kettle One

$12.00

Ketel Cucumber

Tito's

$10.00

Whiskey

Angel Envy

$14.00

Bulleit Boubon

$11.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Johnny Black

$12.00

Makers

$11.00

Old forester

$9.00

Piggy Back Bourbon

$10.00

Piggy Back Rye

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Wine

Lucien Albrecht Rose

$12.00

Notorious Pink Rose

$10.00

Tenuta Polvaro PG

$10.00

Santa Margherita PG

$15.00

13 Degrees Celsius SB

$9.00

Rapaura Springs SB

$12.00

Casa Jipi SB

$17.00

Chloe Chard

$9.00

BR Cohn Chard

$12.00

Hahn PN

$10.00

Decoy PN

$16.00

Numanthia Tempranillo

$12.00

Pionero Blend

$17.00

Bodega Malbec

$12.00

Cartlidge & Browne Cab

$9.00

Daou Cab

$14.00

CORKAGE FEE

$25.00

BTL Lucien Albrecht

$45.00

SPLIT Candoni Prosecco

$12.00

SPLIT Chandon Sparkling

$18.00

BTL 13 Degrees Celsius SB

$30.00

BTL BR Cohen Chard

$40.00

BTL Casa Jipi SB

$60.00

BTL Chloe Chard

$30.00

BTL Flowers Chard

$65.00

BTL Notorious Pink Rose

$35.00

BTL Rapaura Springs SB

$40.00

BTL Santa Margherita PG

$50.00

BTL Tenuta Polvaro PG

$35.00

CORKAGE FEE

$25.00

BTL Bodega Malbec

$40.00

BTL Cartlidge & Browne Cab

$30.00

BTL Caymus Cabernet

$125.00

BTL Dao Cab

$50.00

BTL Decoy PN

$60.00

BTL Hahn PN

$35.00

BTL Pionero

$60.00

BTL Prisoner

$75.00

BTL Silver Oak Cabernet

$120.00

BTL Termes

$40.00

CORKAGE FEE

$25.00

Mocktails

Fruto

$7.00

No_Chata

$8.00

No Garita

$7.00

Nochilada

$7.00

Noloma

$7.00

The Virgin Mary

$7.00

NA Bev

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

BTL Mexican Coke

$5.00

Club Soda

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Squirt

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Topo Chico Sparkling

$5.00Out of stock

Topo Chico Still

$5.00Out of stock

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

Retail

Cotton Tees

$20.00

Embroidered Sweatshirts

$45.00

Hats

$30.00

MLM Pint

$10.00

Performance Long Sleeve

$40.00

Performance Tees

$40.00

Ponytail Hat - Magnet

$50.00

Tumblers

$35.00

Deposit

$500.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

950 se indian st, Stuart, FL 34997

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

