The Silver Jug Café
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Quaint little cafe tucked in the back of Merrifield Garden Center, which offers breakfast and lunch fare as well as local beers and wines.
Location
6895 Wellington Road, Manassas, VA 20109
