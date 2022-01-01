Merriman's Honolulu
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
A pioneer of the “Farm to Table” movement in Hawaii, Peter Merriman brings his Hawaii Regional Cuisine to Ward Village near Kaka'ako on Oahu. Reflecting Peter’s personal style, the restaurant combines the feel of a neighborhood bistro with hints of old Hawaii. Lively, urbane, and whimsical, Merriman’s Honolulu is not just for special occasions. It’s an every day place for those who appreciate great food & warm, friendly service! Now offering Online Take Out to enjoy at home or on the beach!
1108 Auahi Street #170, Honolulu, HI 96814
