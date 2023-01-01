Restaurant header imageView gallery

Merritt's Food Truck 1009 S Columbia Street

review star

No reviews yet

1009 S Columbia Street

Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Drinks

Water

$3.00

Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The same Merritts just Mobile!

Location

1009 S Columbia Street, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Merritt's Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1009 South Columbia Street Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Coronato
orange starNo Reviews
101 Two Hills Drive Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Franklin Motors
orange starNo Reviews
601 West Franklin Street Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
Lantern
orange star4.4 • 895
423 W Franklin St Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
Al's Burger Shack 001 - 516 W Franklin St
orange starNo Reviews
516 W Franklin St Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
Perennial - 401 W. Franklin St
orange starNo Reviews
401 W. Franklin St Chapel Hil, NC 27516
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chapel Hill

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Chapel Hill
orange star4.6 • 4,316
1490 Fordham Blvd Chapel Hill, NC 27517
View restaurantnext
Spicy 9 Sushi
orange star4.4 • 2,705
140 W Franklin St Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
MinGa Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 2,444
1404 e franklin st Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
orange star4.3 • 2,418
100 E Franklin St Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Lucha Tigre
orange star4.6 • 1,417
746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Chapel Hill
orange star4.7 • 1,000
1800 E Franklin St #22 Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chapel Hill
Carrboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Pittsboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (88 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (88 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston