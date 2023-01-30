Restaurant header imageView gallery

Merroir

784 Locklies Creek rd

Topping, VA 23169

Raw Bar

Tray Of Oysters

Ceviche

$15.00

scallops, shrimp, avocado, lime, cilantro, tomato, onion, tortilla chips

Starter

Tomato Salad

$11.00

cherry tomato, mozz, spring mix, basil dressing

Green Salad

$10.00

spring mix, apple, cucumber, red onion, parm, balsamic vinaigrette

Beet Salad

$11.00
Red Pepper Crab Soup

$10.00

roasted red peppers, lump crab

Oyster Chowder

$12.00

Plates

Parker House Rolls

$8.00

4 rolls, roasted pepper spread

Steamed Clams

$16.00

white wine, garlic herb butter broth

Daily Catch

$28.00

fresh daily catch, seasonal vegetable

Burger

$13.00

beef, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, chips

Po Boy

$15.00

fried oysters, slaw, pickle, chip

Roasted Oysters

$16.00+

angels on horseback or chipotle bbq butter

Scallops

$29.00

smoked corn, cotija cheese, paprika, cilantro lemon sauce

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$16.00+

Carolina shrimp, vegetables, j.o. spice

Mahi Sandwich

$16.00

hoision mayo, pickled daikon, carrot, cucumber, chips

Crab Cake

$26.00
Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

slaw, sriracha crema, tortilla chips

Stuffin Muffin

$8.00

oyster stuffing, bacon & peppercorn cream sauce

BLT

$16.00
Fried Oyster Basket

$24.00
Side

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$8.00
Key Lime Pie

$8.00
Panna Cotta

$8.00
Apple Pie

$8.00

Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

$2.50
Sprite

$2.50
Root Beer

$3.50
Mexicane Cola

$3.50
Tea

$2.50
Lemonade

$3.00
Bottled Water

$2.00
Perrier

$5.00
Coffee

$2.50

Bubbles

Cielo Prosecco

$38.00
Mas Fi Cava Brut Rose

$34.00
Champagne Gruet Brut

$44.00
Veuve Clicquot

$95.00

White

Karl Josef Riesling

$34.00
La Crema Chardonnay

$42.00

Crane Lake Pinot Grigio

$32.00
Eola Pinot Gris

$38.00
Landhaus Gruner Veltliner

$42.00
Cave De Pomerols Picpoul

$34.00
Villa Maria Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00+
Xarmant Txakolina

$11.00+
Barboursville Chardonnay

$42.00
Rombauer Chardonnay

$85.00
Fontinelle White Bordeaux

$38.00
Vina Cartin Albarino

$38.00
Le Fils Muscadet

$38.00

Rose

Borsao Rose

$34.00
Riviera Bistro Rose

$34.00

Red

Haven Court Pinot Noir

$38.00
Elouan Pinot Noir

$11.00+
Murphy Goode Red Blend

$9.00+
Catena Malbec

$10.00+
Dark Harvest Cabernet

$10.00+
Chateau De Marjolet Cotes Du Rhone

$36.00

BOTTLE & CAN BEER

Sea Quench

$6.00
Michelob Ultra

$5.00
Miller Lite

$4.00
Bud Light

$5.00
Pacifico

$5.00
PBR

$3.75
Hopsecutioner Ipa

$6.00
Smuttynose Porter

$6.50
Sculpin Ipa

$6.00
Heineken 0.0

$4.00

Retail Raw Bar

Un-shucked Rapps

$1.50
Olde Salt Oysters

$1.50
Clams

$1.25
Grill Package

$75.00

50 rappahannock oysters, BBQ butter, bottle of cocktail sauce, bottle of hot sauce

Barcat Shucks Pint

$25.00
Barcat Shucks Quart

$50.00

Retail Sauces

Hot Sauce Bottle

$8.00
Cocktail Sauce Bottle

$8.00
Remoulade Jar

$10.00

Mignonette Bottle

$8.00
Bbq Butter

$12.00
Sauce Gift Package

$30.00

4 bottles (cocktail sauce, remoulade, hot sauce, mignonette)

Retail Food

Pt. Red Pepper Soup

$20.00

Pt. Oyster Chowder

$24.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
This is where it all started – on the banks of the Rappahannock River overlooking where we grow our oysters. We like to call Merroir a "tasting room," just so people know to expect something different. Everything is either served raw or cooked on an outdoor grill, small-plate-style, and beautifully paired with craft brews and world-famous wines. Each menu item is singularly-focused, seasonal, and ever-changing, so there's always a surprise in store.

784 Locklies Creek rd, Topping, VA 23169

