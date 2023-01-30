Merroir 784 Locklies Creek rd

Restaurant info

This is where it all started – on the banks of the Rappahannock River overlooking where we grow our oysters. We like to call Merroir a “tasting room,” just so people know to expect something different. Everything is either served raw or cooked on an outdoor grill, small-plate-style, and beautifully paired with craft brews and world-famous wines. Each menu item is singularly-focused, seasonal, and ever-changing, so there’s always a surprise in store.

Website