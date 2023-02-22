  • Home
Mersea Restaurant 699 Avenue of the Palms, Treasure Island, San Francisco 94130

2,336 Reviews

$$

699 Avenue of the Palms

San Francisco, CA 94130

FOOD

MAIN FOOD ORDER

Parke's Chowder+bread

$12.99

Haddock, Bacon, Potato. Contains Dairy

TASTING: Chowder

$3.99

Double-Stacked Cheeseburger

$13.99

House ground aged-beef, cheddar cheese, pickels, sauce, iceberg on brioche bread

Kids Single Burger

$6.99

Beyond Burger

$12.99

Vegan, Plant Based Burger, caramelized onion, cheddar cheese, chipotle crema

Crispy Tacos

$12.99

Corn Tortilla, cilantro coleslaw, griddled corn tortilla, chipotle cream, salsa

Single Crispy Taco

$6.99

Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Fish & Chips

$14.99

Fresh Haddock Fish, yeasted beer batter, curried tartar sauce

French Fries

$3.99+

Half Caesar Salad

$6.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$11.99

Housemade Caesar Dressing, Brioche Croutons. Contains Anchovies

Small Salad

$3.99

Extra Fried Haddock

$9.99

Side Avocado

$3.99

Side Bread

$2.50

Side Bacon

$2.99

Side Chicken

$3.99

Extra Fish

$8.99

Side Slaw

$3.99

Cake Fee

$20.00

Coco's Food

$1.99

Employee Meal

$10.99

Manager Meal

$10.99

Mini Pizza-band

$10.00

DAILY SPECIALS

Almond Croissant

$7.99

Goat Cheese Dip

$10.99

Mushroom Arugula Salad

$13.99

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$10.99Out of stock

Black Bean Gratin

$13.99Out of stock

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.99

Sweet Onion Dip

$10.99Out of stock

Panna Cotta

$9.99Out of stock

Lemon Pound Cake Sundae

$9.99Out of stock

SF Week Soup\ Fish

$30.00Out of stock

SF Week Fish

$21.99Out of stock

DESSERTS

Brownie A La Mode

$7.99Out of stock

Chocolate Brownie

$5.99Out of stock

Espresso Twist

$7.99

Swirl Soft Serve Ice Cream, Esspresso Shot (Regular or Decaf)

FLOAT: Jameson

$12.99

FLOAT: Orange

$6.99

FLOAT: Pepsi

$6.99

FLOAT: Root Beer

$6.99

FLOAT: Sierra Mist

$6.99

Giant Ranger Cookie

$5.99

Cook to Order - ALLOW 12-15mins

Rice Krispy Treat

$4.99

Soft Serve Ice Cream

$6.99

Double 8 Dairly Ice Cream

Twisted ESPRESSO (Choice Liquor)

$12.99

BAR MENU

Parke's Fish Chowder

$8.99

Fresh Haddock Fish, Baco, Potato, Parsley

FRESH POPCORN

$7.99

Soft Serve Ice Cream

$6.99

Double 8 Dairly Ice Cream

DRINKS

COCKTAILS

Aged Old Fashion

$15.99

Apertivo Spritz

$12.99+

Mersea Bloody Mary

$13.99+

Bloody Maria

$14.00

Boss Lemonade

$13.99

CG 75

$14.99

Elderflower Spritz

$12.99+

Frozen Irishman

$12.99

Honey Bear

$12.99

Hot Toddy

$12.99

ARGONAUT California Brandy, Angostura, lemon

Lavender Collins

$12.99

Mango Margarita

$11.99Out of stock

Maple Old Fashion

$10.99

M3 (MeeSun's Mersea Mule)

$12.99

Ciroc Coconut Vodka, pineapple, ginger beer

Mimosa

$9.99+

Old Cuban

$13.99

DIPLOMATICO Rum, lime, prosecco, mint

Piña Colada Slushy

$12.99

Island Rum Punch

$13.99+

Rum, orange, pineapple, lime, grenadine

Santarita

$14.99

Sia Meet Amaro

$12.99

Stargarita

$12.99Out of stock

Valentine's Mimosa

$12.99

Event Cocktail

$15.00

Bucket Of Kettle (4)

$23.99

Not My Circus

$13.00

Barrel-Aged Old Fashioned

$17.99

Gold Fashioned

$12.99

Gold Rush

$12.99

Golden Mule

$12.99

Golden Toddy

$12.99

Red And Gold Sour

$12.99

PH Seaside G&T

$11.99

PH Bouquet G&T

$11.99

PH Citrus G&T

$11.99

PH Umami G&T

$11.99

Pacific 75

$14.99

Cosmopolitan

$12.99

Dark N Stormy

$10.99

Espresso Martini

$14.99

Irish Coffee

$12.99

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.99

Manhattan

$11.99

Margarita

$12.00+

Michelada

$9.99

Mojito

$12.99+

Moscow Mule

$11.99

Negroni

$11.99

Old Fashioned

$11.99

Bourbon, Angostura, raw sugar

Screwdriver

$10.99

LIQUOR

CIROC Coconut

$10.99

GREY GOOSE

$11.00

GREY GOOSE Peach

$9.99

GREY GOOSE Watermelon

$9.99

KETEL ONE

$11.00

Ketel Cucumber

$9.99

Ketel Grapefruit

$9.99

Ketel Peach

$9.99

Spa Girl Cucumber

$5.99

Spa Girl Pear

$5.99

TITOS

$11.00

WELL Vodka

$5.99

BEEFEATER

$9.00

BOMBAY

$11.00

COMMON GROUND

$11.00

Pacific House BOUQUET

$9.99

Pacific House CITRUS

$9.99

Pacific House SEASIDE

$9.99

Pacific House UMAMI

$9.99

TANQUERAY

$11.00

WELL GIN

$8.00

BACARDI Coconut

$9.99

BACARDI Superior

$8.99

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$8.99

DIPLOMATICO Mantuano

$11.99

DIPLOMATICO Reserva

$12.99

Don Q Gold

$7.99Out of stock

DON Q 151

$7.99

Well Rum

$9.99

ZACAPA 23

$12.99

Bulleit 10

$12.00Out of stock

BULLEIT Bourbon

$10.00

BULLEIT Rye

$10.00

CROWN ROYAL

$10.99

Dalmore 12

$24.00

Dewars 12yrs Scotch

$14.00

Dickel 8 Bourbon

$9.99

Evan Williams

$9.99

GOLDBAR Gold BTL

$65.00

GOLDBAR Black BTL

$65.00

GOLDBAR Rickhouse BTL

$75.00

GOLDBAR Black GL

$12.00

GOLDBAR Gold GL

$12.00

GOLDBAR Rickhouse GL

$13.99

GOLDBAR FLIGHT

$19.99

GOLDBAR Mini

$15.99

Jack Daniels Honey

$10.99

Jack Daniels Bonded

$13.00

Jack Daniels Rye

$10.00

Jack Daniels Whiskey

$10.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$10.00

JW Johnny Walker - Black Label - Scotch

$14.00

Pendleton RYE

$13.00

Roe & Co

$10.99

Sia Blended Scotch

$12.99

Teeling Irish Whiskey

$10.00

Whistle Pig - Piggy Back RYE

$10.00

ASTRAL Blanco

$11.99

Casamigos Añejo

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Cazadores Blanco

$10.00

Cazadores Reposado

$11.00

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio Primavera

$19.99

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

EL JIMADOR

$9.99

Fortaleza Blanco

$12.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$13.00

PATRON SILVER

$11.00

Union Mezcal

$12.00

Union Mezcal Viejo

$14.00

WELL Tequila

$8.99

Argonaut Brandy

$12.00

Argonaut Brandy TODDY

$14.99Out of stock

BAILEYS

$9.99

CAMPARI

$9.99

FERNET

$6.99

Grand Marnier

$11.99

HENNESSY

$12.00

KAHLUA

$8.99

Montenegro

$8.99

MR.BLACK

$9.99

PIMMS

$9.99

Sambuca

$8.99

St. Remy XO

$13.00

CANNED COCKTAILS

BUCKET SPECIAL

$23.99

HIGH NOON

$4.99

KETEL ONE CUCUMBER

$4.99

KETEL ONE GRAPEFRUIT

$4.99

KETEL ONE PEACH

$4.99

TANQ G&T

$4.99

TANQ ORANGE

$4.99

TANQ RANGPUR

$4.99

BEER

Bare Bottle

$5.99

Anchor Steam

Death & Taxes

Drake Hefeweizen

Lagunitas IPA

Out of stock

Trumer Pilsner

Woods Pale Ale

Out of stock

TI Fam Pint

$5.00

TI Fam Pitcher

$25.00

ALMANAC HAZY

$8.99

ALMANAC KOLSCH

$8.99

BECKS

$7.00

Beer Can Special

$4.99

CORONA

$6.00

Golden State Cider

$7.99

MODELO

$5.00

Trumer Can

$6.00

Trumer Pils 19.2oz

$8.99Out of stock

WINE

Coste Brulade

Domain Val d'Astier

Out of stock

La Jeanne

Pigne

Rock Angel

Out of stock

Vignoble d'Azur

Whispering Angel - MAGNUM

$134.00+

Balleto Gewürztraminer - Russian River Valley

JLohr REISLING - Arroyo Seco, Monterey

La Niebla Chardonnay - Uco, Mendoza-Argentina

JLohr Chardonnay - Arroyo Seco, Monterey

JLohr Sauv Blanc - Arroyo Seco, Monterey

Whitehaven Sauv Blanc - New Zealand

Altos Malbec

CAB: Paso Robles JLohr

CAB: Napa JLohr Bottle

$95.99

Pinot Noir: Poppy

Syrah: JLohr

Out of stock

ZIN: Balleto

PROSECCO

Veuve Cliquot BTL

$94.99

Rosé Flight

$20.00

Mersea Flight

$25.00

ALTOS MALBEC BTG

$10.99

BALLETTO ZINFANDEL BTG

$14.99

CAB CAROL'S BTG

$20.00

CAB PASO ROBLES BTG

$12.00

J LOHR SYRAH BTG

$12.00

POPPY PINOT NOIR BTG

$9.99

BALLETTO GEWÜRZTRAMINER BTG

$10.99

J LOHR CHARDONNAY BTG

$9.99

LA NIEBLA CHARDONNAY BTG

$12.99

COSTE BRULADE BTG

$10.00

PIGNÉ BTG

$9.00

ROCK ANGEL BTG

$10.00

VIGNOBLE D'AZUR BTG

$11.00

VAL D'ASTIER BTG

$14.00

Corkage

$20.00

SANTA MARINA PROSECCO CARAFE

$15.99

WHITEHAVEN SAUV BLANC CARAFE

$16.99

J LOHR CHARDONNAY CARAFE

$17.99

LA NIEBLA CHARDONNAY CARAFE

$25.99

BALLETTO GEWÜRZTRAMINER CARAFE

$24.99

CAB PASO ROBLES CARAFE

$22.00

CAB CAROL'S VINEYARD CARAFE

$43.00

J LOHR SYRAH CARAFE

$24.00

POPPY PINOT NOIR CARAFE

$19.99

BALLETTO ZINFANDEL CARAFE

$28.99

PIGNÉ CARAFE

$16.00

ROCK ANGEL CARAFE

$20.00

COSTE BRULADE CARAFE

$20.00

VAL D'ASTIER CARAFE

$28.00

VIGNOBLE D'AZUR CARAFE

$22.00

FOUNTAIN DRINK

Diet Pepsi

$3.99

Dr Pepper

$3.99

Orange Crush

$3.99

Pepsi

$3.99

Root Beer

$3.99

Sierra Mist

$3.99

Non-Alcoholic BEVERAGES

Aqua Panna

$3.99

Arnold Palmer

$4.99+

Club Soda

Cold Brew Coffee Jeremiah's Pick

$3.99Out of stock

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Espresso

$2.99

Ginger Beer - Cock&Bull

$4.99

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Hot Coffee - Jeremiah's Pick

$3.99

Hot Tea

$3.99

Hot Water

Iced Tea

$4.00+

Izze Pomegranate

$3.99

Lauretana Water 750 ml

$8.99

Lemonade - House Organic

$3.99+

Lev's Strawberry Mint

$4.99

Liquified Juicery--Green Alkalizer

$13.99

Liquified Juicery--Lush Greens

$13.99

Luiquified Juicery-- Sunset Immunity

$13.99

Liquified Juicery--Sweet Beet

$13.99

Milk

$3.99

N/A Cocktail

$3.99

Nixie Lime

$3.99

Orange Juice

$3.99

Pineapple Juice

$3.99

San Pellegrino Orange

$4.99

Shirley Temple

$4.25

Synergy

$9.00

Tonic Water

$3.99

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Virgin Mojito

$6.00

Virgin Punch

$6.00

Virgin Santarita

$5.99

MERCHANDISE

Mersea SHIRTS & HOODIES

Mersea Shirt MINT GREEN-WOMEN'S V-NECK

$20.99

Mersea Shirt SMALL

$24.99

Mersea Shirt MEDIUM

$24.99

Mersea Shirt LARGE

$24.99

Mersea Shirt XLARGE

$24.99

Mersea Shirt XXLarge

$24.99

Mersea Cards

$20.00

Mersea Blanket

$25.00

Mersea Deluxe Mask-Small

$24.99

Mersea Deluxe Mask-Med

$24.99

Mersea Deluxe Mask-Large

$24.99

Mersea Black Mask

$15.00

Hoodies - SMALL

$59.99Out of stock

Hoodies - MEDIUM

$59.99

Hoodies - LARGE

$59.99

Hoodies - X-Large

$59.99Out of stock

Hoodies - XX-Large

$59.99

Hoodies - XXX-Large

$59.99

Deluxe Mask

Mersea Mask

$19.99+

GOLD BAR MERCH

Gold Bar BTL

$65.00

Gold Bar Black BTL

$65.00

Rickhouse BTL

$75.00

Gold Bar Mini

$15.99

GoldBar FLASK

$19.99

GoldBar T-Shirt

$19.99

Pacific House BTL

$71.00

4OCEAN

Blue Shark

$19.99Out of stock

Coral

$19.99Out of stock

Dolphin

$19.99Out of stock

Dwarf Sperm

$19.99

Sea Turtle

$19.99Out of stock

Whale Shark

$19.99Out of stock

4Ocean BLUE

$19.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come for the View and Stay for the Food! Comfort Casual Food, with the most SPECTACULAR view of SF Skyline!

Website

Location

699 Avenue of the Palms, San Francisco, CA 94130

Directions

