Cooked Protein

Tri Tip / lb

$25.00

Deep Pit Beef / lb

$17.89

Deep Pit Chicken / lb

$13.49

Deep Pit Pork / lb

$18.49

Spare Ribs / Rack

$24.89

Spare Rib 1/2 Rack

$12.89

1/2 BBQ Chicken

$11.89

Sausage Cooked / lb

$15.00

Meal

Tri Tip Dinner

$18.49

Deep Pit Beef Dinner

$17.69

Deep Pit Chicken Dinner

$16.89

Deep Pit Pork Dinner

$17.89

Spare Rib Dinner

$18.98

Grilled Chicken Dinner (Thigh Meat)

$17.00

1/2 BBQ Chicken Dinner

$15.29

Sandwich

Merv Burger

$18.00

Tri Tip Sandwich

$14.00

Deep Pit Sandwich

$13.00

Sausage Sandwich

$13.00

Turkey Sandwich

$11.00

Pastrami Sandwich

$13.00

Extreame Club Sub

$14.00

Italian Cowboy Tri Tip/Turkey

$14.00

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Pickled Tongue

$14.00

Screaming Italian

$15.00

Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Smoked Chicken Breast

$14.00

Muffuletta

$15.00

Vegetarian

$9.99

Side

Italian Pasta Salad lb.

$7.00

Italian Pasta Salad side 4oz

$2.50

Potato Salad lb.

$7.00

Potato Salad side 4oz

$2.50

Garden Salad Side

$3.00

Garden Salad 1/2 pan

$14.00

Garden Salad full pan

$25.00

Cole Slaw lb.

$4.00

Cole Slaw side 4oz

$1.75

Mac Salad lb.

$7.00

Mac Salad side 4oz

Broccoli Salad lb.

$6.00

Broccoli Salad Side 4oz

$2.75

Cajun Potato Salad

$7.00

Stuffing Southern Sage

$6.00

California Cheese Spread lb.

$9.00

Chili Beans lb.

$7.49

Salsa (meat) lb.

$6.69

Green Beans & Bacon lb.

$6.69

Las Vegas Potatoes lb.

$6.69

Garlic Red Potatoes lb.

$6.89

Olive Salad

$7.49

pickled Tongue

$15.69

Chips Mrs Vickie's

$1.75

Sauce

BBQ

$9.00

Olive Salad/Tapenade

$8.00

Blue Cheese lb.

$9.00

VooDoo Pasta Sauce

$9.00

Cesars Dressing

$8.00

Ranch lb.

$7.00

Salsa Meat

$7.00

Salsa Spicy

$8.00

Rumalad

$10.00

Saracha Mayo

$7.00

Deli Mustard

$4.00

Cocktail Sauce

$6.00

Ham Glaze

$6.00

Horse Radish Creamy

$5.00

Horse Radish HOT

$6.00

Mojo Marinade

$8.00

Secret Sauce

$8.00

Etouffee Sauce

$7.50

Seasoning

Season All

$10.99

Blackening

$12.99

Cajun All

$10.99

Red Label

$12.99

Green Label

$12.99

Rib Seasoning

$10.99

Taco

$11.99

Finish Seasoning

$11.00

Deli Meat

Ham Mortadella

$12.29

Ham PIt

$7.29

Ham Prosciutto

Pastrami

$16.99

Salami Columbus

$11.89

Salami Genoa

$11.89

Salami Gallo

$11.89

Tri Tip Deli Slice

$25.00

Turkey Breast

$11.69

Pickled Tongue

$24.00

Tuna Salad

$8.99

Chicken Deli Sliced

$11.69

Beef

Back Ribs

Beef K-Bobs

$12.69

Boneless Brisket

$9.89

Chuck Roast Boneless

$8.99

Chuck Eye

$11.29

Corned Beef

Cube Steak

Deep Pit, Beef

$11.29

Fajitas Beef

$15.99

Flat Iron Steak

Fillet Mignon

$26.99

Fillett Roast

$25.99

Ground Chuck

$8.99

Ground Round

$8.89

New York Steak Choice

$19.89

New York Steak Prime

Pin Wheels

$19.99

Porterhouse

$26.69

Prime Rib BONE INN

Prime Rib Boneless

$26.99

Rib Eye (steaks)

$28.99

Round Roast

$8.99

Round Steak

$10.69

Short Ribs

Skirt Steak

$22.99

T-Bone

$22.99

Teriyaki Beef Sticks

$9.49

Top Sirloin Roast

$15.99

Top Sirloin Steak

$16.99

Tri Tip-Trimmed

$14.49

Tri tip-Seasoned

$15.49

Tri tip-Marinated

$15.89

Tri Tip-Peeled

$18.89

Skirt Steak Pin Wheels

$22.99

Chicken

Chicken, Breast Boneless

$4.29

Chicken Breasts Marinated

$6.99

Chicken Breast Stuffed

$8.99

Chicken, Boneless Thigh

Chicken Boneless Stuffed

$8.99

Chicken Breast Skin On

$12.99

Chicken Deep Pit

$9.99

Chicken Fajitas

$7.99

Chicken, Legs

Chicken, Whole Fryer

Boneless Chicken

$6.99

Chicken Breast Seasoned 6pack

$5.99

Pork

PORK

Bacon

$8.99

Butt

$5.99

Center Chops

$8.89

Chops Boneless

$8.99

Stuffed Chops, H/B

$8.69

Stuffed Chops

$8.99

Ribs Country Style

$7.89

Deep Pit, Pork, cooked

$18.49

Loin

$6.99

Loin End

$5.99

Ribs, 3 Down

$6.49

Ribs, Baby Back

$8.99

Deep Pit Pork Uncooked

$9.99

Cooked Ribs

Tri Tip

S.M. Tri-Tip

Loin Roast Boneless

Tenderloin

Cruz Pit Ham

Ham Smk Hs Bnls

DELI SANDWICHES

Tri Tip Hot

Tri Tip Cold

Pork Misc.

Sea Food Misc.

Sausage

Andouille Pork

$11.00

Basque Pork

$9.49

Beer Pork

$10.00

White Brat Pork

$10.00

Cajun Hot Link Pork

$10.00

Chicken Andouille

$9.49

Chicken White Brat

$9.49

Chicken French Apple

$10.00

Chicken Jalapeno

$10.00

Chicken Spinach & Parmesan

$10.49

Chicken Roman

$9.49

Chicken Sun-dried Tomatoes & Basil

$11.00

French Apple Pork

$11.00

Garlic Wine Pork

$10.49

German Pork

$9.49

Mild Italian Pork

$10.00

Jalapeno Pork

$11.00

Jalapeno & Cheese

$11.49

Maple Breakfast Pork

$10.49

Polish

$10.00

Sun-dried Tomato, Basil & Garlic

$11.00

Hot German Pork

$10.00

Breakfast Sage Sausage

$9.99

Desert

Cookies

$5.00

Raspberry Cheese cake

$7.00

Creme Brule

$7.00

Texas Chocolate Sheet Cake

$7.00

Salad

Tri Tip Salad

$10.99

Chcken Salad

$9.99

Special.

Seasoned Steak Special $30

$30.00

Drinks Menu

Soda

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Bottled water

$2.00

Evian Water

$6.50

Vitamin Water

$3.50

Arizona Tea

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.75

Perrier

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Mt Dew

$2.75

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.75

Sprite

$2.50

Monster

$4.25

SunKist

$2.75