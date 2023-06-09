Restaurant header imageView gallery

Merzbacher's of Germantown

$$

4530 Germantown Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19144

Earth to Pizza (FRIDAY AND SATURDAY ONLY)

Pizza (FRIDAY AND SATURDAY ONLY)

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Crusty and airy dough, jersey tomatoes, fresh mozz, shredded provolone and grated parm, Plus a healthy drizzle of olive oil.

Garlicky Greens
$14.00

Garlicky Greens

$14.00

Crusty and airy dough, Jersey Fresh tomatoes, tender kale marinated in Calabrian chili oil, fresh mozz, grated parm. And a healthy drizzle of olive oil.

Tomato Pie with Herbs n' Oil
$10.00

Tomato Pie with Herbs n' Oil

$10.00

Jammy tomatoes, topped with fresh herbs and olive oil.

Cheese Flight Pizza
$15.00

Cheese Flight Pizza

$15.00

Sauce: Jersey Tomotoes Cheese: Doe Run Seven Sisters, Boxcarr Campo, Point Reyes Bay Blue, Boxcarr Cottonbell Finished with: Marieke Gouda and Olive oil.

Bread Shop

Philly Muffins

Original Philly Muffin
$4.00

Original Philly Muffin

$4.00

The original Philly Muffin, a square-ish English Muffin made with freshly milled cornmeal. Because we’re not one to cut corners. They’re delicious.

Everything Muffin
$4.00

Everything Muffin

$4.00
Cinnamon Raisin
$4.00

Cinnamon Raisin

$4.00
Wheat Muffin
$4.00

Wheat Muffin

$4.00

Sliced Breads

Wheat Three Penny Loaf
$4.00

Wheat Three Penny Loaf

$4.00

Wholesome loaf much like the one Ben Franklin tried to buy upon arriving in Philly. Now available.

White Three Penny Loaf
$4.00

White Three Penny Loaf

$4.00

Wholesome loaf much like the one Ben Franklin tried to buy upon arriving in Philly. Now available.

Rye Three Penny Loaf
$4.00

Rye Three Penny Loaf

$4.00

Wholesome loaf much like the one Ben Franklin tried to buy upon arriving in Philly. Now available.

Maltygrain

Maltygrain

$5.00

Made with soaked beer malts from local breweries and roasted oats from PA farms. Not to worry, the only ones getting toasted here are the seeds -flax, sunflower, and sesame to be exact.

French Toast Loaf
$5.00

French Toast Loaf

$5.00

Our bakers made this dough for themselves as a weekend treat. But the cinnamon sugar swirls were too beautiful to keep hidden. Bon appetit!

Other

Sweet Potato Buns
$3.00

Sweet Potato Buns

$3.00

Introducing the Sweet Potato Bun. A modern spin on the potato bun, made with slow-roasted, syrupy, sweet potatoes. Sweet.

Focaccia

Focaccia

$5.00

Bread and olive oil -an old world delight for new world people. Mangia, mangia!

Gold Roll

Gold Roll

$2.00

Our founder was a miner for a loaf of gold. And he found it here -a sandwich friendly baguette tinged with golden, toasted cornmeal from Castle Valley Mill.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Merzbacher's of Germantown is an old-school bread bakery with a new-school approach. Our first creation, The Philly Muffin (pictured above), taught us a valuable lesson upon which we built the company: new ideas don’t have to be complicated or expensive to be appreciated. We reimagine classics into delicious breads that strike a balance between inventive and approachable.

4530 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19144

Directions

