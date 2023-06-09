Merzbacher's of Germantown
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Merzbacher's of Germantown is an old-school bread bakery with a new-school approach. Our first creation, The Philly Muffin (pictured above), taught us a valuable lesson upon which we built the company: new ideas don’t have to be complicated or expensive to be appreciated. We reimagine classics into delicious breads that strike a balance between inventive and approachable.
4530 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19144
