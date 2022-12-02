  • Home
  • /
  • Goleta
  • /
  • Mesa Burger - Goleta - 7010 Market Place Drive
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mesa Burger - Goleta 7010 Market Place Drive

review star

No reviews yet

7010 Market Place Drive

Goleta, CA 93117

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mesa Burger
Montecito Burger
Funk Zone Burger

Burger

Mesa Burger

$13.25

beef patty, lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, onion, mesa burger sauce

Funk Zone Burger

$15.50

beef patty, fried egg, bacon, roasted tomato, cheddar cheese, bbq sauce

Downtown Burger

$14.75

beef patty, grilled onion, fried jalapeno, blue cheese, sriracha yogurt sauce

Goodland Burger

$16.25

beef patty, onion strings, bacon, sliced bratwurst, cheddar cheese, bbq sauce

Montecito Burger

$15.75

beef patty, grilled onion, grilled mushrooms, arugula, onion ring, goat cheese, truffle aioli

Shoreline Veggie Burger

$15.75

Hungry Planet vegan beef patty, pickled red onion, arugula, salsa verde, hummus

Sandwich

Hope Ranch (Grilled Chicken Sandwich)

$15.50

house marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon, swiss cheese, pesto aioli

San Roque (Fried Chicken Sandwich)

$15.75

house battered fried chicken, dill pickle, sweet and sour cabbage, pepperoncini aioli

Harbor (Fish Sandwich)

$16.50

local grilled fish, coleslaw, tomato olive spread, mesa burger sauce

Salad

Hearts of Butter Lettuce Salad

$11.25

butter lettuce, red radish, pickled red onion, chipotle beadcrumbs, goat cheese, honey apple vinaigrette

Classic Ceasar Salad

$12.25

chopped romaine, grated parmesan, chipotle crutons, ceasar dressing

Cat's Cobb Salad

$14.75

chopped romaine, hardboiled egg, bacon, pickled red onions, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, apricot vinaigrette

Southwestern Salad

$12.75

mixed greens, grilled corn, cherry tomatoes, black beans, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, mustard vinaigrette

Kid's Meal

Kid's Hamburger

$9.00

beef patty on a sweet bun with no toppings and no sauce

Kid's Cheeseburger

$9.00

beef patty with melted cheddar on a sweet bun with no toppings and no sauce

Kid's Chicken Strips

$9.00

three large crispy deep fried chicken strips

Kid's Buttered Pasta with Parmesean

$9.00

buttered penne pasta topped with parmesan cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

melted jack and cheddar on toasted sourdough bread

Side

Side Signature Fries

$3.00+

straight cut fries with salt and pepper

Side Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$4.00+

crisscut sweet potato fries

Side Onion Rings

$4.00+

panko crsted sweet maui onion rings

Parmesan Herb Truffle Fries

$5.00+

Side Salad

$5.00

mixed greens, cherry tomato, red onion, ranch dressing

Single Protein

NA Beverage

Fountain Soda

$3.00

self-serve

Fresh Lemonade

$4.00

self-serve

Brewed Iced Tea

$4.00

self-serve

Bottled Water

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$3.75

Bottled Coca Cola

$3.75

Bottled Root Beer

$3.75

Bottled Orange Soda

$3.75

Kids Milk

$1.75

Kids Apple Juice

$1.75

Wine

BT Chardonnay

$32.00

BT Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

BT Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

BT Pinot Noir

$40.00

BT Syrah

$55.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7010 Market Place Drive, Goleta, CA 93117

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Natural Cafe - Goleta
orange starNo Reviews
6990 Market Place Dr Goleta, CA 93117
View restaurantnext
TAP Thai Cuisine - Goleta - 7060 Holllister Ave Suite 106, Goleta CA 93117
orange starNo Reviews
7060 Holllister Ave Suite 106 Goleta, CA 93117
View restaurantnext
Los Agaves - Goleta
orange starNo Reviews
7024 Marketplace Dr Goleta, CA 93117
View restaurantnext
On The Alley - Goleta - 7038 Market Place Dr.
orange starNo Reviews
7038 Marketplace Drive Goleta, CA 93117
View restaurantnext
Kyle's Kitchen - Hollister Village
orange star4.5 • 2,119
7000 Hollister Ave Goleta, CA 93117
View restaurantnext
Silvergreens - Isla Vista
orange starNo Reviews
900 Embarcadero del Mar Goleta, CA 93117
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Goleta

Kyle's Kitchen - Hollister Village
orange star4.5 • 2,119
7000 Hollister Ave Goleta, CA 93117
View restaurantnext
Kyle's Kitchen - Calle Real
orange star4.3 • 1,106
5723 Calle Real Goleta, CA 93117
View restaurantnext
Nikka Fish Market & Grill - Goleta
orange star4.1 • 544
5722 Calle Real Goleta, CA 93117
View restaurantnext
Backyard Bowls - Goleta-Calle Real
orange star4.2 • 375
5668 Calle Real Goleta, CA 93117
View restaurantnext
Anna's Marketplace Bakery
orange star4.3 • 346
7018 Marketplace Dr Goleta, CA 93117
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0170 - Santa Barbara-Goleta, CA
orange star4.3 • 43
5784 Calle Real Goleta, CA 93117
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Goleta
Solvang
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Buellton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Los Alamos
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Lompoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Santa Barbara
review star
Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Ojai
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Grover Beach
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston