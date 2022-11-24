Restaurant header imageView gallery

MESA BURGER - MESA

review star

No reviews yet

315 Meigs Road

Santa Barbara, CA 93109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Burger

Mesa Burger

$13.25

beef patty, lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, onion, mesa burger sauce

Funk Zone Burger

$15.50

beef patty, fried egg, bacon, roasted tomato, cheddar cheese, bbq sauce

Downtown Burger

$14.75

beef patty, grilled onion, fried jalapeno, blue cheese, sriracha yogurt sauce

Goodland Burger

$16.25

beef patty, onion strings, bacon, sliced bratwurst, cheddar cheese, bbq sauce

Montecito Burger

$15.75

beef patty, grilled onion, grilled mushrooms, arugula, onion ring, goat cheese, truffle aioli

Shoreline Veggie Burger

$15.75

Hungry Planet vegan beef patty, pickled red onion, arugula, salsa verde, hummus

Sandwich

Hope Ranch (Grilled Chicken Sandwich)

$15.50

house marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon, swiss cheese, pesto aioli

San Roque (Fried Chicken Sandwich)

$15.75

house battered fried chicken, dill pickle, sweet and sour cabbage, pepperoncini aioli

Harbor (Fish Sandwich)

$16.50

local grilled fish, coleslaw, tomato olive spread, mesa burger sauce

Salad

Hearts of Butter Lettuce Salad

$11.25

butter lettuce, red radish, pickled red onion, chipotle beadcrumbs, goat cheese, honey apple vinaigrette

Classic Ceasar Salad

$12.25

chopped romaine, grated parmesan, chipotle crutons, ceasar dressing

Cat's Cobb Salad

$14.75

chopped romaine, hardboiled egg, bacon, pickled red onions, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, apricot vinaigrette

Southwestern Salad

$12.75

mixed greens, grilled corn, cherry tomatoes, black beans, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, mustard vinaigrette

Kid's Meal

Kid's Hamburger

$9.00

beef patty on a sweet bun with no toppings and no sauce

Kid's Cheeseburger

$9.00

beef patty with melted cheddar on a sweet bun with no toppings and no sauce

Kid's Chicken Strips

$9.00

three large crispy deep fried chicken strips

Kid's Buttered Pasta with Parmesean

$9.00

buttered penne pasta topped with parmesan cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

melted jack and cheddar on toasted sourdough bread

Side

Side Signature Fries

$3.00+

straight cut fries with salt and pepper

Side Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$4.00+

crisscut sweet potato fries

Side Onion Rings

$4.00+

panko crsted sweet maui onion rings

Parmesan Herb Truffle Fries

$5.00+

Side Salad

$5.00

mixed greens, cherry tomato, red onion, ranch dressing

Single Protein

NA Beverage

Fountain Soda

$3.00

self-serve

Fresh Lemonade

$4.00

self-serve

Brewed Iced Tea

$4.00

self-serve

Bottled Water

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$3.75

Bottled Coca Cola

$3.75

Bottled Root Beer

$3.75

Bottled Orange Soda

$3.75

Kids Milk

$1.75

Kids Apple Juice

$1.75

Wine

BT Chardonnay

$32.00

BT Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

BT Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

BT Pinot Noir

$40.00

BT Syrah

$55.00

Retail

Mesa Burger Hat

$20.00

Jimmy J Hat

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

315 Meigs Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93109

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Corner Tap
orange starNo Reviews
1905 Cliff DriveSuite F Santa Barbara, CA 93109
View restaurantnext
Sazon Latino Catering - 1417 San Andres Street
orange starNo Reviews
1417 San Andres Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
Sushi Teri - Bath Street
orange starNo Reviews
1013 Bath Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
4 Eggs & Pizza - Victoria Court
orange star4.9 • 56
1221 State St #10 Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Santa Barbara
orange star4.5 • 123
1213 State Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
The Daisy Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1221 State Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Santa Barbara

Kyle's Kitchen - Santa Barbara
orange star4.5 • 3,609
791 Chapala Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
Los Agaves - De La Vina
orange star4.5 • 3,046
2911 De La Vina St Santa Barbara, CA 93105
View restaurantnext
Backyard Bowls - Motor Way - Downtown SB
orange star4.6 • 2,251
331 Motor Way Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
Stella Mare's
orange star4.6 • 2,133
50 Los Patos Way Santa Barbara, CA 93108
View restaurantnext
Flavor of India - 3026 State Street
orange star4.3 • 1,601
3026 state street Santa Barbara, CA 93105
View restaurantnext
Santo Mezcal - 119 State Street
orange star4.6 • 1,291
119 State Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Barbara
Goleta
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Ojai
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Solvang
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Ventura
review star
Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)
Buellton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Oxnard
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Los Alamos
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Camarillo
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Lompoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston