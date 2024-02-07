- Home
Juices & N/A
Juices
N/A Beverages
Breakfast
American Breakfast
Off The Griddle
- Blueberry Pancake$17.00
Two pancakes cooked with fresh blueberries.
- Short Stack$13.00
Traditional two pancakes
- Pan Cake Sandwich$16.00
Two pancakes, two eggs, two strips of bacon
- Crunchy French Toast$18.00
Our most popular crunchy French toasts loaded with fresh berries.
- Javier's French Toast$17.00
French toast topped with almonds and bananas.
- Reg Chocolate Chip Pancakes****$15.00
Locals Favorites
- Corned Beef Hash & Eggs$18.00
One of our most popular dishes home made corn beef hash, two eggs prepared to your preference, toast, cottage fries, or hash browns.
- Huevos Rancheros Traditional$17.00
Traditional
- Country Fried Steak & Eggs$19.00
Very popular made with tendered breaded tri tip, served with toast, cottage fries, or hash browns.
- Chipotle Shrimp Chilaquiles$19.00
this is a great dish. Tortilla chips shrimp simmer in chipotle cream sauce
- Chilaquile Rojos Traditional$17.00
Traditional
- Pork Chile Verde Chilaquiles$19.00
Tortilla chips smothered homemade pork chile verde, topped with two eggs, sour cream and feta cheese
- El Vaquero$20.00
Great dish chef recommended not your traditional huevos rancheros. This dish is loaded with chorizo, tri tip, and black beans over a layer of two crispy corn tortillas topped with two eggs, finished with cheddar,guacamole, sour cream.
- Biscuits & Gravy$11.00
Traditional
- Biscuit N' Gravy + 2 Eggs/Bacon$17.00
Great comfort food
- Meat Lovers Skillett$18.00
- Chile Verde Rancheros$21.00
- Enchiladas Montadas$18.00
Lighter Fair
Benedicts
- Classic Benedict$17.00
Canadian bacon, hollandaise, poached eggs, hash browns, or cottage fries.
- California Benedict$18.00
Avocado and tomato hollandaise poached egg
- Crab Benedict$21.00
Our best seller crab cakes hollandaise poached eggs
- Fairfax Benedict$20.00
Smoked salmon, capers, cucumbers hollandaise, cream cheese on a toated bagel
- Ribeye Benedict$21.00
Delicious, grilled choice ribeye steak,hollandaise poached eggs finished with caramelized onions
- Breadless Benedict$18.00
Poached eggs on a grilled baby portobello mushroom, steamed spinach and caramelized onions, finished with pesto hollandaise sauce
- Prosciutto Benedict$18.00
Thinly sliced prosciutto, on a bed of toasted ciabatta bread two poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, finished with a touch of balsamic glaze. Served with arugula salad with olive oil & lemon vinagrette and touch of parmesan
- Mr. Potato Benedict****$18.00
The base is our home made red rose potato topped with two poached eggs pesto hollandaise and a a touch of balsamic glaze
- Jaspers Benedict****$18.00
Made with our homemade corn beef hash,hollandaise sauce, served with cottage fries,or hash browns.
Omelets
- Santa Barbara Omelet$17.00
Home made salsa, cheddar cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
- Chile Verde Omelet$18.00
One of the most popular home made pork chile verde, jack cheese, guacamole sour cream
- Italian Sausage Omelet$17.00
Italian sausage, bell pepper, onions, mushrooms, melted jack cheese.
- Popeye Omelet$17.00
Sauteed spinach, tomatoes and feta cheese.
- Bacon Omelet$17.00
Bacon, jack cheese, and guacamole.
- Santa Cruz Omelet****$17.00
- Ham N' Cheese$17.00
- SB Tri Tip Oml$20.00
- Western Omelet****$17.00
- Amy's Omelet (to go)$17.00
Mesa Picks
- Breakfast Sandwich$16.00
Scrambled eggs, bacon, tomato, cheddar cheese on grilled ciabatta bread
- Wet Breakfast Burrito$17.00
Burrito is filled with scrambled eggs, jack cheese, salsa and black beans
- Chorizo Burrito$17.00
Chorizo, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese potatoes and sour cream
- Avocado Toast****$13.00
- Lox Plate**$17.00
- Make your Own Burrito ****$18.00
- Lisa' Pizza****$17.00
Scrambles
- Pasilla Tri Tip Scramble$19.00
Tri tip, fire roasted pasilla chiles, onions and melted jack cheese
- Leah's Basil Scramble$17.00
Egg white, a touch basil, mushrooms, tomatoes and parmesan cheese
- Chorizo Scrambled$17.00
Traditional pork chorizo scramble
- Sarah's Smoked Salmon Scramble$19.00
Smoked salmon, capers and cream cheese
- Nick's Scramble$17.00
Garlic chicken sausage, tomatoes, and feta cheese
- Erick's Scramble$17.00
Bacon, mushrooms, green onions, and cream cheese
- Lorraine Scramble$17.00
Spinach, bacon and cream cheese
- Mesa Spinach & Feta Scramble$16.00
Sauteed spinach and feta cheese
- Make Your Own Scramble$17.00
Your choice of four ingredients. Additional ingredients $ 1.00 each
- Kim's Scrable$17.00
Breakfast Sides
- Side Bacon ****$7.00
- Side One Egg$3.00
- Side Two Eggs$5.00
- Side Three Eggs$7.00
- Side Four Eggs$8.00
- Side Egg Whites$4.00
- Side Half Avocado***$2.00
- Side Guacamole$2.00
- Side Hash Browns***$5.00
- Side Sour Cream$0.75
- Side Cottage Fries$5.00
- Side Single Pancake$7.00
- Side Fruit Cup$6.00
- Side Berries Cup$6.00
- Side Pork Sausage$7.00
- Side Italian Sausage$7.00
- Side Chorizo$5.00
- Side Corned Beef Hash$12.00
- Side Slow Roasted Tri Tip$14.00
- Side Bone In Ham Steak$12.00
- Side Grilled Salmon$10.00
- Side Burger Patty$7.00
- Side Turkey Patty$8.00
- Side Smoked Salmon$12.00
- Said White Gravy$6.00
- Side Hollandaise Sauce$5.00
- Side Arugula Salad Oil & Lemon$5.00
- Side Green Salad$5.00
- Side Steamed Broccoli$5.00
- Side Steamed Spinach
- Side Grilled Veggies$5.00
- Side Feta Cheese$0.75
- Side Cottage Cheese$5.00
- Side Parmesan Cheese$0.75
- Side Jack Cheese$0.75
- Side Cheddar Cheese$0.75
- Side Cream Cheese$0.75
- Side Swiss Cheese$0.75
- Jalapenos$1.50
- Garlic Chicken Sausage$7.00
- Side Pinto Beans$5.00
- guacamole$10.00
Lunch
Sandwiches
- Yaters Sandwich$18.00
Grilled chicken breast, tomato, bacon, avocado, Jack cheese on grilled sourdough.
- Petes Sandwich$18.00
Grilled chipotle chicken, on a ciabatta artesian ciabatta bread with chipotle mayonnaise, lettuce tomato, avocado, and crispy bacon.
- Beef Dip Sandwich$19.00
Our Roasted hand sliced tri tip on French roll served with au jus.
- Club Sandwich$18.00
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on toasted whole wheat.
- Tuna Melt Sandwich$18.00
One of our best. White albacore tuna salad cheddar on grilled sourdough.
- Reuben Sandwich$18.00
Corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese on grilled rye
- Ahi Sandwich$19.00
Seared ahi tuna, pesto mayonnaise, tomato, avocado and baby arugula, on a burger bun.
- Patty Melt Sandwich****$18.00
Beef patty, caramelized onions, melted cheddar cheese on rye bread.
- BLAT Sandwich****$17.00
Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, on toasted whole wheat.
- Tuna Sandwich****$17.00
Albacore tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, on fresh whole wheat.
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$14.00
Burgers
- Classic Burger$14.00
Beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayonnaise.
- Mushroom Burger$15.00
Beef patty, sauteed mushrooms, melted Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and mayonnaise.
- Bacon Cheeseburger$16.00
Beef patty, crispy bacon, melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayonnaise.
- Black & Blue Burger$17.00
Beef patty, melted bleu cheese, balsamic glaze, and mayonnaise.
- Turkey Burger$17.00
Mediterranean turkey patty, feta cheese, jalapeno, tomato, onions, pickles, mayonnaise.
- Veggie Burger$16.00
Garden burger patty, with avocado, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and cheddar cheese.
- Cheese Burger$15.00
Salads
- Chicken Caesar$18.00
Grilled chicken breast, hardboiled egg, parmesan, croutons romaine, Caeser dressing.
- Chicken Tostada$18.00
Crispy flower tortilla bowl, filled with mixed greens, chipotle marinated chicken, pinto beans, tomato, cheddar, and guacamole, topped with sour cream and chipotle ranch dressing.
- Crispy Chicken Salad$18.00
Very popular. mixed greens, topped with crispy chicken strips, tomato, dried berries, cheddar cheese, served with ranch dressing.
- Salmon Salad$22.00
Grilled filet of salmon, on a bed of mixed greens, with tomatoes, dried berries, and hot house cucumbers. Served with balsamic dressing.
- Cobb Salad$18.00
Mixed greens, chopped bacon, grilled chicken, tomato, avocado, hardboiled eggs, crumbled bleu cheese.
- White Albacore Tuna Salad$18.00
Mixed greens topped with our home-made albacore tuna salad, with tomato, hot house cucumbers, dried berries and balsamic vinagrette.inagrette na salad
- Chicken Lime Salad$18.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast, bell peppers, shaved red onions, cilantro and avocado all tossed with champagne dressing.
- Grilled Veggie Salad$17.00
Portabella mushrooms, zucchini, red and yellow bell peppers, yellow squash and asparagus, finished with feta cheese, and balsamic vinagrette.
- Gorgonzola Salad$15.00
Candied walnuts, dried cranberries, tomato, mandarin oranges, mixed greens all tossed with our gorgonzola dressing.
- Classic Caesar$15.00
Traditional.
- Soup & Salad$15.00
Cafe Favorites & Seafood
- Chicken Fettuccini$19.00
Traditional with Alfredo sauce.
- Pot Roast$21.00
Best of comfort food slow roasted tri-tip with red wine, carrots, onion, and celery, served with home-made mashed potatoes and sauteed veggies.
- Fish Tacos$18.00
Made with Alaskan cod, served with French fries and coleslaw.
- Grilled Salmon$22.00
Grilled filet of salmon served with grilled veggies and basmati rice.
- Fish & Chips$18.00
