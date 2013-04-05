Mesa PA imageView gallery

Mesa PA 42 S. 3rd Street

review star

No reviews yet

42 S. 3rd Street

Easton, PA 18042

Order Again

Botanas

Calamari

$13.95

Scallop Tostadas

$19.95

Wings

$12.95

Queso

$11.95

Tenderloin Skewers

$15.95

Nachos

$15.95

Nachos Vegetarianos

$15.50

Happy Hour Wings

$5.00

Happy Hour Ceviche

$5.00

Mango Ceviche

$13.95

Tuna Tostadas

$16.95

Garlic Wings

$12.95

Garlic Queso

$11.95

Garlic Nachos

$15.50

Bacon Nachos

$15.00

Soups

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.95

Seafood Chowder

$8.95

Guacamole

Palomino Guacamole

$12.95

Frutas

$14.95

Infierno

$14.95

Zapata

$15.95

Happy Hour Guac

$5.00

Salads

Mexican Caesar

$11.95

Beet & Avocado

$12.95

Mexican Chopped Salad

$12.95

Kale Salad

$12.95

Watermelon Salad

$12.00

Sides

Tostones

$6.75

Sweet Plantains

$6.75

Cilantro Rice

$4.95

Black Bean & Rice

$4.95

Yucca Fries

$6.50

Mexican Corn

$6.75

Side of Guac

$4.00

MIni Guacamole

$6.95

French Fries

$6.50

Chips & Salsa

$3.95

Bacon Street Corn

$7.00

Tacos

Salmon Tacos

$13.95

Falafel Tacos

$9.95

Pork Tacos

$12.95

Pollo Tacos

$11.95

Vegetarian Tacos

$10.95

Crispy Cod Tacos

$13.95

Carne Asada Tacos

$12.95

TT Pollo

$2.50

Brisket Taco

$13.95

Tuna Tacos

$16.95

Shrimp Tacos

$12.95

TT Salmon

$2.50

TT Pork

$2.50

TT Falafel

$2.50

Happy Hour Shrimp Taco

$2.50

Quesadillas

Pork Quesadillas

$12.95

Vegetarian Quesadillas

$11.95

Shrimp Quesadillas

$14.95

Carne Asada Quesadillas

$13.95

Pollo Quesadillas

$12.95

Happy Hour Brisket Quesadilla

$5.00

BLT Quesadilla

$12.00

Fajitas

Pollo & Chorizo Fajitas

$21.95

Hanger Steak Fajitas

$23.95

Shrimp Fajitas

$24.95

Vegetarian Fajitas

$18.95

Main Courses

Vegetarian Enchiladas

$18.95

Shrimp & Scallop

$27.95

Hanger Steak

$25.95

Chicken Enchiladas (L)

$13.95

Chicken Enchiladas (D)

$18.95

Mac N Queso

$12.95

Mesa Salmon (L)

$17.95

Mesa Salmon (D)

$25.95

Burrito Bowl

$12.95

Roasted Chicken

$21.95Out of stock

Spicy Chicken Bowl

$15.95

Surf & Turf

$26.00

Veggie Bowl

$14.00

Vday Salmon

$25.00

Special Enchiladas

$19.00

Kids

Kids Gr Chic Caesar

$6.95

Kids Ch burger

$6.95

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

Kids Chic Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

Kids Chic Tacos

$6.95

Kids Mac N Queso

$6.95

Kids Pasta

$6.95

Desserts

Churros

$7.95

Fried Ice Cream

$7.95

Mexican Flan

$7.95

Cheesecake

$7.95

Chocolate Cake

$7.95

Tres Leches

$7.95

Ice Cream

$3.95

Lemon Cheesecake

$7.95

Brunch

Brunch Paella

$7.95

Mimis French Toast

$11.95

Mexican Benedict

$10.95

Huevos Rancheros

$9.95

Veg Breakfast Quesadilla

$8.95

Mexican Frittata

$9.95

Steak & Eggs

$12.95

Seasonal Fruit

$3.95

Bacon Side

$2.95

Yogurt Fruit Parfait

$5.95

Avocado Side

$2.95

Breakfast Potatoes

$2.95

Avocado Toast

$10.95

Salmon Toast

$12.95

Salmon Benedict

$13.95

Three Meat Skillet

$13.95

Sandwiches

Mexican Burger

$11.95

Cuban Sandwich

$12.95

Bandeja Paisa

$14.95

Burrito Wrap

$12.95

Double Guacamole

DOUBLE Palomino Guacamole

$19.95

DOUBLE Infierno

$19.95

DOUBLE Zapata

$19.95

DOUBLE Frutas

$19.95

Vegan

Vegan Tacos

$12.95

Vegan Nachos

$15.95

Vegan Burrito

$14.95

Room Charge

Room Charge

$200.00

Cinco Shirt

$12.00

Beer Shirt

$6.00

Mesa Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

42 S. 3rd Street, Easton, PA 18042

Directions

Gallery
Mesa PA image

