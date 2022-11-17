Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mesa Provisions 3120 Central Avenue se

review star

No reviews yet

3120 Central Avenue Southeast

Albuquerque, NM 87106

Popular Items

Mesa Burger
Fries
Mushroom Bisque

Small Plates

Cheese plate

$14.00+

Two Cheese, Pickles, Olives, Red Chile Candied Pecans, S&P Crackers

Mushroom Bisque

$8.00

Chestnut Crema Pomegranate seeds

Biscuits

$8.00

Green Chile, Sharp Cheddar, Red Chile Honey Butter

Fuyu Persimmon Salad

$15.00

Black Kale, Goat Cheese, Cranberry, Hazelnut, Ginger Dressing

Spiced Carrots

$13.00

Tamarind Yogurt, Pomegranate, Pistachio, Ginger Honey, Mint

Apple Salad

$14.00

Aged Gouda Spread, Fennel, Fried Shallot, Bacon, Frisee, Honey Thyme Dressing

Not as Small

Sweet Potato Gnocchi

$21.00

Brown butter Miso, Black Kale, Mushrooms, Sage

Spanish Toast

$16.00

Sourdough, Spanish Chorizo, Frijoles Gigantes, Piquillo Peppers, Fried Egg, La Gruta Del Sol Cheese

BBQ Beets

$18.00

Farro, Buttenut Squash, Pecans, Arugula, Carolina Style Sauce

Duck Leg

$19.00

Spicy Eggplant, Red Chile, Radish, Cabbage, Pickled Peppers, Cilantro

Delicata Squash

$14.00

Hot Honey, Porcini Mushroom Aioli

large plates

Smoked Chicken

Smoked Chicken

$24.00

Sweet Red Chile Glaze, Duck Fat Flour Tortillas, Pepita Crema, Cabbage Slaw

Mesa Burger

Mesa Burger

$15.00

Marrownaise, Green Chile, Caramelized Onion, Sharp Cheddar

Vegan Burger

$16.00

Trout

$29.00

Baby Mustard Greens, Fingerling Potato, Grilled Onion, Sauce Soubise

Bacon

$3.00

Bison NY

$63.00

17oz.Bone-in Grilled, Roasted Garlic Butter, Pecan Romesco Sauce,Crispy Potatoes

Smoked Pork Chop

$38.00

SMOKED PORK CHOP Apple Mustard, Grilled Cabbage, Walnut, Brown Butter

Teres Major

$45.00Out of stock

sides

Fries

$5.00

Beans

$4.00

Flour Tortillas

$3.00

Extra Bread

$5.00

Pepita Crema

$2.00

Bacon

$3.00

beverage

Zia Root Beer

$4.00

Zia Ginger

$4.00

Coke 1 Litre

$5.00

San Pellegrino

$8.00

Zia Pinon

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$4.00

Spiced Pom Spritzer

$7.00

Dessert

GC Mousse

$9.00

Smores Tart

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3120 Central Avenue Southeast, Albuquerque, NM 87106

Directions

Gallery
Mesa Provisions image
Mesa Provisions image
Mesa Provisions image

