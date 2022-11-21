Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Mesa Mexican Grill 5523 Calloway Drive

review star

No reviews yet

5523 Calloway Drive

Bakersfield, CA 93312

Popular Items

Bowl
Burrito
3 Taco Plate

Main Menu

Bowl

Bowl

Burrito

Burrito

3 Taco Plate

3 Taco Plate

Nachos

Nachos

Wet Burrito

Wet Burrito

$1.09

Burrito covered in enchilada sauce and melted cheese.

Quesarito

Quesarito

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

Salad

Salad

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

Tostada

Tostada

$1.45
Regular Soup

Regular Soup

$5.95
Large Soup

Large Soup

$9.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.45

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$5.65

Sprinkle Cookie

$3.49

Almond Cookie

$3.49

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.49

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.49

Brownie

$3.99

Specialty Menu

Yellow Bellies

Yellow Bellies

$12.49

Chicken enchiladas smothered in Chili Verde sauce covered with melted cheese, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Comes with your choice of rice and beans.

California burrito

California burrito

$12.95

Flour tortilla rolled up with french fries, Spanish rice, pinto beans, grilled steak, cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo and hot salsa.

Banditos

Banditos

$10.95

Corn tortillas filled with spicy shredded beef and two types of cheese all melted together. Comes with sour cream and pico de gallo with your choice of rice and beans.

El patron quesadilla

El patron quesadilla

$11.95

Our spicy shredded beef with cheese, french fries, cilantro, diced onions and olives. Comes with your choice of rice and beans or chips.

Chipotle shrimp tacos

Chipotle shrimp tacos

$12.49

Corn tortillas filled with our chipotle shrimp on a bed of romaine lettuce topped with pico de gallo and salsa verde. Comes with your choice of rice and beans.

Mahi Mahi Tacos

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$12.49

Corn tortillas willed with grilled Mahi-Mahi on a bed of shredded cabbage and topped with mango pico de gallo, cilantro sauce and fresh lime juice. Comes with your choice of rice and beans.

Boarder brother burrito

Boarder brother burrito

$11.95

Flour tortillas rolled up with cilantro white rice, black beans, chicken, sliced avocado, roasted corn, cheese, pico de gallo, tortilla strips and cilantro dressing.

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$12.45

Grilled bell peppers and onions with chicken, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole with your choice of rice and beans. Includes three flour or corn tortillas.

Guapo Burrito

$12.64

Capo Nacho

$10.99

Surfer Salad

$14.84

Beachin Fa-ji-tas

$12.64

Side Orders

Side Rice

$1.49

Side Beans

$1.49

Chips

$2.49

Chips and Guacamole

$4.49

Add Guacamole

$2.25

Side of fries

$2.49

Cheese sauce

$1.25

Tortillas on side

$0.99

Wet Burrito

$1.49

Guacamole per taco

$0.75

Add fries

$0.50

Single Taco

$3.85

Rice and beans

$2.99

Side of meat

$3.49

Side Shrimp

$5.99

Side Mahi

$5.99

Extra cheese

$0.55

16oz rice

$4.99

16oz beans

$4.99

32oz rice

$6.99

32 oz beans

$6.99

16oz cilantro sauce

$6.99

16 oz salsa

$5.99

cooked Chicken by the pound

$12.00

cooked steak by the pound

$14.45

raw chicken by the pound

$9.25

raw steak by the pound

$10.99

Kids Menu

Kids cheese quesadilla

$3.99

Kids cheese quesadilla combo

$6.45

Kids meat quesadilla

$4.99

Kids meat quesadilla combo

$7.45

Kids Taco

$3.45

Kids Taco combo

$6.45

Kid's Single Cheese Enchilada

$4.35

Kid's Single Cheese Enchilada Combo

$6.55

Kid's Single Meat Enchilada

$5.45

Kid's Single Meat Enchilada Combo

$7.65

Monday Specials

Nacho Special

$8.79

Add Guacamole

$2.25

NA Beverages

Regular Drink

$2.48

Large Drink

$2.74

Rockstar

$3.29

Tea bottle

$3.29

Cold brew coffee

$3.29

Kids cup

$1.71

Bottled water

$2.15

Bubble

$2.15

Bottles Soda

$2.87

Gatorade

$2.48

Kids-Medium Upgrade

$0.77

Kids- Large Ugrade

$0.89

Cup Beer

Coors light draft cup

$2.19

Budlight draft cup

$2.19

Michelob ultra draft cup

$2.19

805 draft cup

$2.19

Modelo draft cup

$2.19

Luponic Distortion IPA draft cup

$2.19

Pitcher Beer

Coors light draft Pitcher

$8.79

Budlight draft pitcher

$8.79Out of stock

Michelob ultra draft pitcher

$8.79

805 draft pitcher

$8.79

Modelo draft pitcher

$8.79

Luponic Distortion IPA draft pitcher

$8.79

Bottled Beer

Modelo Chelada

$5.23

Corona bottle

$3.29

Corona premier bottle

$3.29Out of stock

Dos equis Bottle

$3.29

Pacifico

$3.29

White claw

$3.29

Merchandise

Yeti cup

$44.99

Mesa Shirt (Men & Women cuts)

$18.99

Support local Shirt (unisex)

$18.99

Mesa hat

$22.99

Mesa Long Sleeve

$26.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Location

5523 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93312

Directions

