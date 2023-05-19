Main picView gallery

Mesee Cakes Bakery & Deli LLC 112 Chartiers Ave

review star

No reviews yet

112 Chartiers Ave

Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Turkey Sandwich

$6.99

chocolate chip cookie

$2.50

cotton candy mix

$3.99

one size


Sandwich Cold

Turkey Sandwich

$6.99

Corn Beef Sandwich

$7.99

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$6.49

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.99

Veggie Sandwich

$5.49

Egg Salad Sandwich

$3.99

Cold Deli Half & sm. salad

$8.49

Sandwich Hot

BLT

$4.99

Ham & Cheese

$5.50

Reuben Sandwich

$10.00

Turkey Bacon Avocado Panini

$8.49

Cuban Panini

$8.00

Chipotle Chicken & Cheese Panini

$8.49

Turkey Mushroom Melt

$7.99

Bbq Ham Sandwich

$6.99

Slice Cheese

$0.25

Personal Pizza

Chicken BBQ

$8.99

Pepperoni

$6.99

Hawaiian

$7.99

Veggie

$6.49

Buffalo Chicken

$7.99

Cheese

$5.99

Kid Menu

Grill Cheese

$2.99

Hot Dog (Beef)

1 Hot Dog

$2.25

2 Brats

$5.50

2 Chili + Cheese Dogs

$6.50

2 Chili Dogs

$5.75

2 Dirty South Dogs

$6.75

2 Hot Dog Deal

$3.99

All Beef Foot Long Hot dogs

2 Kraut Dogs

$5.00

2 Bacon Dogs

$7.25

2 Slaw Dogs (Coleslaw)

$6.00

Chilli & Cheese

$1.50

Salad

Potato Salad

$4.49

Macaroni Tuna Salad

$4.49

Egg Salad

$2.99

Small Lingune Salad

$4.49

Large Linguine Salad

$7.99

Chicken Salad

$4.99

Chic Salad Lil Bit

$1.00

Fries

french fries LOADED

$6.50

french fry plain no topping

$2.99

Cheese fries

$3.99

fries cheese + chii

$4.99

Side

Big chip bag

$1.50

Chili For Hot Dog

$0.75

Large Cole Slaw

$3.50

Cheese

$1.50

4 Wings And Fries

$12.00

Taco Salad

$10.00

Walking Taco

$4.00

4 tacos

$10.00

Side Sauce

Mayo (1)

$0.75

Ranch (1)

$0.75

Hot sauce (2)

$1.00

Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Funnel Cakes

funnel cake

$5.00

Sweet Supreme

$10.00

Nutella Dream

$8.00

Funfetti Suprise

$8.00

Boo Boo Oreo

$8.00

3 Points Banan Split

$12.00

Mmm Mmmm Good Banana Pudding

$8.00

Spun

$8.00

Bakery

chocolate pretzel rods

$1.50

Chocolate Strawberries 6pk

$15.00

1 Dipped Strawberry

$1.75

$20 Treat Box ( 4 cupcakes , 4 strawberries, 2 dipped pretzel rods)

$25.00

Cookie

chocolate chip cookie

$2.50

peanut butter blossom

$2.50

Uncle Boop Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

$2.50

funfetti cookie

$2.50

oatmeal raisin cookie

$2.50

Dozen Cookies

$27.00

Regular Cupcake

Yellow Cupcake Chocolate Icing

$1.75

Cupcake Special of Day

$1.75

Signature Cupcake

Strawberry Scooter Crunch Cupcake

$2.25

Oreo Madness

$2.25

Maple Bacon Cupcake

$2.75

Camp Fire Cupcake

$3.00

Pineapple Cupcake

$2.25

Pink Lemonade

$2.25

Cake Slice

Funfetti Cake Slice

$3.99

Please call 1 day ahead to order whole cakes

Neapolitan Cake Slice

$4.50

Strawberry Chocolate Cake Slice

$4.25

Grab N Go- Desert

Banana Pudding Parfait Cup 16 oz

$5.50

strawberry pretzel salad cut 5x5

$4.99

slice

sweet potato pie slice

$3.00

10" please call 1 day ahead to order whole pie

Brownies

$2.25

Small Chips

$0.75

Bread Pudding

$2.50

Vicky Chips

$1.50

Large Chips

$1.50

Cotton candy

cotton candy mix

$3.99

one size

Cotton Candy Pink

$3.99

Cotton Candy Blue

$3.99

Cotton Candy Green

$3.99

Ice Cream

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

2 scoop ice cream

$3.00

3 scoop ice cream

$4.00

Drinks

Gatorade

$2.25

Soda

$1.75

Bubble Tea

$5.00

Bottled Water

$1.25

Hot Coffee

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$2.00

House Made Lemonade

$2.00

Kool Aid Pouch

$2.00

Coke Float

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Cup Ice

$1.00

Root Beer Float

$3.50

Orange Creamsicle Float

$3.50

Hot Tea

$1.50

Add 1 Lemon wedge

$0.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

112 Chartiers Ave, Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

SHAY AND BAEEE - 824 Chartiers Ave
orange starNo Reviews
824 Chartiers Ave Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
View restaurantnext
Hysyde Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
2650 California Avenue Allegheny, PA 15212
View restaurantnext
Bella Monte
orange starNo Reviews
410 S Main Street Parkway Center, PA 15220
View restaurantnext
Bob's Diner - Kennedy
orange star3.8 • 80
1817 McKees Rocks Road McKees Rocks, PA 15136
View restaurantnext
Jabby Joe's
orange starNo Reviews
1562 ISLAND AVE MCKEES ROCKS, PA 15136
View restaurantnext
Eggs-R-Us
orange starNo Reviews
2350 Noblestown Road Crafton, PA 15205
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Mc Kees Rocks
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
review star
Avg 4.4 (322 restaurants)
Coraopolis
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Wexford
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Gibsonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston