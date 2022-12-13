Meso Maya - Preston Forest
1450 Preston Forest Sq
#1426
Dallas, TX 75230
Aperitivos
Queso Poblano Bowl
melted chihuahua cheese, pepper jack, queso blanco, diced roasted poblano peppers, nopales, fresh corn.
Queso Poblano Cup
melted chihuahua cheese, pepper jack, queso blanco, diced roasted poblano peppers, nopales, fresh corn.
Guacamole
fresh michoacan avocados, white onion, diced tomtoes, cilantro, serrano peppers, fresh lime juice, red radish
Queso Fundido
melted queso menonita, muenster enchilado, shredded oaxaca cheese, grilled onions, roasted poblano rajas, oregano, housemade corn tortillas choice of chorizo or calabacita vegetables
Smoked Chicken Taquitos
crispy corn torilla filled with smoked chicken, potato, tomato, chihuahua cheese, queso fresco, served with salsa verde and creamy avocado
Tostaditas
4 Piece Bean & Cheese Tostaditas
fried house corn torilla with melted chihuahua cheese, black beans, tomatoes, cilantro, crema, arbol chile salsa.
8 Piece Bean & Cheese Tostaditas
fried house corn torilla with melted chihuahua cheese, black beans, tomatoes, cilantro, crema, arbol chile salsa.
4 Piece Adobo Chicken Tostaditas
fried house corn torilla with melted chihuahua cheese, black beans, tomatoes, cilantro, crema, arbol chile salsa.
8 Piece Adobo Chicken Tostaditas
fried house corn torilla with melted chihuahua cheese, black beans, tomatoes, cilantro, crema, arbol chile salsa.
4 Piece Marinated Shrimp Tostaditas
ried house corn torilla with melted chihuahua cheese, black beans, tomatoes, cilantro, crema, arbol chile salsa.
8 Piece Marinated Shrimp Tostaditas
ried house corn torilla with melted chihuahua cheese, black beans, tomatoes, cilantro, crema, arbol chile salsa.
4 Piece Carne Asada Tostaditas
fried house corn torilla with melted chihuahua cheese, black beans, tomatoes, cilantro, crema, arbol chile salsa.
8 Piece Carne Asada Tostaditas
fried house corn torilla with melted chihuahua cheese, black beans, tomatoes, cilantro, crema, arbol chile salsa.
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Camaron
grilled flour tortilla, chihuahua & goat cheese, pineapple, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, onions and side of rojo and verde jalapeño salsas
Quesadilla Pollo
grilled flour tortillas with house blend of cheeses, onions, tomatoes and side of rojo and verde jalapeño salsas
Quesadilla Carne
grilled flour tortillas with house blend of cheeses, onions, tomatoes and side of rojo and verde jalapeño salsas
Quesadilla Cheese
grilled flour tortillas with house blend of cheeses, onions, tomatoes and side of rojo and verde jalapeño salsas
Sopas
Sopa De Lima
yucatan-style chicken soup, chayote squash, carrots, onions, celery, cilantro, fresh avocado, chihuahua cheese, crispy tortilla strips
Pozole Rojo
traditional pre-hispanic soup with pork, red guajillo broth, hominy, green cabbage, red radish, dry oregano, fresh lime juice
Pozole Verde
mexico city-style green tomatillo chicken soup with hominy, cilantro, poblano peppers, queso fresco, fresh lime juice
Budin Azteca
Budin Azteca Pollo
housemade white corn tortillas layered with melted chihuahua cheese, monterrey jack, munster cheese served with pulled roasted adobo chicken breat, black beans, arugula, queso fresco, roasted creamy tomatillo sace.
Budin Azteca Chuleta
housemade white corn tortillas layered with melted chihuahua cheese, monterrey jack, munster cheese served with seared diced pork chop, gold potatoes, nopales, queso fresco, arugula, tomatillo salsa verde
Budin Azteca Vegetales
housemade white corn tortillas layered with melted chihuahua cheese, monterrey jack, munster cheese served with seauteed zucchini, mushrooms, acelgas, onions, corn, queso fresco and roasted creamy tomatillo sauce.
Budin Azteca Camaron
ousemade white corn tortillas layered with melted chihuahua cheese, monterrey jack, munster cheese served with white mar de cortez shrimp, serrano, cilantro, blak beans, arugula, queso fresco and roasted creamy tomatillo sauce.
Ensaladas
Ensalada De La Casa
side salad of mixed greens, apples, vine ripened tomatoes, queso fresco, honey lime cilantro vinaigrette
Kale Verde
green baby kale, fresh avocado, diced pineapple, orange slices, apple crunch, golden raisins, vine ripened tomatoes, english cucumber, tarragon mango vinaigrette
Ensalada Mercado De Pollo
romaine hearts, mixed greens, vine ripened tomatoes, blak beans, corn, crispy tortilla strips, grilled chicken, fresh avocado, monterrey jack cheese, avocado dressing
Betabeles
roasted red gold betes, romaine hearts, mixed greens, hearts of palm, queso fresco, toasted & salted pepitas, don brunó red guajillo dressing
Tacos
Carnitas Tacos
pork carnitas, pickled red onions, chile de arbol salsa, queso fresco, cilantro, housemade soft white corn torillas, white rice, black beans 2 tacos per order served with habanero sauce on the side
Pollo Tacos
pulled roasted adobo chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado tomatillo sauce, pickled red onions, queso fresco, cilantro, housemade soft white corn torillas, white rice, black beans 2 tacos per order served with habanero sauce on the side
Camaron Tacos
garlic lime adobo marinated shrimp, green cabbage, jicama, tomatoes, mango, crema, queso fresco, cilantro, housemade soft white corn torillas, white rice, black beans 2 tacos per order served with habanero sauce on the side
Carne Tacos
wood-grilled marinated skirt steak, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado tomatillo sauce, pickled red onions, queso fresco, cilantro housemade soft white corn torillas, white rice, black beans 2 tacos per order served with habanero sauce on the side
Brisket Tacos
adobo marinated brisket, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado tomatillo sauce, pickled red onions, queso fresco, cilantro, housemade soft white corn torillas, white rice, black beans 2 tacos per order served with habanero sauce on the side
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Pollo Serrano
pulled roasted adobo chicken breast, chihuahua & asadero cheese, cilantro, housemade white corn tortillas, serrano cream sauce
Enchiladas Brisket
slowly cooked brisket with caramelized onions, cilantro, roasted poblanos, queso fresco, housemade white corn tortillas, tomatillo guajillo
Enchiladas Mole
pulled roasted adobo chicken breast, caramelized onions, cilantro, roasted poblanos, monterey jack chesse, housemade white corn tortillas, mole poblano
Enchiladas Queso Blanco
chihuahua, monterrey jack & munster cheese, housemade white corn tortillas, signature queso poblano
Enchiladas Del Mar
jumbo lump crab meat, adobo shrimp, fresh avocado, chihuahua & muenster cheese, housemade white corn tortillas, roasted creamy tomatillo sauce
Enchiladas Vegetales
Sautéed calabacitas, mushrooms, acelgas, onions, corn, monterrey jack cheese, roasted creamy tomatillo sauce
Entradas
Carne Asada
wood-fire marinated steak, housemade sweet corn tamal, crema mexicana, queso fresco, black bean & cheese tostada, creamy serrano salsa.
Chuleta De Cerdo
fire-roasted, bone-in pork chop, elote con crema, sauteed zucchini & carrots, pipian rojo sauce.
Cochinita Pibil
yucatan-style braised pork, tangy orange, achiote sauce, whire rice, black beans, pickled red onions, habanero salsa, served with housemade corn totillas
Pollo Con Mole
hard-seared skin-on chicken breast, white rice, sweet platano macho, crema mexicana, queso fresco, red radish, oaxacan mole rojo.
Arrachera
mesquite grilled skirt steak, sauteed bell peppers & onions, rice, beans, side of guacamole and grilled jalapeño. chihuahua chesse, pickled onions served with house made corn torilla
Short Rib Relleno
egg-battered chile poblano, filled with queso fresco, with a tradicional tomato broth with house white rice & a short rib guiso in chile pasilla
Herradura Salmon
tamarind-glazed scottish salmon, charred brussels sprouts, crushed piquin, chile-guero chayote purée
Salmon De Coco
wood-grilled scottish salmon with creamy coconut rice, sautéed zucchini & carrots, queso fresco, salsa verde
Camarones A La Diabla
sautéed mazatlan white shrimp with garlic and guajillo chile diablo sauce served with house white rice, sautéed vegetables
Postres
Pastel De Moras
skillet backed blueberry cake with mexican vanilla ice cream, blueberry drizzle
Flan De Queso
mexican egg custard with cream cheese, sugar cane caramel, dark rum whipped cream
Pastel De Chocolate
moist oaxacan dark chocolate cake with corn ice cream, warm chocolate rum sauce
Churros
con chocolate y vanilla ice cream
Adicionales
Bebidas
Limited Time Offer
Cocktails - (Alcohol)
Avocado Margarita
Fresh muddled avocado, freshly squeezed pineapple & lime juices, Cointreau, Casa Noble Tequila Blanco
De La Casa Margarita
La Mission Tequila 100% blue agave, freshly squeezed lime juice, orange liqueur, prepared in house
Top Shelf Margarita
Freshly squeezed lime juice, simple syrup, Cointreau, Hornitos Tequila Reposado with freshly grated lime zest
"Skinny" La Flaca Margarita
Organic Dulce Vida Tequila Blanco, Triple Sec, freshly squeezed lime juice, agave nectar on the rocks
Serrano Berry Margarita
Fresh muddled strawberry & serrano pepper, Triple Sec, Socorro Tequila Blanco, fresh lime juice
Remolino Swirl Margarita
Homemade Sangria swirled with frozen house margarita
Mango Sangrita
Fresh housemade mango sangrita with frozen house margarita & Tajin salted rim
Cucumber Margarita
Freshly squeezed cucumber & lime juices, simple syrup, Triple Sec, Herradura Blanco Tequila
Ranch Water
Topo Chico, freshly squeezed lime juice, Tres Agaves Organic Tequila Blanco
Oaxaca
Mezcal Joven, Sombra, Cointreau Orange Liqueur, fresh lime juice, sugar syrup, orange zest
El Chaman
Sombra Mezcal, fresh lime juice, pomegranate, simple syrup & Tajin chile rim
Pineapple Habanero
Freshly muddled pineapple & roasted habanero, Mi Campo Reposado, fresh lime juice, Cointreau, with a lime & chile rim
Mexican Martini
Hand shaken, fresh lime juice, Cointreau, Avion Silver Tequila
La Novela
El Jimador Tequila Blanco, fresh lime & orange juices, passion fruit, chile morita syrup, muddled serrano
El Viejo
Herradura Tequila Anejo, Luxardo Maraschino Cherry, Angostura Bitters, Piloncillo Syrup
Bourbon Margarita
Woodford Reserve, El Jimador Tequila Reposado, Cointreau, agave nectar & fresh lime juice with an orange peel
Canned Beer - (Alcohol)
Bottled Beer - (Alcohol)
Red Wine By The Bottle - (Alcohol)
Iron & Sand Cab BTL
Natura Cab BTL
Louis Martini Cab BTL
Meiomi Pinot Noir BTL
Boen Pinot Noir BTL
Septima Malbec BTL
The Show Malbec BTL
Joel Gott Merlot BTL
Finca Nueva Tempranillo BTL
Upshot Blend Blend BTL
Casa Madero V Blend BTL
Abstract Blend BTL
White Wine By The Bottle - (Alcohol)
Rose Wine By The Bottle - (Alcohol)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
1450 Preston Forest Sq, #1426, Dallas, TX 75230