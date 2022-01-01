Meso Maya Downtown Dallas
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
A CULINARY ADVENTURE into the fresh, bold & earthy flavors of authentic interior Mexico
Location
1611 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75205
Gallery
