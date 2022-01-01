Main picView gallery

Meso Maya - West Plano

No reviews yet

4800 W Park Blvd

Plano, TX 75093

Popular Items

Pozole Verde
Queso Poblano Bowl
Enchiladas Brisket

Aperitivos

Queso Poblano Bowl

Queso Poblano Bowl

$11.00

melted chihuahua cheese, pepper jack, queso blanco, diced roasted poblano peppers, nopales, fresh corn.

Queso Poblano Cup

$6.00

melted chihuahua cheese, pepper jack, queso blanco, diced roasted poblano peppers, nopales, fresh corn.

Guacamole

Guacamole

$12.00

fresh michoacan avocados, white onion, diced tomtoes, cilantro, serrano peppers, fresh lime juice, red radish

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$12.00

melted queso menonita, muenster enchilado, shredded oaxaca cheese, grilled onions, roasted poblano rajas, oregano, housemade corn tortillas choice of chorizo or calabacita vegetables

Smoked Chicken Taquitos

Smoked Chicken Taquitos

$11.00

crispy corn torilla filled with smoked chicken, potato, tomato, chihuahua cheese, queso fresco, served with salsa verde and creamy avocado

Tostaditas

4 Piece Bean & Cheese Tostaditas

$10.00

fried house corn torilla with melted chihuahua cheese, black beans, tomatoes, cilantro, crema, arbol chile salsa.

8 Piece Bean & Cheese Tostaditas

$16.00

fried house corn torilla with melted chihuahua cheese, black beans, tomatoes, cilantro, crema, arbol chile salsa.

4 Piece Adobo Chicken Tostaditas

$10.00

fried house corn torilla with melted chihuahua cheese, black beans, tomatoes, cilantro, crema, arbol chile salsa.

8 Piece Adobo Chicken Tostaditas

$16.00

fried house corn torilla with melted chihuahua cheese, black beans, tomatoes, cilantro, crema, arbol chile salsa.

4 Piece Marinated Shrimp Tostaditas

$11.00

ried house corn torilla with melted chihuahua cheese, black beans, tomatoes, cilantro, crema, arbol chile salsa.

8 Piece Marinated Shrimp Tostaditas

$16.00

ried house corn torilla with melted chihuahua cheese, black beans, tomatoes, cilantro, crema, arbol chile salsa.

4 Piece Carne Asada Tostaditas

$11.00

fried house corn torilla with melted chihuahua cheese, black beans, tomatoes, cilantro, crema, arbol chile salsa.

8 Piece Carne Asada Tostaditas

$16.00

fried house corn torilla with melted chihuahua cheese, black beans, tomatoes, cilantro, crema, arbol chile salsa.

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Camaron

Quesadilla Camaron

$17.00

grilled flour tortilla, chihuahua & goat cheese, pineapple, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, onions and side of rojo and verde jalapeño salsas

Quesadilla Pollo

Quesadilla Pollo

$16.00

grilled flour tortillas with house blend of cheeses, onions, tomatoes and side of rojo and verde jalapeño salsas

Quesadilla Carne

Quesadilla Carne

$17.00

grilled flour tortillas with house blend of cheeses, onions, tomatoes and side of rojo and verde jalapeño salsas

Quesadilla Cheese

$13.00

grilled flour tortillas with house blend of cheeses, onions, tomatoes and side of rojo and verde jalapeño salsas

Sopas

Sopa De Lima

Sopa De Lima

$7.00

yucatan-style chicken soup, chayote squash, carrots, onions, celery, cilantro, fresh avocado, chihuahua cheese, crispy tortilla strips

Pozole Rojo

Pozole Rojo

$7.00

traditional pre-hispanic soup with pork, red guajillo broth, hominy, green cabbage, red radish, dry oregano, fresh lime juice

Pozole Verde

Pozole Verde

$7.00

mexico city-style green tomatillo chicken soup with hominy, cilantro, poblano peppers, queso fresco, fresh lime juice

Budin Azteca

Budin Azteca Pollo

Budin Azteca Pollo

$16.00

housemade white corn tortillas layered with melted chihuahua cheese, monterrey jack, munster cheese served with pulled roasted adobo chicken breat, black beans, arugula, queso fresco, roasted creamy tomatillo sace.

Budin Azteca Chuleta

Budin Azteca Chuleta

$16.00

housemade white corn tortillas layered with melted chihuahua cheese, monterrey jack, munster cheese served with seared diced pork chop, gold potatoes, nopales, queso fresco, arugula, tomatillo salsa verde

Budin Azteca Vegetales

Budin Azteca Vegetales

$16.00

housemade white corn tortillas layered with melted chihuahua cheese, monterrey jack, munster cheese served with seauteed zucchini, mushrooms, acelgas, onions, corn, queso fresco and roasted creamy tomatillo sauce.

Budin Azteca Camaron

Budin Azteca Camaron

$17.00

ousemade white corn tortillas layered with melted chihuahua cheese, monterrey jack, munster cheese served with white mar de cortez shrimp, serrano, cilantro, blak beans, arugula, queso fresco and roasted creamy tomatillo sauce.

Ensaladas

Ensalada De La Casa

Ensalada De La Casa

$6.00

side salad of mixed greens, apples, vine ripened tomatoes, queso fresco, honey lime cilantro vinaigrette

Kale Verde

Kale Verde

$14.00

green baby kale, fresh avocado, diced pineapple, orange slices, apple crunch, golden raisins, vine ripened tomatoes, english cucumber, tarragon mango vinaigrette

Ensalada Mercado De Pollo

Ensalada Mercado De Pollo

$17.00

romaine hearts, mixed greens, vine ripened tomatoes, blak beans, corn, crispy tortilla strips, grilled chicken, fresh avocado, monterrey jack cheese, avocado dressing

Betabeles

Betabeles

$14.00

roasted red gold betes, romaine hearts, mixed greens, hearts of palm, queso fresco, toasted & salted pepitas, don brunó red guajillo dressing

Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$15.00

pork carnitas, pickled red onions, chile de arbol salsa, queso fresco, cilantro, housemade soft white corn torillas, white rice, black beans 2 tacos per order served with habanero sauce on the side

Pollo Tacos

Pollo Tacos

$14.00

pulled roasted adobo chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado tomatillo sauce, pickled red onions, queso fresco, cilantro, housemade soft white corn torillas, white rice, black beans 2 tacos per order served with habanero sauce on the side

Camaron Tacos

Camaron Tacos

$16.00

garlic lime adobo marinated shrimp, green cabbage, jicama, tomatoes, mango, crema, queso fresco, cilantro, housemade soft white corn torillas, white rice, black beans 2 tacos per order served with habanero sauce on the side

Carne Tacos

Carne Tacos

$16.00

wood-grilled marinated skirt steak, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado tomatillo sauce, pickled red onions, queso fresco, cilantro housemade soft white corn torillas, white rice, black beans 2 tacos per order served with habanero sauce on the side

Brisket Tacos

Brisket Tacos

$15.00

adobo marinated brisket, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado tomatillo sauce, pickled red onions, queso fresco, cilantro, housemade soft white corn torillas, white rice, black beans 2 tacos per order served with habanero sauce on the side

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Pollo Serrano

Enchiladas Pollo Serrano

$15.00

pulled roasted adobo chicken breast, chihuahua & asadero cheese, cilantro, housemade white corn tortillas, serrano cream sauce

Enchiladas Brisket

Enchiladas Brisket

$16.00

slowly cooked brisket with caramelized onions, cilantro, roasted poblanos, queso fresco, housemade white corn tortillas, tomatillo guajillo

Enchiladas Mole

Enchiladas Mole

$15.00

pulled roasted adobo chicken breast, caramelized onions, cilantro, roasted poblanos, monterey jack chesse, housemade white corn tortillas, mole poblano

Enchiladas Queso Blanco

Enchiladas Queso Blanco

$14.00

chihuahua, monterrey jack & munster cheese, housemade white corn tortillas, signature queso poblano

Enchiladas Del Mar

Enchiladas Del Mar

$19.00

jumbo lump crab meat, adobo shrimp, fresh avocado, chihuahua & muenster cheese, housemade white corn tortillas, roasted creamy tomatillo sauce

Enchiladas Vegetales

Enchiladas Vegetales

$14.00

Sautéed calabacitas, mushrooms, acelgas, onions, corn, monterrey jack cheese, roasted creamy tomatillo sauce

Entradas

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$24.00

wood-fire marinated steak, housemade sweet corn tamal, crema mexicana, queso fresco, black bean & cheese tostada, creamy serrano salsa.

Chuleta De Cerdo

Chuleta De Cerdo

$23.00

fire-roasted, bone-in pork chop, elote con crema, sauteed zucchini & carrots, pipian rojo sauce.

Cochinita Pibil

Cochinita Pibil

$20.00

yucatan-style braised pork, tangy orange, achiote sauce, whire rice, black beans, pickled red onions, habanero salsa, served with housemade corn totillas

Pollo Con Mole

Pollo Con Mole

$20.00

hard-seared skin-on chicken breast, white rice, sweet platano macho, crema mexicana, queso fresco, red radish, oaxacan mole rojo.

Arrachera

Arrachera

$26.00

mesquite grilled skirt steak, sauteed bell peppers & onions, rice, beans, side of guacamole and grilled jalapeño. chihuahua chesse, pickled onions served with house made corn torilla

Short Rib Relleno

Short Rib Relleno

$23.00

egg-battered chile poblano, filled with queso fresco, with a tradicional tomato broth with house white rice & a short rib guiso in chile pasilla

Herradura Salmon

Herradura Salmon

$24.00

tamarind-glazed scottish salmon, charred brussels sprouts, crushed piquin, chile-guero chayote purée

Salmon De Coco

Salmon De Coco

$23.00

wood-grilled scottish salmon with creamy coconut rice, sautéed zucchini & carrots, queso fresco, salsa verde

Camarones A La Diabla

Camarones A La Diabla

$24.00

sautéed mazatlan white shrimp with garlic and guajillo chile diablo sauce served with house white rice, sautéed vegetables

Postres

Pastel De Moras

Pastel De Moras

$9.00

skillet backed blueberry cake with mexican vanilla ice cream, blueberry drizzle

Flan De Queso

Flan De Queso

$8.00

mexican egg custard with cream cheese, sugar cane caramel, dark rum whipped cream

Pastel De Chocolate

Pastel De Chocolate

$9.00

moist oaxacan dark chocolate cake with corn ice cream, warm chocolate rum sauce

Churros

Churros

$9.00

con chocolate y vanilla ice cream

Adicionales

Sweet Corn Tamal

Sweet Corn Tamal

$5.00
Elote Con Crema

Elote Con Crema

$6.00
Rice & Black Beans

Rice & Black Beans

$5.00
Sweet Plantains

Sweet Plantains

$7.00
Charred Brussels Sprouts

Charred Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

4 House Corn Tortillas

$3.00

Bebidas

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Minutemaid lemonade

$3.00

Mango Iced Tea

$3.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.00

Mexican Coca-Cola Bottle

$3.50

Topo Chico

$5.00

Cafe De Olla

$5.00

Cocktails - (Alcohol)

Food purchase required for purchase of alcohol. Texas law requires that you must be at least 21 years of age with a valid ID to purchase alcohol and that food must be ordered with any to-go alcohol purchase. If food is not ordered with your to-go alcohol purchase, we will have to cancel your order. Please indicate your understanding of this requirement by [clicking below].

Avocado Margarita

$12.75

Fresh muddled avocado, freshly squeezed pineapple & lime juices, Cointreau, Casa Noble Tequila Blanco

De La Casa Margarita

$9.00

La Mission Tequila 100% blue agave, freshly squeezed lime juice, orange liqueur, prepared in house

Top Shelf Margarita

$15.00

Freshly squeezed lime juice, simple syrup, Cointreau, Hornitos Tequila Reposado with freshly grated lime zest

"Skinny" La Flaca Margarita

$12.00

Organic Dulce Vida Tequila Blanco, Triple Sec, freshly squeezed lime juice, agave nectar on the rocks

Serrano Berry Margarita

$12.00

Fresh muddled strawberry & serrano pepper, Triple Sec, Socorro Tequila Blanco, fresh lime juice

Remolino Swirl Margarita

$10.50

Homemade Sangria swirled with frozen house margarita

Mango Sangrita

$11.25

Fresh housemade mango sangrita with frozen house margarita & Tajin salted rim

Cucumber Margarita

$12.00

Freshly squeezed cucumber & lime juices, simple syrup, Triple Sec, Herradura Blanco Tequila

Ranch Water

$13.50

Topo Chico, freshly squeezed lime juice, Tres Agaves Organic Tequila Blanco

Oaxaca

$13.00

Mezcal Joven, Sombra, Cointreau Orange Liqueur, fresh lime juice, sugar syrup, orange zest

El Chaman

$13.00

Sombra Mezcal, fresh lime juice, pomegranate, simple syrup & Tajin chile rim

Pineapple Habanero

$12.00

Freshly muddled pineapple & roasted habanero, Mi Campo Reposado, fresh lime juice, Cointreau, with a lime & chile rim

Mexican Martini

$13.50

Hand shaken, fresh lime juice, Cointreau, Avion Silver Tequila

La Novela

$13.00

El Jimador Tequila Blanco, fresh lime & orange juices, passion fruit, chile morita syrup, muddled serrano

El Viejo

$14.00

Herradura Tequila Anejo, Luxardo Maraschino Cherry, Angostura Bitters, Piloncillo Syrup

Bourbon Margarita

$15.00

Woodford Reserve, El Jimador Tequila Reposado, Cointreau, agave nectar & fresh lime juice with an orange peel

Canned Beer - (Alcohol)

Food purchase required for purchase of alcohol. Texas law requires that you must be at least 21 years of age with a valid ID to purchase alcohol and that food must be ordered with any to-go alcohol purchase. If food is not ordered with your to-go alcohol purchase, we will have to cancel your order. Please indicate your understanding of this requirement by [clicking below].

Dallas blonde

$6.00

Lakewood lager

$6.00

Bottled Beer - (Alcohol)

Food purchase required for purchase of alcohol. Texas law requires that you must be at least 21 years of age with a valid ID to purchase alcohol and that food must be ordered with any to-go alcohol purchase. If food is not ordered with your to-go alcohol purchase, we will have to cancel your order. Please indicate your understanding of this requirement by [clicking below].

Corona extra

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Dos XX

$6.00

Modelo especial

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00

Dallas blonde

$6.00

Lakewood lager

$6.00

Bud light

$5.00

Michelob ultra

$5.00

Michelob ultra gold

$5.00

Miller lite

$5.00

Shiner bock

$5.00

Buckler

$5.00

Red Wine By The Bottle - (Alcohol)

Food purchase required for purchase of alcohol. Texas law requires that you must be at least 21 years of age with a valid ID to purchase alcohol and that food must be ordered with any to-go alcohol purchase. If food is not ordered with your to-go alcohol purchase, we will have to cancel your order. Please indicate your understanding of this requirement by [clicking below].

Iron & Sand Cab BTL

$45.00

Natura Cab BTL

$30.00

Louis Martini Cab BTL

$40.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir BTL

$38.00

Boen Pinot Noir BTL

$40.00

Septima Malbec BTL

$30.00

The Show Malbec BTL

$30.00

Joel Gott Merlot BTL

$38.00

Finca Nueva Tempranillo BTL

$33.00

Upshot Blend Blend BTL

$36.00

Casa Madero V Blend BTL

$39.00

Abstract Blend BTL

$55.00

White Wine By The Bottle - (Alcohol)

Food purchase required for purchase of alcohol. Texas law requires that you must be at least 21 years of age with a valid ID to purchase alcohol and that food must be ordered with any to-go alcohol purchase. If food is not ordered with your to-go alcohol purchase, we will have to cancel your order. Please indicate your understanding of this requirement by [clicking below].

Meiomi Chardonnay BTL

$32.00

Matua Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$32.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$38.00

Graffigna Pinot Grigio BTL

$30.00

Franciscan Chardonnay BTL

$38.00

Rose Wine By The Bottle - (Alcohol)

Food purchase required for purchase of alcohol. Texas law requires that you must be at least 21 years of age with a valid ID to purchase alcohol and that food must be ordered with any to-go alcohol purchase. If food is not ordered with your to-go alcohol purchase, we will have to cancel your order. Please indicate your understanding of this requirement by [clicking below].

Meiomi Rose BTL

$32.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4800 W Park Blvd, Plano, TX 75093

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

