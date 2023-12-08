Mesob Restaurant & Rum Bar 5225 Northland
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Owners Cherven and Mehret are dedicated to bringing authentic international flavors to Kansas City. Mesob is a unique and flavorful experience focusing on high-quality ingredients and homemade quality.
Location
5225 Northwest 64th Street, Kansas City, MO 64151
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Big Shots Bar & Grill - 6541 N Cosby Ave.
No Reviews
6541 N Cosby Ave. Kansas City, MO 64151
View restaurant